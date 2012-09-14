COMPANY PROFILES Profile your business on PR.com ABC Caskets Factory Los Angeles, CA Los Angeles casket manufacturer open to the public. High quality wood, metal caskets, Jewish, cremation and custom caskets. Fast, friendly,... Idee Casket Co.,Ltd. izmir, Turkey Idee Co.Ltd. is a craftsman of Handcrafted Solid Wood Caskets in casket manufacturing industry. Our caskets are manufactured with high quality... Companies 1 - 2 of 2 Page: 1

