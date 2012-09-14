PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Directory > Manufacturing > Primary Metal Manufacturing > Nonferrous Metal (except Aluminum) Production & Processing
 
Nonferrous Metal (except Aluminum) Production & Processing
 Sub-industries:
Copper Rolling, Drawing, Extruding, & Alloying
Nonferrous Metal (except Aluminum) Smelting & Refining
Nonferrous Metal (except Copper & Aluminum) Rolling, Drawing, Extruding, & Alloying
  
CES/K Corporation CES/K Corporation Las Vegas, NV
CES/K Corporation is an International Wire and Cable Manufacturer, providing its' customers with a Worldwide Supply of Products & Solutions... 
Graceteen International Co.Ltd Graceteen International Co.Ltd RiZhao, China
We are Graceteen International Co.LTD. We buy non ferrous metal scrap,esp NiSn scrap and Sn scrap. We sell 1)Ti, Ta,Nb, Mo,W products(wire,... 
Indian Metals & Alloys Mfg. Co. Indian Metals & Alloys Mfg. Co. KOLKATA, India
COPPER & COPPER ALLOY PRODUCTS IN ANY SHAPES & SIZES 
NKM NKM Moscow, Russia
We supply high purity cadmium metal ingots of the following marks: 6N (99,9999%) and 7N (99,99999%). All marks have appropriate certificates. 
Source India Source India AHMEDABAD, India
Source India is specalised in sourcing of finished cast & forgredcomponents in Aluminium Aluminium Bronze, Manganese Bronze, Brass,... 
Special Coverings Special Coverings Russia
Our company offers larger quantity of high purity cadmium (Cd 5N) with a degree of purity of 99,999 and cadmium (Cd 6N) with a degree of... 
