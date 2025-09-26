Recent Headlines
Within Nonferrous Metal (except Aluminum) Production & Processing
STS Metals and Boeing Extend Titanium Long Term Supply Chain Agreement
STS Metals, a leading producer of titanium mill products, stainless, nickel and other specialty alloy products, today announced the extension of its long-term agreement with The Boeing Company. The contract covers the supply of titanium rod, bar and plate products supported by STS Metals’ operating divisions: Sierra Alloys, TSI Titanium, and Sierra Sheet & Plate. - September 26, 2025 - STS Metals
Nevada Lithium Exploration, Inc. to File and Present NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Prometheus Project at Fastmarkets’ 17th Lithium Supply & Battery Conference
Nevada Lithium Exploration, Inc. (“Nevada Lithium” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its Project Geologist, Bob Marvin, P.Geo., is finalizing a National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”) Technical Report for the Company’s flagship Prometheus Poly Energy Transition Project, located in Esmeralda County, Nevada. - June 23, 2025 - Nevada Lithium Exploration, Inc.
STS Metals, a Portfolio Company of Tinicum, Has Acquired Valley Forge
Valley Forge is a leading North American player in its markets, specializing in the production of custom forged products in rounds, flats and rings in titanium and specialty alloy steels, mainly supporting the aerospace, defense and space industries. The company operates its facility in the greater... - December 18, 2024 - STS Metals
STS Metals, a Portfolio Company of Tinicum, Has Acquired Brown Europe
Brown Europe is a leading European player in its markets, specializing in the production of wires and bars in alloy steels, stainless steels and superalloys, mainly for the manufacturing of fasteners used in aerospace applications. The company operates two facilities in France: one in... - November 13, 2024 - STS Metals
Tikehau Capital Has Entered Into Exclusive Discussions to Sell Brown Europe to STS Metals, a Portfolio Company of Tinicum
Tikehau Capital, the global alternative asset manager, is pleased to announce that STS Metals, a manufacturer of titanium, stainless steel, nickel-based and other specialty alloys, has entered into exclusive discussions to acquire its portfolio company Brown Europe, a specialist in wire drawing of high-performance alloys for the aerospace industry. - July 30, 2024 - STS Metals
COSMOIND Co. Ltd., a PE Pipe Manufacturer, is Launching New Products of BF Fitting, EF Fitting, Ball Valves Through Continuous Research and Development
Established in 1987, COSMOIND designs and manufactures polyethylene (PE) pipes, BF fittings, E/F fittings, ball valves, and construction tools based on years of expertise, and supplies them all over the world. - February 20, 2021 - Cosmo I&D Co., Ltd.
Silicon Carbide Products, Inc. Positions for Future Growth and Expansion
Silicon Carbide Products, Inc. (SCP) announces the completion of an internal management buyout (MBO) to Joshua J. Dahlman and Rick L. Cleveland as it positions for continued growth. - February 02, 2018 - Silicon Carbide Products, Inc.
Underground Aluminum URD Triplex and Quadruplex Cables Now Available at Nassau Electrical
The renowned wire and cable supplier has added aluminium URD underground irrigation cables to its long list of cable products available for sale at cost effective prices to customers from all over the world. - August 27, 2017 - Nassau Electrical
Silicon Carbide Products, Inc. (SCP) Releases SCProbond™ A/CRC Wear Compound
SCP has developed and released SCProbond™ A/CRC Wear Compound for use as an abrasion and corrosion resistant wear compound for use in extreme applications. - May 10, 2017 - Silicon Carbide Products, Inc.
Silicon Carbide Products, Inc. (SCP) Releases New Line of Epoxy Adhesive
SCP releases both a low viscosity and a high viscosity epoxy adhesive for use in the installation of ceramic components in severe industrial environments. - February 16, 2017 - Silicon Carbide Products, Inc.
Silicon Carbide Products, Inc. Named as One of 2015 Best Companies to Work for in New York State
Silicon Carbide Products, Inc. is proud to announce that it was named the #11 in the 2015 Best Companies to Work for in New York. - April 23, 2015 - Silicon Carbide Products, Inc.
Kripke Promotes 3 to Vice Presidents
Kripke Enterprises, Inc. (KEI) a nonferrous metal brokerage based in Toledo, Ohio is pleased to announce the promotion of three new vice presidents: Andy Golding, of Toledo Ohio has been promoted to Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Marvin Finkelstein of Boca Raton, Florida has been promoted... - January 09, 2015 - Kripke Enterprises, Inc.
The Modal Shop, Inc. Redefines Proximity Probe Calibration
Capable of 50 mils peak-to-peak displacement (1.27 mm peak-to-peak), The Modal Shop's 9100 Series has the most dynamic range of any portable proximity probe calibrator on the market. - December 03, 2014 - The Modal Shop
Gravita Revenue Increases by 31% in Q2 FY 2014-2015
Gravita declared its consolidated and standalone financial results with overwhelming increase in revenue of 31% as compared to the FY 2013-14. - November 12, 2014 - Gravita India Ltd
Silicon Carbide Products, Inc. Celebrates 20 Years in Business
Silicon Carbide Products, Inc. (SCP) announces their 20 year anniversary and the roll out of a new corporate branding. - September 06, 2014 - Silicon Carbide Products, Inc.
Dynamic Vibration Sensor Easily Connects via USB to Smart Phones, Tablets and PCs
The USB ICPDigital™ Dynamic Accelerometer (model 333D01) is the first integrated and ruggedized high-resolution, broad-frequency piezoelectric vibration sensor with integrated data acquisition. - August 22, 2014 - The Modal Shop
Unchecked Proximity Probes Produce an Alarming Trend
The Modal Shop's model 9100D or 9110D Portable Vibration Calibrators enable users to check their sensors to ensure correct output and operation of alarm trip points, preventing costly equipment breakdown. - August 07, 2014 - The Modal Shop
Harvard University Uses Electrodynamic Shaker to Simulate Bumblebee Vibration Frequency
Harvard University used a Modal Shop shaker to conduct an experiment studying different vibration frequencies and how they affect the release of pollen in the types of nectar-less plants that Bumbleebees pollinate. - February 21, 2014 - The Modal Shop
Dynamic Sensors & Calibration Seminar on December 12th
The Modal Shop, a PCB Group Company, is hosting a Dynamic Sensors & Calibration Technical Seminar on Thursday, December 12, 2013, 8:30 am to 1 pm, at the DePaul University campus in the Chicago suburb of Naperville, IL. Lab managers, technicians, engineers and metrologists responsible for... - November 24, 2013 - The Modal Shop
Ural Mining-Metallurgical Company Welcomes to Participate in the Innovation Contest
Ural Mining-Metallurgical Company (UMMC) welcomes to participate in the Innovation Contest for creating a new fabrication of goods based on selenium, tellurium, indium and cadmium produced in the metallic form by the companies of the UMMC Group. Terms and conditions of the Innovation Contest,... - October 24, 2013 - UMMC Holding
CopperSmith’s Unique Collection Wins with Consumers
Diverse products lines, and innovative tarnish and patina processes lead to exploding sales in copper industry. - April 01, 2013 - CopperSmith Collection
Portable Vibration Calibration with Certificate Generation
The 9110D Portable Digital Vibration Calibrator allows the user to generate ISO 17025-compliant calibration certificates. - March 13, 2013 - The Modal Shop
Universal Recycling & Scrap Iron Corp Acquires Scrap Yard in NJ
Universal Recycling & Scrap Iron Corp., a subsidiary of Universal Wrecking Corp., recently took over ownership and operation of the former Cosmos Green Acres scrap yard located at 23 Double Trouble Road, Bayville, NJ 08721. Hours of operation are M – F 7am to 5pm and Saturday 8am to 2pm. - November 04, 2011 - Universal Recycling & Scrap Iron Corp.
Cyclotec Reports Innovative Dry Separation Technology of Waste Streams Previously Not Attractive for Recycling
Cyclotecs' Multi Product Air Separators outstand state of art separators, by broader on line adjustment of product size capabilities, resulting in finer product at range of 100-160 microns at higher separation efficiencies, ability to operate at feed moisture up to 5%, & provide up to Four de dusted separation products simultaneously. - June 30, 2011 - Cyclotec Oy
Upstate Shredding – Ben Weitsman Makes Largest Acquisition to Date with Purchase of Brenner Recycling and Expands Into East Central Pennsylvania
Upstate Shredding – Ben Weitsman & Son announced a purchase agreement to acquire Brenner Recycling, Inc. This is by far the largest acquisition made by the company. Brenner Recycling, Inc. is located in Hazleton, Pennsylvania. Completion of this all cash transaction is slated on April 1, 2011. Key executives and personnel will retain their positions in the acquired company. - February 13, 2011 - Upstate Shredding LLC - Ben Weitsman & Son
Samantha Deeley Joins Upstate Shredding - Ben Weitsman & Son as Metal Buyer and Head of New Industrial Scrap Division
Samantha Deeley, an experienced scrap metal purchaser, has joined Upstate Shredding-Ben Weitsman & Son as Metal Buyer and Head of the newly formed Industrial Scrap Division. This was announced by Adam Weitsman, president of the company. - February 03, 2011 - Upstate Shredding LLC - Ben Weitsman & Son
Highly Successful Tioga County Tire Recycling Program Paid for by Upstate Shredding
Upstate Shredding is donating $10,000 per year for the next five years to assist Tioga County in its cleaning up project. The tire recovery program as part of the clean up drive is helping in the preservation of the scenic and natural beauty of the county. - November 18, 2010 - Upstate Shredding LLC - Ben Weitsman & Son
Upstate Shredding Expands into Pennsylvania with Acquisition of Towanda Iron & Metal
Towanda Iron & Metal Inc. was recently acquired by Upstate Shredding LLC-Ben Weitsman & Son. With the acquisition taking full place in January 2,2011, Towanda will be renamed Ben Weitsman of Towanda. All current personnel including Brad Aronson, President and Owner, will remain as part of operations to ensure business continuity. - November 15, 2010 - Upstate Shredding LLC - Ben Weitsman & Son
Gladding Braided Products is Expanding Manufacturing Operations with New Plant Addition
Gladding Braided Products is expanding and adding approximately 10,000 square of manufacturing space to their existing 85,000 sq. foot factory. The ground breaking took place in July 2010 and is scheduled to be completed by the end of October 2010. - November 01, 2010 - Gladding Braided Products, LLC
Gladding Braided Products Will be Featured on the Award Winning History Channel Series Modern Marvels
Gladding Braided Products will be featured on the History Channel’s award-winning television series, Modern Marvels. The episode, slated to air in November 2010, will explore the history and manufacturing of chains, wire and rope. A three-person film crew from Half Yard Productions, a documentary film company from the New York City area, spent a day filming Gladding’s manufacturing facilities. - October 22, 2010 - Gladding Braided Products, LLC