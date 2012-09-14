COMPANY PROFILES Profile your business on PR.com Doran Scales, Inc. Batavia, IL Doran Scales, Inc., a privately held company, is a manufacturer of industrial digital scales for the following industries: food processing,... Integrated Visual Data Technology Inc. Toronto, Canada Manufacturer of automatic forklift check weighing, freight weight verification, skidweigh. Kehuijie (Shenzhen) Electronic Scale Ltd Shenzhen, China Kehuijie (Shenzhen) Electronic Scale Ltd, a professional manufacturer leading the field of electronic weighing scale and balance in China... Companies 1 - 3 of 3 Page: 1

