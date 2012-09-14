PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Chelsea Bond Jewelry Launches Retail Partnership with Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center Chelsea Bond Jewelry, a domestic and international leading spa jewelry brand led by founder Chelsea Bond, announced today that it has launched a retail partnership with The Spa at Four Seasons Philadelphia. This retail partnership expands Chelsea Bond’s current portfolio of domestic and international Four Seasons Hotel retail partnerships and marks the first in Chelsea's native state of Pennsylvania. - June 26, 2019 - Chelsea Bond Jewelry

Chelsea Bond Jewelry Announces the Launch of the OCEAN DIAMONDS Collection at ESPA Baha Mar Chelsea Bond Jewelry, a domestic and international leading spa jewelry brand led by founder Chelsea Bond, announced today that it has launched OCEAN DIAMONDS, an assortment of pavé diamond and sterling silver necklaces at ESPA Baha Mar in The Bahamas. This line expands Chelsea Bond’s current collections of gemstone jewelry which retails online as well as the US, Caribbean and Indian Ocean Markets. - April 24, 2018 - Chelsea Bond Jewelry

4 Reasons Your Store Needs an eCommerce Website New and returning customers are critical for growing your business. But sometimes, getting new customers and connecting with current ones is easier said than done. Developing an eCommerce website easily allows you to bring your sales online, breaking down any barriers of a physical location and increasing... - March 18, 2018 - GemFind

Chelsea Bond Jewelry Launches Partnership in MEA Region at Four Seasons Resort Seychelles Chelsea Bond Jewelry, a domestic and international leading spa jewelry brand led by founder Chelsea Bond, announced today that it has launched a partnership with Hilltop Spa at Four Seasons Resort Seychelles. This retail partnership expands Chelsea Bond’s current portfolio of retail partnerships from the US and Caribbean markets to the Middle East/Africa region. - November 12, 2017 - Chelsea Bond Jewelry

GemFind Partners with The Edge to Improve Customer Experience GemFind announced that it has reached a strategic partnership agreement with leading industry point-of-sale provider The Edge. This move seeks to improve the overall customer experience of both online and in-the-store consumers. - November 01, 2017 - GemFind

GemFind's Blog: How to Reach National and Local Customers Your online jewelry business can attract both national and local customers using various affordable marketing techniques such as local SEO and pay-per-click (PPC) advertising. Building valuable unique content is also one of the foundations to a successful website that draws organic traffic. Here are ways you can put these techniques together to form an effective marketing strategy for your jewelry website. - July 08, 2017 - GemFind

GemFind Rolls Out New Reporting Feature for JewelCloud App GemFind, a leading web technologies and digital marketing firm specializing in the jewelry industry, is announcing the launch of a new reporting module for their popular JewelCloud App. The new feature will be formally unveiled by GemFind at the JCK Luxury Show in Las Vegas commencing on June 2nd. Attendees... - June 02, 2017 - GemFind

JewelryBund Inc., a Professional and Innovative Wholesale Jewelry Supplier Offers 20,000+ Fashion Jewelry Styles Leading wholesale jewelry supplier offers 20,000+ wide range of jewelry collections and innovatively develop according to the world jewelry trends so as to serve buyers worldwide. - February 24, 2017 - JewelryBund Inc.

Knots and Sparklez to Participate in Luxury Celebrity Gift Lounge in Honor of the 2016 Primetime Emmys Nominees and Presenters A Brooklyn based artisan is pleased to announce her shop, Knots and Sparklez, in association with The Artisan Group, will participate in an invitation-only luxury celebrity gift lounge hosted by GBK Productions on September 16-17, 2016 at an exclusive location in Beverly Hills, California in honor of... - August 30, 2016 - Knots and Sparklez

Bridal Jewelry Designer Jeff Cooper Designs Joins GemFind’s JewelCloud® Retailers around the world can now access the award-winning designs in social product network JewelCloud® and use assets on their websites as well as Facebook pages. - August 24, 2016 - GemFind

Chelsea Bond Jewelry to Showcase New Collection at Florida Spa Association Event at the Breakers Palm Beach Chelsea Bond Jewelry announces they will exhibit at the highly anticipated Florida Spa Association members-only event at The Breakers Palm Beach on Aug. 16, 2016. - August 13, 2016 - Chelsea Bond Jewelry

DIANA Joins GemFind's Social Product Network JewelCloud Retailers can now easily access DIANA’s products in GemFind’s responsive JewelCloud® tool. - June 10, 2016 - GemFind

A Symbolic Jewelry Collection: TOMAxALEX Release Their New Summer Love Jewelry Collection TOMAxALEX just released their brand new "Summer Love" collection, and the Summer Love collection entails their beautiful and stunning “deep conscious, connection rings.” The Summer Love collection is aimed towards the fairer sex that have a spiritual connection and would like to connect through TOMAxALEX's stunning finger jewelry. - June 09, 2016 - TOMAxALEX

James Breski Joins GemFind's Social Product Network JewelCloud Authorized retailers can now easily access James Breski's product feed in responsive JewelCloud® App on their websites. - June 08, 2016 - GemFind

Goldman Joins GemFind’s Social Product Network JewelCloud Retailers can now easily access Goldman’s products in GemFind’s responsive JewelCloud tool. - June 01, 2016 - GemFind

Jewelry Instantly at Customers’ Fingertips with GemFind’s New Facebook App GemFind is spearheading the jewelry marketing industry with the first Facebook app to reveal a live product gallery. - May 25, 2016 - GemFind

Whitehouse Brothers Joins GemFind's Social Product Network JewelCloud Authorized retailers can now easily access Whitehouse Brothers's product feed in responsive JewelCloud® App on their websites. - May 19, 2016 - GemFind

Chelsea Bond Jewelry Hosts Trunk Show at The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami Join us on Tuesday, March 22, 2016 from 1pm-6pm at The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami, for an exclusive Chelsea Bond Jewelry trunk show. Come meet the artist behind these globally-inspired designs, Chelsea Bond, as she showcases one-of-a-kind, romantic druzy and gemstone jewelry available in luxury... - March 18, 2016 - Chelsea Bond Jewelry

Criscara Announces Launch of Firefly Jewelry Collection Spring/Summer2016 Collection Available Now. - March 16, 2016 - criscara

Chelsea Bond Launches SPA BRIDAL Jewelry Line for Luxury Resort Spas Chelsea Bond Jewelry launches its SPA BRIDAL jewelry line for luxury spas. Glittering crystals, freshwater pearls, beading, lace and tulle comprise this stunning collection tailored for spa bridal clients. Each piece of jewelry and hair accessory has been meticulously handcrafted in the US for brides getting married in romantic locations. - February 18, 2016 - Chelsea Bond Jewelry

Jewelry of Stuart Engagement & Bridal Valentines Day Event Jewelry of Stuart announces a special in-store event for all of their clientele Feb. 4 – 15 - February 03, 2016 - Jewelry of Stuart

AGS Selects GemFind to Help Members with Online Marketing The American Gem Society (AGS) has announced a new strategic partnership with GemFind. As part of this agreement, AGS members now receive special pricing on GemFind’s web technology services, such as websites, social media marketing, web apps, and more. - January 29, 2016 - GemFind

ArtCarved Bridal Joins GemFind’s Social Product Network JewelCloud® Authorized retailers can now easily access ArtCarved’s product feed in responsive JewelCloud® App on their websites as well as Facebook. - October 15, 2015 - GemFind

Bling Jewelz Announces an Update of the Women’s Chunky Necklaces Bling Jewelz, a popular brand of jewelry and accessories, brings an update of their impressive Women’s Chunky Necklaces line. Unique designs, use of 14k gold and rhodium silver and affordable rates make each of these pieces a great choice for the woman of today. Bold and beautiful, the updated... - September 07, 2015 - Bling Jewelz

From a Barrier Island to Beverly Hills: Chelsea Bond Jewelry® to be Featured at Luxury Celebrity Gift Lounge in Honor of the 2015 Primetime Emmys Chelsea Bond Jewelry® (www.chelseabondjewelry.com) has been invited to take part in association with The Artisan Group, in an invitation-only luxury celebrity gift lounge hosted by GBK Productions on September 18-19, 2015 at an exclusive location in Beverly Hills, California. - August 27, 2015 - Chelsea Bond Jewelry

Le Vian Joins GemFind’s Social Product Network JewelCloud® Authorized retailers can now easily access Le Vian’s product feed and digital assets in GemFind’s responsive JewelCloud® tool. - June 22, 2015 - GemFind

Introducing Ttereve Handcrafted Jewelry on Ttereve and Etsy Ttereve, a private label brand, is pleased to introduce its exotic, high-quality handcrafted jewelry on Ttereve and Etsy, even as it offers new deals to shoppers. - June 18, 2015 - Ttereve

Designer Vanna K Joins GemFind’s Social Product Network JewelCloud® Vanna K makes products and digital assets accessible and available for distribution to Authorised retailers through GemFind’s responsive JewelCloud® platfporm. - May 21, 2015 - GemFind

H.J. Namdar Joins GemFind’s Social Product Network JewelCloud® Local retailers can now easily access H.J. Namdar’s product feed in GemFind’s responsive JewelCloud® tool. - May 14, 2015 - GemFind

Tycoon Joins GemFind’s Social Product Network JewelCloud® Local retailers can now easily access Tycoon’s product feed and digital assets in GemFind’s responsive JewelCloud® tool and feed to their website. - May 12, 2015 - GemFind

GemFind Launches Retail Locator Facebook App Pushing Online Traffic in Store Local retailers are seamlessly featured alongside jewelry vendor collections with GemFind’s latest Facebook App. - May 08, 2015 - GemFind

Chelsea Bond Jewelry Unveils Luxe Handcrafted Spa Jewelry at Spatech Miami Award-winning Chelsea Bond Jewelry (www.chelseabondjewelry.com) introduces luxe handcrafted spa-centric jewelry inspired by international coastlines. The spa jewelry capsule collection features semi-precious gemstones, eco-beads and harmony-inspired charms in an ocean color palette to be showcased on April 26-29 at Spatech Miami hosted at Turnberry Isle Resort to corporate spa executives representing leading hotels and spas around the world. - April 18, 2015 - Chelsea Bond Jewelry

Puppy Paws Inc., Paw-Shaped Jewelry for People Who Love Animals, is Pleased to Introduce Their New Collection of Jewelry for Groomers The collection began after a groomer in Hershey, PA requested a pendant that included a pair of sterling silver scissors with a Puppy Paw® dangling from the thumb ring. Now the collection as grown to include sterling silver as well as 14k white and yellow gold shears that can sport the wide variety... - April 17, 2015 - Puppy Paws Inc

Endless Jewelry Implements GemFind's JewelCloud® Catalog Web Application Making Its Entire Collection Available to Retailers Endless Jewelry, the fastest growing brand in the jewelry industry today, expands its presence by offering its entire collection on JewelCloud®. GemFind’s turnkey platform allows vendors to display their products into their authorized retailers’ website and Facebook pages, which then generates sales and leads for retailers. - March 04, 2015 - GemFind

International Award-Winning Jewelry Designer Launches Chelsea Bond Destination Jewelry for Dedicated Resort-Style Jewelry and Wedding Jewelry and Exclusive Offers Chelsea Bond Destination Jewelry (formerly Red-i By Chelsea) launches their new website and contemporary jewelry designs. The site offers intuitive navigation leading to dedicated categories for resort style jewelry and wedding jewelry comprised of necklaces, earrings, bracelets, rings, barefoot sandals... - February 13, 2015 - Chelsea Bond Jewelry

Jacob’s Diamond & Estate Jewelry Presents Kind Estate Engagement Rings To the ancient Egyptians, rings were more than just symbols of affluence and status with which they could decorate their fingers. - December 03, 2014 - Jacob's Diamond And Estate Jewelry

Now You Can Showcase Your Status in Modern Society with Just-Arrived Vintage Diamond Jewelry from Jacob’s Estate Jewelry For many centuries, dating all the way back to the classical era, jewelry was worn by individuals to indicate status. - November 28, 2014 - Jacob's Diamond And Estate Jewelry

A New, Cool Video Blog About Unique Sterling Silver Jewelry Jewell Ray has launched its new Video Blog: "Jewell Ray - The makings, Tips and Trends." This Vlog is made of monthly short videos, each one different and interesting, about how Sterling Silver Jewelry is made, how to pick Gemstones and colors, and valuable tips about fashion and styling. This... - November 19, 2014 - Jewell Ray

Jacob’s Diamond & Estate Jewelry to Display Their Estate Diamond Rings and Other Vintage Jewelry at the Hillsborough Antique Show in San Mateo, California From Friday November 7,2014 to Sunday November 9,2014, Jacob’s Diamond & Estate Jewelry will be displaying their collection of fine vintage jewelry at the Hillsborough Antique Show. - October 08, 2014 - Jacob's Diamond And Estate Jewelry

Jacob’s Diamond & Estate Jewelry to Showcase Vintage Estate and Engagement Rings as Well as Other Jewelry at the Houston Antique Art and Design Show As a special second-hand jewelry dealer that specializes in estate jewelry and one-of-a-kind pieces like vintage estate and engagement rings, Jacob’s Diamond & Estate Jewelry is always looking for venues and events to showcase their jewelry. - August 29, 2014 - Jacob's Diamond And Estate Jewelry

CuffloCs - The New Jewelry Item for Men CuffloCs crowdfunding campaign offers new jewelry accessory for men. Live for just over a day and already receiving thousands of views, Indiegogo campaign CuffloCs is the newest jewelry accessory geared towards men. CuffloCs are cufflinks that are customizable lockets allowing individuals to change... - August 08, 2014 - CuffloCs

Jacob’s Diamond & Estate Jewelry Introduces Two New Edwardian Diamond Rings to Their Collection of Estate Diamond Rings, Necklaces, and Other Vintage Jewelry Edwardian rings are very difficult to find in basic jewelry stores due to the fact that they are rare. - August 01, 2014 - Jacob's Diamond And Estate Jewelry

Jacob’s Vintage Diamond & Estate Jewelry Exhibits a Vintage Black Opal Necklace & Other Vintage Diamond and Engagement Rings at the New York Antique Jewelry & Watch Show Opal is a beautiful and unique gemstone that can contain many different and vibrant colors. - August 01, 2014 - Jacob's Diamond And Estate Jewelry

Puppy Paws Inc. - Paw-Shaped Jewelry for People Who Love Animals - is Pleased to Introduce the Mother’s Paw® Ring and the Memory Paw® Ring The Mother’s Paw® can hold up to 12 Swarovski™ birthstone crystals. People may return their Mother’s Paw® when a new pet enters the household so a new birthstone crystal can be added. This keeps their paw “current.” For rescue pets people should use the day the pet is brought home as a new birthday because they are "re-born" and have a whole new life once they go home with their forever family. Memory Paws® hold a tiny bit of your pet’s cremains (ashes). - July 03, 2014 - Puppy Paws Inc

Jacob’s Diamond & Estate Jewelry Introduces an Art Deco Sapphire, Diamond, and Rock Crystal Bow That Once Belonged to the Estate of Jacqueline Kennedy Jacob’s Diamond & Estate Jewelry, a vintage and estate jewelry store based in Los Angeles, CA that features unique second hand items such as estate diamond rings, vintage engagement rings, and Art Deco necklaces, recently announced that they have acquired a special brooch from the estate of Jacqueline Kennedy. - June 26, 2014 - Jacob's Diamond And Estate Jewelry

Jacob’s Diamond & Estate Jewelry Publishes Full Page Advertisement in Town & Country Magazine Jacob’s Diamond & Estate Jewelry, a company that purchases and collects vintage and estate jewelry, such as emerald brooches, estate diamond rings, and Art Deco necklaces, recently announced that they will be publishing a full page advertisement in the June/July issue of Town & Country Magazine. - June 26, 2014 - Jacob's Diamond And Estate Jewelry

Magnabilities LLC, Approved by the Direct Sales Association, DSA Magnabilities LLC announces that it has been approved for membership into the Direct Selling Association (DSA). After a more than a yearlong rigorous approval process, Magnabilities demonstrated its dedication to the highest level of ethical obligations. “We are very proud to be a member of the DSA,” said Steve Heaney, President of Magnabilities. - June 10, 2014 - Magnabilities

Jacob’s Diamond & Estate Jewelry Showcases Recent Jewelry Purchases at the Las Vegas Antique Jewelry & Watch Show and the Pasadena Convention Center Jacob’s Diamond & Estate Jewelry will be showcasing their recently purchased estate jewels, along with their entire collection of antique and estate jewelry at the upcoming Las Vegas Antique Jewelry & Watch Show at the Paris Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. - May 31, 2014 - Jacob's Diamond And Estate Jewelry

GemFind Celebrates 15 Years with Responsive Web Design, Growth News Established in 1999, GemFind’s range of services have expanded from website development to digital marketing, with all of the company’s applications and websites now featuring responsive web design. Offering the latest web-browsing technology presents tremendous growth opportunities for GemFind as it celebrates a milestone anniversary in 2014. - February 19, 2014 - GemFind