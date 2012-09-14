PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Earthing and Joining of Enclosure/Cabinet Panels - a Quick and Easy Solution from DIRAK/FDB Panel Fittings The task of joining metal panels while creating an earth point is made easier with the new grounding cage nut from FDB Panel Fittings which is designed especially for use in electronic equipment, 19” racks, server cabinets and similar. It enables quick, simple joining of panels and creates a stable... - December 19, 2019 - FDB Panel Fittings

New Emergency Hammer from EMKA - an Indispensable Lifesaver Emergency hammers are a familiar sight in buses or trains, where they are located ready to use and clearly visible, right next to the windows. EMKA has now introduced a new advance on the traditional design of emergency hammer for breaking tempered and laminated glass, as well as insulating glass. - December 13, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.

New PINET 90° Stainless Steel Concealed Hinges from FDB Panel Fittings Two new 90° opening stainless steel and steel hinges for concealed installation have been introduced by FDB Panel Fittings. - November 30, 2019 - FDB Panel Fittings

EMKA Raises Quality with Gaskets Made of 100% EPDM EMKA UK is successively converting the material of their self-clamping gasket profiles to single piece mouldings in EPDM (ethylene propylene diene monomer) replacing the previous two-part glued assembly of EPDM and (PVC). This means that EMKA gaskets have a significantly improved quality as the new mono-moulding... - November 28, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.

New DIRAK Slam Latch from FDB Panel Fittings for Sliding Doors and Panels FDB Panel Fittings has launched a new slam latch with sales partner DIRAK for sliding doors and panels. The latch has been designed for sliding doors used on specialist vehicles, caravans, motorhomes, railways, office cabinets, domestic light doors, cupboards and storage units. - October 25, 2019 - FDB Panel Fittings

New Electromechanical Invisible Locking from EMKA Externally invisible locking is offered by the new EMKA ePush-Lock, meeting the need for a comfortable non-handle locking system. This flat design style of an internal locking handle is the trend for mobile homes and many other applications where it is advantageous to disguise opening panels. EMKA have... - October 24, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.

New DIRAK Flush Mounted Stainless Steel Compression Latch from FDB Panel Fittings The new DIRAK compression latch from FDB Panel Fittings meets the need for a flush latch with compression/anti-vibration characteristics often found in rail transport, HVAC and furniture applications. The 7-086 and 7-087 provide discrete closure with visual indicator. - October 11, 2019 - FDB Panel Fittings

New EMKA Stainless Steel Compression Latch Variant for Hygiene Areas and Improved Security EMKA stainless steel hygiene compression latches now come with both rounded/double flat key insert and a new triangular key insert latch for improved security, which makes this quarter turn program for hygienic areas more secure against unauthorised access. - October 06, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.

FDB Panel Fittings Announce New PINET Aluminium Barrel Bolts Small PINET aluminium barrel bolts are now available from FDB Panel Fittings. Otherwise known as door or sash bolts, they are made to slide into a cylindrical socket providing a simple low-cost security solution. - September 28, 2019 - FDB Panel Fittings

New PINET Aluminium Profile Hinges from FDB Panel Fittings The new PINET 30mm aluminium profile hinges available from FDB Panel Fittings are for use as pairs or together with a matching friction, detent or spring hinge to modify door opening characteristics. They are suitable for enclosures, cabinets and cupboards from factory floor to domestic furniture. - September 06, 2019 - FDB Panel Fittings

EMKA at PPMA Exhibition, 1st – 3rd October 2019 at the NEC, Stand No. G96 EMKA (UK) Ltd and EMKA Profiles Ltd are looking forward to demonstrating their UK manufactured products at the PPMA Exhibition on 1st – 3rd October at the NEC on stand number G96. Products include spring steel inserted profiles, extruded sealing profiles, along with locks, latches, hinges, swinghandles and related hardware suited to industrial applications. - September 05, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.

New FinAlu® Lightweight Range of PINET Aluminium Hinges from FDB Panel Fittings The new FinAlu® range of PINET hinges launched by FDB Panel Fittings provide light and tough service in applications such as medical equipment, electronic enclosures, food equipment and vehicle cabinets. - August 25, 2019 - FDB Panel Fittings

EMKA Offer Flame Retardant, Low Smoke, Low Tox Gaskets for the Rail Industry EMKA UK offer specialist gasket profile sections in flame retardant, low smoke, low tox materials which are primarily aimed at railway applications such as mobile units, coaches, rolling stock, enclosures, station installations and related equipment. - August 23, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.

New Spec All EPDM Integral Gasket and Spine from EMKA A spring steel spine on a P section gasket is a simple, effective way to provide an excellent gasket function for enclosure and vehicle doors. EMKA have now developed an integral section which combines both in one EPDM moulding. - August 10, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.

Soft-Close and Lift-Off Doors with PINET Dampening Hinges from FDB Panel Fittings These new PINET dampening hinges from FDB Panel Fittings have soft-close and lift-off facilities which enable easy equipment installation and access in workshop, office or domestic environments. - July 27, 2019 - FDB Panel Fittings

EMKA eCam Updates Mechanical Locks to Electronic Security Systems EMKA is offering their retro-fit eCam system as an upgrade for mechanical locks and latches where an electronic interface is now required to improve security and/or provide access logs integrated with other personnel monitoring networks. The eCam facilitates electronic locking for quarter-turns and... - July 26, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.

EMKA Accessories – “Everything But the Enclosure” When it comes to enclosure component hardware, EMKA can supply protective escutcheon, panel mounting brackets, cable shunting rings, cable grommets, drawing pockets and inspection windows to make life so much simpler for specialist panel builders. - July 13, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.

PINET Soft-Close Aluminium Hinges from FDB Panel Fittings Prevent “Slam-Shut” FDB Panel Fittings are pleased to launch the new PINET dampening hinges in aluminium which offer a 115° soft-close in three configurations. - July 02, 2019 - FDB Panel Fittings

EMKA Cover Stay and Door Stop Solution to Wind and Gravity Problems EMKA offers a program of cover stays and door stops in a variety of configurations including manually operated locking or self-operating as the panel is opened/closed. - June 30, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.

New from FDB Panel Fittings – Sprung and Un-Sprung Concealed PINET Hinges These new PINET 7 axis multi-link hinges from FDB Panel Fittings offer concealed and sprung door opening for overlay and nested doors. - June 27, 2019 - FDB Panel Fittings

New from EMKA – Sealed Quarter-Turn Option for Floor and Ground Latches in Railway Situations The EMKA range of stainless steel quarter-turn catches now includes their new Program 1000 System incorporating a sealed cover. - June 06, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.

MYKE Technologies Product Release: Precision Stainless Steel Investment Casting MYKE Technologies' Metal Division produce precision Investment castings in both stainless steel and carbon steel. Besides investment casting, the company also manufacture aluminium and zinc diecasting. - June 02, 2019 - MYKE Technologies Pte. Ltd.

New PINET Concealed Parallelogram Hinges Available from FDB Panel Fittings This new range of PINET concealed internally mounting parallelogram hinges was launched recently by sales partner FDB Panel Fittings for the specialist panel building and related industries. For example, payment terminals, vending machines, timetable boards, special vehicles, gaming machines and of course... - June 01, 2019 - FDB Panel Fittings

EMKA Offers Extra Stock of General Hardware for Doors Everywhere EMKA is delighted to announce that their extensive stock of general door hardware is expected to help their customers maintain a continuous supply of components for the production of specialist enclosures/cabinets and vehicles at all times – saving time and worry over possible delays. The EMKA... - May 24, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.

MYKE Technologies Product Release: Stainless Steel Trays for Food and Laboratory Use MYKE Technologies' Metal Division produce precision stamped parts in ferrous and non-ferrous materials. The company also produces standard sized stainless steel trays used in laboratories, research & development and food. - May 18, 2019 - MYKE Technologies Pte. Ltd.

Protect Your Quarter-Turn Locks with the New Spring-Loaded Flap Lid from FDB Panel Fittings Enclosure hardware specialist FDB have introduced a very neat spring-loaded flap lid which greatly aids protection of quarter-turn locks. - May 17, 2019 - FDB Panel Fittings

EMKA at “Made in the Midlands Exhibition,” 20th June 2019, RICOH Arena, Coventry EMKA (UK) Ltd and EMKA Profiles Ltd, both based in the Coventry-Birmingham area, are looking forward to promoting their UK manufactured products at the RICOH Arena, Coventry on 20th June 2019 as part of the “Made in the Midlands Exhibition.” EMKA Profiles Ltd specialise in the manufacture... - May 09, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.

Innovative New DIRAK Hinge Launched by FDB Panel Fittings The new DIRAK hinge Pr01 now launched by FDB Panel Fittings marks an innovative approach to the time-saving installation of IP65/67 hinging for specialist enclosures. DIRAK believe that to meet the requirements of industrial applications, panel hinges must be sturdy, robust and durable. Additionally,... - May 03, 2019 - FDB Panel Fittings

Innovations for HVACR Systems – a New Leaflet from EMKA EMKA have included their latest HVACR related products in a new leaflet available free to download or in hard copy format. - April 27, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.

MYKE Technologies - New Products: Aluminium Die-Castings MYKE Technologies' Metal Division produce precision investment castings in both stainless steel and carbon steel. Besides investment casting parts, the company also manufactures precision aluminum and zinc die-casting parts. - April 26, 2019 - MYKE Technologies Pte. Ltd.

MYKE Technologies - New Range of Rubber O-Ring Seals and X-Ring Seals MYKE Technologies' rubber products are manufactured with high quality compounds. The company manufactures both custom and standard products. MYKE Technologies also manufacture parts in rubber over-mold to metal. Today, the company is pleased to announce the addition to the company's Standard Rubber products range new range of O-Ring Seals and X-Ring Seals. - April 22, 2019 - MYKE Technologies Pte. Ltd.

New Indexing Plunger from FDB Panel Fittings The new indexing plunger from FDB is spring-loaded for ease of set/reset to enable the quick and accurate location of covers and flaps, workpieces and panels in pre-defined positions. New from sales partner DIRAK, this plunger allows removal and accurate replacement of tooling, jigs and equipment –... - April 19, 2019 - FDB Panel Fittings

EMKA Announces In-House Testing Laboratory Now Accredited to Highest International Standards EMKA’s in-house testing laboratory is now accredited to the highest international standards which confirms their capability as a world market leader for locking devices, hinges and seals in the performance of material, life cycle and environmental simulation tests. - April 13, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.

New Hires Continue with PSP Seals Expansion New Hires Continue with PSP Seals Expansion - Business Development Manager & Application Engineer. - April 04, 2019 - Pro Seal & Plastics, LLC

New High Load Capacity Corner Hinge from FDB Panel Fittings The new high load capacity corner hinge from FDB Panel Fittings offers specialist panel builders a simple way to quickly and effectively mount heavy doors. - March 23, 2019 - FDB Panel Fittings

New EMKA Railway Program 1001 Safety Latch Lock with Visual Indicator EMKA’s new and innovative IP65 Stainless Steel Safety Latch Lock with red/green visual position indicator is tamper and vibration proof for rear mounting on doors of 5mm thickness. - March 22, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.

New DIRAK D-Snap Technology in Stainless Steel from FDB Panel Fittings The new DIRAK stainless steel DST fastener from FDB Panel Fittings suits a 30x10 cutout, bringing DST assembly to cabinets for external environments. - March 11, 2019 - FDB Panel Fittings

New Invisible Gear Hinge from EMKA – A 180° Fit for Railway Doors The new 1007 program concealed gear hinge from EMKA is equally at home in railway carriages or offices, on passenger doors or cupboard doors – where being hidden it is also resistant to vandalism. - March 09, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.

Gallagher Fluid Seals, Inc. Acquires Quality Seals Gallagher Fluid Seals, Inc., a global distributor and manufacturer of fluid sealing products located in the Greater Philadelphia area recently made an acquisition to further expand its industry-leading service and capabilities. On January 2, 2019, Gallagher Fluid Seals, Inc. acquired Quality Seals based... - February 22, 2019 - Gallagher Fluid Seals (Quality Seals)

New Flush Mounting Quarter-Turn and Compression Latches from EMKA for Railway Doors and Cabinets The new rear mounted Program 1057 flush mounting quarter-turn latch and the Program 1000 IP65 stainless steel compression latch from EMKA are suitable for railway doors and cabinets. - February 17, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.

Bill Walls Named General Manager at PSP Seals With the recent merger of Pro Seal and Seal Products to form PSP Seals, LLC, Bill Walls has been named the new General Manager. He had served as Operations Manager for Seal Products since 2015 and starting in 2017 was also the Operations Manager for Pro Seal. Walls has double major of Operations &... - February 17, 2019 - Pro Seal & Plastics, LLC

New Range of Magnetic Catches Available from FDB Panel Fittings FDB Panel Fittings has introduced a new range of small and powerful magnetic catches from their sales partner Sugatsune. - February 14, 2019 - FDB Panel Fittings

Single-Factor, Multi-Factor - Front Door, Rear Door Linked Data Cabinet Security from EMKA UK EMKA announce single and multi-factor authentication for linked front and back cabinet doors in data storage environments. - January 31, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.

Primary Gravity Harvesting Emerges as a New Alternative Energy Source, Experts Say It Will Overtake Municipal Solar by 2050 Alternative energy pump, designed for construction, firefighting and military use. Device is powered by moving weight, such as vehicles or large livestock. Demos offered in Alexandria, VA. Targeting city officials, construction contractors, military contractors, etc. - January 24, 2019 - Gravitational Systems Engineer

Clean by Design New AISI 316 Stainless Steel 180° Panel Hinges from FDB The new AISI 316 stainless steel 180° hinges from FDB Panel Fittings provide secure rear mounted installation along with an easy clean dirt resistant style. Their AISI 316 construction ensures a high degree of resistance to weather, corrosion and chemicals. - January 24, 2019 - FDB Panel Fittings

New from EMKA – Stainless Steel Tamper-Proof Compression Latch for Railway Use Vibration and tampering are both addressed with the new Program 1000 stainless steel compression latch from EMKA for use in railway applications. - January 16, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.

HVACR Cabinet Handles from EMKA UK - Specialist Hardware for Specialist Installations Ingenious locking technology products for HVACR systems from EMKA include the advanced crossover compression latch/hinge which manages to combine both functions on the one product. The advanced crossover compression latch/hinge enables L or R opening or complete panel removal, with the added safety... - January 14, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.

New Extra-Length Bridge Handles from FDB Panel Fittings The new extra-length bridge handles from FDB Panel Fittings are available to an extended 220mm length and provide ultimate comfort and convenience, for example when wearing work gloves. - January 11, 2019 - FDB Panel Fittings

Pro Seal & Plastics and Seal Products Merge as PSP Seals, LLC Pro Seal & Plastics, LLC and Seal Products, LLC are pleased to announce their merger as a new entity, PSP Seals, LLC. - January 05, 2019 - Pro Seal & Plastics, LLC