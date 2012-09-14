PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Machinery Manufacturing
Agriculture, Construction, & Mining Machinery Manufacturing
Commercial & Service Industry Machinery Manufacturing
Engine, Turbine, & Power Transmission Equipment Manufacturing
Fluid Power Cylinder & Actuator Manufacturing
Fluid Power Pump & Motor Manufacturing
Industrial Machinery Manufacturing
Industrial Process Furnace & Oven Manufacturing
Material Handling Equipment Manufacturing
Metalworking Machinery Manufacturing
Packaging Machinery & Container Manufacturing
Power-Driven Handtool Manufacturing
Pump & Compressor Manufacturing
Scale & Balance (except Laboratory) Manufacturing
Ventilation, Heating, Air-Conditioning, & Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Manufacturing
Welding & Soldering Equipment Manufacturing
  
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Machinery Manufacturing
M. Davis & Sons, Inc. M. Davis & Sons, Inc. Wilmington, DE
M. Davis and Sons VTi by MDavis 5th Generation Woman-Owned Industrial Construction Company 
Process Technology Process Technology Willoughby, OH
About Process Technology Since 1978, Process Technology has been serving the Surface Finishing and High Purity markets with quality heaters,... 
Schutte-Buffalo Hammermill, LLC Schutte-Buffalo Hammermill, LLC Buffalo, NY
Schutte-Buffalo has been a designer and manufacturer of size reduction equipment since 1928. Our product line features 250 different models... 
Servset Servset Sacramento, CA
Servset, Inc. is revolutionizing the elevator industry using prefabricated elevators! Servset, Inc. brings you over 30 years of commercial... 
Advermark India Advermark India New Delhi, India
We are manufacturers of all kinds of nets including safety nets, fish nets, hammock nets, sports nets, of all kinds. Also, Advermark India... 
Aegis Mechanical Seal Co.,Ltd. Aegis Mechanical Seal Co.,Ltd. Ningbo, China
Aegis Mechanical Seal Co.,Ltd. Located in Ningbo, China, is the major manufacturer & server of mechanical seals and concerned materials,... 
Agro Engineers Agro Engineers Kota, India
Manufacturers of standard and custom made Worm Gear Boxes, spur, helical, bevel and worm gears, racks, pinions, chain sprockets, worm and... 
AmeriGlide Stair Lifts AmeriGlide Stair Lifts Raleigh, NC
AmeriGlide Stair Lifts is the leading online distributor of stair lifts, wheelchair lifts, and other mobility lifting aids. With more than... 
Anyang Forging-press Machinery Industry Co.,ltc Anyang Forging-press Machinery Industry ... Anyang, China
Anyang Forging Press Metal Industry Co.,Ltd has a history of 50 years in producing the forging press equipments.Our company has advanced... 
Applied Production, Inc. Applied Production, Inc. Milford, OH
Our vision is to increase the productivity of Sheet Metal Fabricators through technology. Our mission is to provide the most technically... 
Atlas Copco Mafi-Trench Company Atlas Copco Mafi-Trench Company Santa Maria, CA
Atlas Copco Mafi-Trench Company www.atlascopco-gap.com 
Axus Packaging Machinery Co., Ltd. Axus Packaging Machinery Co., Ltd. Taiping, Taiwan
AXUS, We are the professional OEM/ODM manufactory in Taiwan. We design and manufacture the Packaging Machines with high quality to Europe,... 
Badger Insulated Pipe Badger Insulated Pipe Montfort, WI
Badger Insulated Pipe is a manufacturer and developer of insulated pipe for Outdoor Wood Furnaces, Solar applications and Geo Thermal applications. Badger... 
BASE, Inc. (HVAC Contractor) BASE, Inc. (HVAC Contractor) San Juan, PR
BASE = Boiler & Air Conditioning Service Engineers. We sell, install and service all HVAC (Heating, ventilating & air conditioning) equipment. We... 
Bell-Mark, Inc. Bell-Mark, Inc. Pine Brook, NJ
Bell-Mark is a leader in the design & manufacture of innovative coding & printing systems to the Packaging & Converting markets. Every... 
Bentex Industrials PVT. LTD. Bentex Industrials PVT. LTD. Mandi Gobindgarh, India
Manufacturers of : • automatic/semi automatic, wire rod & bar mills, strip mills, section mills • fly wheels, gear coupling... 
Bracebridge Engineering UK Bracebridge Engineering UK Bermingham, United Kingdom
Bracebridge has been supplying quality presswork to companies in the UK and Europe from its Birmingham base for over 25 years working with... 
Bumra Industrial Corporation Bumra Industrial Corporation amritsar, India
Bumra Industrial Corporation was established in 1949 by Mr. Amar Singh Bumra, Mr. Jaswant Singh Bumra & Mr. Ragbir Singh Bumra. With... 
Burlington Automation Burlington Automation Burlington, Canada
Custom factory automation and system integration. Burlington Automation is a manufacturer of fabricating machinery, tube processing equipment... 
Candy Machines. Com Candy Machines. Com San Marcos, CA
For over 40 years, our company has been specializing in the distribution of candy vending machines, gumball machines, gumballs, candy, and... 
Carbide Processors Carbide Processors Tacoma, WA
Carbide Processors is your source for quality Woodworking tools including Router Bits, Saw Blades, Drill Bits, and much more at low, budget... 
Crescent Engineering Services Crescent Engineering Services Pune, India
We are technology leaders in manufacturing the Engineering Equipments. Our product Range is · Air Pollution Control Equipments... 
Davco Solutions Inc Davco Solutions Inc Grande Prairie, Canada
Davco Solutions Inc. is approaching the future with innovative solutions for today’s industry. The company’s 30,000 sq ft facility... 
Doran Scales, Inc. Doran Scales, Inc. Batavia, IL
Doran Scales, Inc., a privately held company, is a manufacturer of industrial digital scales for the following industries: food processing,... 
DP Technologies, Inc. DP Technologies, Inc. Lewisberry, PA
DP Technologies, Inc. specializes in supplying precision replacement parts to companies servicing the banking and office automation industry. 
Enterfirst Ltd Enterfirst Ltd London, United Kingdom
The directory at www.vendingmachine.co.uk offers a huge range of suppliers for vending machines 
Foodmasz Foodmasz Warsaw, Poland
Foodmasz is a supplier of food processing and packaging equipment. Machinery offered by us is build of high quality acid-proof, stainless... 
Foreign Trade Exchange Foreign Trade Exchange Westborough, MA
Global Industrial Supply Marketplace, Directory and Search Engine. Explore buyers and sellers of industrial supplies, equipment and machinery... 
FOX VPS LTD FOX VPS LTD Camberley, United Kingdom
FOX-VPS manufacture precision machined components, castings, & finished assemblies for industry and design & manufacture specialist hydraulic... 
Gauges and Tools India Pvt. Ltd. Gauges and Tools India Pvt. Ltd. Mumbai, India
Manufacturers exporters distributors of bolt cutters, hammers, mallets, spanners, cable cutters, HSS and carbide tools, magnetic tools,... 
Giraffe Production Systems Pty Ltd Giraffe Production Systems Pty Ltd Melbourne, Australia
Devices and software to automate manufacturing resource planning, production control and production scheduling. Fully automated re-scheduling... 
Guan Candle Making Machine Co.,Ltd. Guan Candle Making Machine Co.,Ltd. Dalian, China
Manufacturer of the candle and chalk making machine with best price and first grade quanlity. All the necessary equipment supply. 
H H Traders H H Traders Karachi, Pakistan
H H Traders is a Dealer of Used Textile Machinery and Parts. With owning 03 warehouses, 02 for looms and 01 for spare part, H H Traders... 
Hangzhou Boom Special Rubber Co., LTd Hangzhou Boom Special Rubber Co., LTd Hangzhou, China
Hangzhou Boom Special Rubber Co., Ltd, is a large-scale private enterprise located in Hangzhou, China, specializing in manufacturing... 
Hydraulic Scissor Lift.com Hydraulic Scissor Lift.com Thunder Bay, Canada
Hydraulic Scissor Lift.com is your preferred manufacturer of Canadian hydraulic scissor lifts and Canadian material handling equipment,... 
Integrated Visual Data Technology Inc. Integrated Visual Data Technology Inc. Toronto, Canada
Manufacturer of automatic forklift check weighing, freight weight verification, skidweigh. 
Ionic Zone LLC Ionic Zone LLC Las Vegas, NV
Ionic Zone Air Purifiers. Ionic Zone Inc. has been a leader in the air purifier business since 2001 offering quality products at the ... 
Kehuijie (Shenzhen) Electronic Scale Ltd Kehuijie (Shenzhen) Electronic Scale Ltd Shenzhen, China
Kehuijie (Shenzhen) Electronic Scale Ltd, a professional manufacturer leading the field of electronic weighing scale and balance in China... 
Lattice Communications Lattice Communications Fairfax, IA
Lattice Communications is a leading solutions-based provider that encompasses a wide variety of telecommunications equipment and comprehensive... 
Mahoney Foundries, Inc. Mahoney Foundries, Inc. Kendallville, IN
Mahoney Foundry, an aluminum foundry with a 37,100 square foot facility, is located in Kendallville, Indiana. Mahoney Foundry can produce... 
Metalspun Products, Co., Inc. Metalspun Products, Co., Inc. Oak Creek, WI
Metalspun Products, Co., Inc. has been offering metal spinning, hydroforming, metal stamping, metal fabrication, metal shearing services... 
Micar SRL Micar SRL Craiova, Romania
The company MICAR was founded in 1991 as Production Company for car spare parts. At this point, it owns 7100 sq meters, 1500 sq meters being... 
Mingfa Tech Manufacturing Limited Mingfa Tech Manufacturing Limited Dongguan, China
Overview MingfaTech Manufacturing Limited, an LED thermal solution leading provider, headquartered in Dongguan City of China, who is a... 
Nagasree Engineers and Consultants Nagasree Engineers and Consultants Bangalore, India
We are group of professionals, who were working with industries of repute in the fields like – R & D, Metallurgy, Special Purpose... 
Ningbo QiFa Bearing Co., Ltd Ningbo QiFa Bearing Co., Ltd Ningbo, China
NingBo QiFa Bearing Co.,Ltd., established in year 2000,is a enterprise which specializes in manufacturing of high precision bearing, miniature,... 
Ningbo Yinzhou SD Machining Part Manufacturer Ningbo Yinzhou SD Machining Part Manufac... ningbo, China
Ningbo Yingzhou SD Machining Part Manufacturer is specialized in making precision machining parts used in many fields ranging from scientific... 
oPetrol oPetrol China
It was at the beginning of year 2003 when I met Prof. Liang in an alumni gathering of our university and heard about oxy-gasoline torch... 
Optimum Optical Systems, Inc. Optimum Optical Systems, Inc. Camarillo, CA
Designer and Manufacturer of custom optics, optomechanical assemblies, and electro-optics for use in the UV, visible and IR spectrum. Manufacturer... 
Paramount Services, Inc. Paramount Services, Inc. Hollywood, FL
PSI is a distributor of blank unique imprintables and supplies for the sublimation printing industry. Paramount Services is a manufacturer... 
Plating Engineering Limited Plating Engineering Limited Birmingham, United Kingdom
Suppliers of electro-plating equipment. Based in the UK, we provide an extensive range of metal finishing equipment for all businesses worldwide. Plating... 
