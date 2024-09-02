People all talk about keeping the spirit of the holidays alive all year round, fortunately there are small businesses that really live by that motto, incorporating a giving back or paying it forward philosophy throughout the year. FiberBuilt (a leading manufacturer of fiberglass ribbed umbrellas) is one such company. It focuses on needy children primarily in the Caribbean and Central and South America as well as the restaurant and hospitality industry domestically. - January 14, 2017 - FiberBuilt Umbrellas & Cushions