Mencom Offers New Easy Access, 5 Port Ethernet Switch / Panel Interface Connector Solution Mencom’s NEW LP1-E45UM-5 Low profile Panel interface connector has combined two of the most common and versatile components utilized by today’s integrators, machine builders, and panel shops. - October 09, 2019 - Mencom Corporation

LightBolt to Exhibit at SCTE Cable-Tec 2019 LightBolt will showcase its high quality transceivers and active optical cables at SCTE Cable-Tec expo 2019 in booth #1141. The epicenter for innovative thinking and applied science, SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo® 2019 is the premier cable telecom event in the Americas. This year Cable-Tec is being... - September 24, 2019 - LightBolt

MOU Signing - Joint Venture FinTeix and ENIND Form a New Partnership FinTeix Pte. Ltd. is pleased to announce the signing of an MOU and the formation of a Joint Venture with ENIND Energia Ltda in Brazil. This partnership will assist in advancing the Brazilian government’s strong interest in promoting the application of Solar Energy, to the benefit of general consumers... - August 04, 2019 - FinTeix Pte

LightBolt Launches New and Enhanced eCommerce Site for Fiber Optic Connectivity Solutions LightBolt LLC announced today the launch of its re-designed ecommerce website, www.light-bolt.com offering new products and improved features. With this site, it is easier than ever for customers to buy LightBolt optical transceivers and signal extenders. LightBolt has broadened its portfolio to include... - July 28, 2019 - LightBolt

Mencom Introduces New M32 Bulkhead Mounting Size 21.21 Rectangular Base Introducing a new addition to the cost effective, space saving, size 21.21 metal housings from ILME. The new MKAX-IF bulkhead mounting base is designed for ease of installation with the convenience of a round mounting thread. - July 27, 2019 - Mencom Corporation

Jiangsu Honest Cable Co., Ltd. is on the Way to Becoming the Best Marine Cable Manufacturer in China Honest Cable, a premier manufacturer of marine and shipboard cables, today unveiled its strategic plan for the year 2019. It is part of Honest Cable's effort to become the best marine cable manufacturer in China. - March 26, 2019 - Jiangsu Honest Cable Co., Ltd.

Mencom Introduced Industrial Protocol Gateways for Legacy Systems Integration Mencom Protocol Gateways provide easy, reliable and cost-effective solutions for multi-protocol networks. - October 31, 2018 - Mencom Corporation

Mencom Introduces New 3 and 4 Pole (Size 21.21) Compact SQUICH Rectangular Inserts Mencom Has Expanded Tooless SQUICH Technology to Include 3 and 4 Pole (Size 21.21) Inserts. - October 30, 2018 - Mencom Corporation

Zaap Expands on "Quick Touch One" Series with Launch of New, Versatile Smartphone Mount ZAAP, creators of the best-selling universal smartphone car mounts on the market, has done it again. If you enjoy the ZAAP Quick Touch One Car Mount line then get ready for their newest addition. - October 26, 2018 - Zaap Technologies

Mencom Redesigned MIN Size III Cordsets to Improve Connectivity and Usability IMTS 2018 – Visit Booth # 134752 in IAMD USA - East Building, Level 3 - August 10, 2018 - Mencom Corporation

LightBolt Launches New Ecommerce Site for OEM Compatible Connectivity Solutions LightBolt LLC announced today the launch of its ecommerce website, www.light-bolt.com. With this site, it is easier than ever for customers to buy LightBolt compatible transceivers. The newly designed site is part of the company’s overall strategy to build a larger online presence. - August 03, 2018 - LightBolt

Modular KADL Cable Entry System Mencom Introduces Tight but Flexible Modular KADL Cable Entry System at IMTS 2018 – Booth # 134752 in IAMD USA - East Building, Level 3. - July 05, 2018 - Mencom Corporation

Mencom Announces Easy, Flexible and Reliable Modbus Gateways for Seamless Conversions in Harsh Environments From simple to complex applications, Mencom offers a wide variety of Modbus Gateway solutions at IMTS 2018 – Booth # 134752 in IAMD USA - East Building, Level 3. - May 31, 2018 - Mencom Corporation

Mencom Serial Device Servers for Legacy-Devices Integration to a New Network Infrastructure Mencom Serial Device Server series covers all the needs that end-users may have in converting Ethernet to Serial port (RS-232, RS-485, RS-422). - April 18, 2018 - Mencom Corporation

Fiber Connectivity is No Longer a Problem in Industrial Networks with Mencom Media Converters Mencom offers a wide range of Media Converters from entry-level media converters to smart media converters that support redundant-power and automatic speed negotiation. - March 23, 2018 - Mencom Corporation

New Partnership Release: Chipkin Automation Systems Inc. & Intesis Chipkin Automation Systems Inc. has entered into a partnership with Intesis to become its North America Distributor. Chipkin will now provide a new array of products for Building and Home Automation. Chipkin Automation Systems Inc. proudly presents a new partnership that will incorporate their highly-reputable... - March 14, 2018 - Chipkin

Vericom Global Solutions Announces Expansion to Knoxville, Tennessee Corporate Headquarters Vericom Global Solutions, a global manufacturer of cabling and communications solutions, has expanded their Knoxville, TN headquarters to offer expanded services to clients on local, national and global scales. - January 24, 2018 - VERICOM Global Solutions

Mencom Now Offers Unique Inside-Outlet GFCI Power Port for Panel Interface Connectors Mencom’s unique Inside-Outlet (GFDP1) Power Port features three GFCI-protected receptacles; two outside and one inside the panel to provide a simple solution to comply with NFPA 79, The Control Panel Utility Receptacle Standard. In order to comply with the standard, 1. All utility receptacles... - January 13, 2018 - Mencom Corporation

Vericom Global Solutions Announces New Office Location in Denver, Colorado Vericom Global Solutions, a premier manufacturer of high quality data, telecom, audio/video, safety, satellite and security products, has opened a new location in the Denver, Colorado area. - January 03, 2018 - VERICOM Global Solutions

Mencom Offers Industry-Specific Ethernet Switches for Easy Power/Railway Networking The IEC 61850 for utility automation is the international standard to regulate a unified and standardized communication protocol for electrical substation and power grid automation. The new IEC 61850 standard focuses its domain knowledge on the electrical power grid system. It is an object-oriented protocol... - December 09, 2017 - Mencom Corporation

Mencom Corporation Introduces New Low-Profile Housings for Panel Interface Connectors The PIC, also known as programming ports or programming interfaces, provides the ability to communicate with a device inside a cabinet without opening the cabinet door. - November 08, 2017 - Mencom Corporation

Adrian O’Leary Named President of PCT International - Industry Expert to Lead PCT International’s Global Business PCT International names Adrian O’Leary President, in charge of PCT's global business, focused on expansion & achieving long-term goals. O'Leary will report directly to Andes Industries CEO & Founder, Steve Youtsey. - November 07, 2017 - PCT International, Inc.

PCT International Expands U.S. Manufacturing to Meet Global Demands; Providing Broadband Providers State-of-the Art Last Mile Product Solutions PCT International, Inc. (PCT) has expanded its USA manufacturing capacity for coaxial cable to meet global supply chain demands. Multi-million dollar investment increases PCT's coaxial cable manufacturing in Mesa AZ USA by more than 200% while contributing local economic benefits. Investment reflects increased market growth / share and future customer commitments in North and South America. - September 20, 2017 - PCT International, Inc.

Mencom’s Panel Interface Connectors, Port Adapters, and E45V3 Connectors Are UL Listed/Recognized Mencom Corporation is participating in the PACK EXPO 2017 (September 25-27) in Las Vegas–Booth S-5972 in the South Lower Hall in the Las Vegas Convention Center. - September 02, 2017 - Mencom Corporation

Underground Aluminum URD Triplex and Quadruplex Cables Now Available at Nassau Electrical The renowned wire and cable supplier has added aluminium URD underground irrigation cables to its long list of cable products available for sale at cost effective prices to customers from all over the world. - August 27, 2017 - Nassau Electrical

Optec Introduces MTP® PRO Fiber Assemblies to Provide Optimal Flexibility in Polarity and Gender Reconfiguration An Expanded Portfolio of High Density MTP/MPO Cabling Solution, the MTP® PRO Fiber Assemblies - August 19, 2017 - Optec Technology Limited

Renewsys Launches Production of India’s First 5 BB Solar Cells, Completes Ramp Up of Its Cell Line India’s first 5BB solar PV cells, will deliver higher module efficiency & cost saving; Cells manufactured using world class European equipment; RenewSys completes ramp up of its 100 MW cell line. - June 15, 2017 - RenewSys India

Entry-Level Unmanaged Ethernet Switches for Harsh Industrial Environments Mencom Corporation Announces Plug and Play Entry-Level Unmanaged Ethernet Switches for Harsh Industrial Environments at Pack Expo 2017 – Booth #S-5972 in the South Lower Hall. - June 10, 2017 - Mencom Corporation

Polycab Empowering and Educating Communities as Part of Their Social Responsibility Program Polycab adopted two of the Gujarat villages with the purpose of empowering individuals with education, practical knowledge, and manual experience. They want to inspire them to do phenomenal things and make sure that the impact of their endeavors endures for years. - June 08, 2017 - Polycab

Optec Announces New Website Launch The completely redesigned website offers enhanced rich content focused on the Company’s Multi-fiber Engineering Excellence. - May 26, 2017 - Optec Technology Limited

Mencom Corporation Now Offers Industrial Networking Solutions for Harsh Environments Mencom now offers a wide range of industrial Ethernet switches, Secure Routers, Media converters, Serial Device Servers, Modbus Gateways and Power supplies. - May 11, 2017 - Mencom Corporation

Mencom Corporation Announces the Modular Units for Multipole Rectangular Connectors The Mencom modular insert series (MIXO) was designed to allow different types of connections housed in a single traditional rectangular enclosure. The types of connections range from small signal connectors with low amp and voltage, up to 200 amp connectors. Since each insert is designed to fit and lock... - April 14, 2017 - Mencom Corporation

eFiberTools Now Offering Best Pricing & 3-Yrs Warranty on INNO View-Series Fusion Splicers Special pricing and 3-year warranty now on INNO Instrument View-Series Fusion Splicers. - April 12, 2017 - eFiberTools

Amphenol Expands Same-Day Availability of 100-Gigabit Ethernet (100GbE) QSFP28 Direct Attach Copper Cable Assemblies via its Cables on Demand division. Amphenol Cables on Demand (www.CablesOnDemand.com), an online subsidiary of interconnect-industry leader, Amphenol Corporation, proudly announces the expansion of its newest series of in-stock no lead-time 100G QSFP28 Passive Copper Cable Assemblies; supporting blazing-fast data throughput up to 28.05... - March 29, 2017 - Amphenol Cables on Demand

Mencom Introduces the High-Density Version of SQUICH Rectangular Inserts Mencom SQUICH spring terminal rectangular connectors are known for their convenient tool-free solutions that significantly reduce the connection time by utilizing spring terminals with actuator buttons. The cabling time of the SQUICH connector can be 50% quicker than the screw-type connection and 20% quicker than the conventional spring-type connection. - February 11, 2017 - Mencom Corporation

T-Type Hygienic Series Rectangular Connectors Mencom Introduces New T-Type Hygienic Series of the Rectangular Connectors for Harsh Food Manufacturing Environments - December 15, 2016 - Mencom Corporation

Mencom Corporation Introduces Large Modular Enclosures for Easy Wiring and Inspection BIG Hood Series will provide the space for easy installation and inspection. - November 25, 2016 - Mencom Corporation

LEMO and Northwire to Attend Electronica 2016 LEMO and NWI will be in Hall B3 and Booth 123 at Electronica tradeshow 2016. - November 06, 2016 - Northwire, Inc.

Guillermo Villaseñor and Carlos Aviles Join NWI’s TEAM and Bring Big Ideas Northwire’s two newest TEAM members hit the ground running in Santa Teresa. - November 06, 2016 - Northwire, Inc.

Mathieu Menet of LEMO and NWI Discusses Innovation at November Forum LEMO TEAM member and NWI partner Mathieu Menet is set to speak on new innovation concepts at the Lean Innovation Forum in Switzerland this November. - October 25, 2016 - Northwire, Inc.

Mencom Announced the Publication of New Product Catalog New Mencom Product Catalog Provides Complete Resource Guide for Industrial Connection Products - October 01, 2016 - Mencom Corporation

New 7/8" & 1 3/8" MIN Series Connector Locks Mencom introduces new lock designs to secure MIN Series Connections for Harsh Manufacturing Environments at IMTS – Booth #E-4152 in the East Building. - August 13, 2016 - Mencom Corporation

New Front Mount M12 Circular Receptacles with Front Lock Nut for Harsh Manufacturing Environments Mencom Corporation Introduces New Front Mount M12 Circular Receptacles with Front Lock Nut for Harsh Manufacturing Environments - July 17, 2016 - Mencom Corporation

Mencom Introduces New Tool-Free Cable Entry System Mencom Corporation Introduces New System for the Insertion and Sealing of Cables for Harsh Manufacturing Environments at IMTS – Booth #E-4152 in the East Building - June 17, 2016 - Mencom Corporation

Global Expansion Means Senior Promotions at eSight Energy eSight Energy has marked ongoing expansion and commercial success with four senior promotions within the eSight Energy Group. - June 05, 2016 - eSight Energy

Mencom Introduces New MINI Power Distribution Series Mencom Introduces New MINI Power Distribution Series Connectors for Harsh Manufacturing Environments at IMTS – Booth #E-4152 in the East Building - May 19, 2016 - Mencom Corporation

Sign Up for the eSight Energy Management Webinar This webinar will allow you to: Learn how to use eSight energy management software to analyse energy costs, consumption and identify savings; Learn how an energy management system could be beneficial for you. - April 29, 2016 - eSight Energy

Nixeus Unveils MAC & PC Compatible Mechanical Keyboard with Premium Metal Chassis Build Nixeus Technology, a leading manufacturer of consumer electronics, today announces their new full size Nixeus MODA PRO mechanical keyboard. - April 27, 2016 - Nixeus Technology, Inc.

Mencom Announces New MIL-Spec Industrial 5015 Equivalent Circular Connectors Mencom offers MIL-Spec industrial 5015 equivalent over-molded circular connectors that include complete over-molded cord sets and pre-wired & epoxied panel mount receptacles. - April 13, 2016 - Mencom Corporation