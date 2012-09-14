PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Jewelry & Silverware Manufacturing
Costume Jewelry & Novelty Manufacturing
Jewelers' Material & Lapidary Work Manufacturing
Jewelry (except Costume) Manufacturing
Silverware & Hollowware Manufacturing
  
Jewelry & Silverware Manufacturing
Crysobel Crysobel San Francisco, CA
Gaitri, the creative spirit behind Crysobel, conceived the fine jewelry collection as an expression of her personal experiences. Each handcrafted piece showcases her diverse background rooted... 
925 Silver Jewelry Co, LTD. 925 Silver Jewelry Co, LTD. Bangkok, Thailand
Welcome to 925SILVER4U.COM, your official wholesale silver jewelry supplier. We don't want your money, we want your business! Read this... 
Aarti Jewels Aarti Jewels Mumbai, India
We manufacture and export diamond and gem studded jewelry in 10, 14 and 18K in yellow, white and other various metals. Produced with latest... 
Advermark India Pvt Ltd. (Jewellery div) Advermark India Pvt Ltd. (Jewellery div) New Delhi, India
Advermark made a zealous entry into the industry as a quality manufacturer and exporter of exclusive handicrafts. The firm was incorporated... 
Amazing Belt Buckles Amazing Belt Buckles Los Angeles, CA
Fashion belt buckles, belts and accessories at wholesale prices. Includes licensed designs such as Superman and Batman belt... 
Amoretti Brothers Amoretti Brothers New York, NY
Amoretti Brothers offers exquisite home furnishing, giftware, home decoration and accessories. All our products are 100% handmade. Amoretti... 
Amy Peters' Studio Amy Peters' Studio Pismo Beach, Ca
Fun, Whimsical and Inspiring...Jewelry that holds special meaning for the wearer. Most of the jewelry designs are inscribed with an... 
AY Jewelry Co., Ltd AY Jewelry Co., Ltd beijing, China
AYPearl.com is a website especially providing service on jewelry wholesale on line. We can provide to our customers with Pearl jewelry,... 
Beadnic Co., Ltd Beadnic Co., Ltd Bangkok, Thailand
Beadnic.com is the world leading Wholesale Fashion Jewelry Manufacturer and Exporter. High Quality, Great Selection and Lowest Prices Guaranteed. 
Best Luck Inter 1999 Jewelry Manufacturer Co., Ltd. Best Luck Inter 1999 Jewelry Manufacture... Bangkok, Thailand
Founded in 1982 "BEST LUCK" has grown to become one of the leading jewelry manufacturers of high quality and service in Thailand. Our creative... 
Cali Luxury Cali Luxury Los Angeles, CA
Selling fine lingerie & Swarovski crystal jewelry at surprisingly low prices. Free shipping. Money back guarantee. Gorgeous items:... 
Catch-22bali Catch-22bali dps, Indonesia
Bags and sandals producers and wholesaler in bali. 
CB Fine Jewelry CB Fine Jewelry Bangkok, Thailand
Employing more than 200 skilled workers and craftsmen, CB Fine Jewelry a leading provider of outsource manufacturing services to jewelry... 
China Yoomay Decorative Chains Co, Ltd. China Yoomay Decorative Chains Co, Ltd. dong yang, China
China YOOMAY decorative chains co;Ltd. is a manufacturer of metal decorative chains including ball chain,iron chain,brass chain,alumimum... 
Faith Deal Exports Faith Deal Exports Delhi, India
We are a manufacturer and exporter of costume jewelery like neacklaces, breaclets, earrings, etc. We have our own manufacturing unit in... 
Fiona Creations Fiona Creations New Delhi, India
We are pleased to advise you of the establishment of Fiona Creations and our plans to meaningfully associate ourselves with you. Fiona... 
GemFind GemFind Henderson, Nv
WWW.GEMFIND.COM 
Gems Town Gems Town jaipur, India
We manufacture studded diamond Jewellery for Indian & Wesrern look with using precious and semi precious sparkling stons in gold, sliver... 
Global Jewels Gallery Inc. Global Jewels Gallery Inc. Jaipur, India
We are manufacturer of all kind of 925 sterling silver jewellery with latest design. For more information please contact us or visit our... 
HeartStrings Enterprises HeartStrings Enterprises AL
Welcome to Heartstrings Enterprises, a leading wholesaler for monogrammed silver jewelry. Heartstrings is a family owned and operated business. 
HKD Diamond Laboratories Canada HKD Diamond Laboratories Canada Bangkok, Thailand
HKD Diamond Laboratories Canada was established in 1990 to provide secure and reliable gemological services to jewellery manufacturers,... 
In The Pink Designs In The Pink Designs FL
In The Pink Designs creates jewelry to proudly display its clients most treasured family photos. I feel privileged each time a client... 
Jane Taylor Jewelry Jane Taylor Jewelry rochester, mn
Jane Taylor began her business in 1994 with the intention of bringing heirloom quality, hand-made jewelry together with contemporary design. 
Jay Roberts Jewelers Chamilia Jay Roberts Jewelers Chamilia Marlton, NJ
Jay Roberts Jewelers, Southern New Jersey’s number one Jeweler, has a retail website at www.jayrobertsjewelers.com featuring a wide... 
Kris Kreations Kris Kreations Ghaziabad, India
Kris Kreations exports Indian handicrafts, unique ethnic gifts, personalized corporate promotional gifts, home furnishings, wood zari handmade... 
Liberti Liberti Denver, CO
The mission of Liberti is to help transform consumers into socially conscious change makers here in America, one transaction at a time. 
Lolli by reincarnation Lolli by reincarnation NY, NY
Lolli by reincarnation offers products that are hand cut and sewn.  Bags available in up to 60 colors, sandals that can be worn in... 
Madhuvan Exports Madhuvan Exports jaipur, India
We intoduce to you our company MADHUVAN EXPORTS as a manufacturer and exporter of precious and semiprecious stones , stones beads,and fancy... 
New Age Diamonds New Age Diamonds
New Age Diamonds is one of the biggest man-made diamond manufacturers. The company produces fancy coloured cultured diamonds which have... 
Ola Gorie Jewellery Ola Gorie Jewellery Orkney, United Kingdom
Ola Gorie is one of Britain’s most important jewellery designers of recent times. A pioneer in the 1960s, she explored her Celtic... 
OM Indixpo OM Indixpo Delhi, India
we wish to introduce ourselves as manufacturer and exporter of Costume, Imitation and Fashion Jewellery & Accessories for Men and Women... 
ORANGe-Bali ORANGe-Bali Denpasar, Indonesia
We feel great pleasure to introduce ourselves as an Exporter and Manufacturer of all kinds of Balinese handmade crafts based handicraft... 
Oraphan Exports Oraphan Exports Bangkok, Thailand
Oraphan Exports is Leading Exporter of Silver and Gold jewelry,Hiphopjewelry,body jewelry and Stainless steel jewelry,We can Produce any... 
Orosilber.com Orosilber.com New Delhi, India
We Source, We Develop & Produce We find things, we share them. Ok, so perhaps it's not quite that simple. In truth, the world is scoured... 
Pamela Froman Fine Jewelry Pamela Froman Fine Jewelry Los Angeles, CA
The Pamela Froman Fine Jewelry Collection is comprised mostly of one-of-a-kind and limited edition pieces, and unique handmade chains, created... 
Pasternak Findings Pasternak Findings Tel-Aviv, Israel
Pasternak Findings is a privately owned company, held by Zeev and Martine Pasternak, who have been in the jewelry findings supply business... 
PinkCity Jewel House PinkCity Jewel House Jaipur, India
Our jewelry is hallmarked 92.5 % pure Sterling Silver. * It is studded only with ‘fine facet quality’ genuine gemstones,... 
Poko Tungsten INC. Poko Tungsten INC. shenzhen, China
Tungsten jewelery is a new and increasingly popular fashion in today's international jewelry market. Tungsten carbide is hypoallergenic,... 
Prabhakar Djewels (P) Ltd. Prabhakar Djewels (P) Ltd. New delhi, India
Djewels.org is India's Largest Online Diamond Jewelry Shopping Website with Thousands of Exclusive Designs. We are an Exporter, Manufacturer... 
SeaStar Jewelry Co.,Ltd. SeaStar Jewelry Co.,Ltd. GuangZhou, China
Seastar Jewelry Co.,Ltd. is a big professional gemstone company which can manufacture, produce and trade. Its main production includes many... 
Seraphik Seraphik Jaipur, India
Seraphik is futuristic designs in gemstone diamond jewelry featuring bracelets, pendants, earrings, rings and necklaces. It is a statement... 
SteelVineyards, llc SteelVineyards, llc Scottsdale, Az
We strive to be a company that stands outside the box. Through our custom products and unique point of views and designs, SteelVineyards... 
Stuti International Stuti International Jaipur, India
We are manufactrer of silver Jewelry, Gemstone Beads since 2002 in Jaipur. 
The Five Element5 The Five Element5 Hong Kong S.A.R.
We are THE FIVE ELEMENT5 fashion jewellery We create a wide range of latest & greatest trends in handmade jewellery Especially... 
Top Pearl Jewelry Top Pearl Jewelry Guangzhou, China
ToPearl Jewelry Inc. - www.topearl.com, China's online wholesale jewelry company, supplies Chinese cultured freshwater & akoya pearl... 
Turquoise Turquoise shiyan,hubei, China
We are a manufacturer specializing in supplying turquoise beads,cabochons,carvings, and rough turquoise direct from turquoise mining area... 
Wedding Rings Direct Wedding Rings Direct Brighton, United Kingdom
Wedding Rings Direct is a high quality jeweller based on the internet that offers 50% off high street prices. With over 20 years experience... 
Wristbands With A Message Wristbands With A Message TX
Wristbands With a Message™ customizes silicone wristbands similar to the incredibly popular LIVESTRONG® band, but with your very... 
Yiwu Niya Jewelry Yiwu Niya Jewelry Yiwu, China
Yiwu Niya Jewelry Co.Ltd. is located in YIWU which is the lagest commodity fair in China. We have all kinds of experienced... 
