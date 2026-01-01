Company Profiles Bittele Electronics Inc In business since 2003, Bittele Electronics has established itself as a Turn-Key PCB assembly services provider for prototype and low volume electronic contract manufacturing. Chinese Electronic Manufacturing Services, Inc. CEMS is a Chinese-owned company based in Hong Kong with American-based documentation, engineering and program management, established in 2002, to provide access and address the specific needs and... Design Solutions Design Solutions is a WOSB and HUBZSB specializing in providing engineering support and turnkey product development for military and commercial electronic applications. Headquartered in Goleta,... Ecosem (M) Sdn. Bhd. A Semiconductor IC Assembly, Test & NPI Subcontract Manufacturing Organization. IPPSA IPPSA has been formed to accelerate the knowledge base and application of advanced planning and scheduling technologies. Our mission is to provide an awarness of the benefits in moving to Finite... Multi-Contact USA We Win Together We at Multi-Contact USA are dedicated to our customers’ success by providing the most advanced solutions in connector technology. We strive to achieve the best in our employee... QuEST QuEST is a leading provider of product development and product engineering solutions having its presence from Bangalore in India, China, United States, Japan, Italy, United Kingdom and Germany in its...