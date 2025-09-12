Recent Headlines
Tenth Edition of Nigeria Mining Week to Feature Exciting New Industry Forums
The upcoming Nigeria Mining Week conference and expo will feature exciting new forums to engage mining houses, sector specialists and investors specifically on matters such as steel, gold, gemstones and power. - September 12, 2025 - Nigeria Mining Week
Nigeria Mining Week to celebrate industry journey of “progress to global relevance” in October in Abuja
The upcoming Nigeria Mining Week conference and expo will celebrate the country’s mining legacy as well as its burgeoning potential when it returns to Abuja from 13 to 15 October. - September 10, 2025 - Nigeria Mining Week
Nigeria Mining Week Returns to Abuja for 10th Edition in October
The organisers of Nigeria Mining Week, a flagship gathering for the mining industry in the region, have the announced the dates for this year’s edition in Abuja. - March 09, 2025 - Nigeria Mining Week
Zamfara State Governor Lawal Confirmed to Address Nigeria Mining Week in Abuja
The organisers of the Nigeria Mining Week conference and expo have confirmed that the Executive Governor of Zamfara State, His Excellency Dauda Lawal, will attend the event in November. - November 02, 2024 - Nigeria Mining Week
Nigeria's Ministry of Solid Minerals Development Endorses Nigeria Mining Week
The Nigerian Ministry of Solid Minerals Development has once again confirmed its commitment to the Nigeria Mining Week conference and expo. - October 11, 2024 - Nigeria Mining Week
Nigeria Mining Week Confirms New Date and Venue for November in Abuja
The Nigeria Mining Week conference and expo returns to Abuja for its ninth edition from 18 to 20 November 2024. This landmark gathering of mining pioneers, investors, regulators, suppliers and service providers in the region’s burgeoning extractive industry will take place at the Abuja... - September 15, 2024 - Nigeria Mining Week
Nigeria Mining Week's "Great Commitment" as Event Returns to Abuja in October
Nigeria Mining Week, taking place in Abuja from 16–18 October, promises to be a significant platform for key stakeholders in the mining industry. - September 01, 2023 - Nigeria Mining Week
Stienhardt & Stones: Leading Lab-Grown Diamond Manufacturer Now Selling Direct to Consumers
Stienhardt & Stones stands as a trailblazer in the world of lab-grown diamonds, challenging conventional norms and forging a path toward a direct-to-consumer retail front. Through their commitment to excellence, ethical practices, and technological advancements, Stienhardt & Stones has ushered in a new era of responsible luxury, offering customers exquisite diamonds that are not only visually stunning but also socially and environmentally responsible. - June 04, 2023 - Stienhardt & Stones
Excitement as Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari to Attend Nigeria Mining Week in Abuja on 1 Nov
The presence of the Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari at the upcoming Nigeria Mining Week underscores just how serious the Nigerian government is to support and grow the country’s burgeoning mining sector. - October 29, 2022 - Nigeria Mining Week
The Countdown to 1 November Has Begun: Abuja to Welcome Back Nigeria Mining Week
Nigeria’s Ministry of Mines and Steel Developmen Arc. Olamilikan Adegbite will personally welcome attendees at the upcoming Nigeria Mining Week, when he delivers the ministerial address during the opening session on 1 November, followed by a VIP tour of the exhibition floor. The live event... - October 21, 2022 - Nigeria Mining Week
Nigeria Mining Week Makes a Welcome Live, In-Person Return to Abuja in November
The mining sector globally has welcomed the return of Nigeria’s leading industry event on the calendar: Nigeria Mining Week will be back in-person at the Abuja International Conference Centre from 1–3 November 2022. After two years of digital connection, the entire mining value chain... - July 27, 2022 - Nigeria Mining Week
Navneet Goenka CEO Glitzkoin, Organizes Thailand Charity Program
Navneet Goenka organizes a charity event in Thailand. With the objective of serving 50,000 healthy meals to needy Thais, the Glitzkoin CEO is ready to follow all pandemic restrictions deployed by the Thai government. - February 10, 2022 - Glitzkoin
The Art of Jewels Introduces Zuri™, an Exclusive AI Quality & Price Comparison Tool Designed to Assist Consumers When Choosing a Lab Grown Diamond
The Art of Jewels, a lab diamond and gemstone marketplace, recently announced the creation of Zuri™, an exclusive artificial intelligent price comparison tool designed to assist consumers when choosing a lab grown diamond by comparing pricing and quality among the country’s largest retailers in a matter of seconds. - February 05, 2022 - The Art of Jewels
Glitzkoin GTN Records 500% ROI, Announces Bounty Program
The 2021 Glitzkoin GTN Bounty Program will be conducted from 5th to 15th December 2021. Glitzkoin would like to distribute free GTN tokens to well wishers and investors. - December 01, 2021 - Glitzkoin
Nigeria Mining Week Back in October with Seven Compelling Reasons to Invest in Burgeoning Mining Sector
The much-anticipated Nigeria Mining Week expo and conference will return from 12–13 October as planned, but will take place in a digital format again due to the current challenges in the market with regards to travel and COVID-19 restrictions. Supported by Nigeria’s Ministry of Mines... - August 22, 2021 - Nigeria Mining Week
Glitzkoin DiaEx Platform Stays with GTN, Sidelines Bitcoin
The Glitzkoin DiaEx diamond trading platform, designates the GTN token as the mode of payment. Glitzkoin has decided to keep Bitcoin away from the platform that, addresses the needs of the $90 billion diamond industry. - July 14, 2021 - Glitzkoin
UK DIT Joins Forces with Nigeria’s Mining Community with Online Trade Show
The UK Department of International Trade (UK DIT) has announced their partnership with the organisers of Nigeria Mining Week, for the launch of an exciting digital trade show, the Alternative Mining Equipment Trade Show, aiming to drive collaboration between the UK and Nigeria for the development... - March 26, 2021 - Nigeria Mining Week
Nigeria Mining Week’s Digital Event: a Golden Opportunity to Show the Way Forward for Country’s Mining Industry
The programme for the upcoming Nigeria Mining Week Digital Event, taking place from 12-16 October, offers an extensive range of sessions that showcases how the various sectors are gearing up for a veritable explosion of the mining industry. - September 24, 2020 - Nigeria Mining Week
Nigeria Mining Week’s Digital Event Receives Strong Support from Industry and Ministry
The organisers of the Nigeria Mining Week Digital Event, taking place from 12-16 October, have announced several high-level sponsorships by longstanding partners of the event. These include Emotan Global Ventures Limited, AG Vision, PW Nigeria (PWN), Punuka, Rapidlink and Udo Udoma & Belo-Osagie (UUBO). - September 09, 2020 - Nigeria Mining Week
Nigeria Mining Week to Proceed Digitally in October and Reconvene in 2021
The mining mood in Nigeria remains upbeat amid the announcement that the Nigeria Mining Week conference will proceed as a digital platform from 12-16 October this year while the event will reconvene as a live event in Abuja on 11-13 October 2021. According to Nigeria’s Minister of Mines and... - July 24, 2020 - Nigeria Mining Week
Veronica Waldman, a Principal at Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc., Implements Cash Referral Program
The implementation of DWGI's Cash Referral Program evidences yet another industry leading mechanism that expresses DWGI's respect for the valued patronage of its global clientele. - May 05, 2020 - Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc.
Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc. Ratifies Distinguished Ethical Jewelry Pledge
Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc. is at the forefront of the global campaign to eliminate human rights violations in the international diamond, gemstone and jewelry trade's respective supply chain(s). - April 22, 2020 - Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc.
Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc.'s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Diamond & Custom Jewelry Profits to Benefit Charity
18% of the profits from all of Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc.'s international diamond & custom jewelry sales during the coronavirus (COVID-19) global lockdown will result in a charitable donation benefiting the ASPCA. - April 22, 2020 - Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc.
Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc. Embraces the Lessons of "Blood Diamond" & the Kimberley Process
"Blood Diamond's" ethical, social & environmental message(s) are bolstered by Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc.'s loose colorless diamond and natural colored fancy diamond conflict-free acquisition policy in strict accordance with the Kimberley Process. - December 16, 2019 - Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc.
Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc.'s Quarterly December 2019 Premium Rough Diamond Tender
Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc.'s Quarterly Rough Diamond Tender is Highlighted by Premium 8.00++ Carat Natural Rare White & Natural Fancy Color Rough Diamond Calibrated Matched Parcels & Significant Larger Individual Premium Rough Diamonds - December 09, 2019 - Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc.
Nigerian Mining Minister Olamilekan Adegbite Pledges to Increase Support for Nigeria Mining Week
The recently-appointed Nigerian Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite has committed for the ministry to become more involved in the annual Nigeria Mining Week. “We want to put some life in Nigeria Mining Week and we want to deepen what happens,” Minister Adegbite... - October 10, 2019 - Nigeria Mining Week
Africa Finance Corporation: “Proud to be Supporting the Growth of Nigeria’s Fledgling Mining Industry"
Nigeria Mining Week to gather 1200+ mining experts in Abuja. - October 09, 2019 - Nigeria Mining Week
Nigeria Mining Week Partner PwC on Country's Mining Future: "Continuity in the Implementation of the Roadmap"
Mr. Cyril Azobu, PwC Nigeria’s Head Advisory and Mining Sector Leader gives his views on the country's burgeoning mining sector in the run-up to Nigeria Mining Week, in Abuja from 14-16 October, jointly organized by PwC, Spintelligent and the Mining Association of Nigeria (MAN). - September 18, 2019 - Nigeria Mining Week
Nigeria Mining Week Organisers Welcome Appointment of Nigeria’s New Mining Minister Olamilekan Adegbite
The appointment of the new Nigerian Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite, has been welcomed by key media and event stakeholders in the country’s mining sector. Shortly after his appointment this week, the new minister was quoted as saying that he intends to learn from... - August 28, 2019 - Nigeria Mining Week
Nigeria Mining Week to Provide Promising Geological Survey Update as Mining Sector Readies for Investment
The Director-General of the Nigerian Geological Survey Agency, Dr Garba Abdulrazaq, will present a “Geological Survey update: Progress report on new findings and available data” at the upcoming Nigeria Mining Week taking place from 14-16 October. An official ambassador for the event, Dr... - August 22, 2019 - Nigeria Mining Week
Nigeria Mining Week to Focus on Attracting Investment in October as Fourth Edition Showcases Successful Projects
The recently elected new President of the Miners Association of Nigeria (MAN), Alhaji Kabir Mohammed Kankara, will deliver the welcome address at the upcoming Nigeria Mining Week in Abuja, taking place from 14-16 October. - July 04, 2019 - Nigeria Mining Week
Glitzkoin Urges Crypto Community to Help the Needy; Navneet Geonka Takes the Lead
Navneet Goenka, diamond veteran and promoter of the Glitzkoin diamond blockchain project, urges the crypto community to help the needy and underprivileged. - June 24, 2019 - Glitzkoin
Mines Becoming Smarter and Safer. Jannatec Technologies and VALE SA Come to Agreement to Further Integrate Proximity Detection.
Jannatec Technologies works with VALE SA to further implement J.A.W.S (Jannatec Advanced Warning System) proximity detection at three of their Canadian Mines. - June 14, 2019 - Jannatec Technologies
It is Certified Safe. Jannatec Technologies' New to Market ENSO Smarthelmet Passes CSA Safety Certification.
Jannatec Technologies ENSO SmartHelmet has passed CSA certification, which makes it the first of its kind to market. Other safety certifications on the horizon. - June 14, 2019 - Jannatec Technologies
Glitzkoin CEO Navneet Goenka Announces DOBITRADE Listing for GTN
Trading on the Stellarport exchange since July 2018, the Glitzkoin GTN token will soon start trading on the DOBITRADE exchange. This move will provide additional exposure to the token. - April 01, 2019 - Glitzkoin
Rural Charity Event Sponsored by Diamond Expert Navneet Goenka
Navneet Goenka diamond veteran, sponsors the rural India Divali charity event. School children from the remote Wai villlage in the State of Satara (India) were invited to attend the Divali party. - November 10, 2018 - Glitzkoin
Nigeria Mining Week Announces Platinum Sponsorship by Bank of Industry
The organisers of Nigeria Mining Week have announced the platinum sponsorship of the Bank of Industry at the third edition of the event in Abuja from 15-17 October. - October 05, 2018 - Nigeria Mining Week
Diamond Price Calculator More Reliable Than Price List – Olga Rosina
Olga Rosina, diamond expert from Russia, talks about how unbiased online price estimators can be more helpful than price lists. - September 15, 2018 - Glitzkoin
Glitzkoin DiaEx Diamond Exchange on Schedule, CEO Navneet Goenka
After completion of the ICO, the Glitzkoin team is focused on developing DiaEx, the world's first blockchain based exchange for trading diamonds. - July 30, 2018 - Glitzkoin
Nigeria Mining Week to Provide Practical Business Know-How, Solutions and Updates to Build Country’s Mining Industry
The upcoming third edition of the Nigeria Mining Week in Abuja from 15-17 October provides access to all the practical knowledge, valuable connections and decision makers for would-be and established mining companies in the country. - July 25, 2018 - Nigeria Mining Week
ICO Successfully Completed for Glitzkoin's Diamond Blockchain Project
Glitzkoin, the superior diamond blockchain project, successfully completed its ICO on the 25th of June, 2018. 14,000 people participated in the ICO for the blockchain that is seeking to revolutionize the $90BN diamond industry. - July 05, 2018 - Glitzkoin
Navneet Goenka, CEO of Glitzkoin: No Synthetic Diamonds on Our Blockchain Platform
Navneet Goenka confirms that there will be no synthetic diamonds on Glitzkoin's Blockchain platform. - June 14, 2018 - Glitzkoin
"Landmark" Nigeria Mining Week Returns to Abuja in October to Gather the Industry and Explore Its Potential and Future
Nigeria Mining Week, the flagship mining conference and expo in West Africa, will return to Abuja from 15-17 October following its tremendous success in October 2017. “Not only a landmark achievement, but an encouragement for the mining sector” is how Alh. Sani Shehu, the President of... - March 01, 2018 - Nigeria Mining Week
Hoover & Strong and Polygon Announce the Launch of an Online Diamond Auction Service
Hoover & Strong and Polygon announced today a new partnership in order to offer Hoover & Strong’s Harmony Diamond Auctions to Polygon members directly through the Polygon platform. The auctions are ideal for retail jewelers and pawn brokers who wish to sell secondary market/OTC goods,... - February 18, 2018 - Polygon
"Landmark" Nigeria Mining Week in Abuja Reignites Enthusiasm for Industry’s Potential and Future
“Not only a landmark achievement but an encouragement for the mining sector,” is how the President of the Miners Association of Nigeria, Alh. Sani Shehu, describes the hugely successful, second edition of the Nigeria Mining Week conference and exhibition that took place in Abuja in October. - November 08, 2017 - Nigeria Mining Week
Abuja to Become the Centre of the Nigerian Mining Vision as Nigeria Mining Week Comes to the City from Tuesday
Excitement is building in Abuja in preparation before becoming the centre of the Nigerian mining vision next week during the Nigeria Mining Week conference and expo with over 500 mining professionals gathering to discuss the state and the future of this burgeoning sector. Nigeria’s Minister... - October 15, 2017 - Nigeria Mining Week
Best New Jeweller of the Year Rare Pink Launch Their First Signature Collection
Rare Pink, a bespoke bridal jewellery company, are launching a timeless collection of classically elegant custom engagement rings, aimed at stylish women with unique taste. - January 11, 2015 - Rare Pink
I Do It My Way - Brides-to-be Are Now One in Three Engagement Ring Customers
One in every three women who say ‘yes’ to a marriage proposal have been involved in the purchase of their engagement ring, new national research has revealed. In fact, when proposed to with a ring they don’t like many insist on changes or even a new one. The unhappy brides-to-be... - June 22, 2014 - Rare Pink
Luxury Diamond Jewellery Brand, Rare Pink, Promises to Take Custom-Made Jewellery Online with Their Innovative New Website
Online retailer of fine diamond jewellery and engagement rings set to now offer custom designed engagement rings to customers around the world. - October 12, 2013 - Rare Pink
Angel City Jewelers Website Offers Online Diamond Jewelry Buyers Variety
Angel City Jewelers, which was founded in 1998, and launched its website in 2011, has continually updated the site to provide online buyer education as well as sales. - November 03, 2012 - Angel City Jewelers