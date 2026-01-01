ConocoPhillips is an international, integrated energy company. It is the third largest integrated energy company in the United States, based on market capitalization, oil and gas proved reserves and...
Air Lift Technology is an air-powered oil well pump system that has no electrical connections, no moving parts above ground, and is virtually maintenance-free. It eliminates Pump Jacks, Rods, Tubing...
Bayphase is an independent consultancy, established in 1986, serving the upstream oil and gas industry globally. We work with oil companies, governments, private investors, contractors and suppliers,...
Global Integrated Solutions (GIS) is the Pronto Software business partner for the mining industry in Africa, Asia and the Middle East. GIS works with mining and exploration companies around the world...
we are a manufacturer and exporter in China of wind power generator ranging from 200W,300W,400W,500W,1000W,2000W, 5KW to 10kw, featured by super low speed and super wide range of rotation that can be...