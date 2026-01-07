Recent Headlines
WireCrafters Appoints Richard Horn as New President
WireCrafters, a leading manufacturer of Wire Partitions & Machine Guarding Solutions, today announced the appointment of Richard Horn as President, effective January 1, 2026. Horn succeeds outgoing President Milt Tandy and brings more than 17 years of leadership experience at WireCrafters,... - January 07, 2026 - WireCrafters
Precision Armament Launches the AccuWasher® Gen 2 Muzzle Device Alignment System: Raising the Standard for Precision Shims
Precision Armament is excited to announce the launch of the AccuWasher® Gen 2 Muzzle Device Alignment System—taking precision, versatility, and ease of installation to the next level. - April 09, 2025 - Precision Armament
Lanex Manufacturing Acquires METALOQ Patented Steel Structure Prefabrication Technology
Lanex Manufacturing acquirers METALOQ pre-engineered volumetric modular construction technology to drive progress in the modular construction industry. By integrating this advanced system into their production processes, Lanex aims to provide clients with high-quality, sustainable, and cost-effective building solutions that meet the evolving demands of modern construction. - February 20, 2025 - Lanex Manufacturing
The New Area Temps Mobile App is Here
The new Area Temps Mobile App is built on top of the Area Temps Website. Anything that can be done on the website can be done in the Mobile App. - March 20, 2023 - Area Temps
FD Machinery Receives Contract for Direct Forming (Form Square/Weld Square) Tube Mill
FD Machinery recently received an order for a new Direct Forming ERW tube mill. This is FD Machinery’s 5th generation direct forming mill and the its’ first direct forming installation in North America. The size range of the mill is 1.5”x 1.5” square to 4.0” x 6”... - March 09, 2023 - FD Machinery
GST Manufacturing Promotes New Plant Manager
With the reorganization at its Clay Avenue facility, GST Manufacturing looks to the future by promoting superstar employee Juan Diego to General Manager. - October 24, 2022 - GST Manufacturing
Pan China Fastening System Introducing Revolutionary Galvanized Pipe Nipple Technology Allowing Dual-Sided Fitting
Shanghai Pan China Fastening System Co. Ltd. has manufactured a new pipe technology that will help in modern plumbing system problems. - October 29, 2021 - Pan China Fastening System Co. Ltd.
B2K, a Korean Company Specialized in Producing Stainless Steel Wire Based on the Latest Facilities and Technology, Will Strengthen Marketing Toward the Global Market
Company has been manufacturing spring wire, cold heading wire, free machining wire and roping wire and has expanded its production facilities for ultra-fine spring wire, since established in 2000. - August 13, 2021 - B2K Co., Ltd.
GST Manufacturing to Host Dallas - Fort Worth Job Fair for Immediate Hiring
With a recent growth of contracts with GST from national and regional vendors, GST Manufacturing is increasing its staff dramatically and hosting an open job fair Friday, February 26, 2021 from 9 AM to 2 PM at their corporate headquarters in Haltom City. Multiple positions will be available with... - February 25, 2021 - GST Manufacturing
COSMOIND Co. Ltd., a PE Pipe Manufacturer, is Launching New Products of BF Fitting, EF Fitting, Ball Valves Through Continuous Research and Development
Established in 1987, COSMOIND designs and manufactures polyethylene (PE) pipes, BF fittings, E/F fittings, ball valves, and construction tools based on years of expertise, and supplies them all over the world. - February 20, 2021 - Cosmo I&D Co., Ltd.
Moffitt Corporation Adds Innovation to Ventilation with 3 New Products
Moffitt Corporation, Inc. (Moffitt) today announced that they are ready to launch three new products into the industrial and commercial marketplace. These products complement the Moffitt message of Natural Ventilation Solutions as they each promote a better work environment by reducing... - February 05, 2021 - Moffitt Corporation
Now Available at PipeManProducts.com – TPS Quick Sleeve Bell Joint Repair Encapsulation Sleeve
PipeManProducts.com is proud to now offer the TPS Quick Sleeve Bell Joint Repair Encapsulation Sleeve for the repair of Split Bells, Leaking Joints or Couplings on DIP, CIP and PVC Joints. - April 17, 2020 - PipeManProducts.com
Ulbrich Announces Development Partnership Initiative for Manufacturing Innovations R&D
Ulbrich Stainless Steels & Special Metals, Inc. is the premier development partner for innovative metals engineering. - March 17, 2020 - Ulbrich Stainless Steels
M. Davis and Sons, Inc. Honored with Excellence In Construction Award
M. Davis and Sons has been building, installing and servicing corporate facilities for five generations. The company has received recognition throughout the years and recently received an award due to their state-of-the-art innovations and engineering excellence. The business was praised for its... - December 04, 2019 - M. Davis & Sons, Inc.
Fd Machinery Receives Contract for New Tube Mill
FD Machinery recently received an order for a new high frequency ERW tube mill. The compete tube mill line will be equipped with a coil cart, an in-line coating system, an automated bundler and FD’s patented Robotic Roll Changing system. The size range of the mill is 1.00” to 5.00” OD. The mill will be delivered to a tube producer located in the great lakes region United States and will be operational in the 1st quarter of 2020. - July 18, 2019 - FD Machinery
M. Davis and Sons Expands with a New Location in Havre de Grace, Maryland
M. Davis & Sons, Inc., an award-winning, 5th generation industrial construction company, has opened a new office and fabrication facility at 1750 Pulaski Highway, Havre de Grace, MD. The addition of the Maryland office and shop will allow M. Davis to more efficiently serve their growing... - June 01, 2019 - M. Davis & Sons, Inc.
NEFCO Corporation Acquires Blume Supply Inc.
The NEFCO Corporation, a leading distributor of construction and industrial supplies, announces its acquisition of Blume Supply Inc., a specialty construction and industrial supply distributor servicing the greater Charlotte, North Carolina market. - March 12, 2019 - NEFCO Corporation
Willo Products - The Jail Renovations Experts Launches New Website
Willo Products is pleased to announce the launch of their brand-new website. After months of hard work and dedication, Willo is delighted to officially announce the launch on January 23, 2019. The new site is now available and the URL is www.willoproducts.com. Willo Products has been in business... - January 23, 2019 - Willo Products
AFC Industries Creates New Floor Post Designs
AFC Industries adds new ergonomic designs to their Fllor Post workstations. - October 28, 2018 - AFC Industries, Inc.
Hollywood Actor Becomes Metal Artist with White Bison Ironworks
Award Winning Hollywood hunk and actor has found a new passion. - August 09, 2018 - White Bison Ironworks
Duraflex, Inc. Purchases New Add-on Expansion Facility in Cary, IL
Duraflex, Inc., leading high tech engineers and manufacturers of metal bellows components and full assemblies, are proud to announce the recent purchase of their latest expansion facility in Cary, Illinois USA. - July 20, 2018 - Duraflex, Inc.
The Playground Company Announces Another Record Breaking Year
It is an ever-increasing challenge to succeed in business today, however, The Playground Company have shown incredible drive with their announcement of record-breaking success so far this year. They announce growth that is unprecedented in times where others are struggling. - June 09, 2018 - The Playground Company Ltd
NEFCO Corporation Acquires Contractors & Industrial Supply, Inc.
Expands Industry-Leading Product Breadth and Expedited Delivery to Mid-Atlantic States - February 10, 2018 - NEFCO Corporation
NEFCO Corporation Acquires Tekk Supply, Inc.
The NEFCO Corporation announces the opening of its first Florida branch in the Greater Miami/Ft. Lauderdale metropolitan area, after acquiring the operating assets of Tekk Supply, Inc. - October 11, 2017 - NEFCO Corporation
Underground Aluminum URD Triplex and Quadruplex Cables Now Available at Nassau Electrical
The renowned wire and cable supplier has added aluminium URD underground irrigation cables to its long list of cable products available for sale at cost effective prices to customers from all over the world. - August 27, 2017 - Nassau Electrical
T&H Lemont Names Warren Wheatman Vice President Tooling Business Unit
T&H Lemont, an industry leader in manufacturing Tube and Pipe Mills and roll tooling announces the appointment of key position of Vice President Tooling Business Unit that will help to facilitate future growth. - August 18, 2017 - T&H Lemont
FD Machinery Receives Order for New High Frequency ERW Pipe Mill
FD Machinery recently received an order for a new high frequency ERW pipe mill. The compete pipe mill line will be equipped with an in-line paint system, hydro tester and end finisher. The mill will be delivered to a pipe producer located in the Eastern United States and will be operational in the... - August 18, 2017 - FD Machinery
Michael Strand Appointed Sales Manager of T&H Lemont
Michael Strand has been appointed Sales Manger of T&H Lemont. Mr. Strand has worked in the Tube and Pipe industry for more than 29 years, focusing on sales of Machinery, Tooling and Service for Pipe, Tube and Steel Mill Customers. - August 17, 2017 - T&H Lemont
The Playground Company Announces Impressive Growth
There are many ways in which a Company can analyse their success. It is only the most determined and driven Companies that take this a step further to drive continued future development. The Playground Company Ltd have spent a lot of time analysing their growth and are pleased to announce impressive all-round figures. - August 03, 2017 - The Playground Company Ltd
Proler Steel International and Liebherr Mining & Construction Reach Settlement in Lawsuit
Liebherr Equipment Source and Proler Steel International LLC Reach Settlement in Lawsuit. - July 13, 2017 - Proler Steel International LLC
Shinestar Participated in Chinese Entrepreneurs Convention
Shinetar Group participated in 2017 Chinese entrepreneurs convention. - May 15, 2017 - Hunan Prime Steel Pipe Co., Ltd
FD Machinery Receives Contract to Upgrade ERW Tube Mill Drive Train
FD Machinery recently received an order to replace the existing drivetrain on a Yoder HF ERW tube mill. The existing drivetrain is worn and undersized for the heavy wall HSLA tubing the customer produces. FD’s drivetrain will use gearboxes with spiral-bevel gears as opposed to worm gears. The... - May 08, 2017 - FD Machinery
FD Machinery Receives Order for New Cold Saw Cutoff
FD Machinery recently received an order for a new high speed cold saw cut off. The cutoff is designed for tubes from 1.66” to 6.625” OD with walls up to .250”. It is replacing a hot saw. The motivation for the buyer was the clean cut, burr free tube ends achieved by using a cold... - March 09, 2017 - FD Machinery
FD Machinery Receives Order for New HF ERW Tube Mill in U.S.
FD Machinery recently received an order for a new high frequency ERW tube mill. This will be FD Machinery’s first tube mill installation in North America. The compete tube mill line will be equipped with an automated coil feed/butt weld system, a PLC controlled tooling positioning system, an... - February 04, 2017 - FD Machinery
Cheshire-Based Playground Company Announces the Launch of Their New Website
It is far too frequently found that once a Company launches their website, it often remains the same and does not continue to evolve. The Playground Company Ltd has shown great initiative in the launch of their newly designed website. - October 29, 2016 - The Playground Company Ltd
EDCO Products, Inc. Launches Infiniti Roofing Line
EDCO Products introduces another industry leading roofing product - Infiniti roofing. - August 06, 2016 - EDCO Products Incorporated
Moffitt Corproation Debuts Its New Natural Solutions Product Line
Moffitt Corporation Announces the expansion of its product line to include the new Natural Solutions products. - July 14, 2016 - Moffitt Corporation
Moffitt Corporation, Inc. Acquires Western Canwell
Moffitt Corporation, of Jacksonville Beach, FL, today announced that it has finalized the purchase of Western Canwell of Denison, TX. This purchase adds the Canwell factory, product line, sales representatives and manufacturing expertise to Moffitt’s existing global industrial ventilation and natural solutions business. - April 21, 2016 - Moffitt Corporation
pinta acoustic Introduces AirHush® Modular Sound-Blocking Panel System
pinta acoustic, inc. announces the introduction of AirHush®, a portable sound-blocking panel system engineered to keep sound from traveling into adjacent spaces. AirHush panels easily assemble to create freestanding partitions or enclosures to allow for private conversations or to block... - February 23, 2016 - pinta acoustic
pinta acoustic Introduces SONEX® PLANO Absorbers. Customizable to Add a Distinctive Flair with High Sound Absorption.
pinta acoustic’s new SONEX® PLANO Absorbers provide exceptional sound absorption with virtually unlimited design shapes and grid work configurations. Possible baffle shapes include curving convex, concave, stepped, diagonal, wedge and other custom contours. SONEX PLANO Absorbers are easy to suspend using typical 15/16-inch grid systems. Set in countless pattern arrangements at one or various elevations across a ceiling plane, SONEX PLANO provides state-of-the-art design expressions. - October 30, 2015 - pinta acoustic
FD Machinery to Open Facility in Ohio
FD Machinery, manufacturer of tube and pipe mills, automated coil loaders, strip accumulators, high-speed cut off equipment, straighteners, automated bundling equipment, and hydro-testers, is opening a facility in Cleveland, Ohio. FD Machinery plans to sell equipment and roll tooling in the US,... - October 01, 2015 - FD Machinery
pinta acoustic Introduces SONEX Linear Absorbers
Streamlined appearance offers excellent sound absorption for interior ceiling applications - July 23, 2015 - pinta acoustic
Windy City Sales, Ltd. Has Been Acquired by Duraflex, Inc.
Duraflex, Inc. announces the recent acquisition of Windy City Sales, Ltd., a leading domestic OEM supplier & distributor of Flexible Stainless Steel Braided Hose Connectors for HVAC & Plumbing applications. - June 17, 2015 - Duraflex, Inc.
Moffitt Corporation Welcomes Gabe Cansler, New West Region Sales Manager
Moffitt Corproation welcomes Gabe Cansler as the new head of the Moffitt West Office. As the new West Region Sales Manager Gabe will work with existing customers and reach out to new contacts from his office in Denver, CO. - May 16, 2015 - Moffitt Corporation
IFI Opens a New Branch Office in Columbus, Ohio
Insulation Fabricators, Inc. (IFI) now offers local stocking of Owens Corning FIBERGLAS and other mechanical insulation products, and is open daily from 6am-6pm - June 07, 2014 - Insulation Fabricators, Inc. (IFI)
Leading Custom Stainless Steel Fabricator Complete Stainless Solutions Offers On-Site Estimating Capabilities to Clients Across Mississauga
Mississauga-based Complete Stainless Solutions has recently announced that it’s now offering its clients across the region a new on-site estimating service. - March 12, 2014 - Complete Stainless Solutions
Tread Stands, LLC Verified as a Veteran-Owned Small Business by the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs
Tread Stands, LLC, a full service provider of engineered-to-order work stands, tooling, and other industrial equipment is confirmed as a Veteran-owned small business and listed in the Veteran Business Database. - January 24, 2014 - Tread Stands, LLC
Complete Stainless Solutions Now Offer Complete Range of Custom Steel Maintenance Products to Clients Across Ontario
Trusted Mississauga, Ontario based leader for stainless steel manufacturing and customization services, Complete Stainless Solutions is now inviting clients to consider their extensive portfolio of custom stainless steel components for maintenance and safety applications. The company’s... - January 16, 2014 - Complete Stainless Solutions
Eco Pickled Surface (EPS) Technology Wins Approval from General Motors and Chrysler
The following is to the worldwide steel, metals and metalworking industry press and presents the latest news on Eco Pickled Surface (EPS) steel pickling technology. - December 31, 2013 - The Material Works, Ltd.
AFC Industries' Ergonomic Workstation Selected a Top 30 Tech Innovation for 2013
AFC Industries is proud to announce that its Ergo-Tier EFX Workstation has been selected as one of the 2013 Top 30 Technical Innovations by Security Sales & Integration Magazine. According to the magazine, “ … the annual Top 30 Technology Innovations features standout products... - December 28, 2013 - AFC Industries, Inc.