Business Directory>Manufacturing>Electrical Equipment, Appliance, & Component Manufacturing>

Electrical Equipment, Appliance, & Component Manufacturing

Companies

Platinum Company Profiles

AMCI

AMCI

Founded in 1985, Advanced Micro Controls Inc. (AMCI) is a U.S. based industrial controls manufacturer specializing in the design, manufacturing, and sales of PLC-based position sensing and motion...

LaMar Lighting Company

LaMar Lighting Company

Since 1957, LaMar has been an acknowledged leader and innovator in fluorescent lighting. Specializing in custom design, as well as offering a full line of standard fixtures, LaMar combines...

Prometheus Security Group Global

Prometheus Security Group Global

About Prometheus Security Group (PSG) Prometheus Security Group are the recognized subject matter experts (SME’s) in the security industry. Delivering next-generation security solutions,...

Q-Tran

Q-Tran

Q-Tran, Inc. is an industry leader in the architectural lighting space. As a family-owned business since its founding in 1993, the company has since expanded its product offering beyond transformers...

Gold Company Profiles

2020 Companies

2020 Companies

2020 Companies (Southlake, TX) is a 3PL outsourced sales marketing agency. We provide innovative turnkey retail solutions to assist sales, create experiences, provide marketing strategy, execute...

Electronics.ca Publications

Electronics.ca Publications

Electronics.ca Publications ( www.electronics.ca ) is a world-class market research and publishing company whose focus is technology and market research for the electronics industry. It provides...

ForTest

ForTest

Many quality products contains a story, made of research, work and attention of every single detail. ForTest is the right partner for companies looking for quality and reliability in leak testing...

GYS

GYS

Founded in 1964 and based in Saint-Berthevin, France, GYS is a French family business specialising in battery chargers, welding equipment, induction equipment and bodywork equipment. The group...

Vertical Cable

Vertical Cable

Website: verticalcable.com Founded in 1989, Chiptech Inc., the parent company of Vertical Cable, has been a trusted name in the computer technology and telecommunications industries for decades. In...

Company Profiles

1A Twinsea International Trade Ltd.

1A Twinsea International Trade Ltd.

supply kitchen appliance such as coffee maker,hand mixer,electrical kettle with competitive price.

Aihua America, Inc.

Aihua America, Inc.

Manufacture a variety of High Intensity Discharge (HID) bulbs including metal halide and high pressure sodium lamps. AIHUA America has also developed a super high pressure mercury (AHP) lamp used in...

AMREL / American Reliance, Inc.

AMREL / American Reliance, Inc.

AMREL / American Reliance, Inc. provides industry-specific "Customized" COTS solutions to niche markets: AMREL's power division offers a wide selection of programmable dc linear,...

Andover Communications Technologies

Andover Communications Technologies

Home Phone Control allows families to take immediate control of all inbound and outbound phone calls. With the simple push of a button, all phones can be turned off. Imagine being able to...

ASM Circuits Pvt.Ltd.

ASM Circuits Pvt.Ltd.

ASM Circuits Pvt. Ltd. is one of the manufacturers and suppliers of electronic switch and other electronic items like membrane switch, keyboards, keypads, graphic overlays, labels & electricals...

Atlantic Power Solution, Inc.

Atlantic Power Solution, Inc.

Atlantic Power Solution, Inc. specializes in the integration of high technology equipment into vehicle bound systems for government, military and private applications. Today's ever increasing demand...

Avaids Technovators Pvt. Ltd.

Avaids Technovators Pvt. Ltd.

Air accidents cause immense loss to human life and property. History is witness to innumerable air disasters. Accidents can be avoided by small precautions. Amongst various measures, visual aids are...

Avalanche Ranch Light Company

Avalanche Ranch Light Company

Rustic and Cabin Lighting with Style! Avalanche Ranch Light Company makes the finest collection of Rustic Lodge-Style and Craftsman-Style lights you will find anywhere. With our huge selection of...

Belconn SpA

Belconn SpA

Belconn is a manufacturer and supplier of passive solutions for telecomunication and data networks, including cables, connectors and accessories. With 3 manufacturing plants, 5 international branch...

Bison Production Company

Bison Production Company

Bison Production Company is 100% women owned and NWBOC certified one stop shop for Industrial Safety, Industrial Cleaning, Food Safety, Health Care and Household products in USA since 2009. Our goal...

Brooks Automation (Germany) GmbH

Brooks Automation (Germany) GmbH

Brooks Automation Inc. is a globally vendor of automation solutions headquartered in the US state of Massachusetts with various branch offices in North-America, Europe and Asia. Founded in 1978, the...

Carbon Engineering Solutions

Carbon Engineering Solutions

Mfr: Carbon-graphite thrust pads, thrust bearings, mechanical seal faces, vanes, bushings, gland rings and segmented seal faces, resin and metal impregnated carbon-graphite composites as per your...

Carlo Gavazzi Computing Solutions

Carlo Gavazzi Computing Solutions

Carlo Gavazzi Computing Solutions is a leading designer and manufacturer of high quality products and solutions based on AdvancedTCA, CompactPCI, PCI/ISA, and VME technologies for the Industrial,...

CES/K Corporation

CES/K Corporation

CES/K Corporation is an International Wire and Cable Manufacturer, providing its' customers with a Worldwide Supply of Products & Solutions for Interconnect Applications.  We have an...

Chromis Fiberoptics

Chromis Fiberoptics

Chromis Fiberoptics, located in Warren, NJ, is the world technology leader in the design and manufacturing of Plastic Optical Fibers (POF) and POF cables. Chromis' products enable optical networking...

Creup Technologies Ltd.

Creup Technologies Ltd.

CREUP is a world leading brand specializing in the green energy field. As resources on the earth are increasingly becoming scarce, energy and pollution problems have drawn more and more attention...

Custom Coils

Custom Coils

Custom Coils is a custom magnetic design and manufacturing facility that specializes in building transformers, inductors and coils. All of our products are custom designed & built to satisfy each...

DatasheetArchive.com

DatasheetArchive.com

Millions of free semiconductor datasheets. New and Obsolete parts. Only industry supports datasheet site.

Digi Printers Ltd

Digi Printers Ltd

Digi Printers ltd offers full training with a 12 month warranty and full after sales service. Digi Printers ltd has been established by the joining of two companies and experienced has been...

Digi-Com Electronics

Digi-Com Electronics

Digi-Com Electronics offfers electronic contract manufacturing services. Digi-Com Electronics has been in business since 1982 and is certified to ISO 9001:2008, and ISO 13485:2003, Medical Device...

DKM Solutions,Inc

DKM Solutions,Inc

DKM Solutions, Inc.....Manufacturer of Emergency Charge System.... Hand Held..Keeps cell phones and electronic equipment devices charged when power resources fail, or is unavailable. Stay...

Eaton Corporation

Eaton Corporation

Eaton Corporation is a global leader in electrical systems, components, and services for power quality, distribution and control. The company provides seamless AC and DC solutions for high...

Ecosem (M) Sdn. Bhd.

Ecosem (M) Sdn. Bhd.

A Semiconductor IC Assembly, Test & NPI Subcontract Manufacturing Organization.

eele Laboratories, LLC

eele Laboratories, LLC

eele Laboratories, established in 1997, specializes in advancing the state of the art for a wide variety of illumination applications, in particular those which need to efficiently concentrate light...

EEMB Co., Ltd

EEMB Co., Ltd

EEMB Co., Ltd., is a dynamic and flexible battery company specialized in the production of primary (lithium, alkaline) and secondary (lithium, nickel) batteries. With year great efforts, the...

Electro Industries/GaugeTech

Electro Industries/GaugeTech

Founded in 1973, Electro Industries/GaugeTech changed the face of power monitoring forever with its first breakthrough innovation: an affordable, easy-to-use AC power meter. 30 years later, Electro...

Electronic Design & Research

Electronic Design & Research

Electronic Design & Research Inc. is a small high-tech company that develops and manufactures high-performance solid-state modules, such as relays/switches, high-speed push-pull drivers, several...

Emer USA

Emer USA

Emer, Inc. was founded in Monza, Italy in 1955, and quickly became a primary producer of high quality floor polishing products. From the early 70’s, Emer began to expand its’ product line...

H.M. Cragg Co.

H.M. Cragg Co.

H.M. Cragg Co. is a premier MN-based provider of quality power solutions including PEM fuel cells and uninterruptible power systems (UPS). Products include Anderson Connectors, C & D...

Haichang Optotech Co., Limited

Haichang Optotech Co., Limited

Since 2008, Haichang Optotech has been a professional LED lighting manufacturer, exporter and supplier in China. Our main products are LED Tubes, LED Panel Lights, LED downlights, LED light Bulbs,...

Hypertronics Corporation

Hypertronics Corporation

Hypertronics is a world leading provider of high performance Interconnect solutions for the most demanding applications. Founded in 1970, Hypertronics is a member of Smiths Group (UK: SMIN), a...

Igus Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Igus Singapore Pte. Ltd.

igus Singapore Pte Ltd was established in 1997 and is the HQ office for the ASEAN region. Our geographical coverage includes Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines. The...

Intertech-Pira Corporation

Intertech-Pira Corporation

Intertech Corporation Intertech specializes in providing industry executives with strategic information and analyses pertaining to advanced materials and technologies driving development of...

IPPSA

IPPSA

IPPSA has been formed to accelerate the knowledge base and application of advanced planning and scheduling technologies. Our mission is to provide an awarness of the benefits in moving to Finite...

Kegerators.com

Kegerators.com

Kegerators.com is a privately owned company headquartered in Austin, TX. Our goal, as a price comparison shopping portal, is to help you find the best prices on any product by directing you to the...

LEDtronics, Inc.

LEDtronics, Inc.

Since 1983 LEDtronics has been the leader in designing and manufacturing environmentally friendly low power (energy saving) usage, long life LED bulbs and LED lamps as direct replace to incandescent...

Lumastrobe Warning Lights

Lumastrobe Warning Lights

Lumastrobe Warning Lights has been in business for 20 years specializing in safety warning lights that have a wide array of uses in a multitude of industries. From flightlines to construction zones,...

Macro Sensors

Macro Sensors

Macro Sensors (www.macrosensors.com) is a manufacturer of LVDT-based linear and rotary sensors, gaging probes, support electronics and related instrumentation.

Medical Cable Co.,Ltd.

Medical Cable Co.,Ltd.

Meditech is an economic entity of designing, developing and manufacturing medical cables, whose quality system has been found to be in conformity with the requirements of ISO and CE. The scope of...

Molekule

Molekule

Molekule is a science and technology company that is committed to producing powerful, highly innovative, and customizable air purifying technology. Every Molekule device utilizes award-winning...

Multi-Contact USA

Multi-Contact USA

We Win Together We at Multi-Contact USA are dedicated to our customers’ success by providing the most advanced solutions in connector technology. We strive to achieve the best in our employee...

Companies 1 - 50 of 74