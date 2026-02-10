Recent Headlines
FashionSonder Jewellery to Present the 2026 "Dragon-Horse Spirit" Lunar New Year Series
FashionSonder will launch its 2026 Chinese Lunar New Year special collection at 00:00 on February 16, 2026 (Lunar New Year's Eve). - February 10, 2026 - FashionSonder - Cheap Jewelry
FashionSonder Jewelry to Launch 2025 Christmas Collection "Winter Hymn," Reimagining Festive Art Through Eastern Aesthetics
FashionSonder will launch its 2025 Christmas collection, "Winter Hymn," on December 25, 2025. - December 24, 2025 - FashionSonder - Cheap Jewelry
FashionSonder Jewellery to Launch "Bright Eyes" Collection on World Sight Day, Advocating for Global Vision Health Through Jewelry Art
Jewellery brand FashionSonder Jewellery announced today that it will officially release the "Bright Eyes" high jewellery collection on October 9, 2025, World Sight Day, under the theme "Protect Your Vision, Protect the Windows to the Soul." Centered around eye-inspired designs,... - October 11, 2025 - FashionSonder - Cheap Jewelry
FashionSonder Jewelry to Launch "Peach & Plum" Teacher's Day Collection: Honoring Educators with Eastern Aesthetics
FashionSonder Jewelry will launch a "Peach & Plum" jewelry collection on September 10, 2025, China's Teacher's Day. - September 11, 2025 - FashionSonder - Cheap Jewelry
FashionSonder Jewelry Accelerates Digital Transformation: AI Models to Dominate 80% of Product Displays
FashionSonder Jewelry company will increase its use of AI models in jewelry displays from the current 30% to 80% by November 1, 2025. - August 19, 2025 - FashionSonder - Cheap Jewelry
FashionSonder Jewelry 7th Anniversary Exhibition Opens at Starlight Art Museum
August 1–31, free admission to the public: ten best-selling masterpieces and never-before-seen rarities displayed together for the first time. - July 28, 2025 - FashionSonder - Cheap Jewelry
FashionSonder Jewelry Celebrates 7th Anniversary with the Launch of the "Heart of Peace" Collection
FashionSonder Jewelry is set to unveil the “Heart of Peace” jewelry collection on July 28, 2025 to celebrates its 7th anniversary. - July 18, 2025 - FashionSonder - Cheap Jewelry
FashionSonder Jewelry Brings the Night Sky Within Reach
FashionSonder Jewelry will launch the “Stellar Wish Edition” on August 1, 2025. - July 16, 2025 - FashionSonder - Cheap Jewelry
GemFind Digital Solutions Partners with EDI Options to Revolutionize Connectivity Between Jewelry Retailers and Vendors
GemFind Digital Solutions, a leading digital marketing and technology provider for the jewelry industry, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with EDI Options, an industry pioneer in electronic data interchange (EDI) solutions. This collaboration is set to redefine the way jewelry retailers and vendors connect, communicate, and conduct business in the digital age. - May 23, 2025 - GemFind
Metro Jewelry Plaza Welcomes Next-Generation Designers, Diamond Dealers, and Watch Brands Under New Ownership
The iconic jewelry district in Downtown Miami is undergoing a dynamic transformation as Metro Jewelry Plaza officially opens its doors for business to the jewelry trades this June, ushering in a new wave of young artisans, contemporary jewelry designers, diamond and bridal dealers, and luxury watch companies. - April 25, 2025 - Metro Jewelry Plaza
FashionSonder's 6th Anniversary Limited Edition Jewelry Released
To commemorate the company's sixth anniversary, FashionSonder has launched a series of limited edition jewelry to reward customers and demonstrate the company's commitment to exquisite craftsmanship. - April 30, 2024 - FashionSonder - Cheap Jewelry
Foterra Jewelry Announces the Grand Opening of Their Retail Location
Foterra Jewelry, a photo jewelry brand, is pleased to invite customers to the grand opening celebration of their new retail location in Portland on April 28, from 3 PM - 7 PM. The event will feature a sip-and-shop event, allowing customers to explore Foterra Jewelry's unique pieces. Attendees can expect plenty of surprises along with Foterra's latest collection of photo jewelry pieces. Learn more at foterrajewelry.com. - April 17, 2023 - Foterra Jewelry
GemFind's Newest Tool: "In Store Personal Shopper-Video Call"
GemFind Digital Solutions, the #1 technology and digital marketing agency in the jewelry industry, released their newest innovation, In Store Personal Shopper - Video Call. GemFind’s new Video Call, in exclusive partnership with Oktium technology, allows jewelers to provide an in store shopping experience via video chat with their customers. - October 18, 2022 - GemFind
Nikola Valenti Unveils Free Trial for Jewelry Subscription Service
The online jewelry store allows users to keep pieces of jewelry in their possession for up to 25 days, after which they can decide to either follow through with the purchase, or return the items to the store at no expense. - January 24, 2022 - Nikola Valenti
Wholesale Silver Jewelry Supplier, Safasilver.com from Thailand, Added Over 1000 New Designs to Website
Due to COVID-19, many things have changed, which will have a long-lasting impact on how business works. The same goes for the jewelry business and how it is purchased. Safasilver.com has added more than 1000 silver jewelry designs in the past three months, providing these fashion jewelry pieces to... - October 08, 2021 - Safasilver.co.ltd
Frannie & Elinor Releases Handcrafted Jewelry Collection "Reflected Joy"
Launch of "Reflected Joy" announced - Minimalist Handmade Jewelry Designs; Unique hammered gold and sterling jewelry; Modern mixed metals; Classic drop earrings; Swarovski world-class crystals and pearls; Intricately patterned pendants and necklaces - October 15, 2020 - Frannie & Elinor
Kristen Baird® Jewelry Voted "Best Jewelry Store in Savannah" for 2020 Best of the Best Awards
This marks the third year in a row that the local jeweler has won this award. - October 01, 2020 - Kristen Baird® Jewelry
New Jewellery Brand That Takes Inspiration from the 20th Century Modern Movement
Elara Announces Their New Launch for Winter-Spring 2020/21 Collection. - September 29, 2020 - Elara Jewellery
Kristen Baird® Jewelry Selected by Globalgiving as Red Backpack Fund Recipient
Local jewelry designer receives $5,000 Grant from The Spanx by Sara Blakely Foundation. - May 28, 2020 - Kristen Baird® Jewelry
Chelsea Bond Jewelry Launches Retail Partnership with Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center
Chelsea Bond Jewelry, a domestic and international leading spa jewelry brand led by founder Chelsea Bond, announced today that it has launched a retail partnership with The Spa at Four Seasons Philadelphia. This retail partnership expands Chelsea Bond’s current portfolio of domestic and international Four Seasons Hotel retail partnerships and marks the first in Chelsea's native state of Pennsylvania. - June 26, 2019 - Chelsea Bond Jewelry
Chelsea Bond Jewelry Announces the Launch of the OCEAN DIAMONDS Collection at ESPA Baha Mar
Chelsea Bond Jewelry, a domestic and international leading spa jewelry brand led by founder Chelsea Bond, announced today that it has launched OCEAN DIAMONDS, an assortment of pavé diamond and sterling silver necklaces at ESPA Baha Mar in The Bahamas. This line expands Chelsea Bond’s current collections of gemstone jewelry which retails online as well as the US, Caribbean and Indian Ocean Markets. - April 24, 2018 - Chelsea Bond Jewelry
4 Reasons Your Store Needs an eCommerce Website
New and returning customers are critical for growing your business. But sometimes, getting new customers and connecting with current ones is easier said than done. Developing an eCommerce website easily allows you to bring your sales online, breaking down any barriers of a physical location and... - March 18, 2018 - GemFind
Chelsea Bond Jewelry Launches Partnership in MEA Region at Four Seasons Resort Seychelles
Chelsea Bond Jewelry, a domestic and international leading spa jewelry brand led by founder Chelsea Bond, announced today that it has launched a partnership with Hilltop Spa at Four Seasons Resort Seychelles. This retail partnership expands Chelsea Bond’s current portfolio of retail partnerships from the US and Caribbean markets to the Middle East/Africa region. - November 12, 2017 - Chelsea Bond Jewelry
GemFind Partners with The Edge to Improve Customer Experience
GemFind announced that it has reached a strategic partnership agreement with leading industry point-of-sale provider The Edge. This move seeks to improve the overall customer experience of both online and in-the-store consumers. - November 01, 2017 - GemFind
GemFind's Blog: How to Reach National and Local Customers
Your online jewelry business can attract both national and local customers using various affordable marketing techniques such as local SEO and pay-per-click (PPC) advertising. Building valuable unique content is also one of the foundations to a successful website that draws organic traffic. Here are ways you can put these techniques together to form an effective marketing strategy for your jewelry website. - July 08, 2017 - GemFind
GemFind Rolls Out New Reporting Feature for JewelCloud App
GemFind, a leading web technologies and digital marketing firm specializing in the jewelry industry, is announcing the launch of a new reporting module for their popular JewelCloud App. The new feature will be formally unveiled by GemFind at the JCK Luxury Show in Las Vegas commencing on June 2nd. - June 02, 2017 - GemFind
JewelryBund Inc., a Professional and Innovative Wholesale Jewelry Supplier Offers 20,000+ Fashion Jewelry Styles
Leading wholesale jewelry supplier offers 20,000+ wide range of jewelry collections and innovatively develop according to the world jewelry trends so as to serve buyers worldwide. - February 24, 2017 - JewelryBund Inc.
Knots and Sparklez to Participate in Luxury Celebrity Gift Lounge in Honor of the 2016 Primetime Emmys Nominees and Presenters
A Brooklyn based artisan is pleased to announce her shop, Knots and Sparklez, in association with The Artisan Group, will participate in an invitation-only luxury celebrity gift lounge hosted by GBK Productions on September 16-17, 2016 at an exclusive location in Beverly Hills, California in honor... - August 30, 2016 - Knots and Sparklez
Bridal Jewelry Designer Jeff Cooper Designs Joins GemFind’s JewelCloud®
Retailers around the world can now access the award-winning designs in social product network JewelCloud® and use assets on their websites as well as Facebook pages. - August 24, 2016 - GemFind
Chelsea Bond Jewelry to Showcase New Collection at Florida Spa Association Event at the Breakers Palm Beach
Chelsea Bond Jewelry announces they will exhibit at the highly anticipated Florida Spa Association members-only event at The Breakers Palm Beach on Aug. 16, 2016. - August 13, 2016 - Chelsea Bond Jewelry
DIANA Joins GemFind's Social Product Network JewelCloud
Retailers can now easily access DIANA’s products in GemFind’s responsive JewelCloud® tool. - June 10, 2016 - GemFind
A Symbolic Jewelry Collection: TOMAxALEX Release Their New Summer Love Jewelry Collection
TOMAxALEX just released their brand new "Summer Love" collection, and the Summer Love collection entails their beautiful and stunning “deep conscious, connection rings.” The Summer Love collection is aimed towards the fairer sex that have a spiritual connection and would like to connect through TOMAxALEX's stunning finger jewelry. - June 09, 2016 - TOMAxALEX
James Breski Joins GemFind's Social Product Network JewelCloud
Authorized retailers can now easily access James Breski's product feed in responsive JewelCloud® App on their websites. - June 08, 2016 - GemFind
Goldman Joins GemFind’s Social Product Network JewelCloud
Retailers can now easily access Goldman’s products in GemFind’s responsive JewelCloud tool. - June 01, 2016 - GemFind
Jewelry Instantly at Customers’ Fingertips with GemFind’s New Facebook App
GemFind is spearheading the jewelry marketing industry with the first Facebook app to reveal a live product gallery. - May 25, 2016 - GemFind
Whitehouse Brothers Joins GemFind's Social Product Network JewelCloud
Authorized retailers can now easily access Whitehouse Brothers's product feed in responsive JewelCloud® App on their websites. - May 19, 2016 - GemFind
Chelsea Bond Jewelry Hosts Trunk Show at The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami
Join us on Tuesday, March 22, 2016 from 1pm-6pm at The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami, for an exclusive Chelsea Bond Jewelry trunk show. Come meet the artist behind these globally-inspired designs, Chelsea Bond, as she showcases one-of-a-kind, romantic druzy and gemstone jewelry available in... - March 18, 2016 - Chelsea Bond Jewelry
Criscara Announces Launch of Firefly Jewelry Collection
Spring/Summer2016 Collection Available Now. - March 16, 2016 - criscara
Chelsea Bond Launches SPA BRIDAL Jewelry Line for Luxury Resort Spas
Chelsea Bond Jewelry launches its SPA BRIDAL jewelry line for luxury spas. Glittering crystals, freshwater pearls, beading, lace and tulle comprise this stunning collection tailored for spa bridal clients. Each piece of jewelry and hair accessory has been meticulously handcrafted in the US for brides getting married in romantic locations. - February 18, 2016 - Chelsea Bond Jewelry
Jewelry of Stuart Engagement & Bridal Valentines Day Event
Jewelry of Stuart announces a special in-store event for all of their clientele Feb. 4 – 15 - February 03, 2016 - Jewelry of Stuart
AGS Selects GemFind to Help Members with Online Marketing
The American Gem Society (AGS) has announced a new strategic partnership with GemFind. As part of this agreement, AGS members now receive special pricing on GemFind’s web technology services, such as websites, social media marketing, web apps, and more. - January 29, 2016 - GemFind
ArtCarved Bridal Joins GemFind’s Social Product Network JewelCloud®
Authorized retailers can now easily access ArtCarved’s product feed in responsive JewelCloud® App on their websites as well as Facebook. - October 15, 2015 - GemFind
Bling Jewelz Announces an Update of the Women’s Chunky Necklaces
Bling Jewelz, a popular brand of jewelry and accessories, brings an update of their impressive Women’s Chunky Necklaces line. Unique designs, use of 14k gold and rhodium silver and affordable rates make each of these pieces a great choice for the woman of today. Bold and beautiful, the... - September 07, 2015 - Bling Jewelz
From a Barrier Island to Beverly Hills: Chelsea Bond Jewelry® to be Featured at Luxury Celebrity Gift Lounge in Honor of the 2015 Primetime Emmys
Chelsea Bond Jewelry® (www.chelseabondjewelry.com) has been invited to take part in association with The Artisan Group, in an invitation-only luxury celebrity gift lounge hosted by GBK Productions on September 18-19, 2015 at an exclusive location in Beverly Hills, California. - August 27, 2015 - Chelsea Bond Jewelry
Le Vian Joins GemFind’s Social Product Network JewelCloud®
Authorized retailers can now easily access Le Vian’s product feed and digital assets in GemFind’s responsive JewelCloud® tool. - June 22, 2015 - GemFind
Introducing Ttereve Handcrafted Jewelry on Ttereve and Etsy
Ttereve, a private label brand, is pleased to introduce its exotic, high-quality handcrafted jewelry on Ttereve and Etsy, even as it offers new deals to shoppers. - June 18, 2015 - Ttereve
Designer Vanna K Joins GemFind’s Social Product Network JewelCloud®
Vanna K makes products and digital assets accessible and available for distribution to Authorised retailers through GemFind’s responsive JewelCloud® platfporm. - May 21, 2015 - GemFind
H.J. Namdar Joins GemFind’s Social Product Network JewelCloud®
Local retailers can now easily access H.J. Namdar’s product feed in GemFind’s responsive JewelCloud® tool. - May 14, 2015 - GemFind
Tycoon Joins GemFind’s Social Product Network JewelCloud®
Local retailers can now easily access Tycoon’s product feed and digital assets in GemFind’s responsive JewelCloud® tool and feed to their website. - May 12, 2015 - GemFind
GemFind Launches Retail Locator Facebook App Pushing Online Traffic in Store
Local retailers are seamlessly featured alongside jewelry vendor collections with GemFind’s latest Facebook App. - May 08, 2015 - GemFind