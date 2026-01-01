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Platinum Company Profiles

Ingersoll Rand Engineered Systems and Services (ESS)

Ingersoll Rand Engineered Systems and Services (ESS)

Ingersoll Rand Engineered Solutions is a business line of Ingersoll Rand. We are focused on delivering the most reliable engineered to order (ETO) solutions in the market. Ingersoll Rand Engineered...

Stahls'

Stahls'

STAHLS’ is a world leader specializing in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of heat printing technologies in the custom apparel printing industry. STAHLS’ provides...

Gold Company Profiles

Air Sponge Filter Company

Air Sponge Filter Company

www.airsponge.com/index.html

GYS

GYS

Founded in 1964 and based in Saint-Berthevin, France, GYS is a French family business specialising in battery chargers, welding equipment, induction equipment and bodywork equipment. The group...

Roppe Holding Company

Roppe Holding Company

we are an advertising agency that serves several B2B clients

Safety King Inc.

Safety King Inc.

Founded in 1969 by Navy veteran Michael Palazzolo. Safety King is the most experienced air duct cleaners in Michigan. Founding members of NADCA (National Air Duct Cleaners Association). Home of the...

Company Profiles

Advermark India

Advermark India

We are manufacturers of all kinds of nets including safety nets, fish nets, hammock nets, sports nets, of all kinds. Also, Advermark India Private Limited, Cryogenic Engineering Division...

Aegis Mechanical Seal Co.,Ltd.

Aegis Mechanical Seal Co.,Ltd.

Aegis Mechanical Seal Co.,Ltd. Located in Ningbo, China, is the major manufacturer & server of mechanical seals and concerned materials, such as Sintered Silicon Carbide (S-SIC), Reaction Bolded...

Agro Engineers

Agro Engineers

Manufacturers of standard and custom made Worm Gear Boxes, spur, helical, bevel and worm gears, racks, pinions, chain sprockets, worm and wheel pairs, power transmission equipments, right Angle speed...

AmeriGlide Stair Lifts

AmeriGlide Stair Lifts

AmeriGlide Stair Lifts is the leading online distributor of stair lifts, wheelchair lifts, and other mobility lifting aids. With more than five years experience, AmeriGlide is well known and...

Anyang Forging-press Machinery Industry Co.,ltc

Anyang Forging-press Machinery Industry Co.,ltc

Anyang Forging Press Metal Industry Co.,Ltd has a history of 50 years in producing the forging press equipments.Our company has advanced technique and accurate equipments and excellent technical...

Applied Production, Inc.

Applied Production, Inc.

Our vision is to increase the productivity of Sheet Metal Fabricators through technology. Our mission is to provide the most technically advanced software tools for the design and manufacture of...

Atlas Copco Mafi-Trench Company

Atlas Copco Mafi-Trench Company

Atlas Copco Mafi-Trench Company www.atlascopco-gap.com

Axus Packaging Machinery Co., Ltd.

Axus Packaging Machinery Co., Ltd.

AXUS, We are the professional OEM/ODM manufactory in Taiwan. We design and manufacture the Packaging Machines with high quality to Europe, America, Japan and so on. We produce all kinds of type...

Badger Insulated Pipe

Badger Insulated Pipe

Badger Insulated Pipe is a manufacturer and developer of insulated pipe for Outdoor Wood Furnaces, Solar applications and Geo Thermal applications. Badger Insulated Pipe is the first company to be...

BASE, Inc. (HVAC Contractor)

BASE, Inc. (HVAC Contractor)

BASE = Boiler & Air Conditioning Service Engineers. We sell, install and service all HVAC (Heating, ventilating & air conditioning) equipment. We are an "R" Stamp Holder as required to repair...

Bell-Mark, Inc.

Bell-Mark, Inc.

Bell-Mark is a leader in the design & manufacture of innovative coding & printing systems to the Packaging & Converting markets. Every product and package must be accurately identified, and...

Bentex Industrials PVT. LTD.

Bentex Industrials PVT. LTD.

Manufacturers of : • automatic/semi automatic, wire rod & bar mills, strip mills, section mills • fly wheels, gear coupling • reduction gear box  • pinion stands •...

Bracebridge Engineering UK

Bracebridge Engineering UK

Bracebridge has been supplying quality presswork to companies in the UK and Europe from its Birmingham base for over 25 years working with large major international to small local companies. We...

Bumra Industrial Corporation

Bumra Industrial Corporation

Bumra Industrial Corporation was established in 1949 by Mr. Amar Singh Bumra, Mr. Jaswant Singh Bumra & Mr. Ragbir Singh Bumra. With over 54 years of experience, the company has established...

Burlington Automation

Burlington Automation

Custom factory automation and system integration. Burlington Automation is a manufacturer of fabricating machinery, tube processing equipment and material handling systems. Burlington Automation...

Candy Machines. Com

Candy Machines. Com

For over 40 years, our company has been specializing in the distribution of candy vending machines, gumball machines, gumballs, candy, and other bulk vending supplies. In 1997, we opened our Web site...

Carbide Processors

Carbide Processors

Carbide Processors is your source for quality Woodworking tools including Router Bits, Saw Blades, Drill Bits, and much more at low, budget friendly prices. Over 30 years of experience in the...

Crescent Engineering Services

Crescent Engineering Services

We are technology leaders in manufacturing the Engineering Equipments. Our product Range is · Air Pollution Control Equipments · Dust Extraction Systems Fumes Extraction...

Davco Solutions Inc

Davco Solutions Inc

Davco Solutions Inc. is approaching the future with innovative solutions for today’s industry. The company’s 30,000 sq ft facility provides several departments including machining,...

Doran Scales, Inc.

Doran Scales, Inc.

Doran Scales, Inc., a privately held company, is a manufacturer of industrial digital scales for the following industries: food processing, chemical manufacturing, agriculture, and restaurant or food...

DP Technologies, Inc.

DP Technologies, Inc.

DP Technologies, Inc. specializes in supplying precision replacement parts to companies servicing the banking and office automation industry. We are an international supplier offering a wide range of...

Enterfirst Ltd

Enterfirst Ltd

The directory at www.vendingmachine.co.uk offers a huge range of suppliers for vending machines

Foodmasz

Foodmasz

Foodmasz is a supplier of food processing and packaging equipment. Machinery offered by us is build of high quality acid-proof, stainless steel. It is certified by Polish hygenic authorities...

Foreign Trade Exchange

Foreign Trade Exchange

Global Industrial Supply Marketplace, Directory and Search Engine. Explore buyers and sellers of industrial supplies, equipment and machinery in 54 countries. Free RFQ's. Free Listing. Trade...

FOX VPS LTD

FOX VPS LTD

FOX-VPS manufacture precision machined components, castings, & finished assemblies for industry and design & manufacture specialist hydraulic cylinders and fire fighting equipment for a global market.

Gauges and Tools India Pvt. Ltd.

Gauges and Tools India Pvt. Ltd.

Manufacturers exporters distributors of bolt cutters, hammers, mallets, spanners, cable cutters, HSS and carbide tools, magnetic tools, brass fittings and components.

Giraffe Production Systems Pty Ltd

Giraffe Production Systems Pty Ltd

Devices and software to automate manufacturing resource planning, production control and production scheduling. Fully automated re-scheduling to reflect actual production output from real-time...

Guan Candle Making Machine Co.,Ltd.

Guan Candle Making Machine Co.,Ltd.

Manufacturer of the candle and chalk making machine with best price and first grade quanlity. All the necessary equipment supply.

H H Traders

H H Traders

H H Traders is a Dealer of Used Textile Machinery and Parts. With owning 03 warehouses, 02 for looms and 01 for spare part, H H Traders is one of the leading Trading Company in field of used...

Hangzhou Boom Special Rubber Co., LTd

Hangzhou Boom Special Rubber Co., LTd

Hangzhou Boom Special Rubber Co., Ltd, is a large-scale private enterprise located in Hangzhou, China, specializing in manufacturing and exporting molded rubber and plastic products which...

Hydraulic Scissor Lift.com

Hydraulic Scissor Lift.com

Hydraulic Scissor Lift.com is your preferred manufacturer of Canadian hydraulic scissor lifts and Canadian material handling equipment, with over 30 years of experience. We manufacture...

Integrated Visual Data Technology Inc.

Integrated Visual Data Technology Inc.

Manufacturer of automatic forklift check weighing, freight weight verification, skidweigh.

Ionic Zone LLC

Ionic Zone LLC

Ionic Zone Air Purifiers. Ionic Zone Inc. has been a leader in the air purifier business since 2001 offering quality products at the  lowest possible price. Ionic Zone is the registered...

Kehuijie (Shenzhen) Electronic Scale Ltd

Kehuijie (Shenzhen) Electronic Scale Ltd

Kehuijie (Shenzhen) Electronic Scale Ltd, a professional manufacturer leading the field of electronic weighing scale and balance in China (since 1999). We make and sell quality pocket scale, jewelry...

Lattice Communications

Lattice Communications

Lattice Communications is a leading solutions-based provider that encompasses a wide variety of telecommunications equipment and comprehensive services for telecommunication infrastructure...

M. Davis & Sons, Inc.

M. Davis & Sons, Inc.

M. Davis and Sons VTi by MDavis 5th Generation Woman-Owned Industrial Construction Company

Mahoney Foundries, Inc.

Mahoney Foundries, Inc.

Mahoney Foundry, an aluminum foundry with a 37,100 square foot facility, is located in Kendallville, Indiana. Mahoney Foundry can produce aluminum castings from just a few ounces to 2,000 pounds in a...

Metalspun Products, Co., Inc.

Metalspun Products, Co., Inc.

Metalspun Products, Co., Inc. has been offering metal spinning, hydroforming, metal stamping, metal fabrication, metal shearing services and much more for the last 60 years.

Micar SRL

Micar SRL

The company MICAR was founded in 1991 as Production Company for car spare parts. At this point, it owns 7100 sq meters, 1500 sq meters being occupied by buildings in the west industrial area of...

Mingfa Tech Manufacturing Limited

Mingfa Tech Manufacturing Limited

Overview MingfaTech Manufacturing Limited, an LED thermal solution leading provider, headquartered in Dongguan City of China, who is a certified LED heatsink supplier of many branded LED modules.

Nagasree Engineers and Consultants

Nagasree Engineers and Consultants

We are group of professionals, who were working with industries of repute in the fields like – R & D, Metallurgy, Special Purpose Machine (SPM) design & manufacturing, Heat Treatment...

Ningbo QiFa Bearing Co., Ltd

Ningbo QiFa Bearing Co., Ltd

NingBo QiFa Bearing Co.,Ltd., established in year 2000,is a enterprise which specializes in manufacturing of high precision bearing, miniature, small and medium size, deep groove ball bearing, as...

Ningbo Yinzhou SD Machining Part Manufacturer

Ningbo Yinzhou SD Machining Part Manufacturer

Ningbo Yingzhou SD Machining Part Manufacturer is specialized in making precision machining parts used in many fields ranging from scientific instruments, to special toolings and even fasteners. The...

oPetrol

oPetrol

It was at the beginning of year 2003 when I met Prof. Liang in an alumni gathering of our university and heard about oxy-gasoline torch for the first time. Three liters of gasoline will do the same...

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