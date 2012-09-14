PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Directory > Manufacturing > Computer & Electronic Product Manufacturing
 
Computer & Electronic Product Manufacturing
Within this category: Companies Press Releases Products Services Jobs
 Sub-industries:
Audio & Video Equipment Manufacturing
Communications Equipment Manufacturing
Computer & Peripheral Equipment Manufacturing
Contract Electronics Manufacturing
Design, Foundry & Packaging Services
Electronic Gaming Products
Logic Devices
Manufacturing & Reproducing Magnetic & Optical Media
Navigational, Measuring, Electromedical, & Control Instruments Manufacturing
Semiconductor & Other Electronic Component Manufacturing
  
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Computer & Electronic Product Manufacturing
PLATINUM COMPANY PROFILES Profile your business on PR.com
AMCI AMCI Terryville, CT
Founded in 1985, Advanced Micro Controls Inc. (AMCI) is a U.S. based industrial controls manufacturer specializing in the design, manufacturing, and sales of PLC-based position sensing and motion... 
APCT APCT Santa Clara, CA
APCT, A Leading Manufacturer of High Reliability, Printed Circuit Boards. With factories located in Santa Clara, California, the heart of the Silicon Valley and in Wallingford, Connecticut, APCT... 
Atlantic Inkjet Atlantic Inkjet NB, Canada
Not all inkjet cartridge companies are the same and Not all inks are the same. When you need ink for your printer, Atlantic Inkjet is a company that stands behind it's service and guarantees. Since... 
GOLD COMPANY PROFILES Profile your business on PR.com
2020 Companies 2020 Companies Fort Worth, TX
2020 Companies (North American Headquarters Fort Worth, TX) employs thousands of highly skilled brand execution and consumer engagement... 
Electronics.ca Publications Electronics.ca Publications Canada
Electronics.ca Publications ( www.electronics.ca ) is a world-class market research and publishing company whose focus is technology and... 
inno360 inno360 Boston, MA
inno-360.com 
Inter-Tel Technologies Inter-Tel Technologies
Inter-Tel offers voice and data communications solutions for customers of all sizes, whether you are a large enterprise, small to medium... 
New Breed Games, LLC New Breed Games, LLC Miami, FL
New Breed Games, LLC is a high-value, budget-conscious production company and studio dedicated to the business of designing and developing... 
Process Technology Process Technology Willoughby, OH
About Process Technology Since 1978, Process Technology has been serving the Surface Finishing and High Purity markets with quality heaters,... 
Re-Ink-Ing Re-Ink-Ing NB, Canada
Re-Inks.com offers discount replacement ink cartridges for your home, or office inkjet printer. We offer easy to use inkjet cartridge refill... 
The Executive Advocates The Executive Advocates Scottsdale, AZ
The Executive Advocates is founded by four sport and entertainment executives with deeply technical backgrounds empowered through long-standing... 
Transducer Techniques LLC Transducer Techniques LLC Temecula, CA
Transducer Techniques manufactures a complete line of Load Cells, Torque Sensors, and related instrumentation including data acquisition... 
COMPANY PROFILES Profile your business on PR.com
4th Dimension PCB 4th Dimension PCB Sunrise, FL
4th Dimension PCB, Inc. provides circuit board design services to engineering companies that develop or manufacture electronic products... 
ACR Systems ACR Systems Surrey, Canada
ACR Systems manufactures a premium line of compact, portable, self-contained data loggers. With a 10-year warranty, ACR’s data loggers... 
AlfaMag Electronics, LLC. AlfaMag Electronics, LLC. Rolla, MO
AlfaMag Electronics specializes in high frequency magnetic components, linear and switching power supplies, and EI laminate transformers. 
Alpha Omega Alpha Omega Nazareth Illit, Israel
Alpha Omega develops and manufactures cutting-edge biomedical research and clinical equipment used worldwide in various neurological fields. 
American Time & Signal Co. American Time & Signal Co. Dassel, MN
Schools, colleges, universities, healthcare and government facilities across the country count on American Time & Signal Co. to keep... 
AMREL / American Reliance, Inc. AMREL / American Reliance, Inc. El Monte, CA
AMREL / American Reliance, Inc. provides industry-specific "Customized" COTS solutions to niche markets: AMREL's power division... 
Andover Communications Technologies Andover Communications Technologies Delray Beach, FL
Home Phone Control allows families to take immediate control of all inbound and outbound phone calls. With the simple push of a button,... 
Applica, Inc. Applica, Inc. Burbank, Ca
Applica Inc. is a privately held company, which delivers PC products that leverage its patent-protected, Zero-Client technology, which has... 
ASUS Computer International ASUS Computer International Fremont, CA
ASUSTeK Computer Inc. (TSE:2357), the perennial leader of the motherboard industry, is also a leading manufacturer of top-quality desktop... 
AW Company AW Company Franksville, WI
AW Company is a manufacturer of positive displacement, turbine and mass coriolis flowmeters. These cost effective products provide accurate... 
BELTRONICS BELTRONICS West Chester, OH
BELTRONICS Inc. is a major brand under the ESCORT name who is the leading manufacturer of high-performance radar and laser detectors. BELTRONICS... 
Bittele Electronics Inc Bittele Electronics Inc Markham, Canada
In business since 2003, Bittele Electronics has established itself as a Turn-Key PCB assembly services provider for prototype and low volume... 
Brooks Automation (Germany) GmbH Brooks Automation (Germany) GmbH (BRKS) Chelmsford, MA
Brooks Automation Inc. is a globally vendor of automation solutions headquartered in the US state of Massachusetts with various branch offices... 
Carlo Gavazzi Computing Solutions Carlo Gavazzi Computing Solutions Brockton, MA
Carlo Gavazzi Computing Solutions is a leading designer and manufacturer of high quality products and solutions based on AdvancedTCA, CompactPCI,... 
Chassis Plans Chassis Plans San Diego, CA
Chassis Plans is a recognized leader in manufacturing fully configured turn-key industrial rackmount computer systems for the industrial,... 
Chien Shern Enterprise Co., Ltd. Chien Shern Enterprise Co., Ltd. Taipei Hsien, Taiwan
Electronic Connector and Electronic Connectors Systems Manufacturer. electronicconnector.search-engine-marketing-company-services.com 
Chinese Electronic Manufacturing Services, Inc. Chinese Electronic Manufacturing Service... Brockton, MA
CEMS is a Chinese-owned company based in Hong Kong with American-based documentation, engineering and program management, established in... 
Chirange Technologies Chirange Technologies Manchester, United Kingdom
Chirange Technologies Limited designs and builds smart personnel GPS and Geospatial tracking and incident management solutions primarily... 
Creup Technologies Ltd. Creup Technologies Ltd. Shenzhen, China
CREUP is a world leading brand specializing in the green energy field. As resources on the earth are increasingly becoming scarce, energy... 
CTR Computer & Technology Rentals CTR Computer & Technology Rentals Mississauga, Canada
CTR specializes in short term rentals and sales of electronic and electrical equipment for commercial businesses and industry. Short term... 
DatasheetArchive.com DatasheetArchive.com London, United Kingdom
Millions of free semiconductor datasheets. New and Obsolete parts. Only industry supports datasheet site. 
Design Back Office Design Back Office San Francisco, CA
Design Back Office is a San Francisco-based wholesale creative firm providing outsourced graphic and interactive design solutions for businesses... 
Design Solutions Design Solutions Santa Barbara, CA
Design Solutions is a WOSB and HUBZSB specializing in providing engineering support and turnkey product development for military and commercial... 
DigiVision, Inc. DigiVision, Inc. San Diego, CA
DigiVision, Inc. is an established company that since 1990 has been a recognized leader in real-time image enhancement systems for medical,... 
Discburn Discburn Roseville, MN
Discburn provides DVD duplication and replication services for 10 to 10 million units. They are a leader in disc, CD & DVD replication,... 
Dongtou Xushi Sensor Co.,Ltd. Dongtou Xushi Sensor Co.,Ltd. Wenzhou, China
Dongtou XuShi Sensor Company is a famous sensor manufacturer specializing in photoelectric sensors, proximity sensors, light curtain sensors,... 
Ecosem (M) Sdn. Bhd. Ecosem (M) Sdn. Bhd. Seremban, Malaysia
A Semiconductor IC Assembly, Test & NPI Subcontract Manufacturing Organization. 
eele Laboratories, LLC eele Laboratories, LLC Bohemia, NY
eele Laboratories, established in 1997, specializes in advancing the state of the art for a wide variety of illumination applications, in... 
EEOS Inc. EEOS Inc. Salt Lake City, UT
EEOS, headquartered in Salt Lake City, has developed a new color camera small enough to fit in the palm of your hand, and tough enough to... 
Electronic Design & Research Electronic Design & Research Louisville, KY
Electronic Design & Research Inc. is a small high-tech company that develops and manufactures high-performance solid-state modules,... 
Enhanced Vision Enhanced Vision Huntington Beach, CA
Enhanced Vision is the leading manufacturer of low vision products designed specifically for people who are legally blind and have macular... 
Enventure Technologies Enventure Technologies Bangalore, India
Enventure Technologies is an offshore technology services firm incorporated in the United States with development facilities in Bangalore,... 
Flash Cloud Storage Flash Cloud Storage AR
Flash Cloud Storage provides an economical and effective cloud storage platform that enables users to store, access and share their data... 
Forza Silicon Corporation Forza Silicon Corporation Pasadena, CA
Forza Silicon is a fabless semiconductor provider of mixed signal IC design services and products. Forza specializes in the design of advanced... 
Giraffe Production Systems Pty Ltd Giraffe Production Systems Pty Ltd Melbourne, Australia
Devices and software to automate manufacturing resource planning, production control and production scheduling. Fully automated re-scheduling... 
Grange Graphics Limited Grange Graphics Limited South Croydon, United Kingdom
Grange UK design of graphics for packaging, print, labels, leaflets, stationary, marketing and corporate identity. 
Greater China Electronics Ltd. Greater China Electronics Ltd. HongKong, China
We are a professinonal high-tech manufacturer specialised in P&D production and sales of AV & computer peripheral in China. Our... 
Gresham Gas Sampling Gresham Gas Sampling Camberley, United Kingdom
Gresham Gas Sampling manufacture single & multi-point gas sampling equipment for environmental & industrial applications such as... 
Companies 1 - 50 of 107 Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | Next

Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help