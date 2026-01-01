Company Profiles CES/K Corporation CES/K Corporation is an International Wire and Cable Manufacturer, providing its' customers with a Worldwide Supply of Products & Solutions for Interconnect Applications. We have an... Graceteen International Co.Ltd We are Graceteen International Co.LTD. We buy non ferrous metal scrap,esp NiSn scrap and Sn scrap. We sell 1)Ti, Ta,Nb, Mo,W products(wire, sheet, plate, tube,bar, fasten etc.) 2)master... Indian Metals & Alloys Mfg. Co. COPPER & COPPER ALLOY PRODUCTS IN ANY SHAPES & SIZES NKM We supply high purity cadmium metal ingots of the following marks: 6N (99,9999%) and 7N (99,99999%). All marks have appropriate certificates. Source India Source India is specalised in sourcing of finished cast & forgredcomponents in Aluminium Aluminium Bronze, Manganese Bronze, Brass, Stainless Steel, and other ferrous metal. Special Coverings Our company offers larger quantity of high purity cadmium (Cd 5N) with a degree of purity of 99,999 and cadmium (Cd 6N) with a degree of purity of 99,9999. We provide all necessary certificates and...