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Platinum Company Profiles

ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips is an international, integrated energy company. It is the third largest integrated energy company in the United States, based on market capitalization, oil and gas proved reserves and...

Gold Company Profiles

Air Lift Technology

Air Lift Technology

Air Lift Technology is an air-powered oil well pump system that has no electrical connections, no moving parts above ground, and is virtually maintenance-free. It eliminates Pump Jacks, Rods, Tubing...

Alr Miner

Alr Miner

ALR Miner is the world's top mining platform, with technological innovation and environmental protection as its core goals, and is committed to creating an efficient and low-energy mining ecosystem.

BitconeMine

BitconeMine

BitconeMine是一家专注于云挖矿的公司，也是全球云挖矿行业的领导者。该公司于2017年12月在英国伦敦成立，由英国金融服务管理局正式授权和监管，严格

Company Profiles

Atlas Copco Mafi-Trench Company

Atlas Copco Mafi-Trench Company

Atlas Copco Mafi-Trench Company www.atlascopco-gap.com

Bannari Amman Sugars Limited, Granite Division

Bannari Amman Sugars Limited, Granite Division

We are one of the leading business groups in India with a turnover of over 200 million US Dollars per annum. One of our businesses is granite processing and exporting companies in India with the...

Bayphase Ltd

Bayphase Ltd

Bayphase is an independent consultancy, established in 1986, serving the upstream oil and gas industry globally. We work with oil companies, governments, private investors, contractors and suppliers,...

Black Gold Gas & Oil, Inc.

Black Gold Gas & Oil, Inc.

Black Gold Gas & Oil is a gas & oil production company with development and operations and equipment supply within the US and soon to be Europe. Formed by the merger of two existing...

Contigo Co., Ltd

Contigo Co., Ltd

Contigo Co., Ltd. established in the year 1992, as a private company, started in the fishing industry. Over the years, it has grown and is now as and expertise in the Sales of Petroleum Products...

Global Exports

Global Exports

Global Exports is a solely export oriented company involved in exporting Indian natural stones like Granite, Marble and Sandstone. Our global span of business and expertise of our team gives us the...

Global Integrated Solutions

Global Integrated Solutions

Global Integrated Solutions (GIS) is the Pronto Software business partner for the mining industry in Africa, Asia and the Middle East. GIS works with mining and exploration companies around the world...

GPB Global Resources B.V.

GPB Global Resources B.V.

GPB Global Resources is an international group of companies, engaged in petroleum and mineral resource projects in various parts of the globe, including Africa, South America, and the Middle East.

Graceteen International Co.Ltd

Graceteen International Co.Ltd

We are Graceteen International Co.LTD. We buy non ferrous metal scrap,esp NiSn scrap and Sn scrap. We sell 1)Ti, Ta,Nb, Mo,W products(wire, sheet, plate, tube,bar, fasten etc.) 2)master...

Hatimi Enterprises

Hatimi Enterprises

We are a manufacture & exporter of Rock Salt, Cotton waste (i.e. Hosiery Rags), Hard Waste, Waste used in Currency Notes, Pet Flakes, etc. We are welcome the all inquiries from all over the...

Hefei Gaoqi Trading Co., Ltd

Hefei Gaoqi Trading Co., Ltd

Hefei Gaoqi Trading Co., Ltd is founded under the verification and approval of the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Economic Cooperation of P.R.C, located in Hefei of Anhui Province. It specializes in...

Huarui Wind Energy

Huarui Wind Energy

we are a manufacturer and exporter in China of wind power generator ranging from 200W,300W,400W,500W,1000W,2000W, 5KW to 10kw, featured by super low speed and super wide range of rotation that can be...

Iron Energy Services

Iron Energy Services

Every oil and gas operation is unique and requires a diverse range of equipment to get the job done. Iron Energy Services does its best to provide cost-effective oilfield equipment rentals. We...

Leica Geosystems Mining

Leica Geosystems Mining

Leica Geosystems Mining A global partner for the Life of Mine Leica Geosystems Mining is a division of Leica Geosystems Pty Ltd, one of the original innovators in machine GPS navigation. The Leica...

Lift-Off Pipe Supports

Lift-Off Pipe Supports

"Lift-Off" Pipe Supports is a wholly owned and private company operating in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Our primary business is the development, design and manufacture of the...

Lucky Strike Resources Ltd

Lucky Strike Resources Ltd

Lucky Strike Resources Ltd. China is the world’s largest consumer of resources. Mongolia directly north of China, is in early stages of economic transformation subsequent to Mongolia’s...

Luminart

Luminart

luminart.com

Nap Oil

Nap Oil

We are a registered crude oil marketer [bunney light crude] At present we have 24 millions of crude oil to sell.

Oil Disaster Claims Assistance Network

Oil Disaster Claims Assistance Network

Since its inception, The Oil Disaster Claims Assistance Network has been offered as a resource center for the victims of the Gulf Oil Spill to learn about the BP claims process and their legal rights.

Oil-Net.Com Inc.

Oil-Net.Com Inc.

Providing Industry Information for Oilfield Professionals

oilandgaspeople.com

oilandgaspeople.com

A New oil and gas jobs site that is better for recruiters and candidates. We offer recruiters free job postings and an instant match to suitable candidates.

Phillips BioFuel Supply Co

Phillips BioFuel Supply Co

Vermont's largest distributor of ASTM spec virgin oil sourced biodiesel. Wholesale accounts, delivery statewide and beyond.

Soilworks, LLC

Soilworks, LLC

Our company, Soilworks® provides engineered solutions to the broad needs of the dust control and soil stabilization industry. Whether your market is commercial, industrial or military, we have...

St. Elias Mines

St. Elias Mines

St. Elias Mines Ltd. is a British Columbia company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal mineral properties. St. Elias currently owns, or has options to...

Sunny Hill Energy

Sunny Hill Energy

www.sunnyhillenergy.com/index.html Sunny Hill Energy is a solar finance and business support company that bridges residential and commercial customers with established local solar installers. By...

Transport4

Transport4

Transport4 is an innovative technology company established in 1997 by four of the nation’s largest product pipelines. Transport4 specializes in custom pipeline solutions that are...

Trusted Bullion

Trusted Bullion

Trusted Bullion™ is an Ohio-based precious metals company specializing in gold and silver bullion coins and bars. Servicing large and small customers, and specializing in high volume purchases,...

Universal Pumping

Universal Pumping

Universal Pumping is North America's leading supplier of high pressure Piston Membrane / Diaphragm Pumps and Vertical Ram Pumps from EMMERICH and EMS. Pumps for the most demanding applications...

Washing Equipment of Texas (WET)

Washing Equipment of Texas (WET)

Washing Equipment of Texas (WET) has been the premier provider of washing equipment in San Antonio for over 25 years. Since the company's founding, they have expanded across the southwest and now...

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