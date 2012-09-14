PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Milton Blinds Wins Best Window Coverings Diamond Award at Reader’s Choice Awards 2019 Milton Blinds and Shutter has won the prestigious Best Window Coverings Diamond Award at Reader’s Choice Awards 2019. The award recognizes the company for one of the biggest selections of window coverings in the Halton region, and its commitment to exceptional customer service. - December 14, 2019 - Milton Blinds

Shade Systems Breaks Ground on Major Plant Expansion Shade Systems, Inc. is pleased to announce it has broken ground on a major construction project to expand its manufacturing plant and headquarters in Ocala, Florida. - September 18, 2019 - Shade Systems, Inc.

Milton Blinds Wins Two 2018 Readers’ Choice Awards Milton Blinds granted 2018 Reader’s Choice Awards for Choice “Window Coverings” and “Shutters / Blinds” - September 30, 2018 - Milton Blinds

2018 Milton Champion Reader’s Choice Awards Milton Blinds is proud to announce that they’ve received two nominations for the 2018 Milton Champion Reader’s Choice Awards: Milton’s "Favourite Window Covering Company" and "Favourite Blinds and Shutters." The annual Milton Champion Reader’s Choice Awards... - August 17, 2018 - Milton Blinds

New Electric Window Blinds Range Launched by Controliss Blinds Controliss Blinds launched New Electric Window Blinds range that is available in an exciting mix of modern, trendy fabrics combined with traditional patterns and tones. - August 05, 2017 - Controliss Blinds

Corona Contracts Introduce Dedicated Stage Curtains Service The new service is intended for theatres, cinemas, event spaces and other entertainment venues. - July 15, 2017 - Corona Contracts Ltd

INTIGRAL, Inc. Launches New Website July 10 marks the relaunch of www.intigral.com; a website devoted to insulating glass and blinds between the glass. Intigral.com boasts an all new layout with easy to navigate pages to find the information you need quickly. Visitors to the site will see many new features including interactive blinds... - July 13, 2017 - INTIGRAL, Inc.

FiberBuilt Umbrellas' "Year of Giving" Works People all talk about keeping the spirit of the holidays alive all year round, fortunately there are small businesses that really live by that motto, incorporating a giving back or paying it forward philosophy throughout the year. FiberBuilt (a leading manufacturer of fiberglass ribbed umbrellas) is one such company. It focuses on needy children primarily in the Caribbean and Central and South America as well as the restaurant and hospitality industry domestically. - January 14, 2017 - FiberBuilt Umbrellas & Cushions

Karl Ivester Appointed 2017 President of the Builders and Remodelers Association of Greater Boston (BRAGB) New England Shutter Mills announced today that company founder and President Karl Ivester has been appointed 2017 President of the Builders and Remodelers Association of Greater Boston (BRAGB) – the industry’s leading trade organization. Ivester is a long-time resident of Belmont and a 1986... - January 11, 2017 - New England Shutter Mills

HiTech Shading Announces Current Trends for Austin Blinds and Shades HiTech Shading has announced that current trends for window treatments in Austin combine style with function. - September 02, 2016 - Hi Tech Shading

HiTech Shading Announces the Benefits of Installing Plantation Shutters in Austin Area Homes HiTech Shading has announced that installing plantation shutters in Austin area homes provides homeowners with a number of benefits, including increased curb appeal and reduced heating and cooling costs. - September 02, 2016 - Hi Tech Shading

Ikonic Blinds & Shutters Launches New Website for the Roscoe Area New web resource for consumer education and awareness in IL. - June 24, 2016 - Ikonic Blinds & Shutters

SPANNMAXXL's Innovative Sunblind System Now Available in All EU Countries SKIA GmbH, manufacturer and distributor of SPANNMAXXL, a high quality and fully customizable sunblind system for winter gardens, terraces and pergola, is happy to anounce that SPANNMAXXL is now ready to ship Europe-wide within all EU countries. "With spring and summer approaching, this is a major... - March 17, 2016 - Skia GmbH Deutschland

American Home Products Announces Relocation and Consolidation to Gainesville-Hall County, Georgia New Corporate Headquarters and Manufacturing Facility to Create 210 New Jobs. American Home Products, LLC (AHP), the holding company for The Louver Shop and Danmer Custom Window Coverings, announced it will consolidate its East Coast and portions of its West Coast operations to a new location in Gainesville-Hall... - August 11, 2015 - American Home Products dba The Louver Shop

Rominsulated Shades, LLC Offers a New Discounted Price Structure Barbara Elkind, co-founder of Rominsulated Shades, LLC has announced the expansion of its do-it-yourself and custom roman shade workroom product lines to include a new pricing structure for small quantity purchases. In keeping with its unique business model, Rominsulated Shades has introduced the availability of the most sought-after roman shade supplies at wholesale prices for those needing only limited quantities. These are available at www.diyinsulatedshades.com. - June 22, 2015 - Rominsulated Shades, LLC

StockBlinds.Com Announces 20% Off Winter Sale on Its Selected Custom Blinds & Shades Stockblinds.com, an authorized online retailer and distributor of exclusive window blinds and window shades announces 20% off winter sale on selected products like vertical blinds, venetian blinds, sheer shades, faux wood blinds, roller shades etc. - December 19, 2014 - Stockblinds.com

Rominsulated Shades, LLC Announces a New Line of Do-It-Yourself Roman Shade Kits Rominsulated Shades, LLC, a supplier of roman shade kits, parts, components, and window insulation fabrics is announcing the availability of new Basic Roman Shade Kits for diy'ers. The kits come complete with all needed hardware and free instructions. The kits are unique in the industry in that they... - September 26, 2014 - Rominsulated Shades, LLC

Builders Blinds Announces Hire of Vice President of Human Resources, Cheryl Redenbacher Builders Blinds (www.buildersblinds.com), the largest provider of window coverings to high-volume home builders and consumers for more than 20 years, is pleased to announce that Cheryl Redenbacher has joined the company as Vice President of Human Resources to help further the organization’s commitment... - March 29, 2014 - Builders Blinds

Mount Dora Shutters and Blinds Contractor Launches Information Portal on Window Treatments, Custom Shutters and Custom Blinds Marie’s Custom Shutters and Blinds today announced the launch of www.mariescustomshutters.com as an information portal for Mount Dora metro homeowners to find information about Shutters and Blinds and Window Treatments solutions. With articles being added almost every day and an online monthly... - February 05, 2014 - Marie’s Custom Shutters and Blinds

The Window Valet of Indianapolis Launches New Website for Indianapolis and Surrounding Area Residents New web resource available for consumer education and awareness in Indiana. - November 20, 2013 - The Window Valet of Indianapolis

Shutter Nation Corona Launches New Website for the Greater Corona Area New web resource available for consumer education and awareness in California. - November 14, 2013 - Shutter Nation Corona

1800-Blinds Enhances Customer Service with Launch of All-New Website Australian provider of internal blinds, plantation shutters, screens, doors, awnings, roller shutters and more caters to customers with major website updates. - November 07, 2013 - 1800 Blinds

Shade Systems Provides Its "Sail" Shade Canopies for the New Brooklyn Bridge Park's Pier 5 In full view of lower Manhattan across the East River, Brooklynites and visitors alike have been enjoying the cool comfort of the new Shade Systems fabric "Sail" canopies along the sides of the multi-purpose sports field at the new Pier 5 section of Brooklyn Bridge Park. - October 28, 2013 - Shade Systems, Inc.

All Window Décor Launches New Website for Fort Worth & Surrounding Areas New web resource available for consumer education and awareness in Texas. - August 24, 2013 - All Window Décor

KE Durasol Awnings Inc. Launches New Website for New Waterproof Retractable Roof The Gennius, a New Waterproof Retractable Roof - July 21, 2013 - KE Durasol Awnings

City of Fort Lauderdale Gets New Shade Systems Mega Spans at Guthrie-Blake Park Shade Systems is proud to have provided two of its signature Mega Span shade structures for the City of Fort Lauderdale at Guthrie Park over the playground. - June 09, 2013 - Shade Systems, Inc.

3 Day Blinds Takes on Extreme Project in Season Opener of A&E's Long Running Hit Series A&E’s long running hit series Sell This House: Extreme is back and 3 Day Blinds is proud to be chosen for the season opener. The producers of Sell This House: Extreme approached 3 Day Blinds last season to help with the show’s final episode. 3 Day Blinds was excited to have an opportunity... - April 30, 2013 - 3 Day Blinds Inc

Curtain Hardware Redifined by RI Company T & J Distributors simplifies and streamlines curtain hardware installation. The company makes it possible to hang curtains in mere seconds without drilling, measuring or damaging walls or woodwork. - April 01, 2013 - T & J Distributors

New Cafe Umbrellas Keep Diners at This Upscale Florida Restaurant Cool It may be cold and snowy in many parts of the northern U.S. this time of year, but in sunny Florida where Ethos Greek Bistro is located, diners are staying cool and shaded under the brand new Shade Systems Cafe Umbrellas on the outside patio. George Pappas, the proprietor of the popular Ethos Greek... - February 11, 2013 - Shade Systems, Inc.

UNO's Pizzeria in Orlando Gets Shade Systems Tornado™ Fabric Shades Shade Systems is proud to announce it has supplied its Tornado™ shade sculptures to the newly-renovated Pizzeria UNO located near the Disney entrance in sunny Orlando, Florida. Pizzeria UNO was looking for a dual-purpose way of providing much-needed shade for its patrons in the outdoor seating... - December 12, 2012 - Shade Systems, Inc.

Builders Blinds Announces the Acquisition of Windows Beautiful Assets Builders Blinds, the largest provider of blinds and shutters to high-volume home builders for more than 10 years, announced that it has finalized the purchase of the assets of Windows Beautiful, a window coverings provider for the Orlando area. As a result of the acquired assets, Builders Blinds will... - November 09, 2012 - Builders Blinds

King Kamehameha School in Hawaii Gets a Shade Systems Mega Span to Shade Children on Its Playground Shade Systems is proud to have provided one of its signature Mega Span shade structures to the King Kamehameha III Elementary School in Hawaii to shade their children’s playground. - October 20, 2012 - Shade Systems, Inc.

Town of Bedford, New York, Enjoys a Cool Summer Under the Shade The Town of Bedford, New York, has fought off the heat this summer by installing a Shade Systems Mega Span to protect residents at their pool facility’s food concession area. Mr. Bill Heidepriem, Bedford’s Superintendent of Recreation, said: “The pool patrons love the shade structure... - September 03, 2012 - Shade Systems, Inc.

Shade Systems Provides Its Single Post Umbrellas to Aiken YMCA in South Carolina Shade Systems is proud to have provided its colorful Single Post Umbrellas for the Aiken YMCA at their new pool for much-needed cooling shade relief and U.V. protection. Much like its patented Turn-N-SlideTM easy canopy removal system, the Shade Systems umbrellas include an easy canopy removal feature... - May 31, 2012 - Shade Systems, Inc.

USA SHADE & Fabric Structures, Inc. Is Proud to Announce the Opening of a New Regional Office in Naples, Florida. USA SHADE & Fabric Structures, Inc. is proud to announce the opening of a new regional office in Naples, Florida. Dale Campion, Senior Vice President of Sales for the Eastern Division notes, “Naples is the perfect community to launch our expansion. We are excited about the opportunities ahead... - March 31, 2012 - USA Shade & Fabric Structures Florida

Shade Systems Introduces Night Lighting Features on Its Outdoor Shade Products Shade Systems outdoor shading solutions are now available with electrical accommodations for lighting fixtures and wiring. This allows for a dual-purpose shade solution which provides daytime protection against the sun's dangerous U.V. rays, but can also double as a dramatic lighting fixture for night... - March 26, 2012 - Shade Systems, Inc.

Builders Blinds Brings an Expansion of Offerings to Web Customers with the Launch of Its New Website Builders Blinds is now open to the public. High-quality blinds and shutters at a great low price. Visit buildersblinds.com for more information or to place your order now. - February 16, 2012 - Builders Blinds

RI Firm "Nails" Screw-Less Curtain Rod Brackets T&J Distributors introduces its expanded line of nail-less, screw-less curtain hardware. Listening to customer's requests has propelled the company to the forefront of imaginative, innovative creativity. If feedback is any indication, this firm is destined for unbridled growth and a brilliant future. - February 06, 2012 - T & J Distributors

Precision Film & Solar Shades Announces the Launch of Its Newly Designed Website Precision Film offers detailed information on the benefits of window tint, solar shades, patio shades and decorative window film. - November 20, 2011 - Precision Film

Electronic Solutions, Inc. Launches Smart Phone System for RQ Network Control -- New Solution Enables Network Control from Smart Phones and Tablets Electronic Solutions, Inc. (ESI), North America’s leader in the manufacturing of intelligent motor controls for automated lifestyles, has launched a smart phone solution that enables smart mobile devices to control networks built on ESI’s popular Remotely Queryable (RQ) protocol. To develop... - November 17, 2011 - Electronic Solutions Inc.

Shade Systems Provides Its "Sail" Shade Canopies for Hillsborough Community College in Tampa Shade Systems is proud to have provided Hillsborough Community College – Dale Mabry Campus, located in sunny Tampa, Florida, with a custom "Sail" shade system to cover their courtyard plaza. The brightly colored two-tone Sail shade canopies designed and engineered by Shade Systems provide... - October 31, 2011 - Shade Systems, Inc.

Electronic Solutions, Inc. Launches Bi-Directional BACnet & LonWorks BMS Bridges Electronic Solutions, Inc. (ESI), North America’s leader in manufacturing of intelligent motor control for automated lifestyles, has been working closely with FieldServer Technologies, the leader in gateways for the Building Automation industry, to develop a comprehensive, easy-to-use solution... - October 29, 2011 - Electronic Solutions Inc.

Shade Systems Provides "Sail" Shades for Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens Shade Systems is proud to have provided the Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden with a custom "Sail" shade system to cover their Children’s Garden and provide cooling shade relief and U.V. protection for visitors and their children. Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden in Richmond, Virginia, was... - October 18, 2011 - Shade Systems, Inc.

City of Brewer, Maine, Purchases Shade Systems Canopy to Fight Risk of Skin Cancer Shade Systems is proud to have provided the City of Brewer, Maine, a "Double Post Hip" shade system at their municipal pool to provide much-needed cooling shade relief and U.V. protection. When the Maine Cancer Control Program offered the city a Skin Cancer Mini-Grant, city staff seized the... - September 19, 2011 - Shade Systems, Inc.

Shade Systems Completes New "Sail" Installation for South Pointe Park in Miami Beach Shade Systems is proud to announce it has provided one of its innovative "Sail" shade systems for the City of Miami Beach at their newly renovated South Pointe Park playground, an ultra high-profile waterfront location, in full view of cruise ships entering and leaving the Port of Miami. - September 01, 2011 - Shade Systems, Inc.

Shade Systems Announces New Custom Sail Canopies at the Houston Racquet Club Shade Systems is proud to have provided The Houston Racquet Club, one of Texas’ premier country clubs, with a custom "Sail" shade system to cover their playground area and provide cooling shade relief and U.V. protection to children on the play equipment. - August 15, 2011 - Shade Systems, Inc.

Curtains and Drapes Easier to Hang Thanks to RI Firm T & J Distributors reveals new curtain and drapery hardware that simplifies and greatly reduces the effort needed to hang window treatments. This exciting, ground-breaking, patent-pending innovation also eliminates damage to the face of valuable walls and woodwork. - July 18, 2011 - T & J Distributors

Shade Systems Completes Major Airport Parking Shade Project Shade Systems is proud to announce it has completed on time and on budget its project to design, manufacture, and install the parking lot shade covers for the brand new Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport near Panama City in the Florida panhandle. - June 28, 2011 - Shade Systems, Inc.