Simco-Ion, Technology Group Announces Their Global Sales Award Winners for 2018 It is with great pleasure Simco-Ion, Technology Group announced four award winners during Semicon China 2019. - April 04, 2019 - Simco-Ion, Technology Group

IAS Corp Announces New ZirconLITH Dental Ceramic 3D Printer at 2018 AEEDC UAE/Dubai Dental Conference ZirconLITH Dental 3D Printer displayed at UAE/Dubai Dental Conference. - February 08, 2018 - IAS Corp

Quality Assembly and Logistics Earns Multiple Global Accreditations Quality Assembly and Logistics (QAL), a Marinette-based contract manufacturing company which is privately owned by Guy and Sara Meyerhofer, has recently acknowledged the following certifications and qualifications: ISO 13485-2016 an audit of the company’s quality management system for organizations... - September 27, 2017 - Quality Assembly and Logistics

Bittele Electronics Exhibited at EPTECH 2017 Bittele Electronics is pleased to announce that it exhibited at EPTECH 2017 in Montreal on April 25 and Markham on April 27, 2017. Sponsored by EP&T, Canada's largest professional electronics trade publication, EPTECH 2017 targets electronics designers, research and developers, engineers, technologists,... - May 10, 2017 - Bittele Electronics Inc

Reconfigurable Electronics & IO Extension with jInvent's Preprogrammed, Low Cost FPGA Board jInvent's new and revolutionary breakout board aims to be the ultimate IO interface for microcontroller applications, and add unprecedented flexibility to new product designs. - February 14, 2017 - jInvent

DUCO Technologies, Inc. Hires East Coast Sales Manager Brian Weinrich DUCO Technologies, Inc., a premier Southern Nevada electronics manufacturer specializing in overseas manufacturing solutions and P.O.P. Displays, is pleased to announce Brian Weinrich has been hired as East Coast Regional Sales Manager. Brian graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from Canyon College... - December 10, 2016 - DUCO Technologies, Inc.

Design SHIFT Announces Domino Series Payment Tablets at TRUSTECH 2016 Design SHIFT is announcing their new line of DOMINO POS tablets at TRUSTECH 2016 in Cannes, the largest single event dedicated to Trust-Based technologies. This cost-efficient line of Android mPOS tablets is designed using next generation, “PIN on glass” technology that allows customers to... - November 29, 2016 - Design SHIFT

Alliance Sensors Group and Wilmington Instrument Company Have Partnered to Distribute ASG’s Linear Position Sensors H. G. Schaevitz LLC dba Alliance Sensors Group is pleased to announce a partnership with Wilmington Instrument Company in Wilmington, CA to distribute its line of LVDT and LVIT linear position sensors. Wilmington Instrument Company is an ISO/IEC 17025:2005 accredited calibration laboratory and full-service... - September 16, 2016 - Alliance Sensors Group

The GHS-19 Series Spring-Loaded LVIT Linear Position Sensor Low Cost, Compact, High Performance Gaging Probes Schaevitz LLC Alliance Sensors is pleased to introduce its GHS-19 series of spring-loaded LVIT (Linear Variable Inductive Transducer) gaging sensors. They are contactless devices designed for dimensional gaging and position measurements in factory automation and in various industrial and commercial applications... - September 16, 2016 - Alliance Sensors Group

LR-27 Series Heavy Duty LVIT Inductive Linear Position Sensor for Factory Automation Higher Performance with a Lower Cost of Ownership Alliance Sensors Group a div of H.G. Schaevitz LLC has expanded its sensor product offering by adding to its line the LR-27 Series Inductive Linear Position Sensors. These are contactless devices designed for factory automation and a variety of heavy duty industrial or commercial applications such as... - September 04, 2016 - Alliance Sensors Group

Alliance Sensors Group: “The Name in LVDT Signal Conditioning” Alliance Sensors Group has developed into “The Name in LVDT Signal Conditioning” due to the constant improvements and advancements made to its line of LVDT signal conditioners. Alliance Sensors Group was founded by Harold and Howard Schaevitz, widely known as the first family of LVDTs. The... - July 20, 2016 - Alliance Sensors Group

Tri-Star Design, Inc. Supports MIT Innovative 3D Printer Technology Development Tri-Star Design, Inc., an electronic product development company is excited to be involved with some amazing and innovative technology being developed by MIT Research and Development in Cambridge, Massachusetts. MIT researchers, using readily available components, have been working on a 3D printer capable... - July 09, 2016 - Tri-Star Design, Inc.

LV-45 Series LVIT Linear Position Sensors by Alliance Sensors Group for Heavy Duty Industrial and Extreme Environment Civil Engineering Applications H. G. Schaevitz LLC, Alliance Sensors Group has released its LV-45 series inductive, contactless linear position sensor using LVIT Technology. The LV-45 linear position sensors are specifically designed for measuring applications requiring rugged devices, whether measuring position of steam turbine valves,... - May 16, 2016 - Alliance Sensors Group

ME Series Inductive Sensor Designed as a Drop-in Replacement for Embedded Magnetostrictive Position Sensors and Potentiometers in Hydraulic Cylinders Alliance Sensors Group is pleased to announce the ME Series of Linear Position Sensors for embedded use in measuring the ram position of hydraulic and pneumatic cylinders in industrial, mobile, or subsea applications. The ME Series is designed to be drop-in form, fit, and function replacements for embedded... - April 29, 2016 - Alliance Sensors Group

Drop-in Mounting Kits for LVDT Replacement Make It Unnecessary to Design New Mounting Schemes for Position Sensors on GE Steam Turbines Alliance Sensors Group is offering a system for drop-in mounting their PGHD series LVDTs for use on GE steam turbines that currently utilize GE’s inductive valve position sensors. These mounting kits utilize the same hole spacing and produce the same center height as the existing GE sensors. They... - April 23, 2016 - Alliance Sensors Group

SS-7 Series LVIT Inductive Linear Sensors for High Pressure, Subsea Hydraulic Cylinders Position Feedback Alliance Sensors Group is pleased to announce the introduction of the SS-7 series LVIT (Linear Variable Inductive Transducer) designed for subsea environments and the demands of Oil and Gas Exploration. Ruggedness, ease installation and the ability simply set the end points in the field lowers the cost... - November 27, 2015 - Alliance Sensors Group

The LVDT Linear Position Sensor Product Lines from Alliance Sensors Group, a Division of H.G. Schaevitz LLC Alliance Sensors Group a div of H.G. Schaevitz LLC has developed a broad line of LVDTs for power generation and heavy industrial applications. Alliance Sensors Group’s engineers have extensive experience in the LVDT field and have listened to its customers to include features that have often been... - November 19, 2015 - Alliance Sensors Group

MobilePlus is Now the Sole European Distributor of MiTagg's Products MobilePlus to be the sole EU distributor of Indiegogo-funded NuDock and other MiTagg products. - November 14, 2015 - MobilePlus

LVIT Technology™- A Disruptive Force in Linear Position Sensing Alliance Sensors Group, a div of H.G. Schaevitz LLC, linear position product-line of LVITs (Linear Variable Inductive Transducer) is a true disruption in the industrial position sensor industry by merging the benefits of contactless inductive sensing and low cost of contact based technologies. ASG’s... - October 22, 2015 - Alliance Sensors Group

Alliance Sensors Group and Radwell International Have Partnered to Distribute ASG’s Linear Position Sensors H. G. Schaevitz LLC dba Alliance Sensors Group is pleased to announce a partnership with Radwell International in Lumberton, NJ to distribute its line of LVDT and LVIT linear position sensors. Radwell International (formerly known as PLC Center) stocks and sells industrial automation, MRO, Pneumatic,... - October 17, 2015 - Alliance Sensors Group

The LRS-18 Series Spring Loaded LVIT Linear Position Sensor Get More Sensor for Less H.G. Schaevitz LLC Alliance Sensors is pleased to introduce its first spring loaded LVIT (Linear Variable Inductive Transducer) series. The LRS-18 series are spring loaded, contactless devices designed for dimension or position measuring applications in factory automation and in various industrial and... - August 15, 2015 - Alliance Sensors Group

Single Channel Round Compact Digital Thermocouple Gauge by The Sensor Connection a Division of Harold G. Schaevitz Industries LLC DPG-SD-1 series Compact Round Digital Temperature Gauge for Industrial Applications. - June 03, 2015 - Alliance Sensors Group

Alliance Sensors Group and Component Distributors Inc Partner in North American Distribution Deal Alliance Sensors Group a div of H.G. Schaevitz LLC is proud to announce its partnership with Component Distributors Inc (www.cdiweb.com) to distribute its in-cylinder LVIT linear position sensors throughout North America. ASG’s LVIT in-cylinder sensors were designed for the fluid power, mobile... - May 21, 2015 - Alliance Sensors Group

The LA-21-A Series the Newest Product in Alliance Sensors Group’s Line of Industrial LVDTs H.G. Schaevitz LLC Alliance Sensors Group has expanded its line of industrial LVDTs with the addition of the LA-21-A series. The LA-21-A series AC LVDTs offers the robust designs for which Alliance Sensors Group is known in typical industrial packages, with full ranges from 3 inches (75 mm) to 15 inches... - April 24, 2015 - Alliance Sensors Group

Compact Fast Response Type K Thermocouple Amplifier Signal Conditioner Module by The Sensor Connection LLC a Division of Harold G. Schaevitz Industries LLC Compact Fast Response Type K Thermocouple Amplifier for Industrial Applications - April 11, 2015 - Alliance Sensors Group

Alliance Sensors Group’s LVIT Linear Position Product Line Expands Into Additional Markets Alliance Sensors Group, a div of H.G. Schaevitz LLC linear position product-line of LVITs (Linear Variable Inductive Transducer) has broadened to include three series, each targeting different applications. LVITs are contactless devices designed for factory automation and a variety of heavy duty industrial... - April 04, 2015 - Alliance Sensors Group

ME and MR and Now the MHP Series Inductive Linear Sensors for Hydraulic Cylinders Position Feedback Alliance Sensors Group is pleased to announce the continued success and expansion of the ME, MR, and MHP Series Linear Position Sensors used to measure the ram position of hydraulic and pneumatic cylinders in industrial, mobile, or subsea applications. With no Magnet Required the installation and cost... - January 31, 2015 - Alliance Sensors Group

OEO Design Expands U.S. Footprint OEO Design expands its U.S. operations, with new product releases, and product catagories. - January 24, 2015 - OEO Design

MHP Series Inductive Linear Position Sensor Easily adapts to existing hydraulic cylinder designs. - January 15, 2015 - Alliance Sensors Group

MR Series Inductive Linear Sensor for Hydraulic and Pneumatic Cylinder Position Feedback; No Magnet Required Alliance Sensors Group is pleased to announce the MR Series of Linear Position Sensors for use in measuring the ram position of hydraulic and pneumatic cylinders. - November 13, 2014 - Alliance Sensors Group

LV-45 Series Linear Position Sensors by Alliance Sensors Group for Heavy Duty Industrial and Extreme Environment Civil Engineering Applications H. G. Schaevitz LLC, Alliance Sensors Group has released its LV-45 series linear position sensor. - November 09, 2014 - Alliance Sensors Group

LR-19 Series LVIT Inductive Linear Position Sensor for Factory Automation Getting More Sensor for Less - October 19, 2014 - Alliance Sensors Group

Ethernet Thermometer and Hygrometer with Alert Functionality and Cloud Interface As first product of a new line of smart sensors, German embedded developer egnite has launched Querx TH, a network based thermo-/hygrometer. Querx TH measures temperature and humidity and sends out alerts via email, SNMP trap and syslog message if configurable thresholds are exceeded. Querx TH logs... - October 03, 2014 - egnite GmbH

OEO Design Expands Its Operations to North America Multi-National electronics company starts its North American expansion with Michigan office. - September 12, 2014 - OEO Design

H.G. Schaevitz LLC, Alliance Sensors Group Expands Its Position Sensor Offerings by Adding the L-22 Series Line of Linear Potentiometers H. G. Schaevitz LLC Alliance Sensors Group has expanded its sensor product offering by adding resistive technology to its portfolio of linear position products. The LP-22 series of linear potentiometers offer a cost effective solution to sensing requirements in the factory automation marketplace. - September 11, 2014 - Alliance Sensors Group

ME and MR Series Inductive Linear Position Sensors for Hydraulic Cylinders Alliance Sensors Group is pleased to announce the continued success of the ME and MR Series Linear Position Sensors used to measure the ram position of hydraulic and pneumatic cylinders in industrial, mobile, or subsea applications. - July 13, 2014 - Alliance Sensors Group

LVDT Linear Position Sensor Specifically for the Power Generation Industry- The LA-27A H.G. Schaevitz LLC, Alliance Sensors Group is very proud to release its LA-27-A series LVDT linear position sensors designed to handle the environment found around power generation turbines. Available in ranges from 3 inches (75 mm) to 15 inches (375 mm), the LA-27-A is ideal for valve position feedback... - July 11, 2014 - Alliance Sensors Group

Event-Controlled Audio Player with Easy Configuration Egnite has launched an event triggered audio player. - April 04, 2014 - egnite GmbH