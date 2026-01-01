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Furniture & Related Product Manufacturing

Companies

Platinum Company Profiles

Ativa Sativa

Ativa Sativa

Ativa Sativa's line of clothing and accessories consists of an array of accessories for body and home in distinctive and sassy line of bold colors, playful details and luxurious fabrics. It's modern...

Daya Sani-Ware Mfy. Ltd.

Daya Sani-Ware Mfy. Ltd.

Daya Sani-Ware is a professional shower enclosure manufacturer and shower tray supplier based in China, specializing in OEM/ODM production of bathroom products for global B2B clients. With over 19...

Gold Company Profiles

IGroup Design

IGroup Design

Luxury Hospitality Interior Architecture & Design: Crafting Exceptional Experiences Since 1998 IGroup Design is a premier hospitality design firm specializing in creating luxurious and...

R McKague Enterprises Inc.

R McKague Enterprises Inc.

Hey there! I'm Randee McKague, the passionate owner and founder of Your Western Decor ????. Nestled in the breathtaking landscapes of Oregon ????, I've dedicated my career to bringing the rustic...

Superior Blind & Shade Factory

Superior Blind & Shade Factory

Hunter Douglas,Authorized Dealer

Company Profiles

247 Workspace

247 Workspace

247 Workspace, Inc. is a full-service nationwide office furnishings provider. 247 Workspace provides mid market office furnishings including office cubicles, conference tables & reception desks,...

Allgood Commercial Furniture

Allgood Commercial Furniture

Whether you need a single desk and chair for your home office, or you need to fit out an entire office block, Allgood furniture can supply high quality furniture at the very best price. Choose...

American Glass Top Company

American Glass Top Company

American Glass Top Company was established in 1993 with the express purpose of addressing the underserved furniture glass market. Our mission is to offer superior products and service at a fair price.

AmyLou Designs, Inc.

AmyLou Designs, Inc.

AmyLou Designs is located in Wichita, KS and designs pillows that hold lost teeth for The Tooth Fairy. Tooth Fairy PillowsTM are approximately 10" x 11", designed in the shape of a ...

An Hoa Furniture Co., Ltd

An Hoa Furniture Co., Ltd

Our company is manufacturer wooden garden furniture as: chair, table, bench, hammock and garden set. Most of our products have exported to Germany, US, EU. Wood species : Yellow Balau,...

Binny Exports

Binny Exports

Established in the year 2001, Binny Exports has acquired a very good reputation as an exporter of Brass and Aluminium Statues, Animals, Garden Decorative Items and other Indian Handicrafts. The...

Dales Production

Dales Production

Estonian manufacturer offer Wooden Frames and slats for beds and sofas. Natural Siberian pine, spruce, larch. Price: ~ 16.-EUR per 1 beds frame. Dales production. Mr. Anton Losman. Tallinn, Estonia.

Display Gifts Inc.

Display Gifts Inc.

Display Gifts Inc. -is a full-service online home and office furnishings provider. Displaygifts.com provides display cases for sport memorabilia and souvenir display. Display Gifts Inc. also runs www.

Dr.Sofa-The Furniture Surgeon

Dr.Sofa-The Furniture Surgeon

Ever wonder how that couch will fit out your brownstone door and down that narrow staircase? How will you ever take apart that intricate wall unit - and if you do, how will you ever get it back...

Global Exports

Global Exports

Global Exports is a solely export oriented company involved in exporting Indian natural stones like Granite, Marble and Sandstone. Our global span of business and expertise of our team gives us the...

Gourdaments

Gourdaments

Devon's studio in upstate New York is filled with creative energy, as is the artist herself. Though she has enjoyed modest success with her work on canvas and wood, it is her delightfully whimsical...

Indway Interiors (Pvt) Ltd

Indway Interiors (Pvt) Ltd

Indway Interiors Pvt Ltd is a company focused on delivering modular office and interior furnishing solutions to small, medium and large business enterprises in Southern India. Located at one of...

InvitingHome.com

InvitingHome.com

InvitingHome.com is committed to providing exquisitely designed handcrafted home furnishings, architectural products, corbels, and unique decorative elements manufactured to the highest quality...

Keshavlal Mangubhai & Co. (WoodKing24-India)

Keshavlal Mangubhai & Co. (WoodKing24-India)

This are AN BS EN ISO 9001:2000 (UK) Company For Design, Manf., & Export of Antique Reproduction, Traditional, Handcrafted & Modern Furniture, Handicrafts in Worldwide.

Kitchen Cabinet Mart

Kitchen Cabinet Mart

We offer consumers a wide array of kitchen cabinetry products for sale, and allow homeowners to find local kitchen contractors.

kmp furniture

kmp furniture

KMP was created with you, the customer in mind. We stand firmly behind everything we sell. Whether we are combing the globe for the finest furnishings available or backing every sale with the best...

Kris Kreations

Kris Kreations

Kris Kreations exports Indian handicrafts, unique ethnic gifts, personalized corporate promotional gifts, home furnishings, wood zari handmade paper photo frames boxes, art craft supplies, ancient...

Lafor ltd

Lafor ltd

Manufacturer and wholesaler of hardwood lumber, hardwood edge glued panels, countertops, kitchen islands, butcher blocks, chopping blocks, stair treads and flooring planks. Species available: maple,...

Lafor Wood Products

Lafor Wood Products

Distributor of butcher blocks, kitchen countertops, hardwood tops, kitchen islands tops, end grain butcher blocks, tabletops, chopping blocks, worktops and bench tops.  The above products are...

MosquitoCurtains.com

MosquitoCurtains.com

Mosquito Netting Curtains are an elegant, removable and washable alternative to a screen porch.  Custom-made mosquito netting curtains are an inexpensive way to create a screened porch and...

National Allergy

National Allergy

Since 1988, our allergy products have helped many people find allergy relief, asthma relief, sinus relief, & skin relief that stem from the inhalation of dust mite allergy, pollen allergy, mold...

Nava's Designs

Nava's Designs

Nava's Designs specializes in crafting the finest quality made bedding available. Since 1986 we have taken pride in providing an elegant line of handmade designer bedding and furnishings for the baby...

Orange Mattress - Custom Bedding

Orange Mattress - Custom Bedding

Quality Custom Mattresses by Orange Mattress Westfield, NJ Our family has been manufacturing handcrafted custom mattresses for over 110 years! Your restful nights sleep is achieved by getting the...

ORANGe-Bali

ORANGe-Bali

We feel great pleasure to introduce ourselves as an Exporter and Manufacturer of all kinds of Balinese handmade crafts based handicraft and Designer accessories for all seasons. We have in-house...

Owen Custom Cabinetry, Inc.

Owen Custom Cabinetry, Inc.

Owen Custom Cabinetry concentrates on high-end architectural custom cabinetry and commercial casework applications. As one of only a few true remaining custom cabinetry shops, all of our works are...

Quality Granite & Marble Inc

Quality Granite & Marble Inc

Quality Granite & Marble, Inc. Is a small family-run business that first started about 10 years ago on the construction field working primarily with tile and stone installation. It has been a...

Roman Antique

Roman Antique

Roman Antique is an established and growing manufacturer and exporter of fine handcrafted furniture, which located in Jepara, Central Java, Indonesia. Focused our business range in Indoor and Outdoor...

RR Joinery

RR Joinery

RR Joinery, based in Staines Middlesex offer custom & architectural joinery services to industry, commerce and the general public; incorporating design, manufacturing, finishing & installation for...

Sew What? Inc.

Sew What? Inc.

We provide custom fabrication of stage curtains and theatrical drapery, theatrical drapery supplies, and trade show pipe and drape along with exhibit supplies. See us for your theatrical drapery...

Shaoxing Hengfeng Curtain Factory

Shaoxing Hengfeng Curtain Factory

Shaoxing Hengfeng Curtain Factory is a manufacturer specialized in coating textile material and ready made blinds. Our products lines include FR black out fabric, polyester. linen and cotton...

Simply Cedar Log Furniture

Simply Cedar Log Furniture

Simply Cedar log furniture handcrafts cedar log furniture. Our rustic furniture line consist of log beds, outdoor log swings, rustic tables, and kitchen tables and chairs that are cushioned, just to...

Sunny Aspects Limited

Sunny Aspects Limited

Sunny Aspects manufacture a range of semi-transparent garden screens and artificial grass based garden products ideal for small gardens, patios, roofs, terraces and commercial premises.

Yekalon Industry Inc

Yekalon Industry Inc

Yekalon Industry Inc is a Chinese leading manufacturer with top-ranking technologies. We are specialized in producing and developing wood products such as hardwood flooring, engineered flooring,...

Zhejiang Ouma Health Protection Appliance Co., Ltd

Zhejiang Ouma Health Protection Appliance Co., Ltd

Ouma health protection appliance CO., LID lies in the ecotypic county and swivel chair's county Zhejiang AnJi of China , Our company is an enterprise that specialize in massage equipments, which make...

zhejiang yongshun window decorations material company

zhejiang yongshun window decorations material company

　Zhejiang Yongshun Window Decorations Material Co., LTD. was established in 1996, lies in Asia largest fabric base Kebei industrial zone, light textile city of China, covering an area of 40789...

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