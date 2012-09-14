PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc. Embraces the Lessons of "Blood Diamond" & the Kimberley Process "Blood Diamond's" ethical, social & environmental message(s) are bolstered by Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc.'s loose colorless diamond and natural colored fancy diamond conflict-free acquisition policy in strict accordance with the Kimberley Process. - December 16, 2019 - Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc.

Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc.'s Quarterly December 2019 Premium Rough Diamond Tender Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc.'s Quarterly Rough Diamond Tender is Highlighted by Premium 8.00++ Carat Natural Rare White & Natural Fancy Color Rough Diamond Calibrated Matched Parcels & Significant Larger Individual Premium Rough Diamonds - December 09, 2019 - Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc.

Nigerian Mining Minister Olamilekan Adegbite Pledges to Increase Support for Nigeria Mining Week The recently-appointed Nigerian Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite has committed for the ministry to become more involved in the annual Nigeria Mining Week. “We want to put some life in Nigeria Mining Week and we want to deepen what happens,” Minister Adegbite said... - October 10, 2019 - Nigeria Mining Week

Africa Finance Corporation: “Proud to be Supporting the Growth of Nigeria’s Fledgling Mining Industry" Nigeria Mining Week to gather 1200+ mining experts in Abuja. - October 09, 2019 - Nigeria Mining Week

Nigeria Mining Week Partner PwC on Country's Mining Future: "Continuity in the Implementation of the Roadmap" Mr. Cyril Azobu, PwC Nigeria’s Head Advisory and Mining Sector Leader gives his views on the country's burgeoning mining sector in the run-up to Nigeria Mining Week, in Abuja from 14-16 October, jointly organized by PwC, Spintelligent and the Mining Association of Nigeria (MAN). - September 18, 2019 - Nigeria Mining Week

Nigeria Mining Week Organisers Welcome Appointment of Nigeria’s New Mining Minister Olamilekan Adegbite The appointment of the new Nigerian Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite, has been welcomed by key media and event stakeholders in the country’s mining sector. Shortly after his appointment this week, the new minister was quoted as saying that he intends to learn from current... - August 28, 2019 - Nigeria Mining Week

Nigeria Mining Week to Provide Promising Geological Survey Update as Mining Sector Readies for Investment The Director-General of the Nigerian Geological Survey Agency, Dr Garba Abdulrazaq, will present a “Geological Survey update: Progress report on new findings and available data” at the upcoming Nigeria Mining Week taking place from 14-16 October. An official ambassador for the event, Dr Abdulrazaq... - August 22, 2019 - Nigeria Mining Week

Nigeria Mining Week to Focus on Attracting Investment in October as Fourth Edition Showcases Successful Projects The recently elected new President of the Miners Association of Nigeria (MAN), Alhaji Kabir Mohammed Kankara, will deliver the welcome address at the upcoming Nigeria Mining Week in Abuja, taking place from 14-16 October. - July 04, 2019 - Nigeria Mining Week

Glitzkoin Urges Crypto Community to Help the Needy; Navneet Geonka Takes the Lead Navneet Goenka, diamond veteran and promoter of the Glitzkoin diamond blockchain project, urges the crypto community to help the needy and underprivileged. - June 24, 2019 - Glitzkoin

Mines Becoming Smarter and Safer. Jannatec Technologies and VALE SA Come to Agreement to Further Integrate Proximity Detection. Jannatec Technologies works with VALE SA to further implement J.A.W.S (Jannatec Advanced Warning System) proximity detection at three of their Canadian Mines. - June 14, 2019 - Jannatec Technologies

It is Certified Safe. Jannatec Technologies' New to Market ENSO Smarthelmet Passes CSA Safety Certification. Jannatec Technologies ENSO SmartHelmet has passed CSA certification, which makes it the first of its kind to market. Other safety certifications on the horizon. - June 14, 2019 - Jannatec Technologies

Glitzkoin CEO Navneet Goenka Announces DOBITRADE Listing for GTN Trading on the Stellarport exchange since July 2018, the Glitzkoin GTN token will soon start trading on the DOBITRADE exchange. This move will provide additional exposure to the token. - April 01, 2019 - Glitzkoin

Rural Charity Event Sponsored by Diamond Expert Navneet Goenka Navneet Goenka diamond veteran, sponsors the rural India Divali charity event. School children from the remote Wai villlage in the State of Satara (India) were invited to attend the Divali party. - November 10, 2018 - Glitzkoin

Nigeria Mining Week Announces Platinum Sponsorship by Bank of Industry The organisers of Nigeria Mining Week have announced the platinum sponsorship of the Bank of Industry at the third edition of the event in Abuja from 15-17 October. - October 05, 2018 - Nigeria Mining Week

Diamond Price Calculator More Reliable Than Price List – Olga Rosina Olga Rosina, diamond expert from Russia, talks about how unbiased online price estimators can be more helpful than price lists. - September 15, 2018 - Glitzkoin

Glitzkoin DiaEx Diamond Exchange on Schedule, CEO Navneet Goenka After completion of the ICO, the Glitzkoin team is focused on developing DiaEx, the world's first blockchain based exchange for trading diamonds. - July 30, 2018 - Glitzkoin

Nigeria Mining Week to Provide Practical Business Know-How, Solutions and Updates to Build Country’s Mining Industry The upcoming third edition of the Nigeria Mining Week in Abuja from 15-17 October provides access to all the practical knowledge, valuable connections and decision makers for would-be and established mining companies in the country. - July 25, 2018 - Nigeria Mining Week

ICO Successfully Completed for Glitzkoin's Diamond Blockchain Project Glitzkoin, the superior diamond blockchain project, successfully completed its ICO on the 25th of June, 2018. 14,000 people participated in the ICO for the blockchain that is seeking to revolutionize the $90BN diamond industry. - July 05, 2018 - Glitzkoin

Navneet Goenka, CEO of Glitzkoin: No Synthetic Diamonds on Our Blockchain Platform Navneet Goenka confirms that there will be no synthetic diamonds on Glitzkoin's Blockchain platform. - June 14, 2018 - Glitzkoin

"Landmark" Nigeria Mining Week Returns to Abuja in October to Gather the Industry and Explore Its Potential and Future Nigeria Mining Week, the flagship mining conference and expo in West Africa, will return to Abuja from 15-17 October following its tremendous success in October 2017. “Not only a landmark achievement, but an encouragement for the mining sector” is how Alh. Sani Shehu, the President of MAN... - March 01, 2018 - Nigeria Mining Week

Hoover & Strong and Polygon Announce the Launch of an Online Diamond Auction Service Hoover & Strong and Polygon announced today a new partnership in order to offer Hoover & Strong’s Harmony Diamond Auctions to Polygon members directly through the Polygon platform. The auctions are ideal for retail jewelers and pawn brokers who wish to sell secondary market/OTC goods, or... - February 18, 2018 - Polygon

"Landmark" Nigeria Mining Week in Abuja Reignites Enthusiasm for Industry’s Potential and Future “Not only a landmark achievement but an encouragement for the mining sector,” is how the President of the Miners Association of Nigeria, Alh. Sani Shehu, describes the hugely successful, second edition of the Nigeria Mining Week conference and exhibition that took place in Abuja in October. - November 08, 2017 - Nigeria Mining Week

Abuja to Become the Centre of the Nigerian Mining Vision as Nigeria Mining Week Comes to the City from Tuesday Excitement is building in Abuja in preparation before becoming the centre of the Nigerian mining vision next week during the Nigeria Mining Week conference and expo with over 500 mining professionals gathering to discuss the state and the future of this burgeoning sector. Nigeria’s Minister of... - October 15, 2017 - Nigeria Mining Week

Best New Jeweller of the Year Rare Pink Launch Their First Signature Collection Rare Pink, a bespoke bridal jewellery company, are launching a timeless collection of classically elegant custom engagement rings, aimed at stylish women with unique taste. - January 11, 2015 - Rare Pink

I Do It My Way - Brides-to-be Are Now One in Three Engagement Ring Customers One in every three women who say ‘yes’ to a marriage proposal have been involved in the purchase of their engagement ring, new national research has revealed. In fact, when proposed to with a ring they don’t like many insist on changes or even a new one. The unhappy brides-to-be demand... - June 22, 2014 - Rare Pink

Luxury Diamond Jewellery Brand, Rare Pink, Promises to Take Custom-Made Jewellery Online with Their Innovative New Website Online retailer of fine diamond jewellery and engagement rings set to now offer custom designed engagement rings to customers around the world. - October 12, 2013 - Rare Pink

Angel City Jewelers Website Offers Online Diamond Jewelry Buyers Variety Angel City Jewelers, which was founded in 1998, and launched its website in 2011, has continually updated the site to provide online buyer education as well as sales. - November 03, 2012 - Angel City Jewelers

Guildall Diamond Investments Inc. Launches Diamond Calculator Guildhall Diamond Investments Inc. has launched its Colored Diamond Investment Calculator for investors to visualize what a return on an investment in a natural fancy colored diamond will look like over a 20 year period. - March 17, 2012 - Guildhall Diamond Investments Inc.

Diamond Dealers Worldwide’s Design Studio Expands to Hand-Craft Custom Fashion Diamond Jewelry Diamond Dealers Worldwide (DiamondDealersWorldwide.com) is a respected industry leader in providing independently Certified (GIA, AGS, EGL, HRD) Loose Diamonds at Dealer Pricing. In response to overwhelming international and domestic client demand for custom hand-crafted fashion diamond jewelry that... - August 14, 2010 - Diamond Dealers Worldwide

Diamond Dealers Worldwide Announces Grand Opening of Website On July 1, 2010 Diamond Dealers Worldwide announced the grand opening of its website. They are excited to reach new potential clients with their selection of hand crafted custom jewelry. They also have an enormous selection of the highest grade certified diamonds available. As an advocate and industry... - July 31, 2010 - Diamond Dealers Worldwide

Bold Ventures Inc: New JV on the Timmins Loveland Project and Corporate Update on the Ring of Fire, West Rim Project BOLD Ventures Inc. (TSX.V: BOL) (“Bold” or the “Company”) to announce that it has negotiated the right to earn a 10% interest in a gold and base metal exploration project in Timmins, Ontario known as the Loveland project from Melkior Resources Inc. The Loveland project consists... - January 23, 2010 - Bold Ventures Inc.

Bold Ventures Inc. Appoints Director Bold Ventures Inc. (TSX.V: BOL) (“Bold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Derrick Strickland, MBA, P.Geo., to the Board of Directors. Mr. Strickland is an independent geological consultant. He is a registered professional geologist with Association of... - October 29, 2009 - Bold Ventures Inc.

San Dimas Mexico Gold/Silver Exploration Update Bold Ventures Inc. (TSX.V: BOL) (“Bold” or the “Company”) and Gary F. Zak reports, that the Company is pleased to report that it has started the exploration program on the recently announced Causas Gold and Silver Project located in the San Dimas District. The Causas project is... - June 07, 2009 - Bold Ventures Inc.

Bold Ventures Arranges $200,000 Private Placement BOLD Ventures Inc. (TSX.V: BOL). (“Bold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it is arranging a private placement of up to 2,000,000 Units (each unit consisting of one share and one warrant) at a price of $0.10 per Unit. Each warrant will be exercisable for a period of 24... - April 22, 2009 - Bold Ventures Inc.

Western Sierra Mining (OTC-WSRA) Begins Pre-Production of Testing of Gold Basin Mine Western Sierra Mining Corp., (OTC: WSRA - News) announced today that it has initiated pre-production testing for the Gold Basin placer mine, located near Wilhoit, Arizona. Total proven gold reserves for the mine exceed 150,000 ounces, with additional probable and indicated gold reserves of 400,000 ounces. The... - October 31, 2008 - Western Sierra Mining

Bold Ventures and Melkior Resources to Become Partners on ‘Ring of Fire’ Nickel Property Bold Ventures Inc. (TSX.V: BOL) (“Bold”) is pleased to announce that, upon final approval of the transaction by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V"), Melkior Resources Inc. (“Melkior”) will own an interest equivalent to 50% of the West Nickel Project located in the... - June 26, 2008 - Bold Ventures Inc.

A Call for Celebrities to Donate Their Hair to Make and Auction Diamonds to Support African Charities Heart-In Diamond is calling the Blood Diamond producers and Hollywood to participate in its charitable action. The company proposes creating diamonds from celebrities' hair to auction for a charitable cause. - January 29, 2007 - New Age Diamonds

Heart – In Diamond: Personal Diamond Grown with Addition of Carbon Extracted from Hair New Age Diamonds, the leading manufacturer of cultivated color diamonds announces the launch of its new product Heart – In Diamond – a personalized diamond grown with addition of carbon extracted from human or animal hair. - January 24, 2007 - New Age Diamonds

R&R Grosbard and New Age Diamonds Present the Fire Flower Jewelry Collection The collection was designed by R&R Grosbard with colored diamonds cultivated by New Age Diamonds. - May 31, 2006 - New Age Diamonds

New Age Diamonds: Your Personal Diamond Created from Human or Animal Hair New Age Diamonds proudly presents a new and unique patented product, "Your Personal Diamond" (YPD) - personalized lab-grown diamonds created from human or animal hair. The product is for the funeral and pet market as well as other jewelry related industries such as weddings, gifts and beauty salons. - March 30, 2006 - New Age Diamonds

New Age Diamonds' Jewelry Support Program New Age Diamonds launches a program to promote their fancy colored cultured diamonds in jewelry of contemporary design and to support individual jewelers and small businesses in diamond industry - now giving special discount to jewelers. - October 26, 2005 - New Age Diamonds

New Age Diamonds is Expanding Capacities The first introduction of New Age Diamonds to worldwide market brought to the company numerous contacts. As that obviously shows growing interest to synthetic diamonds New Age Diamonds took a decision to increase production and to start mutual partnership with respectable concerned companies. - August 17, 2005 - New Age Diamonds