Recent Headlines
Bittele Electronics Expands High-Complexity, High-Reliability PCB Assembly Services for the AI Industry
Bittele Electronics, a Canadian one-stop PCB manufacturer, is excited to announce the upgrade of its printed circuit board facilities to better serve the rapidly growing artificial intelligence (AI) industry. As AI technology drives innovation across various sectors, Bittele has enhanced its... - November 25, 2024 - Bittele Electronics Inc
Merrimac Industrial Sales Donates Lifesaving Equipment to Haverhill, Mass. Fire Department
A $5,000 high-powered chop saw used to get victims out of crashed vehicles was donated to the Haverhill, Massachusetts Fire Department by Merrrimac Industrial Sales, a local tool store and contract manufacturer. - July 03, 2024 - Merrimac Industrial Sales
Armstrong Comfort Solutions Joins with Matt Mertz Plumbing to Create the Pittsburgh Region’s Premier Plumbing, Heating & Cooling Company
Armstrong Comfort Solutions, Inc., a local, family-owned leader in plumbing, heating and cooling services, announced that it has purchased and merged with Matt Mertz Plumbing, also a family-owned, Pittsburgh-based plumbing and drain cleaning company. The partnership between these two premier... - November 05, 2021 - Armstrong Group
PKG Registers with FDA and Announces Manufacturing Compliance Certification From TÜV SÜD
PKG, a privately-owned contract manufacturing and engineering company developing high-end medical and aerospace equipment, announced their registration with the FDA as an establishment producing medical personal protection equipment (PPE), such as surgical masks. PKG also announced the completion... - October 02, 2020 - PKG, Inc.
Eastek Automated Circuit Technologies Announces New Site Leader
Eastek Automated Circuit Technologies (EACT), a division of Eastek International Corporation, Menomonee Falls, WI announced today a new Site Leader. - September 04, 2020 - Eastek International Corporation
The GHS-19 Series Spring-Loaded LVIT Linear Position Sensor Low Cost, Compact, High Performance Gaging Probes
H. G. Schaevitz LLC, Alliance Sensors Group is pleased to introduce its GHS-19 series of spring-loaded LVIT (Linear Variable Inductive Transducer) gaging sensors. Perfectly designed for dimensional gaging and position measurements in various industrial and commercial applications. - June 04, 2020 - Alliance Sensors Group
eWeLink Integrates with Yandex Alice Voice Assistant to Bring More eWeLink Support Devices to Russian Users
eWeLink has now supported integration with Russian search engine giant, Yendex's voice assistant Alice. Along with Google Home, Amazon Alexa, Xiaomi and other major global voice assistants, Alice is working with eWeLink now. Upon the integration of Alice, eWeLink users in Russian-speaking... - March 30, 2020 - Shenzhen Coolkit Technology Co., Ltd.
Linear Position Sensor PG Series Designed for Steam Turbine Valve Control Systems
The Linear Position PG Series LVDT sensors. These sensors are designed and engineered specifically for valve position sensing applications for steam turbine control systems in electric power generation plants. - February 07, 2020 - Alliance Sensors Group
Eastek Automated Circuit Technologies (EACT) Puts Focus on New Services
Eastek Automated Circuit Technologies, LLC (“EACT”) announces the establishment of a quick-turn, rapid prototype service for Printed Circuit Board Assemblies (PCBA’s). Since 1999, EACT has been in the business of supporting our customers with prototypes and small to medium sized... - February 03, 2020 - Eastek International Corporation
Simco-Ion, Technology Group Announces Their Global Sales Award Winners for 2018
It is with great pleasure Simco-Ion, Technology Group announced four award winners during Semicon China 2019. - April 04, 2019 - Simco-Ion, Technology Group
IAS Corp Announces New ZirconLITH Dental Ceramic 3D Printer at 2018 AEEDC UAE/Dubai Dental Conference
ZirconLITH Dental 3D Printer displayed at UAE/Dubai Dental Conference. - February 08, 2018 - IAS Corp
Quality Assembly and Logistics Earns Multiple Global Accreditations
Quality Assembly and Logistics (QAL), a Marinette-based contract manufacturing company which is privately owned by Guy and Sara Meyerhofer, has recently acknowledged the following certifications and qualifications: ISO 13485-2016 an audit of the company’s quality management system for... - September 27, 2017 - Quality Assembly and Logistics
Bittele Electronics Exhibited at EPTECH 2017
Bittele Electronics is pleased to announce that it exhibited at EPTECH 2017 in Montreal on April 25 and Markham on April 27, 2017. Sponsored by EP&T, Canada's largest professional electronics trade publication, EPTECH 2017 targets electronics designers, research and developers, engineers,... - May 10, 2017 - Bittele Electronics Inc
Reconfigurable Electronics & IO Extension with jInvent's Preprogrammed, Low Cost FPGA Board
jInvent's new and revolutionary breakout board aims to be the ultimate IO interface for microcontroller applications, and add unprecedented flexibility to new product designs. - February 14, 2017 - jInvent
SenSet™ Field Programmability Trademarked by Alliance Sensors Group, a Div of H.G. Schaevitz LLC
Alliance Sensors Group is pleased to announce its “SenSet™ Field Programmability” technology is now a standard feature in its LR, LRS, LV, MR-7, SS-7, MHP-7 and ME-7 linear position product lines. SenSet™ allows a user to perform a field calibration to adjust for mechanical... - December 10, 2016 - Alliance Sensors Group
DUCO Technologies, Inc. Hires East Coast Sales Manager Brian Weinrich
DUCO Technologies, Inc., a premier Southern Nevada electronics manufacturer specializing in overseas manufacturing solutions and P.O.P. Displays, is pleased to announce Brian Weinrich has been hired as East Coast Regional Sales Manager. Brian graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from Canyon... - December 10, 2016 - DUCO Technologies, Inc.
Design SHIFT Announces Domino Series Payment Tablets at TRUSTECH 2016
Design SHIFT is announcing their new line of DOMINO POS tablets at TRUSTECH 2016 in Cannes, the largest single event dedicated to Trust-Based technologies. This cost-efficient line of Android mPOS tablets is designed using next generation, “PIN on glass” technology that allows customers... - November 29, 2016 - Design SHIFT
The GHS-19 Series Spring-Loaded LVIT Linear Position Sensor Low Cost, Compact, High Performance Gaging Probes
Schaevitz LLC Alliance Sensors is pleased to introduce its GHS-19 series of spring-loaded LVIT (Linear Variable Inductive Transducer) gaging sensors. They are contactless devices designed for dimensional gaging and position measurements in factory automation and in various industrial and commercial... - September 16, 2016 - Alliance Sensors Group
Alliance Sensors Group and Wilmington Instrument Company Have Partnered to Distribute ASG’s Linear Position Sensors
H. G. Schaevitz LLC dba Alliance Sensors Group is pleased to announce a partnership with Wilmington Instrument Company in Wilmington, CA to distribute its line of LVDT and LVIT linear position sensors. Wilmington Instrument Company is an ISO/IEC 17025:2005 accredited calibration laboratory and... - September 16, 2016 - Alliance Sensors Group
LR-27 Series Heavy Duty LVIT Inductive Linear Position Sensor for Factory Automation Higher Performance with a Lower Cost of Ownership
Alliance Sensors Group a div of H.G. Schaevitz LLC has expanded its sensor product offering by adding to its line the LR-27 Series Inductive Linear Position Sensors. These are contactless devices designed for factory automation and a variety of heavy duty industrial or commercial applications such... - September 04, 2016 - Alliance Sensors Group
Alliance Sensors Group: “The Name in LVDT Signal Conditioning”
Alliance Sensors Group has developed into “The Name in LVDT Signal Conditioning” due to the constant improvements and advancements made to its line of LVDT signal conditioners. Alliance Sensors Group was founded by Harold and Howard Schaevitz, widely known as the first family of LVDTs. - July 20, 2016 - Alliance Sensors Group
LV-45 Series LVIT Linear Position Sensors by Alliance Sensors Group for Heavy Duty Industrial and Extreme Environment Civil Engineering Applications
H. G. Schaevitz LLC, Alliance Sensors Group has released its LV-45 series inductive, contactless linear position sensor using LVIT Technology. The LV-45 linear position sensors are specifically designed for measuring applications requiring rugged devices, whether measuring position of steam turbine... - May 16, 2016 - Alliance Sensors Group
ME Series Inductive Sensor Designed as a Drop-in Replacement for Embedded Magnetostrictive Position Sensors and Potentiometers in Hydraulic Cylinders
Alliance Sensors Group is pleased to announce the ME Series of Linear Position Sensors for embedded use in measuring the ram position of hydraulic and pneumatic cylinders in industrial, mobile, or subsea applications. The ME Series is designed to be drop-in form, fit, and function replacements for... - April 29, 2016 - Alliance Sensors Group
Drop-in Mounting Kits for LVDT Replacement Make It Unnecessary to Design New Mounting Schemes for Position Sensors on GE Steam Turbines
Alliance Sensors Group is offering a system for drop-in mounting their PGHD series LVDTs for use on GE steam turbines that currently utilize GE’s inductive valve position sensors. These mounting kits utilize the same hole spacing and produce the same center height as the existing GE sensors. - April 23, 2016 - Alliance Sensors Group
SS-7 Series LVIT Inductive Linear Sensors for High Pressure, Subsea Hydraulic Cylinders Position Feedback
Alliance Sensors Group is pleased to announce the introduction of the SS-7 series LVIT (Linear Variable Inductive Transducer) designed for subsea environments and the demands of Oil and Gas Exploration. Ruggedness, ease installation and the ability simply set the end points in the field lowers the... - November 27, 2015 - Alliance Sensors Group
The LVDT Linear Position Sensor Product Lines from Alliance Sensors Group, a Division of H.G. Schaevitz LLC
Alliance Sensors Group a div of H.G. Schaevitz LLC has developed a broad line of LVDTs for power generation and heavy industrial applications. Alliance Sensors Group’s engineers have extensive experience in the LVDT field and have listened to its customers to include features that have often... - November 19, 2015 - Alliance Sensors Group
MobilePlus is Now the Sole European Distributor of MiTagg's Products
MobilePlus to be the sole EU distributor of Indiegogo-funded NuDock and other MiTagg products. - November 14, 2015 - MobilePlus
SenSet™ Field Programmability Trademarked by Alliance Sensors Group, a Div of H.G. Schaevitz LLC
Alliance Sensors Group is pleased to announce its “SenSet™ Field Programmability” technology is now a standard feature in its LR, LRS, LV, MR-7, SS-7, MHP-7 and ME-7 linear position product lines. SenSet™ allows a user to perform a field calibration to adjust for mechanical... - November 06, 2015 - Alliance Sensors Group
LVIT Technology™- A Disruptive Force in Linear Position Sensing
Alliance Sensors Group, a div of H.G. Schaevitz LLC, linear position product-line of LVITs (Linear Variable Inductive Transducer) is a true disruption in the industrial position sensor industry by merging the benefits of contactless inductive sensing and low cost of contact based technologies. - October 22, 2015 - Alliance Sensors Group
Alliance Sensors Group and Radwell International Have Partnered to Distribute ASG’s Linear Position Sensors
H. G. Schaevitz LLC dba Alliance Sensors Group is pleased to announce a partnership with Radwell International in Lumberton, NJ to distribute its line of LVDT and LVIT linear position sensors. Radwell International (formerly known as PLC Center) stocks and sells industrial automation, MRO,... - October 17, 2015 - Alliance Sensors Group
LVIT Technology™- a Disrupted Force in Linear Position Sensing
Alliance Sensors Group a div of H.G. Schaevitz LLC linear position product-line of LVITs (Linear Variable Inductive Transducer) is a true disruption in the industrial position sensor industry by merging the benefits of contactless inductive sensing and low cost of contact based technologies. - September 27, 2015 - Alliance Sensors Group
LV-45 Series LVIT Linear Position Sensors by Alliance Sensors Group for Heavy Duty Industrial and Extreme Environment Civil Engineering Applications
H. G. Schaevitz LLC, Alliance Sensors Group has released its LV-45 series inductive, contactless linear position sensor using LVIT Technology. The LV-45 linear position sensors are specifically designed for measuring applications requiring rugged devices, whether measuring position of steam turbine... - September 12, 2015 - Alliance Sensors Group
LR-27 Series Heavy Duty LVIT Inductive Linear Position Sensor for Factory Automation
Higher Performance with a Lower Cost of Ownership - August 15, 2015 - Alliance Sensors Group
The LRS-18 Series Spring Loaded LVIT Linear Position Sensor Get More Sensor for Less
H.G. Schaevitz LLC Alliance Sensors is pleased to introduce its first spring loaded LVIT (Linear Variable Inductive Transducer) series. The LRS-18 series are spring loaded, contactless devices designed for dimension or position measuring applications in factory automation and in various industrial... - August 15, 2015 - Alliance Sensors Group
LR-27 Series Heavy Duty LVIT Inductive Linear Position Sensor for Factory Automation
Higher Performance with a Lower Cost of Ownership. - August 12, 2015 - Alliance Sensors Group
Single Channel Round Compact Digital Thermocouple Gauge by The Sensor Connection a Division of Harold G. Schaevitz Industries LLC
DPG-SD-1 series Compact Round Digital Temperature Gauge for Industrial Applications. - June 03, 2015 - Alliance Sensors Group
Alliance Sensors Group and Component Distributors Inc Partner in North American Distribution Deal
Alliance Sensors Group a div of H.G. Schaevitz LLC is proud to announce its partnership with Component Distributors Inc (www.cdiweb.com) to distribute its in-cylinder LVIT linear position sensors throughout North America. ASG’s LVIT in-cylinder sensors were designed for the fluid power,... - May 21, 2015 - Alliance Sensors Group
The LA-21-A Series the Newest Product in Alliance Sensors Group’s Line of Industrial LVDTs
H.G. Schaevitz LLC Alliance Sensors Group has expanded its line of industrial LVDTs with the addition of the LA-21-A series. The LA-21-A series AC LVDTs offers the robust designs for which Alliance Sensors Group is known in typical industrial packages, with full ranges from 3 inches (75 mm) to 15... - April 24, 2015 - Alliance Sensors Group
Compact Fast Response Type K Thermocouple Amplifier Signal Conditioner Module by The Sensor Connection LLC a Division of Harold G. Schaevitz Industries LLC
Compact Fast Response Type K Thermocouple Amplifier for Industrial Applications - April 11, 2015 - Alliance Sensors Group
Alliance Sensors Group’s LVIT Linear Position Product Line Expands Into Additional Markets
Alliance Sensors Group, a div of H.G. Schaevitz LLC linear position product-line of LVITs (Linear Variable Inductive Transducer) has broadened to include three series, each targeting different applications. LVITs are contactless devices designed for factory automation and a variety of heavy duty... - April 04, 2015 - Alliance Sensors Group
SS-7 Series LVIT Inductive Linear Sensors for High Pressure, Subsea Hydraulic Cylinders Position Feedback
Alliance Sensors Group is pleased to announce the introduction of the SS-7 series LVIT (Linear Variable Inductive Transducer) designed for subsea environments and the demands of Oil and Gas Exploration. Ruggedness, ease installation and the ability simply set the end points in the field lowers the... - March 06, 2015 - Alliance Sensors Group
ME and MR and Now the MHP Series Inductive Linear Sensors for Hydraulic Cylinders Position Feedback
Alliance Sensors Group is pleased to announce the continued success and expansion of the ME, MR, and MHP Series Linear Position Sensors used to measure the ram position of hydraulic and pneumatic cylinders in industrial, mobile, or subsea applications. With no Magnet Required the installation and... - January 31, 2015 - Alliance Sensors Group
OEO Design Expands U.S. Footprint
OEO Design expands its U.S. operations, with new product releases, and product catagories. - January 24, 2015 - OEO Design
SenSet™ Field Programmability Trademarked by Alliance Sensors Group
Alliance Sensors Group is pleased to announce its “SenSet™ Field Programmability” technology is now a standard feature in its LR, LV, MR-7 and ME-7 linear position product lines. SenSet™ allows a user to perform a field calibration to adjust for mechanical tolerance... - January 17, 2015 - Alliance Sensors Group
MHP Series Inductive Linear Position Sensor
Easily adapts to existing hydraulic cylinder designs. - January 15, 2015 - Alliance Sensors Group
ME Series Inductive Linear Sensor
Designed to be Embedded in Hydraulic Cylinders for Position Feedback. - November 19, 2014 - Alliance Sensors Group
MR Series Inductive Linear Sensor for Hydraulic and Pneumatic Cylinder Position Feedback; No Magnet Required
Alliance Sensors Group is pleased to announce the MR Series of Linear Position Sensors for use in measuring the ram position of hydraulic and pneumatic cylinders. - November 13, 2014 - Alliance Sensors Group
LV-45 Series Linear Position Sensors by Alliance Sensors Group for Heavy Duty Industrial and Extreme Environment Civil Engineering Applications
H. G. Schaevitz LLC, Alliance Sensors Group has released its LV-45 series linear position sensor. - November 09, 2014 - Alliance Sensors Group
LR-19 Series LVIT Inductive Linear Position Sensor for Factory Automation
Getting More Sensor for Less - October 19, 2014 - Alliance Sensors Group
Ethernet Thermometer and Hygrometer with Alert Functionality and Cloud Interface
As first product of a new line of smart sensors, German embedded developer egnite has launched Querx TH, a network based thermo-/hygrometer. Querx TH measures temperature and humidity and sends out alerts via email, SNMP trap and syslog message if configurable thresholds are exceeded. Querx TH... - October 03, 2014 - egnite GmbH