>
Manufacturing
> Electrical Equipment, Appliance, & Component Manufacturing
Electrical Equipment, Appliance, & Component Manufacturing
Within this category:
Companies
Press Releases
Products
Services
Jobs
Sub-industries:
Battery Manufacturing
Carbon & Graphite Product Manufacturing
Communication & Energy Wire & Cable Manufacturing
Electric Lighting Equipment Manufacturing
Electrical Equipment Manufacturing
Household Appliance Manufacturing
Wiring Device Manufacturing
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Electrical Equipment, Appliance, & Component Manufacturing
PLATINUM COMPANY PROFILES
AMCI
Terryville, CT
Founded in 1985, Advanced Micro Controls Inc. (AMCI) is a U.S. based industrial controls manufacturer specializing in the design, manufacturing, and sales of PLC-based position sensing and motion...
LaMar Lighting Company
NY, Farmingdale
Since 1957, LaMar has been an acknowledged leader and innovator in fluorescent lighting. Specializing in custom design, as well as offering a full line of standard fixtures, LaMar combines contemporary...
GOLD COMPANY PROFILES
2020 Companies
Fort Worth, TX
2020 Companies (North American Headquarters Fort Worth, TX) employs thousands of highly skilled brand execution and consumer engagement...
Bison Production Company
Alpharetta, GA
Bison Production Company is 100% women owned and NWBOC certified one stop shop for Industrial Safety, Industrial Cleaning, Food Safety,...
Electronics.ca Publications
Canada
Electronics.ca Publications ( www.electronics.ca ) is a world-class market research and publishing company whose focus is technology and...
In-Trust
Taipei City, Taiwan
In-Trust is comprised of a team of consumer electronics and lifestyle products industry experts headquartered in Taiwan. Responding to the...
Jiangsu Honest Cable Co., Ltd.
Yangzhou, China
Jiangsu Honest Cable Co., Ltd. is a premier manufacturer of marine cable, shipboard cable, and industrial cables. As the TOP 3 marine cable...
Jinlong Machinery & Electronics
Brooklyn, NY
Company Description Founded in 1993, Jinlong Machinery is one of China's largest manufacturer of Cylindrical and Coin Vibration Motors,...
Vecna Robotics
Cambridge, MA
Vecna Robotics (https://robotics.vecna.com) has quickly become the materials handling leader in the fork truck free environment while utilizing...
VISCO, Inc.
Eugene, OR
VISCO, Inc., established in 1947, has designed and produced fine ornamental outdoor lighting equipment for many years with installations...
COMPANY PROFILES
1A Twinsea International Trade Ltd.
Shaoxing, China
supply kitchen appliance such as coffee maker,hand mixer,electrical kettle with competitive price.
Aihua America, Inc.
Bohemia, NY
Manufacture a variety of High Intensity Discharge (HID) bulbs including metal halide and high pressure sodium lamps. AIHUA America has...
AMREL / American Reliance, Inc.
El Monte, CA
AMREL / American Reliance, Inc. provides industry-specific "Customized" COTS solutions to niche markets: AMREL's power division...
Andover Communications Technologies
Delray Beach, FL
Home Phone Control allows families to take immediate control of all inbound and outbound phone calls. With the simple push of a button,...
ASM Circuits Pvt.Ltd.
faridabad, India
ASM Circuits Pvt. Ltd. is one of the manufacturers and suppliers of electronic switch and other electronic items like membrane switch, keyboards,...
Atlantic Power Solution, Inc.
Fredericksburg, VA
Atlantic Power Solution, Inc. specializes in the integration of high technology equipment into vehicle bound systems for government, military...
Avaids Technovators Pvt. Ltd.
Gurgaon, India
Air accidents cause immense loss to human life and property. History is witness to innumerable air disasters. Accidents can be avoided by...
Avalanche Ranch Light Company
Bellingham, WA
Rustic and Cabin Lighting with Style! Avalanche Ranch Light Company makes the finest collection of Rustic Lodge-Style and Craftsman-Style...
Belconn SpA
Almese, Italy
Belconn is a manufacturer and supplier of passive solutions for telecomunication and data networks, including cables, connectors and accessories. With...
Brooks Automation (Germany) GmbH
(BRKS) Chelmsford, MA
Brooks Automation Inc. is a globally vendor of automation solutions headquartered in the US state of Massachusetts with various branch offices...
Carbon Engineering Solutions
COIMBATORE, India
Mfr: Carbon-graphite thrust pads, thrust bearings, mechanical seal faces, vanes, bushings, gland rings and segmented seal faces, resin and...
Carlo Gavazzi Computing Solutions
Brockton, MA
Carlo Gavazzi Computing Solutions is a leading designer and manufacturer of high quality products and solutions based on AdvancedTCA, CompactPCI,...
CES/K Corporation
Las Vegas, NV
CES/K Corporation is an International Wire and Cable Manufacturer, providing its' customers with a Worldwide Supply of Products & Solutions...
Chromis Fiberoptics
Warren, NJ
Chromis Fiberoptics, located in Warren, NJ, is the world technology leader in the design and manufacturing of Plastic Optical Fibers (POF)...
Creup Technologies Ltd.
Shenzhen, China
CREUP is a world leading brand specializing in the green energy field. As resources on the earth are increasingly becoming scarce, energy...
Custom Coils
Alcester, SD
Custom Coils is a custom magnetic design and manufacturing facility that specializes in building transformers, inductors and coils. All...
DatasheetArchive.com
London, United Kingdom
Millions of free semiconductor datasheets. New and Obsolete parts. Only industry supports datasheet site.
Digi Printers Ltd
Stafford, United Kingdom
Digi Printers ltd offers full training with a 12 month warranty and full after sales service. Digi Printers ltd has been established by...
Digi-Com Electronics
Richmond, CA
Digi-Com Electronics offfers electronic contract manufacturing services. Digi-Com Electronics has been in business since 1982 and is certified...
DKM Solutions,Inc
San francisco, CA
DKM Solutions, Inc.....Manufacturer of Emergency Charge System.... Hand Held..Keeps cell phones and electronic equipment devices charged...
Eaton Corporation
Eaton Corporation is a global leader in electrical systems, components, and services for power quality, distribution and control. The company...
Ecosem (M) Sdn. Bhd.
Seremban, Malaysia
A Semiconductor IC Assembly, Test & NPI Subcontract Manufacturing Organization.
eele Laboratories, LLC
Bohemia, NY
eele Laboratories, established in 1997, specializes in advancing the state of the art for a wide variety of illumination applications, in...
EEMB Co., Ltd
ShenZhen, China
EEMB Co., Ltd., is a dynamic and flexible battery company specialized in the production of primary (lithium, alkaline) and secondary (lithium,...
Electro Industries/GaugeTech
Westbury, NY
Founded in 1973, Electro Industries/GaugeTech changed the face of power monitoring forever with its first breakthrough innovation: an affordable,...
Electronic Design & Research
Louisville, KY
Electronic Design & Research Inc. is a small high-tech company that develops and manufactures high-performance solid-state modules,...
Emer USA
Freehold, NJ
Emer, Inc. was founded in Monza, Italy in 1955, and quickly became a primary producer of high quality floor polishing products. From the...
H.M. Cragg Co.
H.M. Cragg Co. is a premier MN-based provider of quality power solutions including PEM fuel cells and uninterruptible power systems (UPS).
Haichang Optotech Co., Limited
Shenzhen, China
Since 2008, Haichang Optotech has been a professional LED lighting manufacturer, exporter and supplier in China. Our main products are LED...
Hypertronics Corporation
Hudson, MA
Hypertronics is a world leading provider of high performance Interconnect solutions for the most demanding applications. Founded in 1970,...
Igus Singapore Pte. Ltd.
Singapore
igus Singapore Pte Ltd was established in 1997 and is the HQ office for the ASEAN region. Our geographical coverage includes Singapore,...
Intertech-Pira Corporation
Portland, ME
Intertech Corporation Intertech specializes in providing industry executives with strategic information and analyses pertaining to advanced...
IPPSA
Incline Village, NV
IPPSA has been formed to accelerate the knowledge base and application of advanced planning and scheduling technologies. Our mission is...
Kegerators.com
Austin, TX
Kegerators.com is a privately owned company headquartered in Austin, TX. Our goal, as a price comparison shopping portal, is to help you...
LEDtronics, Inc.
Torrance, CA
Since 1983 LEDtronics has been the leader in designing and manufacturing environmentally friendly low power (energy saving) usage, long...
Lumastrobe Warning Lights
Midland Park, NJ
Lumastrobe Warning Lights has been in business for 20 years specializing in safety warning lights that have a wide array of uses in a multitude...
Macro Sensors
Pennsauken, NJ
Macro Sensors (www.macrosensors.com) is a manufacturer of LVDT-based linear and rotary sensors, gaging probes, support electronics and related...
Medical Cable Co.,Ltd.
China
Meditech is an economic entity of designing, developing and manufacturing medical cables, whose quality system has been found to be in conformity...
Multi-Contact USA
Santa Rosa, CA
We Win Together We at Multi-Contact USA are dedicated to our customers’ success by providing the most advanced solutions in connector...
Nanjing Chuangdi Electric Co.,Ltd.
Nanjing, China
we produce power machine.
