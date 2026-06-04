Recent Headlines
VP Asphalt Paving Brings Expert Driveway Paving to Homeowners Across Litchfield County, Connecticut - Free Estimates, Fully Insured
VP Asphalt Paving is a licensed and fully insured asphalt paving contractor with 37+ years of on-the-job expertise, serving Litchfield County, Connecticut. The company is expanding its driveway and asphalt paving services for homeowners and businesses in Woodbury, Watertown, Thomaston, Bethlehem, and Morris, offering residential and commercial paving, driveway installation, sealcoating, crack filling, repair, and resurfacing. VP Asphalt Paving provides free estimates on every project. - June 04, 2026 - VP Asphalt Paving
DRC Ministry of Mines Continues Its Partnership with DRC Mining Week
The annual DRC Mining Week mining expo and exhibition that celebrated its 20th edition last year returns to the Pullman Grand Karavia Hotel in Lubumbashi from 17 to 19 June. - May 05, 2026 - DRC Mining Week
DRC Mining Week Returns to Africa's Largest Copper and Cobalt Hub, Setting the Stage for Strategic Growth
The organisers of DRC Mining Week, the region's longest-running and most influential mining platform, have unveiled what it will focus on in June this year, including an expanded vision for investment, industrialisation, and cross-border collaboration in the heart of Africa’s mining... - March 27, 2026 - DRC Mining Week
BIC Auctions, with Integra and US Asset Exchange, Announce Heidelberg Cement Mill Closure Auction Series and Immediate Sale of Processing Assets
BIC Auctions, with Integra Asset Solutions and US Asset Exchange, has been retained to manage the structured disposition of assets from the Heidelberg Materials cement mill closure in Cupertino, CA. The program includes a timed online auction beginning March 11, 2026, and immediate negotiated sale of major processing assets including ball mills, crushers, Caterpillar engines, and plant infrastructure suitable for cement, mining, and aggregates operations. - February 19, 2026 - BIC Auctions
Business Impact NW Celebrates 10 Years of IMPACT Pitch – Tickets on Sale
Business Impact NW is proud to announce the 10th anniversary of IMPACT Pitch, its annual signature small business competition. This year, the event will take place on Thursday, October 9th, at 5 PM at the Brockey Center at South Seattle College. The event will also be streamed live for virtual... - September 01, 2025 - Business Impact NW
US Manufacturers Boost Resilience with Sand Casting Sourcing from India
rivexa unveils growing demand from US manufacturers, OEMs, and sourcing leads for India-based sand casting services, driven by supply-chain diversification trends and enhanced verification through its digital platform. - July 07, 2025 - rivexa
Continental Cut Stone Sustainable Certification Supports Award-Winning Architectural Design
Continental Cut Stone is awarded the ANSI/NSI 373 sustainable certification in both quarry and the fabrication mill. They celebrate project teams, Architects and Contractors, in their industry's annual Awards Program for Architectural Design and Execution. Each year the Central Texas Masonry Contractors Association celebrates with the - Golden Trowel and Sustainable City Award. - June 13, 2025 - Continental Cut Stone
Business Impact NW Announces Kyle Lovell as Chief Lending Officer
Kyle Lovell to be new Chief Lending Officer for Business Impact NW. - November 26, 2024 - Business Impact NW
Idaho Women’s Business Center Held Inaugural Open House in Nampa
The Idaho Women's Business Center (IWBC) marked a significant milestone for the state's business community with its inaugural Open House on Tuesday, November 5. Located at 5465 E Terra Linda Way, Room 106, in Nampa, the center welcomed over 30 attendees, including Tobin Dixon, Deputy District... - November 09, 2024 - Business Impact NW
Business Impact NW Announces Idaho Business Center Director
Business Impact NW is proud to announce Paige Wiscombe as the new director of the Idaho Women's Business Center. A program of Business Impact NW, in partnership with the U.S. Small Business Administration, the Idaho Women's Business Center supports the start-up and growth of women-owned businesses,... - September 22, 2024 - Business Impact NW
Newly Re-Elected Haut-Katanga Governor Jacques Kyabula Katwe to Speak at DRC Mining Week in June
The newly re-elected governor of Haut-Katanga, Jacques Kyabula Katwe, will deliver the welcome address at DRC Mining Week on 12 June. - May 30, 2024 - DRC Mining Week
DRC Mining Week Focuses on Sustainability Win-Win for Mining Houses and Local Communities
DRC Mining Week returns to Lubumbashi in the heart of the Copperbelt in June with a bold, comprehensive and dedicated programme focusing on “Prioritising sustainable mining operations and local transformation in the DRC.” The event has already confirmed the presence and support of an... - May 05, 2024 - DRC Mining Week
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice Declares March 25-29, 2024 as Coal Days of West Virginia
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has issued a Proclamation declaring the week of March 25-29, 2024 as “Coal Days of West Virginia” to honor and recognize coal mining, which has been a foundational industry in West Virginia, providing countless high-paying industrial jobs and... - March 20, 2024 - SEMCO Publishing
mJobTime Partners with Teletrac Navman to Provide Market Leading Telematics Solution to the Construction Industry
The partnership joins mJobTime’s market leading suite of construction-based daily reporting solutions with the Teletrac Navman TN360 solution, providing equipment and asset detail in near real time. - April 27, 2023 - mJobTime
mJobTime and Preferred Strategies Forge Strategic Partnership to Enable Construction Industry Companies to Maximize Mobile Time Tracking Data
The leader in workforce management solutions for the construction industry partners with the top provider of analytics for construction. - April 13, 2023 - mJobTime
Business in the DRC is Booming for South African Mining Exporters as They Return to DRC Mining Week
South Africa’s Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC) will host a South African pavilion at DRC Mining Week in Lubumbashi for the fifth time from 14–16 June this year. The South African delegation will comprise companies providing the latest mining technologies,... - April 13, 2023 - DRC Mining Week
Yorkshire Haulage Firm Increases Operating Hours to 7 Days a Week
Yorkshire-based Haulage firm Braithwaites Haulage are now operating 7 days a week due to a greater demand for their haulage services. Although they’re based in Yorkshire, Braithwaites Haulage operates throughout the entire breadth of the UK, delivering decorative gravel and building... - March 17, 2023 - Braithwaites Haulage
DRC Mining Week Building on Triumphant Return Last Year with an Even Bigger 2023 Edition
Last year’s triumphant, long-awaited homecoming of the DRC Mining Week expo and conference was an overwhelming, record-breaking success, confirming the event’s status as a trusted, indispensable member of the country’s mining community and thé meeting place for mining... - February 06, 2023 - DRC Mining Week
Construction Materials Carbon Management Web Portal Launches as an Open, Neutral Resource for the Buy Clean Era
Market forces rooted in the Buy Clean, Carbon Neutrality, LEED v4 and Net Zero movements have spawned an important new web portal, Construction Materials Carbon Management, www.cmcarbonmanagement.com. The just-launched site follows cement, concrete and steel producer progress in lowering the carbon... - January 19, 2023 - SEMCO Publishing
Carmel Daniele Successfully Nominated in 2022’s Edition of "100 Global Inspirational Women in Mining" (WIM100)
CD Capital is thrilled to announced Carmel Daniele’s successful nomination in 2022’s edition of “100 Global Inspirational Women in Mining” (WIM100), a biennial publication that celebrates the “above & beyond” contributions of women to the mining industry,... - November 22, 2022 - CD Capital Asset Management Ltd.
Blue Sky Lithium Mining New Logo Brand and Website
Blue Sky Lithium has finished a complete rebrand and social media launch. The growth and demand of the lithium market we felt it was a good time for a fresh look. The Blue Sky Lithium Mining CO, a lead producer of lithium carbonate, and lithium hydroxide for lithium ion batteries. Has announced... - November 17, 2022 - Blue Sky Lithium
SEMCO Publishing Launches Women in Aggregates Group
SEMCO Publishing and Rock Products magazine are helping launch Women in Aggregates, a group dedicated to supporting women working in the aggregates industry. The initiative follows the efforts of similar groups such as Women in Mining, Women in Construction and Women of Asphalt. - November 03, 2022 - SEMCO Publishing
BrainDrip, LLC to Introduce Their SG Technologies for the Conversion of Pipelines to Hydrogen and the Localized Storage of Hydrogen, RNG and CO₂ in H2 View Magazine
Announcement of public feature article and brief overview of BrainDrip's SG Technologies. - October 04, 2022 - BrainDrip
Strong, Specialised South African Presence at DRC Mining Week in June
South Africa’s Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (dtic) is hosting a South African pavilion at the upcoming DRC Mining Week, taking place in Lubumbashi from 1–3 June. The delegation comprises 20 South African firms that specialise in the latest mining technologies,... - May 22, 2022 - DRC Mining Week
DRC Mining Community Prepares for Big Bash in Lubumbashi in June as DRC Mining Week Returns
It’s official, DRC Mining Week is back in Lubumbashi from 1–3 June, and to say that the industry is excited about its homecoming is an understatement. This long-running, award-winning and flagship expo and conference returns to the heart of the Copperbelt and the bustling mining hub of the DRC to celebrate the region’s unlimited resilience, successes and opportunities. - April 14, 2022 - DRC Mining Week
Rock Products Announces Partnership with Burgex Inc. for Updated, Interactive Aggregates Atlas
The publishers of Rock Products magazine announced a partnership with Burgex Inc., the Utah-based consulting and data-analysis company, to update the Aggregates Atlas. The new product, incorporating Burgex’ new Mineralocity Aggregates Platform, will provide the aggregates industry with dynamic, forward-looking tools for decision-making. - October 30, 2021 - SEMCO Publishing
DRC Mining Week Online to Welcome Mining Minister Kalambayi and UK Trade Envoy Lord Popat
The upcoming DRC Mining Week Online’s opening session on 14 June will feature a keynote address by the country’s mining minister, H.E. Antoinette N’Samba Kalambayi and enjoys official presidential support. - June 09, 2021 - DRC Mining Week
DRC Mining Week Online in June: the Digital Drawcard to Keep You Connected and Informed
The organisers of DRC Mining Week Online have confirmed the exciting line-up and discussions for their latest, interactive digital event taking place from 14-15 June. - May 28, 2021 - DRC Mining Week
Volvo Trucks Singapore Launches New Generation of Heavy-Duty Trucks with Safety and Driver in Focus
Volvo Trucks’ new generation of heavy duty trucks – the Volvo FH, FH16, FM and FMX – are now available in Singapore. These four new trucks have a strong focus on the driver environment, safety and productivity. With this new range, Volvo Trucks Singapore aim to be their... - May 26, 2021 - Volvo Trucks Hub SEA & Japan
Returning to Lubumbashi: DRC Mining Week is "Embracing the Recovery"
The organisers of the annual DRC Mining Week expo and conference this week confirmed that the next live, in-person edition of this flagship industry event in Africa’s most exciting mining destination, will return to Lubumbashi from 5-6 October this year. - March 07, 2021 - DRC Mining Week
Wide Industry Support as DRC Mining Week is Moved to June 2021
The long running DRC Mining Week expo and conference which was to take place in Lubumbashi from 7-9 October this year, has been moved to 15-17 June 2021. - July 08, 2020 - DRC Mining Week
Barrick and Standard Bank Among Leading Firms to Support Digital DRC Mining Week Next Week
Global mining giant Barrick, leading sector banker Standard Bank and mining services specialist Fraser Alexander are amongst the mining industry’s who’s who that have pledged their support for the upcoming Digital DRC Mining Week that is taking place from 17-19 June. Other session... - June 12, 2020 - DRC Mining Week
DRC Mining Week Launches Free Digital Conference and Webinar Series from May to September
The organisers of the DRC Mining Week exhibition and conference have launched an exciting digital conference as well as a series of topical webinars. The 16th edition of the Lubumbashi event was due to take place from 17-19 June but was recently postponed to 7-9 October 2020 due to the COVID-19... - May 09, 2020 - DRC Mining Week
Clarion Events Africa Moves DRC Mining Week to October
DRC Mining Week will now run from 7-9 October 2020 at The Pullman Grand Karavia Hotel, Lubumbashi, DRC. - April 09, 2020 - DRC Mining Week
Bigger-Than-Ever DRC Mining Week Will Focus on Battery Metals, Finance and Junior Mining
The Honourable Prof Willy Kitobo Samsoni, DRC’s Minister of Mines will address the opening session of this year’s DRC Mining Week exhibition and conference, taking place in Lubumbashi from 7-9 October. This will be the 16th edition of the event, which has grown substantially over the... - February 27, 2020 - DRC Mining Week
Packed and Sold-Out 15th Edition of DRC Mining Week Shows Industry’s Belief and Excitement in Country’s Mining Future
Record attendance of 4900+ at high-level Lubumbashi expo and conference. - July 12, 2019 - DRC Mining Week
DTI Pavilion at DRC Mining Week Showcases South African Mining Expertise in Lubumbashi This Week
More than 3500 international mining experts and local stakeholders from more than 50 countries are expected to attend DRC Mining Week in Lubumbashi this week. - June 19, 2019 - DRC Mining Week
Mines Becoming Smarter and Safer. Jannatec Technologies and VALE SA Come to Agreement to Further Integrate Proximity Detection.
Jannatec Technologies works with VALE SA to further implement J.A.W.S (Jannatec Advanced Warning System) proximity detection at three of their Canadian Mines. - June 14, 2019 - Jannatec Technologies
It is Certified Safe. Jannatec Technologies' New to Market ENSO Smarthelmet Passes CSA Safety Certification.
Jannatec Technologies ENSO SmartHelmet has passed CSA certification, which makes it the first of its kind to market. Other safety certifications on the horizon. - June 14, 2019 - Jannatec Technologies
Standard Bank Exclusive Diamond Plus Sponsor at DRC Mining Week: "We Remain Excited About DRC as Important Mining Investment Destination"
The Standard Bank Group is the exclusive Diamond Plus sponsor at the DRC Mining Week that returns to Lubumbashi from 19-21 June this year. - April 28, 2019 - DRC Mining Week
Global Interest in DRC Mining as France, Germany, South Africa, UK and Zimbabwe Confirm Pavilions at DRC Mining Week
The upcoming DRC Mining Week will have more international pavilions than any previous edition. This year’s indoor and outdoor mining expo and conference taking place from 19-21 June in Lubumbashi, will feature specialised sector-focused products, services and technology with country pavilions... - April 05, 2019 - DRC Mining Week
DRC Mining Week Celebrates 15 Years as Valued Strategic Industry Partner in Lubumbashi in June
“The DRC is just too important a jurisdiction from a resource volume and grade quality perspective for any serious player in the global mining sector to ignore,” says Peter von Klemperer, the Head of Mining and Metals at the Standard Bank Group, and the exclusive Diamond Plus sponsor at... - March 01, 2019 - DRC Mining Week
TES Inc. Expands Its Lifting Solutions for Mines
TES Inc. in partnership with Xtreme Manufacturing, offers a new fleet of Xtreme Mine Telehandlers. Total Equipment Services Inc. (TES Inc.) & Xtreme Manufacturing are pleased to announce that they have formed a strategic partnership whereby TES Inc. will be offering a newly customized line of... - August 31, 2018 - TES Inc.
FBNBank DRC SA Returns as Diamond Sponsor at DRC Mining Week in Lubumbashi in June
“Our presence at DRC Mining Week is to reinforce our commitment to the industry and assure all stakeholders that FBNBank DRC SA remains a key player in the economic development of DRC.” This is according to Akeem Oladele, MD of FBNBank DRC SA, a returning diamond sponsor of DRC Mining... - May 25, 2018 - DRC Mining Week
DRC Mining Week Announces Official Support for Non-Profit BUMI
The non-profit BUMI in Lubumbashi is DRC Mining Week's project of choice as social responsibility outreach programme. Currently BUMI provides global care to 150 children. - April 17, 2018 - DRC Mining Week
DRC Mining Week to Focus on New DRC Mining Code: “Demand for Cobalt and Copper Will Override the Financial Impacts”
“I believe the demand for cobalt, and copper to a lesser extent, will override the financial impacts of the revised DRC Mining Code,” says Laura Cornish, editor of the mining trade journal Mining Review Africa. She adds: “The electric vehicle and battery markets are growing and... - March 16, 2018 - DRC Mining Week
Continental Cut Stone's Computerized Equipment Helps Push Natural Stone Design to New Dimensions
Nationally Recognized Tucker Design Award honors Page Architects, Austin Texas with exceptional use of natural stone through concept, design and construction. - March 14, 2018 - Continental Cut Stone
BIMcollab Also Available in French, Spanish and German
BIMcollab gives BIM managers, project leaders and engineers the tools they need to collaborate about issues, in their preferred language. To optimize the communication between every stakeholder of the BIM project. Today, 7 of the 10 largest European construction companies are using the BIMcollab ecosystem and the platform helps people in more than 25 countries. Both facts indicate a growing demand for managing the complex BIM communication flows. - February 27, 2018 - KUBUS
Thriveni Earthmovers Daughter Wins Silver in National Rural Games
Thriveni Family Daughter is the proud winner of a Silver Medal in Rural Sports. - February 23, 2018 - Thriveni Earthmovers Private Limited
DRC Mining Week Gathers Over 3000 Global and Local Mining Experts Again in High-Level Lubumbashi Meeting in June
DRC Mining Week, the long-running, flagship mining conference and expo in this mining hub, will return to Lubumbashi from 13-15 June as the mining operators are ready to take their operations to the next level. The event is the largest mining and industrial platform in the DRC, showcasing the vast... - January 31, 2018 - DRC Mining Week