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Turned Product & Screw, Nut, & Bolt Manufacturing

Companies

Company Profiles

FOX VPS LTD

FOX VPS LTD

FOX-VPS manufacture precision machined components, castings, & finished assemblies for industry and design & manufacture specialist hydraulic cylinders and fire fighting equipment for a global market.

Jenkins Engineering Services

Jenkins Engineering Services

Jenkins Engineering Services based in Maidenhead, Berkshire, provide large capacity, up to 2.2m, precision engineering services including milling & turning to the automotive, aviation, railway,...

Trout Tool Company Limited

Trout Tool Company Limited

Trout Tool Company Ltd manufactures presstools, presswork, wire eroded parts, jig & fixtures, machined components, and assemblies for customers from all over the UK including the aerospace and...

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