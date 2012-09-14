PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

M. Davis and Sons, Inc. Honored with Excellence In Construction Award M. Davis and Sons has been building, installing and servicing corporate facilities for five generations. The company has received recognition throughout the years and recently received an award due to their state-of-the-art innovations and engineering excellence. The business was praised for its hard... - December 04, 2019 - M. Davis & Sons, Inc.

Fd Machinery Receives Contract for New Tube Mill FD Machinery recently received an order for a new high frequency ERW tube mill. The compete tube mill line will be equipped with a coil cart, an in-line coating system, an automated bundler and FD’s patented Robotic Roll Changing system. The size range of the mill is 1.00” to 5.00” OD. The mill will be delivered to a tube producer located in the great lakes region United States and will be operational in the 1st quarter of 2020. - July 18, 2019 - FD Machinery

M. Davis and Sons Expands with a New Location in Havre de Grace, Maryland M. Davis & Sons, Inc., an award-winning, 5th generation industrial construction company, has opened a new office and fabrication facility at 1750 Pulaski Highway, Havre de Grace, MD. The addition of the Maryland office and shop will allow M. Davis to more efficiently serve their growing customer... - June 01, 2019 - M. Davis & Sons, Inc.

NEFCO Corporation Acquires Blume Supply Inc. The NEFCO Corporation, a leading distributor of construction and industrial supplies, announces its acquisition of Blume Supply Inc., a specialty construction and industrial supply distributor servicing the greater Charlotte, North Carolina market. - March 12, 2019 - NEFCO Corporation

Willo Products - The Jail Renovations Experts Launches New Website Willo Products is pleased to announce the launch of their brand-new website. After months of hard work and dedication, Willo is delighted to officially announce the launch on January 23, 2019. The new site is now available and the URL is www.willoproducts.com. Willo Products has been in business for... - January 23, 2019 - Willo Products

AFC Industries Creates New Floor Post Designs AFC Industries adds new ergonomic designs to their Fllor Post workstations. - October 28, 2018 - AFC Industries, Inc.

Hollywood Actor Becomes Metal Artist with White Bison Ironworks Award Winning Hollywood hunk and actor has found a new passion. - August 09, 2018 - White Bison Ironworks

Duraflex, Inc. Purchases New Add-on Expansion Facility in Cary, IL Duraflex, Inc., leading high tech engineers and manufacturers of metal bellows components and full assemblies, are proud to announce the recent purchase of their latest expansion facility in Cary, Illinois USA. - July 20, 2018 - Duraflex, Inc.

The Playground Company Announces Another Record Breaking Year It is an ever-increasing challenge to succeed in business today, however, The Playground Company have shown incredible drive with their announcement of record-breaking success so far this year. They announce growth that is unprecedented in times where others are struggling. - June 09, 2018 - The Playground Company Ltd

NEFCO Corporation Acquires Contractors & Industrial Supply, Inc. Expands Industry-Leading Product Breadth and Expedited Delivery to Mid-Atlantic States - February 10, 2018 - NEFCO Corporation

NEFCO Corporation Acquires Tekk Supply, Inc. The NEFCO Corporation announces the opening of its first Florida branch in the Greater Miami/Ft. Lauderdale metropolitan area, after acquiring the operating assets of Tekk Supply, Inc. - October 11, 2017 - NEFCO Corporation

Underground Aluminum URD Triplex and Quadruplex Cables Now Available at Nassau Electrical The renowned wire and cable supplier has added aluminium URD underground irrigation cables to its long list of cable products available for sale at cost effective prices to customers from all over the world. - August 27, 2017 - Nassau Electrical

T&H Lemont Names Warren Wheatman Vice President Tooling Business Unit T&H Lemont, an industry leader in manufacturing Tube and Pipe Mills and roll tooling announces the appointment of key position of Vice President Tooling Business Unit that will help to facilitate future growth. - August 18, 2017 - T&H Lemont

FD Machinery Receives Order for New High Frequency ERW Pipe Mill FD Machinery recently received an order for a new high frequency ERW pipe mill. The compete pipe mill line will be equipped with an in-line paint system, hydro tester and end finisher. The mill will be delivered to a pipe producer located in the Eastern United States and will be operational in the 2nd... - August 18, 2017 - FD Machinery

Michael Strand Appointed Sales Manager of T&H Lemont Michael Strand has been appointed Sales Manger of T&H Lemont. Mr. Strand has worked in the Tube and Pipe industry for more than 29 years, focusing on sales of Machinery, Tooling and Service for Pipe, Tube and Steel Mill Customers. - August 17, 2017 - T&H Lemont

The Playground Company Announces Impressive Growth There are many ways in which a Company can analyse their success. It is only the most determined and driven Companies that take this a step further to drive continued future development. The Playground Company Ltd have spent a lot of time analysing their growth and are pleased to announce impressive all-round figures. - August 03, 2017 - The Playground Company Ltd

Proler Steel International and Liebherr Mining & Construction Reach Settlement in Lawsuit Liebherr Equipment Source and Proler Steel International LLC Reach Settlement in Lawsuit. - July 13, 2017 - Proler Steel International LLC

Shinestar Participated in Chinese Entrepreneurs Convention Shinetar Group participated in 2017 Chinese entrepreneurs convention. - May 15, 2017 - Hunan Prime Steel Pipe Co., Ltd

FD Machinery Receives Contract to Upgrade ERW Tube Mill Drive Train FD Machinery recently received an order to replace the existing drivetrain on a Yoder HF ERW tube mill. The existing drivetrain is worn and undersized for the heavy wall HSLA tubing the customer produces. FD’s drivetrain will use gearboxes with spiral-bevel gears as opposed to worm gears. The spiral-bevel... - May 08, 2017 - FD Machinery

FD Machinery Receives Order for New Cold Saw Cutoff FD Machinery recently received an order for a new high speed cold saw cut off. The cutoff is designed for tubes from 1.66” to 6.625” OD with walls up to .250”. It is replacing a hot saw. The motivation for the buyer was the clean cut, burr free tube ends achieved by using a cold saw. - March 09, 2017 - FD Machinery

FD Machinery Receives Order for New HF ERW Tube Mill in U.S. FD Machinery recently received an order for a new high frequency ERW tube mill. This will be FD Machinery’s first tube mill installation in North America. The compete tube mill line will be equipped with an automated coil feed/butt weld system, a PLC controlled tooling positioning system, an automated... - February 04, 2017 - FD Machinery

Cheshire-Based Playground Company Announces the Launch of Their New Website It is far too frequently found that once a Company launches their website, it often remains the same and does not continue to evolve. The Playground Company Ltd has shown great initiative in the launch of their newly designed website. - October 29, 2016 - The Playground Company Ltd

EDCO Products, Inc. Launches Infiniti Roofing Line EDCO Products introduces another industry leading roofing product - Infiniti roofing. - August 06, 2016 - EDCO Products Incorporated

Moffitt Corproation Debuts Its New Natural Solutions Product Line Moffitt Corporation Announces the expansion of its product line to include the new Natural Solutions products. - July 14, 2016 - Moffitt Corporation

Moffitt Corporation, Inc. Acquires Western Canwell Moffitt Corporation, of Jacksonville Beach, FL, today announced that it has finalized the purchase of Western Canwell of Denison, TX. This purchase adds the Canwell factory, product line, sales representatives and manufacturing expertise to Moffitt’s existing global industrial ventilation and natural solutions business. - April 21, 2016 - Moffitt Corporation

pinta acoustic Introduces AirHush® Modular Sound-Blocking Panel System pinta acoustic, inc. announces the introduction of AirHush®, a portable sound-blocking panel system engineered to keep sound from traveling into adjacent spaces. AirHush panels easily assemble to create freestanding partitions or enclosures to allow for private conversations or to block disruptive... - February 23, 2016 - pinta acoustic

pinta acoustic Introduces SONEX® PLANO Absorbers. Customizable to Add a Distinctive Flair with High Sound Absorption. pinta acoustic’s new SONEX® PLANO Absorbers provide exceptional sound absorption with virtually unlimited design shapes and grid work configurations. Possible baffle shapes include curving convex, concave, stepped, diagonal, wedge and other custom contours. SONEX PLANO Absorbers are easy to suspend using typical 15/16-inch grid systems. Set in countless pattern arrangements at one or various elevations across a ceiling plane, SONEX PLANO provides state-of-the-art design expressions. - October 30, 2015 - pinta acoustic

FD Machinery to Open Facility in Ohio FD Machinery, manufacturer of tube and pipe mills, automated coil loaders, strip accumulators, high-speed cut off equipment, straighteners, automated bundling equipment, and hydro-testers, is opening a facility in Cleveland, Ohio. FD Machinery plans to sell equipment and roll tooling in the US, Canada,... - October 01, 2015 - FD Machinery

pinta acoustic Introduces SONEX Linear Absorbers Streamlined appearance offers excellent sound absorption for interior ceiling applications - July 23, 2015 - pinta acoustic

Windy City Sales, Ltd. Has Been Acquired by Duraflex, Inc. Duraflex, Inc. announces the recent acquisition of Windy City Sales, Ltd., a leading domestic OEM supplier & distributor of Flexible Stainless Steel Braided Hose Connectors for HVAC & Plumbing applications. - June 17, 2015 - Duraflex, Inc.

Moffitt Corporation Welcomes Gabe Cansler, New West Region Sales Manager Moffitt Corproation welcomes Gabe Cansler as the new head of the Moffitt West Office. As the new West Region Sales Manager Gabe will work with existing customers and reach out to new contacts from his office in Denver, CO. - May 16, 2015 - Moffitt Corporation

IFI Opens a New Branch Office in Columbus, Ohio Insulation Fabricators, Inc. (IFI) now offers local stocking of Owens Corning FIBERGLAS and other mechanical insulation products, and is open daily from 6am-6pm - June 07, 2014 - Insulation Fabricators, Inc. (IFI)

Leading Custom Stainless Steel Fabricator Complete Stainless Solutions Offers On-Site Estimating Capabilities to Clients Across Mississauga Mississauga-based Complete Stainless Solutions has recently announced that it’s now offering its clients across the region a new on-site estimating service. - March 12, 2014 - Complete Stainless Solutions

Tread Stands, LLC Verified as a Veteran-Owned Small Business by the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs Tread Stands, LLC, a full service provider of engineered-to-order work stands, tooling, and other industrial equipment is confirmed as a Veteran-owned small business and listed in the Veteran Business Database. - January 24, 2014 - Tread Stands, LLC

Complete Stainless Solutions Now Offer Complete Range of Custom Steel Maintenance Products to Clients Across Ontario Trusted Mississauga, Ontario based leader for stainless steel manufacturing and customization services, Complete Stainless Solutions is now inviting clients to consider their extensive portfolio of custom stainless steel components for maintenance and safety applications. The company’s expertise... - January 16, 2014 - Complete Stainless Solutions

Eco Pickled Surface (EPS) Technology Wins Approval from General Motors and Chrysler The following is to the worldwide steel, metals and metalworking industry press and presents the latest news on Eco Pickled Surface (EPS) steel pickling technology. - December 31, 2013 - The Material Works, Ltd.

AFC Industries' Ergonomic Workstation Selected a Top 30 Tech Innovation for 2013 AFC Industries is proud to announce that its Ergo-Tier EFX Workstation has been selected as one of the 2013 Top 30 Technical Innovations by Security Sales & Integration Magazine. According to the magazine, “ … the annual Top 30 Technology Innovations features standout products from... - December 28, 2013 - AFC Industries, Inc.

Mississauga-Based Complete Stainless Solutions Offering Complete Steel Fabrication of Institutional and Commercial Kitchen Workstations Mississauga, Ontario-based specialists for a broad range of complex stainless steel fabrication demands, Complete Stainless Steel Solutions are now offering their fabrication services for kitchen workstations and equipment. The company’s understanding of professional stainless steel CAD design... - December 12, 2013 - Complete Stainless Solutions

First Generation 2.0 Multi-Cell EPS Production Line in Operation in China Eco Pickled Surface, the groundbreaking technology that replaces acid pickling of strip steel, is now operating in the world's largest steel market. - December 02, 2013 - The Material Works, Ltd.

Tech Steel & Materials Announces They Are Supplying Inconel 718 to Industry Manufacturers Tech Steel and Materials is announcing that they are supplying the alloy Inconel 718 to manufacturers of industrial machines that need protection from extreme temperatures (ranging from -423° to 1300°F). While this metal has been used in rocket and turbine engines, it is now being custom made... - November 22, 2013 - Tech Steel & Materials

Mississauga-Based Stainless Steel Fabricators Complete Stainless Solutions Offer Design and Architectural Build Services for Pharmaceutical Industry Mississauga, Ontario-based experts for stainless steel fabrication services, Complete Stainless Solutions have announced recently a new service designed to improve the seamlessness with which pharmaceutical companies procure high quality stainless steel fitments for work, production and processing applications. - October 24, 2013 - Complete Stainless Solutions

Steel Doors Inc. Specializes in Exterior Doors Steel Doors Inc. is pleased to announce they can provide all the exterior doors Philadelphia, PA, home and business owners may require. Even though they offer doors in a variety of styles and materials, they specialize in providing steel and other types of metal doors to give their clients the highest... - September 28, 2013 - Steel Doors Inc.

Stainless Steel Fabricators Complete Stainless Solutions Offer One-Stop Shop for Complete Fabrication Demands Mississauga-based stainless steel fabricators Complete Stainless Solutions are now offering clients across Ontario a streamlined service for their unique fabrication demands. The company’s one-stop solution begins with their on-site estimation service and carries through to their drop-shipping... - September 25, 2013 - Complete Stainless Solutions

Mississauga-Based Stainless Steel Fabricators Complete Stainless Solutions Add New Services to Catalogue Leading Mississauga-based stainless steel fabricators Complete Stainless Solutions have recently announced several new additions to the company’s evolving services catalogue. The company’s CAD design and on-site estimating services will help firms to improve the seamlessness with which their... - September 04, 2013 - Complete Stainless Solutions

Full Service Stainless Steel Product Building Now Available from Mississauga Fabricators Complete Stainless Solutions Mississauga-based Complete Stainless Solutions Limited, leaders in stainless steel product manufacturing services, now offers full seamless fabrication processes. As specialists in stainless steel fabrication, the company is now fully equipped to assist their clients in achieving steel products to suit... - August 07, 2013 - Complete Stainless Solutions

Stainless Steel Fabricators Complete Stainless Solutions Offer Seamless Design Flexibility with Range of Welding Options Mississauga-based stainless steel fabricators Complete Stainless Solutions are now improving their services to include a full range of welding techniques. The use of MIG, TIG, STICK and SPOT welding enables CSS to meet the varying demands of their customers best suited to specific material and product... - July 11, 2013 - Complete Stainless Solutions

Mississauga’s LaserNett Launches a Redesigned Website LaserNett of Mississauga, Ontario is proud to announce the launch of its redesigned corporate website. Offering a more user-friendly experience, the new website is both sleek and stylish with a central focus on providing valuable information to those in the metal prototyping, tool and die, sign manufacturing,... - June 13, 2013 - LaserNett

Ensure Customized Precision with Services from OEM Manufacturer Complete Stainless Solutions Mississauga-based manufacturer, Complete Stainless Solutions is now specializing in OEM manufacturing for clients requiring customized stainless steel components. As an OEM manufacturer, the company’s capabilities enable clients to meet customer demands with either fitted heavy-duty or cosmetic... - June 12, 2013 - Complete Stainless Solutions

Xpanda USA Helps Businesses Reduce Loss & Theft “Smash & grab” robberies against retail and commercial stores unfortunately quite common. Here are some tips to prevent them. - May 25, 2013 - Xpanda USA Security Solution