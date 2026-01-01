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Costume Jewelry & Novelty Manufacturing

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Company Profiles

Amazing Belt Buckles

Amazing Belt Buckles

Fashion belt buckles, belts and accessories at wholesale prices. Includes licensed designs such as Superman and Batman belt Buckles and the NFL as well as their own unique designs.

Beadnic Co., Ltd

Beadnic Co., Ltd

Beadnic.com is the world leading Wholesale Fashion Jewelry Manufacturer and Exporter. High Quality, Great Selection and Lowest Prices Guaranteed. Shop now for the latest fashion jewelry trends.

Best Luck Inter 1999 Jewelry Manufacturer Co., Ltd.

Best Luck Inter 1999 Jewelry Manufacturer Co., Ltd.

Founded in 1982 "BEST LUCK" has grown to become one of the leading jewelry manufacturers of high quality and service in Thailand. Our creative designs have become the prime sources and spread through...

Faith Deal Exports

Faith Deal Exports

We are a manufacturer and exporter of costume jewelery like neacklaces, breaclets, earrings, etc. We have our own manufacturing unit in Delhi India so our quality is the best; delevery are very...

Fiona Creations

Fiona Creations

We are pleased to advise you of the establishment of Fiona Creations and our plans to meaningfully associate ourselves with you. Fiona Creations, incepted in 1995, today is one of India’s...

GemFind

GemFind

WWW.GEMFIND.COM

Gems Town

Gems Town

We manufacture studded diamond Jewellery for Indian & Wesrern look with using precious and semi precious sparkling stons in gold, sliver and with diamonds. Our products range includes rings,...

OM Indixpo

OM Indixpo

we wish to introduce ourselves as manufacturer and exporter of Costume, Imitation and Fashion Jewellery & Accessories for Men and Women from Delhi India, with very vast range of items/categories..

SteelVineyards, llc

SteelVineyards, llc

We strive to be a company that stands outside the box. Through our custom products and unique point of views and designs, SteelVineyards delivers something you can always count on... What Is Never...

The Five Element5

The Five Element5

We are THE FIVE ELEMENT5 fashion jewellery We create a wide range of latest & greatest trends in handmade jewellery Especially with 24K gold, resin, 925 sterling silver, Swarovsky crystal...

Wristbands With A Message

Wristbands With A Message

Wristbands With a Message™ customizes silicone wristbands similar to the incredibly popular LIVESTRONG® band, but with your very own design & no minimum order? If you need one or one...

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