ConocoPhillips is an international, integrated energy company. It is the third largest integrated energy company in the United States, based on market capitalization, oil and gas proved reserves and...
Air Lift Technology is an air-powered oil well pump system that has no electrical connections, no moving parts above ground, and is virtually maintenance-free. It eliminates Pump Jacks, Rods, Tubing...
Cogent is an employee-owned company who provides creative and innovative fluid processing solutions. These solutions include the sale of new equipment, repair of existing equipment, installation and...
EQUS provides safe and reliable electric distribution services to commercial and industrial developments, oil and gas operations, telecommunication towers, production facilities and farms throughout...
Pro Skip Bins Brisbane is a company that supplies skip bins to households, businesses, and construction and demolition constructors across the South East Queensland Region. The company features large...
TRI is a certified Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) with Fortune 500, government, military, and non-profit leadership experience focusing on crisis and risk mitigation planning. TRI was created from...
Virtual Partner is a strategic workforce intelligence firm that builds the systems leaders and organizations need to thrive. Their mission is to reinvigorate humanity in the workplace and shorten the...
Amandi Services (Asset Management and Disposition Services) is a nation-wide electronics recycling company, offering complete end of life disposition services to business, manufacturers, governments...
Bayphase is an independent consultancy, established in 1986, serving the upstream oil and gas industry globally. We work with oil companies, governments, private investors, contractors and suppliers,...