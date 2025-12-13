The Online team at FDB Panel Fittings are delighted to announce their solution to keeping supply chains open, flexible and working fast, with their ex-stock urgent delivery of a wide range of Cam latches with barrel body and inserts. These often resemble a nut or screwhead and so are referred to as a “spanner” lock, a type of quarter turn mechanism for secure closure of cabinet and enclosure doors. - January 10, 2024 - FDB Panel Fittings