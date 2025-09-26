Gladding Braided Products will be featured on the History Channel’s award-winning television series, Modern Marvels. The episode, slated to air in November 2010, will explore the history and manufacturing of chains, wire and rope. A three-person film crew from Half Yard Productions, a documentary film company from the New York City area, spent a day filming Gladding’s manufacturing facilities. - October 22, 2010 - Gladding Braided Products, LLC