UrbanRIP Celebrates the Day of the Dead November 1 and 2 celebrate the Day of the Dead; all over the world we remember and celebrate the lives of our departed loved ones. - November 03, 2019 - UrbanRIP Inc.

Cremation Disrupted by Design; A Toronto Startup Signals the Passing of the Traditional Urn Cremation and disruption typically don’t go hand in hand but UrbanRIP Inc., a design startup, is doing exactly that. Born out of the necessity to fill a gap in the market, UrbanRIP unveils a discreet urn option, the Candlestick Egg Urn, for ash-sharing that fits seamlessly within a home’s décor. - September 18, 2019 - UrbanRIP Inc.

SC Company Celebrates 73 Years in Business with 73 Turkey Giveaway This Thanksgiving South Carolina firm thanks residents by giving away 73 Thanksgiving turkeys in honor of their 73 years serving the community. - October 23, 2013 - Columbia Wilbert Vault Co.

True Eternal Living Memorial That Creates Life Around Loved One or Pet Cremation Ashes ®Royal Paws unveils to the public their Eternal Life Memorial monument pieces that display within its design the cremation ashes of the loved one or pet. The monuments will create eternal life on land or in the sea with the tranquility of ashes visibly center to the memorial piece. - June 15, 2011 - Royal Paws Eternal Living Memorials

Many Are Saving Money by Choosing Cremation Over Traditional Burial Many people are choosing cremation over traditional burials because the cost is much less. - March 06, 2011 - Ashes2Urns Inc

Pet Casket Supplier Now Online Pet owners may now order caskets for their beloved pets. - December 18, 2006 - EternalCompanion.com

Pet Casket Supplier Offers Pet Obituary Service Pet Loves my now have their pet forever immortalized online through eternalcompanion.com's website. - December 18, 2006 - EternalCompanion.com