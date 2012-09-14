PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

PartsBadger Connects People with the Local Economy PartsBadger, a provider of CNC manufactured parts, found its home late 2018 in Cedarburg, WI, a city population of around 11.5k, with the purchase of a 15,000 sq ft facility on Commerce Court. A look at Cedarburg from the Chamber of Commerce website, “Located just 20 miles north of Milwaukee and... - December 18, 2019 - PartsBadger

Operose Manufacturing to Acquire 3-D CNC and Expand U.S.-Based Manufacturing Services Expanding its services and capacity to meet the growing demand for U.S.-based manufacturing, Operose Manufacturing closed on its acquisition of 3-D CNC on December 28th, 2018. Operose Manufacturing, which provides CNC machined parts with multi-axis programming and machining technologies as well as fully... - January 08, 2019 - Operose Manufacturing

Machining Design Associated Introduces Keyence IM-7000 to Their Inspection Room Machining Design is pleased to announce that they have added the Keyence IM-7000 to their inspection room. - September 20, 2018 - Machining Design Associated Ltd.

Machining Design to Expand Machined Parts Manufacturing Services Machining Design Associated Ltd has an extensive experience in curating and deploying superior surface finishes. The company has recently announced an expansion in terms of machined part manufacturing services. - June 10, 2018 - Machining Design Associated Ltd.

Machining Design Introduces 5-Axis Machining Services Leading CNC Machine shop Machining Design Ltd. have now added 5-axis machining services to its long list of offered services. This new addition was in light of the increasing demand for complex machining parts the company was experiencing. - March 09, 2018 - Machining Design Associated Ltd.

Paperless Part's Smart Marketplace for Sourcing Custom Parts Officially Launched 10+ Manufacturing Partners on the Paperless Parts Platform Help Product Developers Get to Market Faster. - October 20, 2017 - Paperless Parts

Wedge-Mill Tool is Celebrating 35 Years in Business Wedge-Mill Tool, www.wedgemill.com is very excited to celebrate its 35th year in business in 2017. - February 23, 2017 - Wedge-Mill Tool, Inc.

Global EDM Inc. of Mason, Ohio to Focus on EDM / ECM Machines Global EDM to focus on growth of EDM / ECM Machines business following recent Consumables Merger. Global EDM, Inc. is pleased to announce its continued focus and commitment in solidifying and growing its EDM machine business following the merger of its EDM consumables division with SST, Makino’s... - February 06, 2017 - Global EDM

WeldFit Introduces Bidirectional Capability to SureLaunch™ Automated Pigging System WeldFit Energy Group’s SureLaunch™ Automated Pigging System can now be incorporated into a bidirectional pipeline to allow for automated pigging in either flow direction and with minimal field changes. “The SureLaunch™ Automated Pigging System is perfect for flow reversal, because... - July 28, 2016 - WeldFit Energy Group

Enoch Precision Machining Awarded ITAR Certification Enoch Precision Machining announces that it has received International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) certification. ITAR is a set of United States government regulations that control the export and import of defense-related articles and services on the United States munitions list. This certification... - July 20, 2016 - Enoch Precision Machining

WeldFit Energy Group to Exhibit The SureLaunch™ System at Southern Gas Association Conference WeldFit Energy Group’s SureLaunch™ Automated Pigging System will be on exhibit at booth #400 at the Southern Gas Association (SGA) Operating Conference and Exhibits July 25th-27th in Houston, TX. - July 13, 2016 - WeldFit Energy Group

VisionASP’s Innovative Technology Solutions Highlighted on Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® Featuring software developed for Vineburg Machining Inc MMP (USA) announces an exclusive Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® feature story on VisionASP. The story will focus on their innovative approach to technology solutions that put business owners and managers in control of current and future operations. - December 08, 2015 - Vineburg Machining Inc

Men and Their Machines: Carson City Area Execs Head to Native Germany This is slated as one of the largest Governor-led trade missions in the state’s history. The trade mission will be specifically focus on advanced manufacturing and other critical needs for the State of Nevada. - July 24, 2015 - Vineburg Machining Inc

GPI Prototype Announces Facility Expansion, Two New ISO Certifications, and the Addition of Three New Metal Additive Manufacturing Machines GPI Prototype, located in Lake Bluff, IL, recently announced the completion of a facility expansion to double office space, accommodating new staff brought in to handle the rapid growth experienced at GPI. In addition, existing warehouse space has been remodeled to accommodate six more direct metal machines. Historically... - May 10, 2015 - Galloway Plastics, Inc

Philadelphia Carbide Adds Tungsten Carbide & Ceramic Tooling to Its Line-Up of Custom Manufactured Industrial Parts & Components Suburban Philadelphia company adds customized precision tooling to its line-up of precision manufacturing capabilities - October 01, 2014 - Philadelphia Carbide Co.

Manufacturer of the Innovative Self-Locking Tap Extension Announces International Availability with New Distributor ThreadToolSupply.com offers Machinists and Manufacturers Worldwide Accessibility to their Line of Tap Extensions Through User Friendly Online Order/Shipping Platform - December 12, 2013 - Tap Associates, Inc.

Wedge-Mill Tool Just Launched a New Website Wedge-Mill Tool, http://www.wedgemill.com updated their website to showcase the variety of product offered to their customers. This new website highlights their machine capabilities regarding parts made from a variety of materials. The company resolves to supply their customers with a quality product that is competitively priced and delivered on-time. - August 22, 2013 - Wedge-Mill Tool, Inc.

Great Northern Railway Depot in Whitefish, Montana Gets Historic Makeover Historic details add to the charm of the Great Northern Railway Depot located in downtown Whitefish, Montana, a popular stop on Amtrak's passenger line from Saint Paul, Minnesota to Seattle, Washington. - July 12, 2013 - Acutech LLC

Mississauga’s LaserNett Launches a Redesigned Website LaserNett of Mississauga, Ontario is proud to announce the launch of its redesigned corporate website. Offering a more user-friendly experience, the new website is both sleek and stylish with a central focus on providing valuable information to those in the metal prototyping, tool and die, sign manufacturing,... - June 13, 2013 - LaserNett

Introducing The Bulldog Sound Suppressor by Miller Precision Arms and Acutech Gun sound suppressors look pretty straightforward and simple at first glance, but there is actually a lot of careful planning and designing that goes into making a suppressor. Inside the basic-looking tube that screws onto the muzzle, there are baffles and expansion chambers that work together to reduce... - April 30, 2013 - Acutech LLC

Made in America: AR Upper and Lower Manufacturing Boosts Local Economy Although a hot topic in government policy these days, AR-15s are incredibly popular with a wide variety of gun enthusiasts for their versatility. Even though these firearms got their start as military combat weapons, they have become a staple at shooting ranges and competitions across the country. Politicians... - April 25, 2013 - Acutech LLC

FixLogix Introduces New Modular Fixture System for Shop Floor Robotic Measuring Machines FixLogix LLC introduces a new modular fixture system for staging parts on kinematic robotic measuring machines. These flexible robotic measuring machines improve productivity on the shop floor. The FixLogix t-slot style fixture plates have (3) spherical locators on the base, allowing the plate to be... - February 16, 2013 - FixLogix LLC

MariTool End Mill Tool Holder Giveaway – Machined In America Win a MariTool CAT40 1/2″ x 3.0″ or a BT40 1/2″ x 2.0″ End Mill Tool Holder. Enter once, and then share for more chances to win. - August 17, 2012 - Tap Associates, Inc.

Wedge-Mill Tool Celebrates Its 30th Anniversary in 2012 Wedge-Mill Tool is very excited to announce they are celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. They have grown from a 1000 square foot facility to a 12,000 square foot building in Brighton, Michigan. Wedge-Mill Tool specializes in cutting tools, small close tolerance complex assembly parts and replacement parts for indexable tooling. WMT has been ISO certified since 1996 and now are AS9100 certified. - February 16, 2012 - Wedge-Mill Tool, Inc.

Machined in America – Contest Winners Automotive Machine & Supply (Ft. Worth, TX) wins Cash and Grand Prize. Milo Engineering, Inc. (Torrance, CA) wins 2nd Place and Better Way Grinding (Santa Fe Springs, CA) wins 3rd place along with Finalist JB Machine (San Antonio, TX). More promotional events planned under the Machined in America marquee. - February 11, 2012 - Tap Associates, Inc.

Tap Associates Inc. Makers of the Self-Locking Tap Extension Champions Interactive Contest Promoting Hometown Industry The company announced the "Machined in America" Contest Spotlighting Hometown Industry moves ahead from beta to national visibility with the launch of an official contest web site and independent Judges Panel seated. - September 23, 2011 - Tap Associates, Inc.

Specialist Machining Company Maryland Machine Selected to Work on 9/11 Memorial in Baltimore, Maryland Maryland Machine, Machining Company, has announced that they have been selected by Ziger/Snead Architecture to complete reverse engineering work on a steel artifact from the Twin Towers, which will act as the centerpiece for a memorial to commemorate those from the state of Maryland who lost their lives lost on 9/11. - July 15, 2011 - Maryland Machine

Tap Associates, Inc. Makers of the Self-Locking Tap Extension Opens Distributor Web Store and New Web Site TapExtension Web site emerges with a new look, Distributor Web store, and a platform that will update and improve on-line activities for Tap Associates, Inc. customers. - June 02, 2011 - Tap Associates, Inc.

Deep Sea Intervention Opens ROV Tooling Manufacturing Facility in Singapore DSI Singapore opens new dedicated facility to develop and manufacture remote intervention ROV tooling and sub-sea engineering products for sale and rental. - September 17, 2010 - Deep Sea Intervention Pte. Ltd.

CNC Precision Machine Shop Debuts New Website with Live Online Chat Support for RFQ's Eastmar, a CNC machine shop in Tyngsboro, Massachusetts launches their new website with live chat support. Manufacturing buyers and purchasing agents can get immediate access to owner, Chuck DeLong and receive price quotes online. - March 24, 2010 - Eastmar CNC Machining

Tap Associates, Inc., Makers of Self-Locking "Jungere" Machine and Pipe Tap Extensions’ Announce New Ownership and Added Services Tap Associates, Inc. is a USA manufacturer providing a specialized tool that solves long tapping problems with a “Jungere” self-locking Tap Extension (standard & metric) that offers all the benefits of a long tap but at the costs associated with a standard tap. - March 05, 2010 - Tap Associates, Inc.

Small Town Welding Shop Now Employs Robotics Classon Industrial Services, LLC. in Camilla GA. has built a new facility equipped with computer controlled CNC robotic machinery, including an 80,000 P.S.I. Water Jet cutting machine that can cut detailed shapes in stainless steel, glass, tile, etc. - January 02, 2010 - Classon Industrial Services,LLC.

Wedge-Mill Tool Announces a New Website Wedge-Mill Tool is proud to announce a new website launched December 17, 2008. The website includes new features such as a survey, request for quote page, laser etching request form, more detailed descriptions of their products and services, customer testimonials, case studies, and the latest news. WMT... - December 31, 2008 - Wedge-Mill Tool, Inc.

Wedge-Mill Tool: Proud Member of the MCCTD Collaborative Wedge-Mill Tool, http://www.wedgemill.com/, is part of the newly formed Michigan Coast to Coast Tool and Die Collaborative (MCCTD). Wedge-Mill Tool (WMT) is proud to be the first company from Livingston County to be accepted into the tool and die recovery zone program. The MCCTD, http:///www.mcctd.com/,... - November 01, 2007 - Wedge-Mill Tool, Inc.