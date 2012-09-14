Post Profile for Your Business
>
Manufacturing
>
Furniture & Related Product Manufacturing
> Blind & Shade Manufacturing
Blind & Shade Manufacturing
Blind & Shade Manufacturing
Shaoxing Hengfeng Curtain Factory
Shaoxing, China
Shaoxing Hengfeng Curtain Factory is a manufacturer specialized in coating textile material and ready made blinds. Our products lines include...
zhejiang yongshun window decorations mat...
zhejiang, China
Zhejiang Yongshun Window Decorations Material Co., LTD. was established in 1996, lies in Asia largest fabric base Kebei industrial...
