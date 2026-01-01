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Energy & Environment

Companies

Platinum Company Profiles

Alexander Tomas and Associates, Inc.

Alexander Tomas and Associates, Inc.

Alexander Tomas and Associates, Inc. offers rate consulting and software as a service, including utility bill tracking, facility reporting and real-time HVAC analytics. Our experience dates back to...

Alternative Wealth Partners, LLC

Alternative Wealth Partners, LLC

Alternative Wealth Partners is the gateway to opportunities "off Wall Street." Alternative Wealth Partners, LLC was established in 2020 in response to the increasing demand from high net...

ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips is an international, integrated energy company. It is the third largest integrated energy company in the United States, based on market capitalization, oil and gas proved reserves and...

JBB Advanced Technologies

JBB Advanced Technologies

JBB Advanced Technologies, a Dallas-based holding company, invests in disruptive businesses, including those in clean renewable energy, blockchain, artificial intelligence, and next-generation real...

Prometheus Security Group Global

Prometheus Security Group Global

About Prometheus Security Group (PSG) Prometheus Security Group are the recognized subject matter experts (SME’s) in the security industry. Delivering next-generation security solutions,...

YourGroups

YourGroups

YourGroups, the all-in-one platform for building and managing dynamic online communities.

Gold Company Profiles

Air Lift Technology

Air Lift Technology

Air Lift Technology is an air-powered oil well pump system that has no electrical connections, no moving parts above ground, and is virtually maintenance-free. It eliminates Pump Jacks, Rods, Tubing...

Alr Miner

Alr Miner

ALR Miner is the world's top mining platform, with technological innovation and environmental protection as its core goals, and is committed to creating an efficient and low-energy mining ecosystem.

Apiria Finance

Apiria Finance

https://apiriafinance.com/

Bel Trading & Consulting Ltd.

Bel Trading & Consulting Ltd.

BEL TRADING & CONSULTING LTD, which supports the principle of nature conservation and operates in the market for the construction of solar power plants in Europe and Asia, has recently put in...

BitconeMine

BitconeMine

BitconeMine是一家专注于云挖矿的公司，也是全球云挖矿行业的领导者。该公司于2017年12月在英国伦敦成立，由英国金融服务管理局正式授权和监管，严格

Cleanway Cleaning & Restoration

Cleanway Cleaning & Restoration

nycleanway.com/

Code 3 Search and Rescue

Code 3 Search and Rescue

Code 3 Search & Rescue is a nonprofit volunteer team available 24/7, 365 days a year to assist city, county, state, and federal agencies. We have deployed to major disasters including the Texas...

Cogent, Inc.

Cogent, Inc.

Cogent is an employee-owned company who provides creative and innovative fluid processing solutions. These solutions include the sale of new equipment, repair of existing equipment, installation and...

Dolmen

Dolmen

EQUS

EQUS

EQUS provides safe and reliable electric distribution services to commercial and industrial developments, oil and gas operations, telecommunication towers, production facilities and farms throughout...

Fishtechy, Inc.

Fishtechy, Inc.

flytechy.com

Huskie Tools, LLC

Huskie Tools, LLC

Born and Raised in Chicago nearly 50 years ago, Huskie Tools was started because of an industry need for better-engineered, longer-lasting, and safer linemen tools. Over the years, Huskie Tools has...

Loud Matter Studios

Loud Matter Studios

At Loud Matter a are developing and producing a growing slate of unscripted formats designed for today’s audiences. From docu-follow and competition to trend-driven and culturally relevant...

NaturaLawn of America

NaturaLawn of America

NaturaLawn of America, offers environmentally friendly approach to lawn care and has been creating green lawns, more naturally, and with fewer weeds since 1987. We can give you a healthier,...

PermaCity Foundation

PermaCity Foundation

INTRODUCING THE PERMACITY FOUNDATION Energizing carbon mitigation on a global scale Permacity Foundation is a California nonprofit public benefit corporation, starting projects in 2022 to...

Pro Rubbish Removal Brisbane

Pro Rubbish Removal Brisbane

For those in need of rubbish removal in Brisbane, look no further than Pro Rubbish Removal Brisbane. We are the premier rubbish removal service in the area, and we are dedicated to helping our...

Pro Skip Bins Brisbane

Pro Skip Bins Brisbane

Pro Skip Bins Brisbane is a company that supplies skip bins to households, businesses, and construction and demolition constructors across the South East Queensland Region. The company features large...

Renu Robotics

Renu Robotics

Renu Robotics is a technology-driven company specializing in electric autonomous mowers for precision vegetation management in the energy and solar industries. Designed for utility-scale...

River Ecosystems, Inc

River Ecosystems, Inc

River Ecosystems, Inc. founded in 1995, after 21 years working for Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, and Rivers Corp, Inc. founded in 1996, a 509-A-1 Nebraska non-profit. From 1995 until the...

Safety King Inc.

Safety King Inc.

Founded in 1969 by Navy veteran Michael Palazzolo. Safety King is the most experienced air duct cleaners in Michigan. Founding members of NADCA (National Air Duct Cleaners Association). Home of the...

SWL Miner

SWL Miner

SWL Miner 是一家持有英国牌照的云挖矿平台，成立于 2017 年 6 月 13 日，注册资本为 1,000,000 英镑，总部位于英国东约克郡布罗镇 Cave Road 19...

The Resiliency Initiative

The Resiliency Initiative

TRI is a certified Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) with Fortune 500, government, military, and non-profit leadership experience focusing on crisis and risk mitigation planning. TRI was created from...

Virtual Partner, LLC

Virtual Partner, LLC

Virtual Partner is a strategic workforce intelligence firm that builds the systems leaders and organizations need to thrive. Their mission is to reinvigorate humanity in the workplace and shorten the...

Company Profiles

2nd Chance Water Restoration

2nd Chance Water Restoration

2nd Chance Water Restoration is the highest rated flooded basement cleanup company in Chicago by far. We have become the most respected water damage restoration company by providing outstanding...

Accredited Radon Mitigation Testing Removal

Accredited Radon Mitigation Testing Removal

Accredited Radon offers the following services: radon mitigation, testing, and remediation. Call today: (610) 489-4501. They specialize in radon gas abatement, measurement, reduction, and removal.

Acoustiblok, Inc.

Acoustiblok, Inc.

About Acoustiblok – “Quieting the World” Acoustiblok Corporation, a NASA “Spin-off” company headquartered in Tampa, FL, provides acoustical soundproofing solutions for...

Acutest Software Testing Services

Acutest Software Testing Services

Acutest is an independent software testing company. We provide outsourced software testing services, including test improvement, test management, test automation, migration assurance, performance...

Amandi Services

Amandi Services

Amandi Services (Asset Management and Disposition Services) is a nation-wide electronics recycling company, offering complete end of life disposition services to business, manufacturers, governments...

Amiad Filtration Systems

Amiad Filtration Systems

For nearly 25 years, Amiad N.A. has been an industry-leading manufacturer and supplier of water filtration systems, including manual and automatic, self-cleaning filters, valves and accessories to...

Ann Arbor Radon Mitigation - Michigan Radon Remediation

Ann Arbor Radon Mitigation - Michigan Radon Remediation

Call Air Quality Control at (734) 971-0446 for a FREE, No-Obligation Price Quote to Fix Your Home's Radon Problem. Radon mitigation, remediation, abatement, and radon testing systems. Serving Ann...

Applied Ecosystem Services, Inc.

Applied Ecosystem Services, Inc.

Applied Ecosystem Services, Inc. provides environmental risk management consulting to the natural resource industries. We have developed a breakthrough approach to environmental impact assessments...

Areal Building Services Inc.

Areal Building Services Inc.

Janitorial, cleaning, post construction cleaning, building maintenance, office maintenance, property management services for leading contract cleaners in edmonton and calgary, alberta, canada. 24...

ARK Enterprises, Inc.

ARK Enterprises, Inc.

Manufacturer of Environmentally Friendly POL Sorb peat moss absorbent products with complete line of loose-fill, socks, pillows, booms and spill response kits. POL Sorb Peat Moss Absorbents offer...

Artificial Reef Structures Ltd.

Artificial Reef Structures Ltd.

Founded in the summer of 2005, Artificial Reef Structures Ltd. are the Authorized Contractors for Canada in association with The Reef Ball Foundation, Inc. Service Projects Division. Our Canadian...

Atlas Copco Mafi-Trench Company

Atlas Copco Mafi-Trench Company

Atlas Copco Mafi-Trench Company www.atlascopco-gap.com

Bannari Amman Sugars Limited, Granite Division

Bannari Amman Sugars Limited, Granite Division

We are one of the leading business groups in India with a turnover of over 200 million US Dollars per annum. One of our businesses is granite processing and exporting companies in India with the...

Bayphase Ltd

Bayphase Ltd

Bayphase is an independent consultancy, established in 1986, serving the upstream oil and gas industry globally. We work with oil companies, governments, private investors, contractors and suppliers,...

Bio-Science Environmental Services & Laboratory, Inc.

Bio-Science Environmental Services & Laboratory, Inc.

Bio-Science Environmental Services and Laboratory , Inc. is a well-established corporation with a depth of experience in solving environmental problems. We are a leader, specializing in the...

Black Gold Gas & Oil, Inc.

Black Gold Gas & Oil, Inc.

Black Gold Gas & Oil is a gas & oil production company with development and operations and equipment supply within the US and soon to be Europe. Formed by the merger of two existing...

Bluewater Septic

Bluewater Septic

We are a New England based septic service dedicated to providing you with exceptional service, fair prices, and top-of-the-line equipment. Our trained septic specialists are qualified to pump any...

Boots On The Roof

Boots On The Roof

Boots on the Roof, a division of Unitek Education, offers market-ready training for contractors (Electrical, HVAC, Plumbing, Roofing, General), entrepreneurs, architects, engineers, salespeople &...

Brazil Amazon Trading, Inc.

Brazil Amazon Trading, Inc.

Brazil Amazon Trading, is an International Trading Firm with divisions in Minerals, Metals and Energy Trading. We have offices in the United States, Brazil and China. Our staff is seasoned and...

CALLAHEAD Portable Toilets

CALLAHEAD Portable Toilets

CALLAHEAD is the leader in providing quality service with all of our portable toilet rentals, portable handwashing stations, restroom trailers, security guard booths, porcelain toilet rentals for...

Choice Solar and Geothermal

Choice Solar and Geothermal

Choice Solar Solutions, based in Nashville, Tennessee is the parent company for the solar and geothermal business operating as Choice Solar & Geothermal, Inc.. Choice is a well reputed project...

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