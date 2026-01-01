Company Profiles AKO UK Ltd AKO UK is a British company manufacturing, stocking and distributing Pinch Valves and other products for the industrial sector to control the movement of bulk materials and liquids, including many of... Crescent Engineering Services We are technology leaders in manufacturing the Engineering Equipments. Our product Range is · Air Pollution Control Equipments · Dust Extraction Systems Fumes Extraction... Hydraulic Actuators & Controls Hydraulic Actuators & Controls, based in Surrey, design and manufacture ancillary hydraulic valves and electronic controls for hydraulic actuators and systems. SC Petal SA PETAL Company achieved in the last years an accelerated ascension by modernizing the production capacities and increasing the professional qualification of the employers, which permitted the...