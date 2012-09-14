|
|
|
|ConocoPhillips (COP) Houston, TX
ConocoPhillips is an international, integrated energy company. It is the third largest integrated energy company in the United States, based on market capitalization, oil and gas proved reserves...
|
|Marak Alliance LLC HOUSTON, TX
Upcoming Event
Local Content Conference 2018 on May 01 - 02 May, Houston, Texas
https://localcontentotc2018.com/registration
Don't Miss Out. This is the only major international local content...
|
|Lift-Off Pipe Supports Lake Charles, LA
"Lift-Off" Pipe Supports is a wholly owned and private company operating in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
Our primary business is the...
|
|Bayphase Ltd Camberley, United Kingdom
Bayphase is an independent consultancy, established in 1986, serving the upstream oil and gas industry globally. We work with oil companies,...
|
|Black Gold Gas & Oil, Inc. (BKGD) Plantation, FL
Black Gold Gas & Oil is a gas & oil production company with development and operations and equipment supply within the US and soon...
|
|Contigo Co., Ltd South Korea
Contigo Co., Ltd. established in the year 1992, as a private company, started in the fishing industry.
Over the years, it has grown and...
|
|Global Exports Jodhpur, India
Global Exports is a solely export oriented company involved in exporting Indian natural stones like Granite, Marble and Sandstone. Our global...
|
|Global Integrated Solutions Labourdonnais, Mauritius
Global Integrated Solutions (GIS) is the Pronto Software business partner for the mining industry in Africa, Asia and the Middle East. GIS...
|
|Graceteen International Co.Ltd RiZhao, China
We are Graceteen International Co.LTD.
We buy non ferrous metal scrap,esp NiSn scrap and Sn scrap.
We sell
1)Ti, Ta,Nb, Mo,W products(wire,...
|
|Hatimi Enterprises karachi, Pakistan
We are a manufacture & exporter of Rock Salt, Cotton waste (i.e. Hosiery Rags), Hard Waste, Waste used in Currency Notes, Pet Flakes,...
|
|Hefei Gaoqi Trading Co., Ltd Hefei, China
Hefei Gaoqi Trading Co., Ltd is founded under the verification and approval of the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Economic Cooperation of...
|
|Huarui Wind Energy Zhuhai, China
we are a manufacturer and exporter in China of wind power generator ranging from 200W,300W,400W,500W,1000W,2000W, 5KW to 10kw, featured...
|
|Iron Energy Services Red Deer, Canada
Every oil and gas operation is unique and requires a diverse range of equipment to get the job done.
Iron Energy Services does its best...
|
|Leica Geosystems Mining (HEXA B) Dutton Park, Australia
Leica Geosystems Mining
A global partner for the Life of Mine
Leica Geosystems Mining is a division of Leica Geosystems Pty Ltd, one of...
|
|Lucky Strike Resources Ltd (LKY.V) Vancouver, Canada
Lucky Strike Resources Ltd.
China is the world’s largest consumer of resources. Mongolia directly north of China, is in early stages...
|
|Luminart (Lump) Cheyenne, Wy
luminart.com
|
|Nap Oil LAGOS, Nigeria
We are a registered crude oil marketer [bunney light crude]
At present we have 24 millions of crude oil to sell.
|
|Oil Disaster Claims Assistance Network Benton, AR
Since its inception, The Oil Disaster Claims Assistance Network has been offered as a resource center for the victims of the Gulf Oil Spill...
|
|Oil-Net.Com Inc. Edmonton, Canada
Providing Industry Information for Oilfield Professionals
|
|oilandgaspeople.com peterhead, United Kingdom
A New oil and gas jobs site that is better for recruiters and candidates. We offer recruiters free job postings and an instant match to...
|
|Phillips BioFuel Supply Co Williston, VT
Vermont's largest distributor of ASTM spec virgin oil sourced biodiesel. Wholesale accounts, delivery statewide and beyond.
|
|Soilworks, LLC Scottsdale, AZ
Our company, Soilworks® provides engineered solutions to the broad needs of the dust control and soil stabilization industry. Whether...
|
|St. Elias Mines (sli) Vancouver, Canada
St. Elias Mines Ltd. is a British Columbia company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal mineral...
|
|Sunny Hill Energy San Jose, CA
www.sunnyhillenergy.com/index.html Sunny Hill Energy is a solar finance and business support company that bridges residential and commercial...
|
|Transport4 Alpharetta, GA
Transport4 is an innovative technology company established in 1997 by four of the nation’s largest product pipelines. Transport4 specializes...
|
|Trusted Bullion Minster, OH
Trusted Bullion™ is an Ohio-based precious metals company specializing in gold and silver bullion coins and bars. Servicing large...
|
|Universal Pumping Woodstock, GA
Universal Pumping is North America's leading supplier of high pressure Piston Membrane / Diaphragm Pumps and Vertical Ram Pumps from EMMERICH...
|
|Washing Equipment of Texas (WET) San Antonio, TX
Washing Equipment of Texas (WET) has been the premier provider of washing equipment in San Antonio for over 25 years. Since the company's...
|Companies 1 - 30 of 30
|Page: 1