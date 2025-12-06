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Parts Life, Inc. Expands Operations and Relocates to Strengthen Support for U.S. Military Readiness and Critical Manufacturing Needs in the Defense Industrial Base
Parts Life, Inc. announces the expansion and relocation of its operations to a new facility at 1260 Glen Avenue, Moorestown, New Jersey, effective December 8, 2025. The upgraded 19,000 square foot headquarters strengthens the company’s ability to support military readiness and critical... - December 06, 2025 - Parts Life, Inc.
Sam Thevanayagam to Present on Closing Source and Supply Gaps to Increase Mission Readiness at 2025 DLA Industry Collider Day
Sam Thevanayagam, CEO of Parts Life, Inc., will speak at the Defense Logistics Agency’s 6th Annual Industry Collider Day, taking place on September 3, 2025, at the Hilton Alexandria Mark Center in Virginia. This event brings together government, industry, and academic leaders to explore... - August 31, 2025 - Parts Life, Inc.
Veterans Metal LLC Strengthens Leadership Team with Industry Veteran
Veterans Metal LLC proudly announces the addition of Jesse French to its esteemed leadership team as the General Manager to helm the company’s growth through quality strategy. With close to two decades of dedicated experience in the metal finishing industry, Jesse brings a wealth of knowledge... - May 05, 2025 - Veterans Metal
Parts Life, Inc. and DeVal Lifecycle Support Announce New Presidential Leadership Appointments
Parts Life, Inc. and DeVal Lifecycle Support, leaders in lifecycle sustainment and aerospace manufacturing, are proud to announce the appointment of Gregg Mallinder as President of Parts Life, Inc. and Rohit Bhalla as President of DeVal Lifecycle Support, effective immediately. Sam Thevanayagam... - April 04, 2025 - Parts Life, Inc.
Parts Life Inc. Announces Strategic Realignment to the Engineering and Remanufacturing Divisions
Parts Life Inc. is proud to announce organizational changes to better the company for strategic long-term growth and success. Parts Life’s goal is to create and continually enhance a high-performing organization that drives excellence, values integrity, and fosters collaboration to help those... - March 21, 2025 - Parts Life, Inc.
PartsBadger Names New Chief Operating Officer - Von Rolon-Gonzalez
PartsBadger, a leader in OnDemand Manufacturing in Cedarburg, WI, proudly announces the naming of Von Rolon-Gonzalez as Chief Operating Officer (COO). - May 16, 2024 - PartsBadger
Parts Life Inc. Unveils the EEPIC: Engineering and Electronic Product Innovation Center Portable Reverse Engineering Laboratories
Parts Life Inc. is proud to introduce the Engineering and Electronic Product Innovation Center (EEPIC), an innovative portable reverse engineering laboratory designed to enhance on-site technical capabilities for military applications. This fully transportable lab is housed within a 20’ x... - May 15, 2024 - Parts Life, Inc.
PartsBadger Expands Precision Manufacturing Capabilities with Cutting-Edge Injection Molding Service
PartsBadger, a recognized leader in precision manufacturing, is proud to unveil its latest offering, Injection Molding. With a steadfast commitment to innovation and excellence, this new service represents a significant leap forward in PartsBadger's dedication to providing comprehensive and high-quality solutions for clients across diverse industries. Injection Molding promises versatility, precision, and efficiency, reaffirming PartsBadger's position as a pioneer in the ever-evolving world. - October 21, 2023 - PartsBadger
PartsBadger Sets New Standards in Precision Manufacturing with Advanced Swiss CNC Machining
PartsBadger, a recognized leader in the field of precision manufacturing, announces the expansion of its Swiss CNC Machining services. Known for its unmatched precision, versatility, and efficiency, Swiss CNC Machining has become an integral part of PartsBadger's commitment to delivering high-precision components for industries demanding the utmost accuracy. This latest offering reinforces PartsBadger's innovative solutions to meet the ever-evolving needs of clients across diverse sectors. - September 25, 2023 - PartsBadger
PartsBadger Earns Coveted Future 50 Recognition for Impressive Revenue and Employee Growth
PartsBadger, a distinguished leader in the tech-enabled manufacturing industry, is thrilled to announce its inclusion as a 2023 Future 50 company by BizTimes Media, in partnership with the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce (MMAC). This prestigious accolade acknowledges PartsBadger's... - July 21, 2023 - PartsBadger
AOTCO Metal Finishing Acquires Modern Metal Finishing
AOTCO Metal Finishing, a Massachusetts-based national leader in electroplating, anodizing, and other surface finishing services, announced its strategic acquisition of Connecticut-based Modern Metal Finishing (MMF), further enhancing AOTCO's portfolio with MMF's expert anodizing services. This allows AOTCO to better service customers in New York, Connecticut, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. AOTCO is NADCAP and ISO 13485 accredited, ITAR registered, and serves North America's advanced manufacturers. - June 22, 2023 - AOTCO Metal Finishing
Parts Life, Inc. Expands Capabilities with Successful AS9100 Recertification Audit, Incorporating Section 8.3 Design and Development
Parts Life, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful completion of the AS9100 recertification audit, with the notable inclusion of AS9100 Section 8.3 Design and Development into the company’s Scope and Quality Management System. The addition of AS9100 Section 8.3 Design and Development... - June 07, 2023 - Parts Life, Inc.
Parts Life, Inc. Welcomes Gregg Mallinder as New Vice President of Product
Parts Life, Inc. has announced the appointment of Gregg Mallinder as the company's Vice President, Product. Mallinder, a transformational figure in engineering and operational leadership, will be at the helm of strategy execution for electronic and electrical engineering opportunities at Parts Life. - May 25, 2023 - Parts Life, Inc.
Parts Life, Inc. SBIR Success: Conquering the Valley of Death and Fueling Mission Readiness for the DoD
The Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program is a government initiative providing funding to small businesses for research and development (R&D) projects with potential commercial or defense applications. However, navigating the SBIR program can be challenging, particularly when... - May 08, 2023 - Parts Life, Inc.
Parts Life, Inc. Leader in DMSMS & Obsolescence Solutions, Manufacturing and Procurement Options in Volatile Supply Chain Climate
Parts Life, Inc. will be showcasing its capabilities for DMSMS supply chain solutioning and manufacturing at the Defense Manufacturing Conference at Booth #925 December 5th-8th in Tampa, Florida. With multiple contract vehicles and proven procurement paths, PLI is an industry leader in engineering,... - December 01, 2022 - Parts Life, Inc.
Parts Life, Inc. and LC Engineers Increase Combine Capabilities in Engineering and Electro-Mechanical Manufacturing
Parts Life, Inc. has completed the integration of LC Engineers to provide full service electrical, electronic and component manufacturing to the Parts Life Family of Companies. This combination creates synergy within the small business aimed at serving the warfighter and U.S. taxpayer while... - September 03, 2022 - Parts Life, Inc.
Parts Life, Inc. Receives 100th Source Approval Request
Recently the Parts Life, Inc. Family of Companies received their 100th Source Approval Request (SAR). A Source Approval Request (SAR) package contains all of the Technical Data needed to demonstrate manufacturability to the same level of quality or better than the current Approved Source. Source... - July 13, 2022 - Parts Life, Inc.
DLA Recognizes Parts Life, Inc. for Source Approval Reverse Engineering and Manufacturing
PLI has been recognized by the Defense Logistics Agency and the U.S. Air Force’s nuclear modernization for reverse engineering and manufacturing obsolete components for the Air Launch Cruise Missile on the B-52. Previously unavailable, the Elevon Barrel Seal required source approval to... - October 10, 2021 - Parts Life, Inc.
Gregory Abbott Launches New Website for Left Coast Industries
Gregory Abbott, an experienced fabricator who specializes in prototyping, is excited to announce the launch of a new website for his company Left Coast Industries. - September 14, 2021 - Left Coast Industries
Parts Life, Inc. to Attend Tinker and the Primes August 10-12 at Booth 3
Parts Life, Inc. is set to attend and exhibit at Tinker and the Primes August 10th-12th in Booth 3 in Midwest City, Oklahoma at the Reed Convention Center. As an industry leader in DMSMS and obsolete component reverse engineering and manufacturer, PLI will be showcasing their recent success in... - August 05, 2021 - Parts Life, Inc.
Machining Accelerated; PartsBadger Continues Expansion Plan for Domestic Production Capacity
PartsBadger has continued its domestic CNC machining growth plan by adding 3 additional milling centers to the machine lineup in their Cedarburg, WI facility. This addition increases the capacity for 3rd, 4th, and 5th axis machining output. At PartsBadger, they believe in continual growth, whether... - April 04, 2021 - PartsBadger
Parts Life, Inc. is Proud to Announce Their New Office Location in Oklahoma Near Tinker Air Force Base
Parts Life, Inc. is proud to announce their expansion and new office location in Midwest City, Oklahoma. Located in the heart of the Tinker Business Industrial Park complex next to Tinker Air Force Base, the Parts Life, Inc. team looks forward to the continued opportunity to better serve the USAF... - November 05, 2020 - Parts Life, Inc.
Parts Life, Inc. Will Manufacture Prototypes for 22 Critical Engine Parts for TF33 Engines Located on B-52
Parts Life, Inc. is pleased to announce their latest contract with the Defense Logistics Agency to reverse engineer and develop Technical Data Packages and manufacture prototypes for 22 critical engine parts for TF33 engines using their proven R.O.P.E. process. “We’re grateful for the... - November 05, 2020 - Parts Life, Inc.
DLA Recognizes Parts Life, Inc. with Supply Chain Improvement Award
DLA Recognizes Parts Life, Inc. with Supply Chain Improvement Award for the success of the increase competition through small business source approval request (SAR) for DLA Nuclear Enterprise Support Office (NESO) NSNs. - November 05, 2020 - Parts Life, Inc.
Makersmiths Teen Launches Desks for Distance
Makersmiths member Colby Samide, a Woodgrove High School junior has put his woodworking skills to the test making free student desks for local students who will be returning to school virtually. Colby was impressed by the Maryland nonprofit Desks for Dads and decided to turn his woodworking talent... - September 10, 2020 - Makersmiths, LLC
Aerospace & Defense Review Names Parts Life, Inc. as Top Defense Manufacturing Consulting/Service Company of 2020
Parts Life, Inc. is proud to be one of Aerospace & Defense Review Magazine's top 10 Defense Manufacturing Consulting/Service Companies of 2020. Recognized for their innovative and timely solutions in DMSMS and obsolescence management, Parts Life, Inc. is honored to be recognized within their industry. - May 04, 2020 - Parts Life, Inc.
PartsBadger Expedites Domestic CNC Machining Growth Plan
PartsBadger continued their $2MM investment plan at the beginning of April by expediting the purchase of three more 3-axis CNC machines with trunnions to allow for 5-axis machining capability and high speed production. - May 02, 2020 - PartsBadger
PartsBadger Donates Surgical Masks
In an effort to assist with the growing need for surgical masks, PartsBadger gets involved by donating to local area healthcare facilities in need. - March 29, 2020 - PartsBadger
Partsadger is Doing Their Part, Six Feet Apart
PartsBadger, a CNC machine shop in Cedarburg, WI, provides machined parts to essential manufacturers. - March 29, 2020 - PartsBadger
Parts Life, Inc. Enters Licensing Agreement with Pratt & Whitney to Manufacture Components for the TF33 Engine
Congratulations to the Parts Life, Inc. team for entering a licensing agreement with Pratt & Whitney to manufacture components for the TF33 engine. The TF33 is the engine that powers the B-52 strategic bomber which remains a critical system in the defense of our nation. Parts Life continues to... - March 16, 2020 - Parts Life, Inc.
Parts Life, Inc. Wins 16 Contracts with Tinker Air Force Base Propulsion Directorate for TF33 Engine
Over the last several weeks the Parts Life, Inc. team has been working hard on proposals for Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma's Propulsion Pitch Day. The Air Force initiative was to rapidly provide manufacturing solutions for TF33 engine parts challenges with the intent of obtaining prototype... - February 03, 2020 - Parts Life, Inc.
Quality Management is No Accident at PartsBadger
It's imperative to take care of the products being manufactured for customers. That is why PartsBadger took the necessary steps to register as ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D. - January 02, 2020 - PartsBadger
PartsBadger Invests in CNC Machines to Bolster Domestic Production
PartsBadger, a provider of CNC manufactured parts, was founded on the premise that humankind's ability to innovate shall not be limited by the ability to make. Having found limitations in the industry for quote and production speed, the founders developed a quoting algorithm which would allow... - December 20, 2019 - PartsBadger
PartsBadger Connects People with the Local Economy
PartsBadger, a provider of CNC manufactured parts, found its home late 2018 in Cedarburg, WI, a city population of around 11.5k, with the purchase of a 15,000 sq ft facility on Commerce Court. A look at Cedarburg from the Chamber of Commerce website, “Located just 20 miles north of Milwaukee... - December 18, 2019 - PartsBadger
Operose Manufacturing to Acquire 3-D CNC and Expand U.S.-Based Manufacturing Services
Expanding its services and capacity to meet the growing demand for U.S.-based manufacturing, Operose Manufacturing closed on its acquisition of 3-D CNC on December 28th, 2018. Operose Manufacturing, which provides CNC machined parts with multi-axis programming and machining technologies as well as... - January 08, 2019 - Operose Manufacturing
Machining Design Associated Introduces Keyence IM-7000 to Their Inspection Room
Machining Design is pleased to announce that they have added the Keyence IM-7000 to their inspection room. - September 20, 2018 - Machining Design Associated Ltd.
Machining Design to Expand Machined Parts Manufacturing Services
Machining Design Associated Ltd has an extensive experience in curating and deploying superior surface finishes. The company has recently announced an expansion in terms of machined part manufacturing services. - June 10, 2018 - Machining Design Associated Ltd.
Machining Design Introduces 5-Axis Machining Services
Leading CNC Machine shop Machining Design Ltd. have now added 5-axis machining services to its long list of offered services. This new addition was in light of the increasing demand for complex machining parts the company was experiencing. - March 09, 2018 - Machining Design Associated Ltd.
Paperless Part's Smart Marketplace for Sourcing Custom Parts Officially Launched
10+ Manufacturing Partners on the Paperless Parts Platform Help Product Developers Get to Market Faster. - October 20, 2017 - Paperless Parts
Wedge-Mill Tool is Celebrating 35 Years in Business
Wedge-Mill Tool, www.wedgemill.com is very excited to celebrate its 35th year in business in 2017. - February 23, 2017 - Wedge-Mill Tool, Inc.
Global EDM Inc. of Mason, Ohio to Focus on EDM / ECM Machines
Global EDM to focus on growth of EDM / ECM Machines business following recent Consumables Merger. Global EDM, Inc. is pleased to announce its continued focus and commitment in solidifying and growing its EDM machine business following the merger of its EDM consumables division with SST,... - February 06, 2017 - Global EDM
WeldFit Introduces Bidirectional Capability to SureLaunch™ Automated Pigging System
WeldFit Energy Group’s SureLaunch™ Automated Pigging System can now be incorporated into a bidirectional pipeline to allow for automated pigging in either flow direction and with minimal field changes. “The SureLaunch™ Automated Pigging System is perfect for flow reversal,... - July 28, 2016 - WeldFit Energy Group
Enoch Precision Machining Awarded ITAR Certification
Enoch Precision Machining announces that it has received International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) certification. ITAR is a set of United States government regulations that control the export and import of defense-related articles and services on the United States munitions list. This... - July 20, 2016 - Enoch Precision Machining
WeldFit Energy Group to Exhibit The SureLaunch™ System at Southern Gas Association Conference
WeldFit Energy Group’s SureLaunch™ Automated Pigging System will be on exhibit at booth #400 at the Southern Gas Association (SGA) Operating Conference and Exhibits July 25th-27th in Houston, TX. - July 13, 2016 - WeldFit Energy Group
VisionASP’s Innovative Technology Solutions Highlighted on Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® Featuring software developed for Vineburg Machining Inc
MMP (USA) announces an exclusive Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® feature story on VisionASP. The story will focus on their innovative approach to technology solutions that put business owners and managers in control of current and future operations. - December 08, 2015 - Vineburg Machining Inc
Men and Their Machines: Carson City Area Execs Head to Native Germany
This is slated as one of the largest Governor-led trade missions in the state’s history. The trade mission will be specifically focus on advanced manufacturing and other critical needs for the State of Nevada. - July 24, 2015 - Vineburg Machining Inc
GPI Prototype Announces Facility Expansion, Two New ISO Certifications, and the Addition of Three New Metal Additive Manufacturing Machines
GPI Prototype, located in Lake Bluff, IL, recently announced the completion of a facility expansion to double office space, accommodating new staff brought in to handle the rapid growth experienced at GPI. In addition, existing warehouse space has been remodeled to accommodate six more direct metal... - May 10, 2015 - Galloway Plastics, Inc
Philadelphia Carbide Adds Tungsten Carbide & Ceramic Tooling to Its Line-Up of Custom Manufactured Industrial Parts & Components
Suburban Philadelphia company adds customized precision tooling to its line-up of precision manufacturing capabilities - October 01, 2014 - Philadelphia Carbide Co.
Manufacturer of the Innovative Self-Locking Tap Extension Announces International Availability with New Distributor
ThreadToolSupply.com offers Machinists and Manufacturers Worldwide Accessibility to their Line of Tap Extensions Through User Friendly Online Order/Shipping Platform - December 12, 2013 - Tap Associates, Inc.
Wedge-Mill Tool Just Launched a New Website
Wedge-Mill Tool, http://www.wedgemill.com updated their website to showcase the variety of product offered to their customers. This new website highlights their machine capabilities regarding parts made from a variety of materials. The company resolves to supply their customers with a quality product that is competitively priced and delivered on-time. - August 22, 2013 - Wedge-Mill Tool, Inc.