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Jewelry & Silverware Manufacturing

Companies

Platinum Company Profiles

Crysobel

Crysobel

Gaitri, the creative spirit behind Crysobel, conceived the fine jewelry collection as an expression of her personal experiences. Each handcrafted piece showcases her diverse background rooted in...

Gold Company Profiles

Nash Universal Ventures (PVT) LTD

Nash Universal Ventures (PVT) LTD

NashGems is an international gemstone business specializing in natural sapphires and fine coloured gemstones, serving clients across the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and Europe...

Company Profiles

925 Silver Jewelry Co, LTD.

925 Silver Jewelry Co, LTD.

Welcome to 925SILVER4U.COM, your official wholesale silver jewelry supplier. We don't want your money, we want your business! Read this to see what that means. Quality sterling silver jewelry is...

Aarti Jewels

Aarti Jewels

We manufacture and export diamond and gem studded jewelry in 10, 14 and 18K in yellow, white and other various metals. Produced with latest market trends AARTI JEWELS offers complete range of...

Advermark India Pvt Ltd. (Jewellery div)

Advermark India Pvt Ltd. (Jewellery div)

Advermark made a zealous entry into the industry as a quality manufacturer and exporter of exclusive handicrafts. The firm was incorporated in 1999 and, since then, we have made fruitful endeavors to...

Amazing Belt Buckles

Amazing Belt Buckles

Fashion belt buckles, belts and accessories at wholesale prices. Includes licensed designs such as Superman and Batman belt Buckles and the NFL as well as their own unique designs.

Amoretti Brothers

Amoretti Brothers

Amoretti Brothers offers exquisite home furnishing, giftware, home decoration and accessories. All our products are 100% handmade. Amoretti Brothers takes great pride in bringing you goods that marry...

Amy Peters' Studio

Amy Peters' Studio

Fun, Whimsical and Inspiring...Jewelry that holds special meaning for the wearer. Most of the jewelry designs are inscribed with an inspirational message, meant to create a connection for the...

AY Jewelry Co., Ltd

AY Jewelry Co., Ltd

AYPearl.com is a website especially providing service on jewelry wholesale on line. We can provide to our customers with Pearl jewelry, Crystal jewelry，Turquoise jewelry, SWAROVSKI jewelry ,...

Beadnic Co., Ltd

Beadnic Co., Ltd

Beadnic.com is the world leading Wholesale Fashion Jewelry Manufacturer and Exporter. High Quality, Great Selection and Lowest Prices Guaranteed. Shop now for the latest fashion jewelry trends.

Best Luck Inter 1999 Jewelry Manufacturer Co., Ltd.

Best Luck Inter 1999 Jewelry Manufacturer Co., Ltd.

Founded in 1982 "BEST LUCK" has grown to become one of the leading jewelry manufacturers of high quality and service in Thailand. Our creative designs have become the prime sources and spread through...

Cali Luxury

Cali Luxury

Selling fine lingerie & Swarovski crystal jewelry at surprisingly low prices. Free shipping. Money back guarantee. Gorgeous items: affordable prices.

Catch-22bali

Catch-22bali

Bags and sandals producers and wholesaler in bali.

CB Fine Jewelry

CB Fine Jewelry

Employing more than 200 skilled workers and craftsmen, CB Fine Jewelry a leading provider of outsource manufacturing services to jewelry designers, brands, and wholesalers. We do not sell directly to...

China Yoomay Decorative Chains Co, Ltd.

China Yoomay Decorative Chains Co, Ltd.

China YOOMAY decorative chains co;Ltd. is a manufacturer of metal decorative chains including ball chain,iron chain,brass chain,alumimum chain,costume chain,jewelry,key chain etc

Faith Deal Exports

Faith Deal Exports

We are a manufacturer and exporter of costume jewelery like neacklaces, breaclets, earrings, etc. We have our own manufacturing unit in Delhi India so our quality is the best; delevery are very...

Fiona Creations

Fiona Creations

We are pleased to advise you of the establishment of Fiona Creations and our plans to meaningfully associate ourselves with you. Fiona Creations, incepted in 1995, today is one of India’s...

GemFind

GemFind

WWW.GEMFIND.COM

Gems Town

Gems Town

We manufacture studded diamond Jewellery for Indian & Wesrern look with using precious and semi precious sparkling stons in gold, sliver and with diamonds. Our products range includes rings,...

Global Jewels Gallery Inc.

Global Jewels Gallery Inc.

We are manufacturer of all kind of 925 sterling silver jewellery with latest design. For more information please contact us or visit our official site.

HeartStrings Enterprises

HeartStrings Enterprises

Welcome to Heartstrings Enterprises, a leading wholesaler for monogrammed silver jewelry. Heartstrings is a family owned and operated business. We strive to continually update our jewelry and gifts...

HKD Diamond Laboratories Canada

HKD Diamond Laboratories Canada

HKD Diamond Laboratories Canada was established in 1990 to provide secure and reliable gemological services to jewellery manufacturers, retailers, and wholesalers. Over the past 15 years the company...

In The Pink Designs

In The Pink Designs

In The Pink Designs creates jewelry to proudly display its clients most treasured family photos. I feel privileged each time a client places an order with us. I know that they are not just...

Jane Taylor Jewelry

Jane Taylor Jewelry

Jane Taylor began her business in 1994 with the intention of bringing heirloom quality, hand-made jewelry together with contemporary design. The result has been exquisite, wearable and timeless...

Jay Roberts Jewelers Chamilia

Jay Roberts Jewelers Chamilia

Jay Roberts Jewelers, Southern New Jersey’s number one Jeweler, has a retail website at www.jayrobertsjewelers.com featuring a wide range of fine Swiss watches and top designer jewelry...

Kris Kreations

Kris Kreations

Kris Kreations exports Indian handicrafts, unique ethnic gifts, personalized corporate promotional gifts, home furnishings, wood zari handmade paper photo frames boxes, art craft supplies, ancient...

Liberti

Liberti

The mission of Liberti is to help transform consumers into socially conscious change makers here in America, one transaction at a time. Liberti is a one-of-a kind jewelry made in America model...

Lolli by reincarnation

Lolli by reincarnation

Lolli by reincarnation offers products that are hand cut and sewn.  Bags available in up to 60 colors, sandals that can be worn in at least 30 different styles. 

Madhuvan Exports

Madhuvan Exports

We intoduce to you our company MADHUVAN EXPORTS as a manufacturer and exporter of precious and semiprecious stones , stones beads,and fancy shapes. And SILVER’N’SILVER as a manufacturer...

New Age Diamonds

New Age Diamonds

New Age Diamonds is one of the biggest man-made diamond manufacturers. The company produces fancy coloured cultured diamonds which have optical, chemical, and physical properties of natural diamonds.

Ola Gorie Jewellery

Ola Gorie Jewellery

Ola Gorie is one of Britain’s most important jewellery designers of recent times. A pioneer in the 1960s, she explored her Celtic and Norse heritage to find inspiration for stylish, wearable,...

OM Indixpo

OM Indixpo

we wish to introduce ourselves as manufacturer and exporter of Costume, Imitation and Fashion Jewellery & Accessories for Men and Women from Delhi India, with very vast range of items/categories..

ORANGe-Bali

ORANGe-Bali

We feel great pleasure to introduce ourselves as an Exporter and Manufacturer of all kinds of Balinese handmade crafts based handicraft and Designer accessories for all seasons. We have in-house...

Oraphan Exports

Oraphan Exports

Oraphan Exports is Leading Exporter of Silver and Gold jewelry,Hiphopjewelry,body jewelry and Stainless steel jewelry,We can Produce any type of Machine made and Handmade designs with or without...

Orosilber.com

Orosilber.com

We Source, We Develop & Produce We find things, we share them. Ok, so perhaps it's not quite that simple. In truth, the world is scoured from top to bottom, from the internet to the corner shop,...

Pamela Froman Fine Jewelry

Pamela Froman Fine Jewelry

The Pamela Froman Fine Jewelry Collection is comprised mostly of one-of-a-kind and limited edition pieces, and unique handmade chains, created from Platinum, 22k, or a combination of carefully mixed...

Pasternak Findings

Pasternak Findings

Pasternak Findings is a privately owned company, held by Zeev and Martine Pasternak, who have been in the jewelry findings supply business for more than 20 years. Pasternak Findings is the...

PinkCity Jewel House

PinkCity Jewel House

Our jewelry is hallmarked 92.5 % pure Sterling Silver. * It is studded only with ‘fine facet quality’ genuine gemstones, unlike a lot of ‘beach silver’ that uses cheap...

Poko Tungsten INC.

Poko Tungsten INC.

Tungsten jewelery is a new and increasingly popular fashion in today's international jewelry market. Tungsten carbide is hypoallergenic, chemically insert and therefore will not oxidize, cause...

Prabhakar Djewels (P) Ltd.

Prabhakar Djewels (P) Ltd.

Djewels.org is India's Largest Online Diamond Jewelry Shopping Website with Thousands of Exclusive Designs. We are an Exporter, Manufacturer and Wholesaler of high quality Certified loose Diamonds...

SeaStar Jewelry Co.,Ltd.

SeaStar Jewelry Co.,Ltd.

Seastar Jewelry Co.,Ltd. is a big professional gemstone company which can manufacture, produce and trade. Its main production includes many kinds of natural gemstones and synthetic gemstones. The...

Seraphik

Seraphik

Seraphik is futuristic designs in gemstone diamond jewelry featuring bracelets, pendants, earrings, rings and necklaces. It is a statement of your exquisite taste and urge to be different stunningly...

SteelVineyards, llc

SteelVineyards, llc

We strive to be a company that stands outside the box. Through our custom products and unique point of views and designs, SteelVineyards delivers something you can always count on... What Is Never...

Stuti International

Stuti International

We are manufactrer of silver Jewelry, Gemstone Beads since 2002 in Jaipur.

The Five Element5

The Five Element5

We are THE FIVE ELEMENT5 fashion jewellery We create a wide range of latest & greatest trends in handmade jewellery Especially with 24K gold, resin, 925 sterling silver, Swarovsky crystal...

Top Pearl Jewelry

Top Pearl Jewelry

ToPearl Jewelry Inc. - www.topearl.com, China's online wholesale jewelry company, supplies Chinese cultured freshwater & akoya pearl beads and strands,pearl jewelry including pearl...

Turquoise

Turquoise

We are a manufacturer specializing in supplying turquoise beads,cabochons,carvings, and rough turquoise direct from turquoise mining area of China.

Wedding Rings Direct

Wedding Rings Direct

Wedding Rings Direct is a high quality jeweller based on the internet that offers 50% off high street prices. With over 20 years experience in the Jewellery trade, Wedding Rings Direct began life as...

Wristbands With A Message

Wristbands With A Message

Wristbands With a Message™ customizes silicone wristbands similar to the incredibly popular LIVESTRONG® band, but with your very own design & no minimum order? If you need one or one...

Yiwu Niya Jewelry

Yiwu Niya Jewelry

Yiwu Niya Jewelry Co.Ltd. is located in YIWU which is the lagest commodity fair in China. We have all kinds of experienced technical staff and perfect management systems. We can...

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