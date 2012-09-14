Post Profile for Your Business
>
Manufacturing
>
Primary Metal Manufacturing
> Steel Product Manufacturing from Purchased Steel
Steel Product Manufacturing from Purchased Steel
Iron & Steel Pipe & Tube Manufacturing from Purchased Steel
Rolling & Drawing of Purchased Steel
Steel Product Manufacturing from Purchased Steel
M. Davis & Sons, Inc.
Wilmington, DE
M. Davis and Sons VTi by MDavis 5th Generation Woman-Owned Industrial Construction Company
Hebei Anping Desheng Hardware & Wire Mes...
Hengshui, China
Hebei Anping Desheng Wire Mesh Co.,Ltd is located in Anping county which has the good reputation ...
InoxKing s.r.l.
Lodi, Italy
INOXKING produces and sells stainless steel 18/10 Aisi 304 drums from 3 to 100 litres for edible oils and alimentary liquids.
Precision Metalform Ltd
Port Coquitlam, Canada
Precision Metalform is an industry leader in close tolerance sheet metal products, specializing in enclosures and fine limit cabinetry manufacture.
Source India
AHMEDABAD, India
Source India is specalised in sourcing of finished cast & forgredcomponents in Aluminium Aluminium Bronze, Manganese Bronze, Brass,...
