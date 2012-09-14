PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Directory > Manufacturing > Jewelry & Silverware Manufacturing > Costume Jewelry & Novelty Manufacturing
 
Costume Jewelry & Novelty Manufacturing
Within this category: Companies Press Releases Products Services Jobs

 
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Costume Jewelry & Novelty Manufacturing
COMPANY PROFILES Profile your business on PR.com
Amazing Belt Buckles Amazing Belt Buckles Los Angeles, CA
Fashion belt buckles, belts and accessories at wholesale prices. Includes licensed designs such as Superman and Batman belt... 
Beadnic Co., Ltd Beadnic Co., Ltd Bangkok, Thailand
Beadnic.com is the world leading Wholesale Fashion Jewelry Manufacturer and Exporter. High Quality, Great Selection and Lowest Prices Guaranteed. 
Best Luck Inter 1999 Jewelry Manufacturer Co., Ltd. Best Luck Inter 1999 Jewelry Manufacture... Bangkok, Thailand
Founded in 1982 "BEST LUCK" has grown to become one of the leading jewelry manufacturers of high quality and service in Thailand. Our creative... 
Faith Deal Exports Faith Deal Exports Delhi, India
We are a manufacturer and exporter of costume jewelery like neacklaces, breaclets, earrings, etc. We have our own manufacturing unit in... 
Fiona Creations Fiona Creations New Delhi, India
We are pleased to advise you of the establishment of Fiona Creations and our plans to meaningfully associate ourselves with you. Fiona... 
GemFind GemFind Henderson, Nv
WWW.GEMFIND.COM 
Gems Town Gems Town jaipur, India
We manufacture studded diamond Jewellery for Indian & Wesrern look with using precious and semi precious sparkling stons in gold, sliver... 
OM Indixpo OM Indixpo Delhi, India
we wish to introduce ourselves as manufacturer and exporter of Costume, Imitation and Fashion Jewellery & Accessories for Men and Women... 
SteelVineyards, llc SteelVineyards, llc Scottsdale, Az
We strive to be a company that stands outside the box. Through our custom products and unique point of views and designs, SteelVineyards... 
The Five Element5 The Five Element5 Hong Kong S.A.R.
We are THE FIVE ELEMENT5 fashion jewellery We create a wide range of latest & greatest trends in handmade jewellery Especially... 
Wristbands With A Message Wristbands With A Message TX
Wristbands With a Message™ customizes silicone wristbands similar to the incredibly popular LIVESTRONG® band, but with your very... 
Companies 1 - 11 of 11 Page: 1


Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help