Recent Headlines
Vertical Cable Makes Its InfoComm Debut and Brings SPEED to the Show Floor
Visit Booth #C5034 in Central Hall to Experience the Infrastructure Powering Today's AV Networks. Vertical Cable is making its first-ever appearance at InfoComm 2026, bringing a fresh perspective to the evolving world of professional AV. Located at Booth #C5034 in Central Hall, Vertical Cable will... - June 02, 2026 - Vertical Cable
FSN Medical Technologies Launches FM-E3205D Series, Its First MiniLED Medical-Grade Display
FSN Medical Technologies announced the release of the FM-E3205D Series, the company’s first miniLED medical-grade monitor. Designed for surgical and clinical use, the display delivers improved brightness uniformity, contrast control, and image stability to support accurate medical imaging in demanding healthcare environments. - December 28, 2025 - FSN Medical Technologies
Jameson Launches Air Boost Add-On for Award-Winning Fiber Driver
Jameson launches the Air Boost, a pneumatic add-on for its award-winning Fiber Driver, designed to tackle tough FTTH installs. Engineered for high-friction conduit runs, Air Boost adds speed and power without replacing fiber blowing systems. Compatible with 10mm–19mm ducts and standard air compressors, it’s built for fast, efficient fiber drops. Now available through authorized distributors. - July 24, 2025 - Jameson, LLC
Sosai Renewables Wins Ashden Award 2025
Sosai Renewable Energies (“Sosai”) has won a prestigious Ashden Award for its outstanding workrenewable energy technologies that provide off-grid energy solutions to communities and businesses in rural northern Nigeria, such as solar home units, solar mini grids, working as Climate Smart Villages, and solar for productive use. Winners of the 2025 Ashden Awards were revealed at the Royal Geographical Society in London on June 11. - July 05, 2025 - Sosai Renewable Energies Company
Avitech Appoints Don Hosmer as New U.S. National Sales Manager
Avitech International Corp., multiview pioneer and innovative designer and manufacturer of user-friendly KVM technologies and multi-functional video processing solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Don Hosmer as the company’s new U.S. National Sales Manager. With new solutions, Avitech can provide flexible multi-functional KVM multiview and switching solutions that are proven in control room environments, operations centers, live event productions, meeting rooms, and more. - April 22, 2025 - Avitech International Corp.
Radix Wire & Cable Introduces the Titan CAT6 200˚C: The Ultimate Solution for High-Performance, Rugged Connectivity
Radix Wire & Cable announces the launch of its newest high-performance, rugged data solution: the Titan CAT6 200˚C cable. This cutting-edge product is redefining data transmission standards through advanced features and unmatched durability, catering to the needs of industrial and commercial users. - August 29, 2024 - Radix-Wire & Cable
New Multiview FHD Surgical Medical Grade Display Monitors by FSN
FSN Medical Technologies is now offering FHD 22" to 32" medical-grade monitors. These monitors also come in touchscreens. - May 17, 2024 - FSN Medical Technologies
Spartaco Acquires Bulldog Bender™
Spartaco Companies (“Spartaco”) is pleased to the announce the acquisition of the Bulldog Bender brand of cable benders. Tim Beed, Chief Business Development Officer, explains, “Spartaco has a long history of providing products and solutions that help professional tradespeople get the job done right the first time. The addition of Bulldog Bender’s products, which make the difficult task of bending large gauge power cable faster, safer, and easier for professional electrical installers." - March 13, 2023 - Jameson, LLC
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps Backs Rail Industry to Bolster Jobs During Visit to Manufacturer Silver Fox
The UK’s Secretary of State for Transport, Grant Shapps, has visited manufacturer Silver Fox, to highlight the ongoing work of the rail sector in generating employment, skills and prosperity in difficult economic times. During the visit, Shapps met with employees from Silver Fox and the... - June 29, 2022 - Silver Fox
Radix Wire & Cable Expands to Larger Headquarters and Manufacturing Facility
After years of growth, Radix Wire & Cable is relocating to a larger headquarters and manufacturing facility in Glenwillow, OH. The new 120,000 sq ft facility will allow the company to increase its production capacity, improve manufacturing efficiencies, and strengthen its product development... - June 21, 2022 - Radix-Wire & Cable
To Return or Not to Return? A Wire and Cable Company from Great Neck Goes Remote.
After two years of the pandemic, offices worldwide and in the United States are beginning to reopen. In his first The State of the Union Address, President Joe Biden encouraged the professionals to get back to work and "fill our great downtowns again." However, not every company is... - June 04, 2022 - Nassau National Cable
RenewSys Commissions an Additional Encapsulant Line, Considers Further Expansion to Reach 11 GW
New Encapsulant (EVA & POE) line commissioned at the RenewSys Bengaluru facility, taking the total capacity to 3 GW. Looking to further expand their manufacturing capacity to 11 GW. - January 27, 2022 - RenewSys India
Radix Announces New Duralife RHH Two-Hour Fire-Rated Power Cables
Radix Wire & Cable is pleased to announce the addition of the DuraLife® RHH Two-Hour Fire-Rated Power Cables to the Fire Protection product line. Certified to the harsh requirements of the UL 2196 Test for Fire Resistive Cables and meeting the code requirements for circuit survivability,... - January 12, 2022 - Radix-Wire & Cable
RenewSys, India’s Largest Encapsulant and Backsheet Manufacturer, Launches the Fastest Curing EVA Encapsulant – Giga Fast Cure
Reduces curing time by 2-3 minutes, per module. Increases efficiency of the solar module manufacturing line by 10-20%. - December 04, 2021 - RenewSys India
Radix Wire & Cable Introduces Titan Product Family for Teeming Ladle Transfer Car Cables in Steel Plants
Radix Wire & Cable is pleased to announce the addition of the Titan family of industrial cable products, including the Titan S 200 and the Titan K 200, to its suite of high-temperature wire and cable solutions. Created as a next-generation solution for teeming ladle transfer car cables in... - December 01, 2021 - Radix-Wire & Cable
Multilink Introduces the New Optima U, a Hybrid Fiber Enclosure
Multilink, Inc. announces their newest product to hit the market, the new hybrid fiber enclosure – Optima U. - November 15, 2021 - Multilink, Inc.
Portable Electric and ChargeLab Partner to Shape the Future of EV Infrastructure and Adoption
Portable Electric and ChargeLab have partnered to provide mobile charging solutions to EV charging operators and EV drivers in North America. With this partnership, ChargeLab’s OCPP network platform will run on Portable Electric’s VOLTstack Mobile EV Chargers which will help bring forth several innovative solutions. - November 10, 2021 - Portable Electric
Radix Wire & Cable Welcomes Nick Ippolito as New Distribution Channel Leader
Radix Wire & Cable is pleased to welcome Nick Ippolito as the new Distribution Channel Leader for the High Temperature Sales Team. Nick brings over 20 years of sales experience to Radix and holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Lake Forest College. He most recently worked... - September 16, 2021 - Radix-Wire & Cable
Radix Wire & Cable Duralife® Team Welcomes Technical Sales Engineer Matt Buzzell & Product Specialist Tiffany Worsham
Radix Wire and Cable is pleased to welcome two new members to the DuraLife® Fire Protection team, Technical Sales Engineer Matt Buzzell and Product Specialist Tiffany Worsham. Matt Buzzell has over 10 years of experience in industrial and technical sales. Most recently, he worked as the... - August 04, 2021 - Radix-Wire & Cable
Torque Capital Portfolio Company, Cable Manufacturing & Assembly Has Acquired Glassmaster Controls
Cable Manufacturing & Assembly (“CMA”), a Torque Capital Group portfolio company, announced today that it has completed the purchase of Glassmaster Controls (“Glassmaster”), a designer and manufacturer of mechanical cables, controls, and actuation assemblies. Based in... - June 16, 2021 - Cable Manufacturing & Assembly
Radix Wire & Cable Leverages the Astounding Benefits of the SUPER J Product Line with All-New SRS-SUPER J Multi-Conductor Cable
Radix Wire & Cable is pleased to announce the addition of the SRS-SUPER J Multiconductor Cable to the SUPER J product line. The SRS-SUPER J Cable is the line’s first multiple conductor power and control cable, leveraging the astounding benefits of SUPER J for countless new... - June 10, 2021 - Radix-Wire & Cable
Torque Capital, Investor Group Has Acquired Cable Manufacturing & Assembly
Torque Capital Group announced today that its investor group has completed the purchase of Cable Manufacturing & Assembly, Inc. (“CMA”), an industry leader in the design and manufacturing of mechanical cables, controls and actuation assemblies. CMA has a reputation for providing... - April 20, 2021 - Cable Manufacturing & Assembly
Optics11 and Optics11 Life Secure Funding to Accelerate Growth
Optics11 and Optics11 Life have secured funding from Rabobank. The funding will be used to strongly accelerate growth across global markets, to further build the team for the future and to strategically expand the high-tech product portfolios of both business units. “This is the right moment... - March 29, 2021 - Optics11
Radix Announces New DuraLife II Dual-Rated CI/CIC Ethernet Cables
Radix Wire & Cable is pleased to announce the addition of the DuraLife II Dual Rated CIC /CI Ethernet FPLR cables to the Fire Protection product line. Certified to the harsh requirements of the UL 2196 Test for Fire Resistive Cables, the new DuraLife Ethernet cables ensure two-hour operation of... - February 18, 2021 - Radix-Wire & Cable
Radix Recognized with Industry Innovators Awards
Radix Wire & Cable is honored to announce it received two 2020 innovators awards from Cabling Installation & Maintenance for its industry-leading fire-resistant wire and cable offerings. Radix was named a Platinum Innovator for the DuraLife II Two Hour Fire Rated CI/CIC cable system with... - December 23, 2020 - Radix-Wire & Cable
FinTeix Healthcare Division Formerly Launched in Answer to the Worldwide COVID-19 Pandemic
Startup FinTeix Pte. Ltd. is pleased to announce the launching of their healthcare division to assistant Governments around the world with supplies of PPE’s outside of China. FinTeix Healthcare also announces it has become the authorized registered vendor of the Republic of the Maldives... - April 24, 2020 - FinTeix Pte
Mencom Offers New Easy Access, 5 Port Ethernet Switch / Panel Interface Connector Solution
Mencom’s NEW LP1-E45UM-5 Low profile Panel interface connector has combined two of the most common and versatile components utilized by today’s integrators, machine builders, and panel shops. - October 09, 2019 - Mencom Corporation
LightBolt to Exhibit at SCTE Cable-Tec 2019
LightBolt will showcase its high quality transceivers and active optical cables at SCTE Cable-Tec expo 2019 in booth #1141. The epicenter for innovative thinking and applied science, SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo® 2019 is the premier cable telecom event in the Americas. This year Cable-Tec is... - September 24, 2019 - LightBolt
MOU Signing - Joint Venture FinTeix and ENIND Form a New Partnership
FinTeix Pte. Ltd. is pleased to announce the signing of an MOU and the formation of a Joint Venture with ENIND Energia Ltda in Brazil. This partnership will assist in advancing the Brazilian government’s strong interest in promoting the application of Solar Energy, to the benefit of general... - August 04, 2019 - FinTeix Pte
LightBolt Launches New and Enhanced eCommerce Site for Fiber Optic Connectivity Solutions
LightBolt LLC announced today the launch of its re-designed ecommerce website, www.light-bolt.com offering new products and improved features. With this site, it is easier than ever for customers to buy LightBolt optical transceivers and signal extenders. LightBolt has broadened its portfolio to... - July 28, 2019 - LightBolt
Mencom Introduces New M32 Bulkhead Mounting Size 21.21 Rectangular Base
Introducing a new addition to the cost effective, space saving, size 21.21 metal housings from ILME. The new MKAX-IF bulkhead mounting base is designed for ease of installation with the convenience of a round mounting thread. - July 27, 2019 - Mencom Corporation
Jiangsu Honest Cable Co., Ltd. is on the Way to Becoming the Best Marine Cable Manufacturer in China
Honest Cable, a premier manufacturer of marine and shipboard cables, today unveiled its strategic plan for the year 2019. It is part of Honest Cable's effort to become the best marine cable manufacturer in China. - March 26, 2019 - Jiangsu Honest Cable Co., Ltd.
Mencom Introduced Industrial Protocol Gateways for Legacy Systems Integration
Mencom Protocol Gateways provide easy, reliable and cost-effective solutions for multi-protocol networks. - October 31, 2018 - Mencom Corporation
Mencom Introduces New 3 and 4 Pole (Size 21.21) Compact SQUICH Rectangular Inserts
Mencom Has Expanded Tooless SQUICH Technology to Include 3 and 4 Pole (Size 21.21) Inserts. - October 30, 2018 - Mencom Corporation
Zaap Expands on "Quick Touch One" Series with Launch of New, Versatile Smartphone Mount
ZAAP, creators of the best-selling universal smartphone car mounts on the market, has done it again. If you enjoy the ZAAP Quick Touch One Car Mount line then get ready for their newest addition. - October 26, 2018 - Zaap Technologies
Mencom Redesigned MIN Size III Cordsets to Improve Connectivity and Usability
IMTS 2018 – Visit Booth # 134752 in IAMD USA - East Building, Level 3 - August 10, 2018 - Mencom Corporation
LightBolt Launches New Ecommerce Site for OEM Compatible Connectivity Solutions
LightBolt LLC announced today the launch of its ecommerce website, www.light-bolt.com. With this site, it is easier than ever for customers to buy LightBolt compatible transceivers. The newly designed site is part of the company’s overall strategy to build a larger online presence. - August 03, 2018 - LightBolt
Modular KADL Cable Entry System
Mencom Introduces Tight but Flexible Modular KADL Cable Entry System at IMTS 2018 – Booth # 134752 in IAMD USA - East Building, Level 3. - July 05, 2018 - Mencom Corporation
Mencom Announces Easy, Flexible and Reliable Modbus Gateways for Seamless Conversions in Harsh Environments
From simple to complex applications, Mencom offers a wide variety of Modbus Gateway solutions at IMTS 2018 – Booth # 134752 in IAMD USA - East Building, Level 3. - May 31, 2018 - Mencom Corporation
Mencom Serial Device Servers for Legacy-Devices Integration to a New Network Infrastructure
Mencom Serial Device Server series covers all the needs that end-users may have in converting Ethernet to Serial port (RS-232, RS-485, RS-422). - April 18, 2018 - Mencom Corporation
Fiber Connectivity is No Longer a Problem in Industrial Networks with Mencom Media Converters
Mencom offers a wide range of Media Converters from entry-level media converters to smart media converters that support redundant-power and automatic speed negotiation. - March 23, 2018 - Mencom Corporation
New Partnership Release: Chipkin Automation Systems Inc. & Intesis
Chipkin Automation Systems Inc. has entered into a partnership with Intesis to become its North America Distributor. Chipkin will now provide a new array of products for Building and Home Automation. Chipkin Automation Systems Inc. proudly presents a new partnership that will incorporate their... - March 14, 2018 - Chipkin
Vericom Global Solutions Announces Expansion to Knoxville, Tennessee Corporate Headquarters
Vericom Global Solutions, a global manufacturer of cabling and communications solutions, has expanded their Knoxville, TN headquarters to offer expanded services to clients on local, national and global scales. - January 24, 2018 - VERICOM Global Solutions
Mencom Now Offers Unique Inside-Outlet GFCI Power Port for Panel Interface Connectors
Mencom’s unique Inside-Outlet (GFDP1) Power Port features three GFCI-protected receptacles; two outside and one inside the panel to provide a simple solution to comply with NFPA 79, The Control Panel Utility Receptacle Standard. In order to comply with the standard, 1. All utility... - January 13, 2018 - Mencom Corporation
Vericom Global Solutions Announces New Office Location in Denver, Colorado
Vericom Global Solutions, a premier manufacturer of high quality data, telecom, audio/video, safety, satellite and security products, has opened a new location in the Denver, Colorado area. - January 03, 2018 - VERICOM Global Solutions
Mencom Offers Industry-Specific Ethernet Switches for Easy Power/Railway Networking
The IEC 61850 for utility automation is the international standard to regulate a unified and standardized communication protocol for electrical substation and power grid automation. The new IEC 61850 standard focuses its domain knowledge on the electrical power grid system. It is an object-oriented... - December 09, 2017 - Mencom Corporation
Mencom Corporation Introduces New Low-Profile Housings for Panel Interface Connectors
The PIC, also known as programming ports or programming interfaces, provides the ability to communicate with a device inside a cabinet without opening the cabinet door. - November 08, 2017 - Mencom Corporation
Adrian O’Leary Named President of PCT International - Industry Expert to Lead PCT International’s Global Business
PCT International names Adrian O’Leary President, in charge of PCT's global business, focused on expansion & achieving long-term goals. O'Leary will report directly to Andes Industries CEO & Founder, Steve Youtsey. - November 07, 2017 - PCT International, Inc.
PCT International Expands U.S. Manufacturing to Meet Global Demands; Providing Broadband Providers State-of-the Art Last Mile Product Solutions
PCT International, Inc. (PCT) has expanded its USA manufacturing capacity for coaxial cable to meet global supply chain demands. Multi-million dollar investment increases PCT's coaxial cable manufacturing in Mesa AZ USA by more than 200% while contributing local economic benefits. Investment reflects increased market growth / share and future customer commitments in North and South America. - September 20, 2017 - PCT International, Inc.
Mencom’s Panel Interface Connectors, Port Adapters, and E45V3 Connectors Are UL Listed/Recognized
Mencom Corporation is participating in the PACK EXPO 2017 (September 25-27) in Las Vegas–Booth S-5972 in the South Lower Hall in the Las Vegas Convention Center. - September 02, 2017 - Mencom Corporation