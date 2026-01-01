Company Profiles FOX VPS LTD FOX-VPS manufacture precision machined components, castings, & finished assemblies for industry and design & manufacture specialist hydraulic cylinders and fire fighting equipment for a global market. Guan Candle Making Machine Co.,Ltd. Manufacturer of the candle and chalk making machine with best price and first grade quanlity. All the necessary equipment supply. Jenkins Engineering Services Jenkins Engineering Services based in Maidenhead, Berkshire, provide large capacity, up to 2.2m, precision engineering services including milling & turning to the automotive, aviation, railway,... Trout Tool Company Limited Trout Tool Company Ltd manufactures presstools, presswork, wire eroded parts, jig & fixtures, machined components, and assemblies for customers from all over the UK including the aerospace and...