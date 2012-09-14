Post Profile for Your Business
Nonferrous Metal (except Aluminum) Production & Processing
Nonferrous Metal (except Aluminum) Production & Processing
CES/K Corporation
Las Vegas, NV
CES/K Corporation is an International Wire and Cable Manufacturer, providing its' customers with a Worldwide Supply of Products & Solutions...
Graceteen International Co.Ltd
RiZhao, China
We are Graceteen International Co.LTD. We buy non ferrous metal scrap,esp NiSn scrap and Sn scrap. We sell 1)Ti, Ta,Nb, Mo,W products(wire,...
Indian Metals & Alloys Mfg. Co.
KOLKATA, India
COPPER & COPPER ALLOY PRODUCTS IN ANY SHAPES & SIZES
NKM
Moscow, Russia
We supply high purity cadmium metal ingots of the following marks: 6N (99,9999%) and 7N (99,99999%). All marks have appropriate certificates.
Source India
AHMEDABAD, India
Source India is specalised in sourcing of finished cast & forgredcomponents in Aluminium Aluminium Bronze, Manganese Bronze, Brass,...
Special Coverings
Russia
Our company offers larger quantity of high purity cadmium (Cd 5N) with a degree of purity of 99,999 and cadmium (Cd 6N) with a degree of...
