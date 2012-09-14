|
|Schutte-Buffalo Hammermill, LLC Buffalo, NY
Schutte-Buffalo has been a designer and manufacturer of size reduction equipment since 1928. Our product line features 250 different models...
|VISCO, Inc. Eugene, OR
VISCO, Inc., established in 1947, has designed and produced fine ornamental outdoor lighting equipment for many years with installations...
|3ERP China
3ERP is an ISO certified CNC machining and low volume manufacturing and rapid prototyping company, built on the philosophy of 3Es, namely...
|AKO UK Ltd Northamptonshire, United Kingdom
AKO UK is a British company manufacturing, stocking and distributing Pinch Valves and other products for the industrial sector to control...
|Applied Production, Inc. Milford, OH
Our vision is to increase the productivity of Sheet Metal Fabricators through technology. Our mission is to provide the most technically...
|Bernier Cast Metals, Inc. Saginaw, MI
Bernier Cast Metals is a complete casting provider with a wide range of services, casting sizes and materials in prototype to semi-production...
|Bracebridge Engineering UK Bermingham, United Kingdom
Bracebridge has been supplying quality presswork to companies in the UK and Europe from its Birmingham base for over 25 years working with...
|Carbide Processors Tacoma, WA
Carbide Processors is your source for quality Woodworking tools including Router Bits, Saw Blades, Drill Bits, and much more at low, budget...
|Claridge Springs & Wireforms Reading, United Kingdom
Springs & Wireforms manufacture coil springs, flat springs, wireforms and pressed components to customer specification in a range of...
|Corrotherm International Ltd Southampton, United Kingdom
Corrotherm International Ltd is a UK based company who specialises in supplying difficult markets with high alloy heat and corrosion resistant...
|Crescent Engineering Services Pune, India
We are technology leaders in manufacturing the Engineering Equipments.
Our product Range is
· Air Pollution Control Equipments...
|Curtis Dyna-Fog, Ltd. Westfield, IN
Curtis Dyna-Fog, Ltd. is a world leading manufacturer of spraying and fogging machines. CDF offers more than 100 product with distribution...
|Davco Solutions Inc Grande Prairie, Canada
Davco Solutions Inc. is approaching the future with innovative solutions for today’s industry.
The company’s 30,000 sq ft facility...
|Diamond Blade Dealer Staten Island, NY
Wholesale supplier of Diamond Blades and accessories, including general purpose blades, concrete blades, green concrete blades, asphalt...
|DMS Laser Profiles Ltd Maidenhead, United Kingdom
Welcome To DMS Laser Profiles Ltd
LASER CUTTING
Based in Maidenhead, Berkshire, DMS Laser Profiles provide sub-contract laser cutting...
|FOX VPS LTD Camberley, United Kingdom
FOX-VPS manufacture precision machined components, castings, & finished assemblies for industry and design & manufacture specialist hydraulic...
|Graceteen International Co.Ltd RiZhao, China
We are Graceteen International Co.LTD.
We buy non ferrous metal scrap,esp NiSn scrap and Sn scrap.
We sell
1)Ti, Ta,Nb, Mo,W products(wire,...
|Guan Candle Making Machine Co.,Ltd. Dalian, China
Manufacturer of the candle and chalk making machine with best price and first grade quanlity.
All the necessary equipment supply.
|Hane Instruments Ltd Slough, United Kingdom
Hane Instruments are precision sheet metal fabrication engineers based in Slough with a paint finishing plant in Bognor Regis.
|Hefei Gaoqi Trading Co., Ltd Hefei, China
Hefei Gaoqi Trading Co., Ltd is founded under the verification and approval of the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Economic Cooperation of...
|Hydraulic Actuators & Controls Camberley, United Kingdom
Hydraulic Actuators & Controls, based in Surrey, design and manufacture ancillary hydraulic valves and electronic controls for hydraulic...
|Ideal Tool Company Meadville, PA
Ideal Tool Company is a quality 1 facility. We are certified in ISO 9001-2000 and ISO/TS 16949:2002 offering services from design to finished...
|Igus Singapore Pte. Ltd. Singapore
igus Singapore Pte Ltd was established in 1997 and is the HQ office for the ASEAN region. Our geographical coverage includes Singapore,...
|IPPSA Incline Village, NV
IPPSA has been formed to accelerate the knowledge base and application of advanced planning and scheduling technologies. Our mission is...
|JC Engineering Products Reading, United Kingdom
JC Engineering Products provide precision sheet metal fabrication and powder coating services to industry across the South of England, specialising...
|Jenkins Engineering Services Maidenhead, United Kingdom
Jenkins Engineering Services based in Maidenhead, Berkshire, provide large capacity, up to 2.2m, precision engineering services including...
|Johnson Bros. Roll Forming Co. Berkeley, IL
Excellence in Metal Roll Forming Since 1948. Prducts include: Profiles, Channels(C, U, J, Hat & Box), Angles, Rails, Slats, Flashings,...
|Kilian Manufacturing Corporation Syracuse, NY
Kilian, the world's largest producer of precision-machined bearings and assemblies, is the leader in providing custom bearing solutions,...
|Maxplus Enterprise rajkot, India
We are forging manufacturer for carbon steel alloy steel & stainless steel India. Offer closed die forging & upset forging...
|Maxwell Tools Co. Patiala, India
www.maxwelltools.com the ultimate site for quality tools
When you next consider your arrangement for products like gear cutters, scalping...
|Metal Colours Limited Slough, United Kingdom
Metal Colours, provide zinc-nickel plating, electrophoretic painting and powder coating services to the manufacturing and automotive industries...
|Metalspun Products, Co., Inc. Oak Creek, WI
Metalspun Products, Co., Inc. has been offering metal spinning, hydroforming, metal stamping, metal fabrication, metal shearing services...
|Micar SRL Craiova, Romania
The company MICAR was founded in 1991 as Production Company for car spare parts. At this point, it owns 7100 sq meters, 1500 sq meters being...
|Mingfa Tech Manufacturing Limited Dongguan, China
Overview
MingfaTech Manufacturing Limited, an LED thermal solution leading provider, headquartered in Dongguan City of China, who is a...
|Nationwide Coatings (UK) Ltd Langley, United Kingdom
Nationwide Coatings (UK) Ltd provide powder coating and stove enamelling services to industry. Based in Berkshire they operate two large...
|Newpro Replacement Windows Woburn, MA
The replacement windows manufactured in Newpro's facility by our skilled technicians offer significant performance advantages over competing...
|PerlamSheetMetal Mitcham, United Kingdom
PerlamSheetMetal based in Wallington, Surrey, specialise in the manufacture and production of fine limit and general sheet metal work for...
|Raducons Impex srl Craiova, Romania
Our company produces and trades air-conditioning wall brackets. Our brackets are now being sold in 12 countries outside of Romania. In Romania,...
|SC Petal SA HUSI, Romania
PETAL Company achieved in the last years an accelerated ascension by modernizing the production capacities and increasing the professional...
|Shenghai Cutler Kitchen Utensils Yangjiang, China
Our factory specialize at kitchenware, such as silicone kitchenware, knife, can opener and so on. The silicone kitchenware products...
|SHINING JINS ENTERPRISE CO., LTD. Taoyuan City, Taiwan
Shining Jins Enterprise Co., Ltd. engaged in manufacturing and supply precision, high quality cold forged and machined parts to numerous...
|Superior Metal Products Company Inc. Birmingham, AL
About Superior
Superior has been leading the industry in designing sunrooms that are high-quality living spaces. Our designer UltraView...
|trade combine pvt ltd mumbai, India
Established in 1972, Trade Combine focused on import and distribution in the field of Linear Measurement and Test Equipments from conventional...
|Tronixlink PIL China
Tronixlink provides highest quality work, the most cost-effective manufacturing solutions and world-class customer service.
• We recognize...
|Trout Tool Company Limited Yiewsley, United Kingdom
Trout Tool Company Ltd manufactures presstools, presswork, wire eroded parts, jig & fixtures, machined components, and assemblies for...
