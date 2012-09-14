PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
Scientech Inc. is pleased to announce the launch of a brand new website. After 8 months of hard work and dedication, Scientech is delighted to officially announce the site launched on March 26, 2019. The new site is available now at the URL: https://scientech-inc.com/. The website was developed to simplify... - March 28, 2019 - Scientech, Inc.
Scientech celebrated the 50th anniversary of the company's founding in 2018. Scientech designs, develops and manufactures high-quality scientific measurement equipment, including electronic balances and laser power measurement equipment, in a manufacturing facility in Boulder, Colorado, USA. All of Scientech's equipment is still made onsite. - December 31, 2018 - Scientech, Inc.
A "revolutionary" new weighing scale, invented by an NHS nurse and the first of its type in the world, will have "huge benefits" for patients, according to a member of the senior team at NHS Lanarkshire.
The Patient Transfer Scale, which will be launched later this year, is designed... - September 30, 2018 - Marsden Weighing Group
Comark Instruments announced today its latest HACCP monitoring product – the Kitchen Manager – a revolutionary food safety system made for food service operations powered by Internet of Things (IoT)-based technology.
“With the new Kitchen Manager system, Comark is bringing smart IoT... - May 18, 2017 - Comark Instruments
UK-based weighing scales manufacturer, Marsden Group, has launched a free guide for brewery weighing. - March 17, 2017 - Marsden Weighing Group
UK-based weighing scales manufacturer Marsden Group is aiming to make weighing easier in dimly-lit environments with the launch of a new range of weighing scales.
The scales, which feature a 32mm red LED weight display, can be purchased as bench, platform or pallet truck scales. Drive-through scales... - January 25, 2017 - Marsden Weighing Group
UK-based weighing scales manufacturer, Marsden has launched a new version of its best-selling bench scale, the B-100 - aimed at fruit pickers, mushroom growers and farms.
The stainless steel, IP68-rated waterproof scale can now be powered by replaceable batteries, whereas the original model was a rechargeable... - January 14, 2017 - Marsden Weighing Group
A survey of 6000 GPs and pharmacies by Marsden Weighing Group has revealed 66% of GPs see more than four cases of obesity every day, and other findings of the UK's obesity crisis. - November 10, 2016 - Marsden Weighing Group
A Sheffield scales manufacturer has donated a large veterinary weighing scale to a charity providing dogs to ex-servicemen suffering from the effects of mental health.
South Yorkshire based Marsden gave the V-250 Veterinary Scale to Veterans With Dogs, a UK registered charity who provide dogs to British... - September 09, 2016 - Marsden Weighing Group
Popular B-100 bench scale ideal for fishmongers, butchers and bakers, now available with greater capacity. - August 12, 2016 - Marsden Weighing Group
Parcelcube innovates inbound logistics with reasonably priced automated dimension and weight capture. Automated data capture (dimensioning systems) is essential, especially in 3PL, wholesale, and e-commerce warehousing where you have a constant stream of new products that need to be weighed, measured and registered accurately. Parcelcube is the first reasonably priced solution for this purpose. - December 01, 2015 - Dimwei Group Ltd
Senator Establishes Dialogue with GenTech Scientific, Inc. - a Growing, “Fast Track” Company. - September 08, 2013 - GenTech Scientific, Inc.
GenTech Scientific, Inc. Honored as a Fast Track Company of WNY 2013. - July 21, 2013 - GenTech Scientific, Inc.
Maintaining its trusted, “value-added,” service to the global scientific community, GenTech Scientific proudly introduces its new GenTech Solutions line, the answer for all applications. - February 20, 2013 - GenTech Scientific, Inc.
QualCal Scales and Metrology offers exclusive “qualibration” services, the ultimate solution when it comes to meeting your scale and metrology needs. - December 23, 2012 - QualCal Scales and Metrology
A new year often brings a new look, but GenTech Scientific, Inc. could not wait until New Year's to reveal its extreme website makeover, including a new logo.
“The new logo has a familiar feel. It incorporates foundational design elements that preserve the company's history. Yet it also represents... - December 11, 2012 - GenTech Scientific, Inc.
The S. W. Betz Company, Inc. (www.swbetz.com) has announced the successful project completion with Wittenbach Business Systems by surveying the company’s new warehouse and coming up with a custom solution to combine their two warehouses into one.
Wittenbach Business Systems, a supplier of equipment... - November 09, 2012 - S.W. Betz Company, Inc.
The Warrior is a legend in the making. It is taking the science of weighing to new levels of strength and performance. Adam's new series of washdown scales is well-suited for the food industry and pharmaceutical processing, ideal for the production line or for clean-room environments and perfect for weighing animals of various sizes. - August 04, 2012 - Adam Equipment
seca (Hamburg, Germany) the global leader in medical measuring and weighing, announces it’s the official scale supplier of the 2012 Summer Olympics. With the support of one of Great Britain's largest dealers, seca scales take the front line for providing exact measurements for athletes from around the world. - July 25, 2012 - seca Corporation
Brechbuhler Scales Columbus, Ohio branch is pleased to announce that they have been awarded the Ohio DOT pilot program contract for wheel loader scales, in conjunction with the Loup Electronics. - June 23, 2012 - Brechbuhler Scales, Inc
Two cutting edge companies, B-TEK Scales, LLC and iScrap App partner for the Scrap industry. - June 17, 2012 - B-TEK Scales
Brechbuhler Scales enjoys working with many state's county fair programs who help to promote youth livestock programs and strengthening tomorrow's agricultural industry. - January 28, 2012 - Brechbuhler Scales, Inc
The B-TEK Impact indicator combines innovation in industrial design and engineering excellence to create an instrument that is ideal for use in applications that require reliable operation in harsh environmental conditions. - January 18, 2012 - B-TEK Scales
The S.W. Betz Company, Inc. (www.swbetz.com) has been named an Authorized Repair Location for scales manufactured by Tor Rey Electronics, Inc. (www.tory-rey-electronics.com). - November 08, 2011 - S.W. Betz Company, Inc.
Brechbuhler Scales offers scales for a portion of the Marcellus Shale
project. The rail track scales manufactured by B-TEK Scale weigh sand for the fracking work in Pennsylvania. - July 23, 2011 - Brechbuhler Scales, Inc
Brechbuhler Scales, Inc., a scale service provider and distributor of over 30 manufacturers of light and heavy capacity scales, announces a new scale service branch location in Indianapolis, Indiana. Offering scale sales, full scale testing and service, manned and unmanned scale systems and scale rentals;... - March 23, 2011 - Brechbuhler Scales, Inc
Announcing OEM (original equipment manufacture) services for all industries. - December 23, 2010 - B-TEK Scales
Solar powered truck scales can operate efficiently while taking advantage of the abundance of solar energy in many parts of the country. - October 09, 2010 - B-TEK Scales
Hub operators complaining they lose track of performance statistics when they leave their desks should consider Vitronic's new iPad App. It allows wireless monitoring from any location in network range. - September 30, 2010 - Vitronic
B-TEK Scales, LLC worked directly with Brechbuhler Scales’ Pittsburgh and Sarver Pennsylvania branches to manufacture and install an MSHA compliant truck scale, complete with bolt on site sight rails.
Allegheny Mineral Corp is a private company categorized under Asphalt Mining and Bituminous Stone... - September 29, 2010 - B-TEK Scales
B-TEK Scales works with Brechbuhler Scales’ Youngstown, Ohio branch to create a state-of-the-art truck scale for Trumbull Co. Engineers. The county office will offer a saving on over 30 materials from their facility by better controlling the quantities being loaded and unloaded with the new scale. - September 26, 2010 - B-TEK Scales
ConAgra Foods works with B-TEK Scale distributor, Brechbuhler Scales, to install new pit-type truck scale in an existing location. This ConAgra Foods location processes Orville Redenbacher popcorn and the scale is used in the popcorn processing facility, weighing popcorn. ConAgra Food's headquarters... - September 24, 2010 - B-TEK Scales
Camera-based parcel identification technology from Vitronic mean three of DHL's Spanish distribution hubs are achieving record throughput levels. Installed above powered conveyors, five VIPAC RD systems read parcel barcodes. This makes for efficient sorting. - August 18, 2010 - Vitronic
The GM Lordstown Plant is manufacturing the new Cruze sedan in the GM fleet. B-TEK Scales fabricated a custom scale for the quality control department. - July 24, 2010 - B-TEK Scales
The mechatronics and automation exhibition in Munich last month, Automatica, went well for Vitronic. The company displayed its system for weld seam inspection and generated some important sales leads. - July 10, 2010 - Vitronic
Interlink Express is proving its commitment to the environment by cutting its road use down as much as possible. It does this by planning transit routes efficiently. At Interlink Express' Smethwick site, five Vitronic VIPAC D2 volume-measuring units help the company optimise its loading processes. - May 29, 2010 - Vitronic
B-TEK Scales, LLC. distributor, Alectronic Scales Inc of Ancaster, Ontario, coordinated the sale and installation of a dual truck scale solution. Because of Alectronic’s knowledge and experience working with Measurement Canada and their established relationship and proximity to the facility, the... - May 15, 2010 - B-TEK Scales
B-TEK fabricates dual Centurionmotor truck scales for liquid asphalt plant in Ohio. This is a new liquid asphalt plant that was constructed from the ground up. - May 15, 2010 - B-TEK Scales
The Washington Courthouse Cox paving plant required a rugged truck scale to
perform all of these important tasks. They looked to Brechbuhler Scales to provide a B-TEK Scales, truck scale, the most durable and reliable option for truck scales in the industry. - May 13, 2010 - B-TEK Scales
B-TEK’s custom-fabricated replacement scale constructed from 316L alloy stainless steel, was made to fit the existing scale foundation. Faced with the client’s battle with phosphoric acid corrosion; which was destroying load-out truck scales at a rate of about 1 every 5 years. B-TEK engineering was required to design a scale that could use available raw materials. - March 13, 2010 - B-TEK Scales
B-TEK worked closely with its distribution partner and a national steel mill, to design and fabricate a custom solution for weighing specialty alloy steel bars. The steel mill was experiencing unacceptable down-time due to load cell failures in existing scale equipment. - March 12, 2010 - B-TEK Scales
Leading Spanish logistics provider, Azkar, is using Vitronic technology to measure the volume of parcels automatically at its hub in Constanti, Tarragona. It boosts throughput and makes for speedy delivery times. - January 29, 2010 - Vitronic
Don't continue doing business with a corroding concrete deck scale. - December 12, 2009 - B-TEK Scales
B-TEK Scales in conjunction with Controls & Weighing of Tampa, Florida, provides a custom solution for a load-out system for an auto manufacturer in Alabama. - December 12, 2009 - B-TEK Scales
Bosch is using Vitronic's automated inspection system, VINSPEC, to produce its new piezoelectric car actuators flawlessly. Piezoelectric actuators to cleaner, more efficient running vehicles. At Bosch, VINSPEC inspects them at various stages of production. - December 03, 2009 - Vitronic
Hermes is using Vitronic technology in its new Nuneaton delivery hub to automatically identify and sort parcels. It means the company can process and dispatch thousands of parcels per hour. - November 01, 2009 - Vitronic
Current MSHA have many mining companies scrambling to comply with requirements of sight rails to be at least mid-axle height of the largest vehicle to cross the scale, to avoid penalties and fines. B-TEK Scales, LLC helps mining companies comply. - October 30, 2009 - B-TEK Scales
B-TEK Scales provides a new digital scale to a neighboring lawn care company working with a tri-county solid waste district near Smithville, Ohio. - October 16, 2009 - B-TEK Scales
B-TEK Scales and Brechbuhler Scales partner to provide scale Zoo-Lutions for the Cincinnati Zoo. - October 16, 2009 - B-TEK Scales
They have made some innovative modifications to their VICAM-ssi2 camera. They make it faster, more efficient, and allow it to read a wider range of parcel labels. - October 01, 2009 - Vitronic