Silicon Carbide Products, Inc. Positions for Future Growth and Expansion Silicon Carbide Products, Inc. (SCP) announces the completion of an internal management buyout (MBO) to Joshua J. Dahlman and Rick L. Cleveland as it positions for continued growth. - February 02, 2018 - Silicon Carbide Products, Inc.

Underground Aluminum URD Triplex and Quadruplex Cables Now Available at Nassau Electrical The renowned wire and cable supplier has added aluminium URD underground irrigation cables to its long list of cable products available for sale at cost effective prices to customers from all over the world. - August 27, 2017 - Nassau Electrical

Silicon Carbide Products, Inc. (SCP) Releases SCProbond™ A/CRC Wear Compound SCP has developed and released SCProbond™ A/CRC Wear Compound for use as an abrasion and corrosion resistant wear compound for use in extreme applications. - May 10, 2017 - Silicon Carbide Products, Inc.

Silicon Carbide Products, Inc. (SCP) Releases New Line of Epoxy Adhesive SCP releases both a low viscosity and a high viscosity epoxy adhesive for use in the installation of ceramic components in severe industrial environments. - February 16, 2017 - Silicon Carbide Products, Inc.

Silicon Carbide Products, Inc. Named as One of 2015 Best Companies to Work for in New York State Silicon Carbide Products, Inc. is proud to announce that it was named the #11 in the 2015 Best Companies to Work for in New York. - April 23, 2015 - Silicon Carbide Products, Inc.

Kripke Promotes 3 to Vice Presidents Kripke Enterprises, Inc. (KEI) a nonferrous metal brokerage based in Toledo, Ohio is pleased to announce the promotion of three new vice presidents: Andy Golding, of Toledo Ohio has been promoted to Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Marvin Finkelstein of Boca Raton, Florida has been promoted to... - January 09, 2015 - Kripke Enterprises, Inc.

The Modal Shop, Inc. Redefines Proximity Probe Calibration Capable of 50 mils peak-to-peak displacement (1.27 mm peak-to-peak), The Modal Shop's 9100 Series has the most dynamic range of any portable proximity probe calibrator on the market. - December 03, 2014 - The Modal Shop

Gravita Revenue Increases by 31% in Q2 FY 2014-2015 Gravita declared its consolidated and standalone financial results with overwhelming increase in revenue of 31% as compared to the FY 2013-14. - November 12, 2014 - Gravita India Ltd

Silicon Carbide Products, Inc. Celebrates 20 Years in Business Silicon Carbide Products, Inc. (SCP) announces their 20 year anniversary and the roll out of a new corporate branding. - September 06, 2014 - Silicon Carbide Products, Inc.

Dynamic Vibration Sensor Easily Connects via USB to Smart Phones, Tablets and PCs The USB ICPDigital™ Dynamic Accelerometer (model 333D01) is the first integrated and ruggedized high-resolution, broad-frequency piezoelectric vibration sensor with integrated data acquisition. - August 22, 2014 - The Modal Shop

Unchecked Proximity Probes Produce an Alarming Trend The Modal Shop's model 9100D or 9110D Portable Vibration Calibrators enable users to check their sensors to ensure correct output and operation of alarm trip points, preventing costly equipment breakdown. - August 07, 2014 - The Modal Shop

Harvard University Uses Electrodynamic Shaker to Simulate Bumblebee Vibration Frequency Harvard University used a Modal Shop shaker to conduct an experiment studying different vibration frequencies and how they affect the release of pollen in the types of nectar-less plants that Bumbleebees pollinate. - February 21, 2014 - The Modal Shop

Dynamic Sensors & Calibration Seminar on December 12th The Modal Shop, a PCB Group Company, is hosting a Dynamic Sensors & Calibration Technical Seminar on Thursday, December 12, 2013, 8:30 am to 1 pm, at the DePaul University campus in the Chicago suburb of Naperville, IL. Lab managers, technicians, engineers and metrologists responsible for maintaining... - November 24, 2013 - The Modal Shop

Ural Mining-Metallurgical Company Welcomes to Participate in the Innovation Contest Ural Mining-Metallurgical Company (UMMC) welcomes to participate in the Innovation Contest for creating a new fabrication of goods based on selenium, tellurium, indium and cadmium produced in the metallic form by the companies of the UMMC Group. Terms and conditions of the Innovation Contest, including... - October 24, 2013 - UMMC Holding

CopperSmith’s Unique Collection Wins with Consumers Diverse products lines, and innovative tarnish and patina processes lead to exploding sales in copper industry. - April 01, 2013 - CopperSmith Collection

Portable Vibration Calibration with Certificate Generation The 9110D Portable Digital Vibration Calibrator allows the user to generate ISO 17025-compliant calibration certificates. - March 13, 2013 - The Modal Shop

Universal Recycling & Scrap Iron Corp Acquires Scrap Yard in NJ Universal Recycling & Scrap Iron Corp., a subsidiary of Universal Wrecking Corp., recently took over ownership and operation of the former Cosmos Green Acres scrap yard located at 23 Double Trouble Road, Bayville, NJ 08721. Hours of operation are M – F 7am to 5pm and Saturday 8am to 2pm. - November 04, 2011 - Universal Recycling & Scrap Iron Corp.

Cyclotec Reports Innovative Dry Separation Technology of Waste Streams Previously Not Attractive for Recycling Cyclotecs' Multi Product Air Separators outstand state of art separators, by broader on line adjustment of product size capabilities, resulting in finer product at range of 100-160 microns at higher separation efficiencies, ability to operate at feed moisture up to 5%, & provide up to Four de dusted separation products simultaneously. - June 30, 2011 - Cyclotec Oy

Upstate Shredding – Ben Weitsman Makes Largest Acquisition to Date with Purchase of Brenner Recycling and Expands Into East Central Pennsylvania Upstate Shredding – Ben Weitsman & Son announced a purchase agreement to acquire Brenner Recycling, Inc. This is by far the largest acquisition made by the company. Brenner Recycling, Inc. is located in Hazleton, Pennsylvania. Completion of this all cash transaction is slated on April 1, 2011. Key executives and personnel will retain their positions in the acquired company. - February 13, 2011 - Upstate Shredding LLC - Ben Weitsman & Son

Samantha Deeley Joins Upstate Shredding - Ben Weitsman & Son as Metal Buyer and Head of New Industrial Scrap Division Samantha Deeley, an experienced scrap metal purchaser, has joined Upstate Shredding-Ben Weitsman & Son as Metal Buyer and Head of the newly formed Industrial Scrap Division. This was announced by Adam Weitsman, president of the company. - February 03, 2011 - Upstate Shredding LLC - Ben Weitsman & Son

Highly Successful Tioga County Tire Recycling Program Paid for by Upstate Shredding Upstate Shredding is donating $10,000 per year for the next five years to assist Tioga County in its cleaning up project. The tire recovery program as part of the clean up drive is helping in the preservation of the scenic and natural beauty of the county. - November 18, 2010 - Upstate Shredding LLC - Ben Weitsman & Son

Upstate Shredding Expands into Pennsylvania with Acquisition of Towanda Iron & Metal Towanda Iron & Metal Inc. was recently acquired by Upstate Shredding LLC-Ben Weitsman & Son. With the acquisition taking full place in January 2,2011, Towanda will be renamed Ben Weitsman of Towanda. All current personnel including Brad Aronson, President and Owner, will remain as part of operations to ensure business continuity. - November 15, 2010 - Upstate Shredding LLC - Ben Weitsman & Son

Gladding Braided Products is Expanding Manufacturing Operations with New Plant Addition Gladding Braided Products is expanding and adding approximately 10,000 square of manufacturing space to their existing 85,000 sq. foot factory. The ground breaking took place in July 2010 and is scheduled to be completed by the end of October 2010. - November 01, 2010 - Gladding Braided Products, LLC