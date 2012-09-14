PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Air Hydro Power Inc. is a Universal Robots Certified Training Center Air Hydro Power is excited to welcome students into new hands-on classes that will teach core programming skills to cobot users. AHP has been included as one of Universal Robots' worldwide network of authorized training centers that expands further on their popular Universal Robots Academy online training. - August 28, 2019 - Air Hydro Power, Inc.

XHVAL Announces Launch of Newly Designed Website for Its Increasing Customer Base XHVAL, a global industrial valve manufacturer, announces the launch of its revamped website. The newly redesigned XHVAL site is responsive, sleek and very navigable. With easy-to-find search functions and clear, clickable buttons, XHVAL aims to provide its customers with better user experience. “We... - July 26, 2019 - XHVAL

Hanbay Develops New Spring Return Electric Actuator for Emergency Shutoff Valves Hanbay Inc, the valve automation experts, has announced the release of a new spring return electric valve actuator that is compatible with any manufacturer’s ESV (emergency shutoff valve). This new design offers LP gas and anhydrous ammonia handlers the ability to remotely automate any ESV with... - March 16, 2019 - Hanbay Inc

Air Hydro Power Acquires Alabama Bolt and Supply Air Hydro Power Inc. has acquired Alabama Bolt and Supply Inc. of Montgomery and Tuscaloosa, Alabama effective July 1, 2018. - July 13, 2018 - Air Hydro Power, Inc.

Doug Grogg is Air Hydro Power's New Pneumatic Product Specialist Air Hydro Power is proud to introduce its newest Pneumatic Product Specialist: Doug Grogg. With over 12 years of experience, his knowledge will add a new level of support to the AHP sales team. - May 23, 2018 - Air Hydro Power, Inc.

Eric Ellsworth Joins the Air Hydro Power Sales Team Eric Ellsworth will now be supporting the Danville, KY area as Air Hydro Power's newest outside sales representative. - May 16, 2018 - Air Hydro Power, Inc.

Caleb Shewman is Air Hydro Power's New Kentucky Sales Manager Air Hydro Power is excited to announce that Caleb Shewman, formerly known as Air Hydro Power’s Pneumatic Product Manager, will now be transitioning into the role of Kentucky Sales Manager. Previously, Shewman worked closely with Air Hydro Power’s sales teams in both Kentucky and Alabama,... - April 25, 2018 - Air Hydro Power, Inc.

Air Hydro Power is Now an Authorized Universal Robots Distributor Air Hydro Power is now an authorized distributor of Universal Robots' innovative robot arms. UR is known for their SAFE, EASY-TO-USE, and FLEXIBLE robot arms. Air Hydro Power is excited to share this technology with their customers. - April 22, 2018 - Air Hydro Power, Inc.

AHP's New Mitsubishi Product Specialist in Alabama Air Hydro Power is excited to announce that as a new authorized distributor of Mitsubishi Electric products in Alabama, Will Green has be chosen as AHP's new Mitsubishi Product Specialist in Alabama. - April 13, 2018 - Air Hydro Power, Inc.

BHEL Awards "Nirmal" as the Best Supplier of the Year 2016 – 2017 Mumbai-based Nirmal Industrial Controls Pvt Ltd, India’s leading manufacturer and supplier of automated pressure control valves, was declared the “Best Supplier of the Year 2016 – 2017” by Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL). The award in the form of a shield & a certificate... - April 01, 2018 - Nirmal Industrial Control Pvt. Ltd.

Air Hydro Power Acquires Powermotion Inc. Air Hydro Power Inc., an industrial distributor serving Kentucky, Southern Indiana, and Alabama, has acquired the assets of Powermotion Incorporated of Birmingham, AL. The acquisition will bring Air Hydro Power's total employment in Alabama to over 30 people supporting customers in this territory. - December 23, 2017 - Air Hydro Power, Inc.

PexUniverse.com Unveils Exciting New Supply of Boilers The online plumbing and HVAC supplies company adds to its growing stock of supplies. - October 17, 2017 - Pexuniverse

Toolots Announces 2nd Annual Manufacturing Exchange Summit Toolots announces 2nd Annual US-China Manufacturing Exchange Summit November 13-14, 2017 at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Ningbo, Zhejiang Province, China. Join Manufacturers, Trade Associations, Government Officials in Yuyao, Ningbo, China. - October 06, 2017 - Toolots

Hanbay Will be Showcasing Their Smart and Compact Valve Actuators at Chem Show 2017 Visit Hanbay at booth #812 to discuss your upcoming valve automation projects. - September 12, 2017 - Hanbay Inc

Air Hydro Power Corbin is Now a ParkerStore Air Hydro Power Corbin is now formally recognized as a ParkerStore. - June 09, 2017 - Air Hydro Power, Inc.

Hanbay Introduces New Fail-Safe Actuator for Swagelok's 83 Series Ball Valve Hanbay has expanded its line of custom electric valve actuators by introducing the new explosion-proof fail-safe actuator on a ¼” ball valve. This light and compact actuator features a spring return fail-safe which closes the valve when its power is lost. The fail-safe actuator was built... - April 18, 2017 - Hanbay Inc

Air Hydro Power Welcomes Randy Lanter as the Parker Hydraulics Product Specialist in Lexington Air Hydro Power is happy to announce that Randy Lanter has been selected as the new Parker Hydraulics product specialist based in Lexington, KY. Mr. Lanter brings with him over 40 years of experience as well as certifications as both a CFPHS and a CFPPS. - January 20, 2017 - Air Hydro Power, Inc.

Continental Disc Corporation Announces New President RF Holdings named Mr. Ben Cox to the position of President, Continental Disc Corporation effective Monday, November 14, 2016. - November 23, 2016 - Continental Disc Corporation

Air Hydro Power Acquires Total Hose Inc. Air Hydro Power of Louisville, KY has acquired Total Hose of Decatur and Huntsville, AL. With the addition of Air Hydro Power’s product lines, Total Hose will have complete Automation, Hydraulic, Pneumatic and Hose and Fitting offerings. Air Hydro Power currently has locations in Birmingham and Montgomery, AL, seven locations in KY and one location in Southern IN. With this acquisition AHP will have over 25 people supporting customers in AL and a total of 180 employees. - September 14, 2016 - Air Hydro Power, Inc.

Hanbay Inc. to Unveil New Spring Return Feature for Explosion-Proof Actuators at NPGA 2016 Visit Hanbay at booth 953 to see tough and rugged miniature electric actuators. - April 05, 2016 - Hanbay Inc

Air Hydro Power Acquires The Hose House of Corbin, KY Air Hydro Power recently acquired The Hose House in Corbin, KY. The Hose House brings many years of experience in the hydraulic and industrial hose field and will be AHP's seventh location in KY. Air Hydro Power is an industrial distributor specializing in hydraulics, pneumatics, electrical automation, and hose and fittings for over 50 years. - January 23, 2016 - Air Hydro Power, Inc.

Air Hydro Power Welcomes Joe McNeill as Hose, Fittings & Belting Sales Specialist for Lexington and All of Eastern Kentucky Joe McNeill has been with Air Hydro Power since 2000, working in sales and management. Air Hydro Power is an industrial distributor of pneumatics, hydraulics, electrical automation, and hose and fittings. - July 12, 2015 - Air Hydro Power, Inc.

Air Hydro Power is Excited to Announce That Jeff McNeill Will be the New Operations Manager for the Alabama Market Jeff has been with AHP since 2001. He has been in management with AHP at the Lexington and Elizabeth, KY locations previously. - July 12, 2015 - Air Hydro Power, Inc.

Air Hydro Power Announces the Opening of a New Office in Birmingham, AL Air Hydro Power has opened a new branch in Birmingham, Alabama. Starting in Kentucky, Air Hydro Power has expanded its roots to Alabama with offices in Montgomery and now Birmingham. - July 11, 2015 - Air Hydro Power, Inc.

Air Hydro Power Welcomes Jeff Woodard as the New Sales Representative for Northeastern, AL Jeff Woodard joins Air Hydro Power as the new sales representative in Northeastern Alabama. Air Hydro Power is an industrial distributor of pneumatics, hydraulics, electrical automation, and hose and fittings. - July 11, 2015 - Air Hydro Power, Inc.

Continental Disc Corporation Announces the Achievement of Russian Technical Certification Continental Disc Corporation announces the achievement of EAC (Eurasian Attestation of Conformity), a Customs Union Certificate. The EAC mark is the mark of certification for products which have passed the conformity assessment according to the Customs Union (CU) Technical Regulations (TR). CU TR certification... - May 18, 2015 - Continental Disc Corporation

Air Hydro Power Received the Parker Hannifin Corporation COS National Platinum Award Air Hydro Power has earned the Parker Hannifin Corporation Circle of Safety National Platinum Award for 2014. Out of 95 COS Distributors nationwide, AHP was the only distributor to receive a perfect score on their business plan. - December 21, 2014 - Air Hydro Power, Inc.

Groth Corporation Announces New Flame Control Lab & Enhancements to Flow Lab A ribbon cutting cceremony was recently held for their brand new 3,200 square foot Flame Control Laboratory along with enhancements to their Flow Laboratory at their Stafford, Texas manufacturing facility. - November 01, 2014 - Continental Disc Corporation

Hindustan Polymer Set to Become Biggest Exporter of Polymer Engineering Products After successfully capturing the Indian and Asian market, Hindustan Polymer has announced that it is now set to become one of the biggest and trusted Indian polymer company offering quality PTFE products to US manufacturing companies. After successfully serving Indian and Asian market for more than two... - September 28, 2014 - Hindustan Polymer

New England Valve and Controls Blog Provides Insight and Knowledge to Technical Side of Industrial Valves The blog is intended to teach and inform through application case studies and problem-solving uses for industrial ball valves, gate valves, globe valves, high performance butterfly valves, knife gate valves, pneumatic actuators, electric actuators, limit switches and positioners. - June 26, 2014 - RENCOR Controls

Lined Valve Company Optimistic About New Buy America Provision New “Buy America provision” added to the bill that funds water & waste water infrastructure projects now requires CWSRLF & DWSRLF assistance recipients to “use iron and steel products that are produced in the USA for projects for the construction, alteration, maintenance, or repair of a public water system or treatment works”. EPA guidance document mentions valves made of iron & steel. Lined Valve Company has products that will comply with this Buy America provision. - June 03, 2014 - Lined Valve Company

Air Hydro Power Welcomes Simon Propst, New Product Specialist Engineer Air Hydro Power welcome's Simon Propts as the new Product Specialist Engineer for the state of Alabama. He will be working on trouble shoot and finding solutions to industrial applications. He specializes in automation applications. Air Hydro Power is excited for him to join their team. Air Hydro Power is an industrial distributor of hydraulics, pneumatics, hose and fittings and electrical automation products and services. - April 11, 2014 - Air Hydro Power, Inc.

DGI Supply Launches National Account Program DGI Supply today, released a national account program for industrial manufacturing companies with multi location facilities or a single large facility. The national account program, the first for DGI Supply, is being made immediately available to all North American manufacturing companies. - April 08, 2014 - DGI Supply

Continental Disc Corporation Announces the Launch of Its Newest Product: the WMP™ Welded Muffled Plug Rupture Disc Assembly The WMP™ Rupture Disc Assembly is a single use unit that is threaded into a pressure system. The rupture disc assembly is designed to relieve the pressure of the process media in an over pressure condition to protect equipment, personnel and the environment from catastrophic failure of the pressure... - March 13, 2014 - Continental Disc Corporation

Air Hydro Power Welcome's Mitch McFarland the New Northwestern Alabama Salesman Air Hydro Power welcome's Mitch McFarland as the new supporting outside salesman for Northwestern Alabama. He will be the key contact for AHP for that part of Alabama providing great customer service, industry knowledge, and business growth. - January 24, 2014 - Air Hydro Power, Inc.

Alliance Express Launches New Product to Meet Consumer Demands Alliance Express, an international distributor of protection and finishing products, is excited to announce the launch of stepped grommets, a black PVC product that guarantees wires necessary protection. The new line will be available for sale immediately. The parts manufacturer and e-commerce based... - January 05, 2014 - Alliance Express

Alliance Express Releases 6,200 New Products; Celebrates Launch of Steel Clamp with Rubber Cushion E-commerce company Alliance Express is excited to announce a new line of steel clamps with rubber cushions. The cold-rolled steel clamps with TPE cushion provide buyers a safe means of securing conduit, cables, pipes, and hoses; the black rubber cushion also benefits clients by absorbing vibrations. - January 05, 2014 - Alliance Express

Duoline® Technologies Announces the Appointment of Joe Farmer as Manufacturing Engineer Duoline® Technologies, an industry leader in solving oilfield corrosion problems through innovative products and services, announces the appointment Joe Farmer as Manufacturing Engineer. Joe Farmer earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Texas at Tyler,... - December 20, 2013 - Duoline Technologies

Air Hydro Power Welcome's John Hubbard as the New Electrical Engineer Air Hydro Power welcomes John Hubbard as its newest Electrical Engineer in the Lexington, Kentucky branch. John will be responsible for product integration consulting and project design and support specializing in automation projects. - December 07, 2013 - Air Hydro Power, Inc.

Alliance Express Introduces New Product to Its Vast Inventory Alliance Express recently introduced 6,200 new products to its already formidable 500 million part inventory. The newcomers to Alliance Express’ stock fit into a number of categories, including T-bolt hose clamps, parts that are popular for a variety of applications. Alliance Express, a member... - October 30, 2013 - Alliance Express

Alliance Express Introduces New Line of PVC Coated Metal Conduit As an international manufacturer and distributor of protection and finishing components for a variety of industries and applications, Alliance Express is continually expanding its product line to better meet the needs of its customers. This month, the company was proud to announce the introduction of... - October 30, 2013 - Alliance Express

Alliance Express Satisfies Consumer Demand with Addition of New Inventory Mechanical parts provider adds 15 new mini worm gear hose clamps to product line. - October 27, 2013 - Alliance Express

TLV Introduces New Steam Solutions Engineering App TLV ToolBox is a new steam calculation mobile app for fluid engineering released by TLV International, Inc.. The new app is available for iOS and Android, and features steam stables, a unit conversion tool, steam and condensate pipe sizing calculations, heat calculations, and much more. - October 17, 2013 - TLV International, Inc.

Alliance Express Offers Over 6,000 New Industrial Components This Season Alliance Express offers over 6,000 protective and finishing components this season. Some of the categories included are cable tires, circuit board hardware, and masking products. The company’s new products are listed on its 2013 catalog. Free samples are also available upon request. Alliance Express,... - July 25, 2013 - Alliance Express

Announcing Enhancements to the HPX® Rupture Disc Product Family Continental Disc Corporation is proud to announce the newest editions to its’ HPX® Product Family...the HPX-Ta™ Rupture Disc and the addition of Higher Pressures for the HPX® Rupture Disc. The new HPX-Ta™ Rupture Disc is a Tantalum semicircular scored reverse acting rupture... - May 22, 2013 - Continental Disc Corporation

Flows.com’s Solution for Measuring Shared Well Water Due to the economy and rising costs to dig new wells, many people are opting to share a well. Flows.com has a solution for sharing wells that is economical and assures everyone in the system will share equal rights to the water resource. - April 30, 2013 - Flows.com

Air Hydro Power Welcomes Chris Crawford, Northern Kentucky Sales Engineer Chris Crawford has joined Air Hydro Power as a sales engineer for Northern Kentucky. Air Hydro Power is an industrial distributor of pneumatic, hydraulic, hose and fittings and electrical automation components. - December 21, 2012 - Air Hydro Power, Inc.

Air Hydro Power Welcomes a New Director of Finance Air Hydro Power gains Geoff Luber as the new Director of Finance. He is replacing Art Sims who is retiring after 10 years. AHP is a distributor of hydraulics, pneumatics, electrical automation & hose & fittings. - December 21, 2012 - Air Hydro Power, Inc.

Total Flow is Now Providing Plug Valves and Check Valves to Many Industries Total Flow has introduced plug valves and track valves to their wide variety of products that are available on their website. - June 13, 2012 - totalflow.com.au