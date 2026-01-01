Company Profiles FOX VPS LTD FOX-VPS manufacture precision machined components, castings, & finished assemblies for industry and design & manufacture specialist hydraulic cylinders and fire fighting equipment for a global market. Jenkins Engineering Services Jenkins Engineering Services based in Maidenhead, Berkshire, provide large capacity, up to 2.2m, precision engineering services including milling & turning to the automotive, aviation, railway,... Trout Tool Company Limited Trout Tool Company Ltd manufactures presstools, presswork, wire eroded parts, jig & fixtures, machined components, and assemblies for customers from all over the UK including the aerospace and...