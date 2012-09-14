PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Nonmetallic Mineral Mining & Quarrying
 Sub-industries:
Phosphate Rock Mining
Potash, Soda, & Borate Mineral Mining
Sand, Gravel, Clay, & Ceramic & Refractory Minerals Mining & Quarrying
Stone Mining & Quarrying
Support Activities for Nonmetallic Minerals (except Fuels)
  
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Nonmetallic Mineral Mining & Quarrying
Bannari Amman Sugars Limited, Granite Division Bannari Amman Sugars Limited, Granite Di... TAMILNADU, India
We are one of the leading business groups in India with a turnover of over 200 million US Dollars per annum. One of our businesses is... 
Global Exports Global Exports Jodhpur, India
Global Exports is a solely export oriented company involved in exporting Indian natural stones like Granite, Marble and Sandstone. Our global... 
Hatimi Enterprises Hatimi Enterprises karachi, Pakistan
We are a manufacture & exporter of Rock Salt, Cotton waste (i.e. Hosiery Rags), Hard Waste, Waste used in Currency Notes, Pet Flakes,... 
Hefei Gaoqi Trading Co., Ltd Hefei Gaoqi Trading Co., Ltd Hefei, China
Hefei Gaoqi Trading Co., Ltd is founded under the verification and approval of the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Economic Cooperation of... 
Luminart Luminart (Lump) Cheyenne, Wy
luminart.com 
