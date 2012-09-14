PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Packed and Sold-Out 15th Edition of DRC Mining Week Shows Industry’s Belief and Excitement in Country’s Mining Future Record attendance of 4900+ at high-level Lubumbashi expo and conference. - July 12, 2019 - DRC Mining Week

DTI Pavilion at DRC Mining Week Showcases South African Mining Expertise in Lubumbashi This Week More than 3500 international mining experts and local stakeholders from more than 50 countries are expected to attend DRC Mining Week in Lubumbashi this week. - June 19, 2019 - DRC Mining Week

Mines Becoming Smarter and Safer. Jannatec Technologies and VALE SA Come to Agreement to Further Integrate Proximity Detection. Jannatec Technologies works with VALE SA to further implement J.A.W.S (Jannatec Advanced Warning System) proximity detection at three of their Canadian Mines. - June 14, 2019 - Jannatec Technologies

It is Certified Safe. Jannatec Technologies' New to Market ENSO Smarthelmet Passes CSA Safety Certification. Jannatec Technologies ENSO SmartHelmet has passed CSA certification, which makes it the first of its kind to market. Other safety certifications on the horizon. - June 14, 2019 - Jannatec Technologies

Standard Bank Exclusive Diamond Plus Sponsor at DRC Mining Week: "We Remain Excited About DRC as Important Mining Investment Destination" The Standard Bank Group is the exclusive Diamond Plus sponsor at the DRC Mining Week that returns to Lubumbashi from 19-21 June this year. - April 28, 2019 - DRC Mining Week

Global Interest in DRC Mining as France, Germany, South Africa, UK and Zimbabwe Confirm Pavilions at DRC Mining Week The upcoming DRC Mining Week will have more international pavilions than any previous edition. This year’s indoor and outdoor mining expo and conference taking place from 19-21 June in Lubumbashi, will feature specialised sector-focused products, services and technology with country pavilions from... - April 05, 2019 - DRC Mining Week

DRC Mining Week Celebrates 15 Years as Valued Strategic Industry Partner in Lubumbashi in June “The DRC is just too important a jurisdiction from a resource volume and grade quality perspective for any serious player in the global mining sector to ignore,” says Peter von Klemperer, the Head of Mining and Metals at the Standard Bank Group, and the exclusive Diamond Plus sponsor at the... - March 01, 2019 - DRC Mining Week

TES Inc. Expands Its Lifting Solutions for Mines TES Inc. in partnership with Xtreme Manufacturing, offers a new fleet of Xtreme Mine Telehandlers. Total Equipment Services Inc. (TES Inc.) & Xtreme Manufacturing are pleased to announce that they have formed a strategic partnership whereby TES Inc. will be offering a newly customized line of Xtreme... - August 31, 2018 - TES Inc.

FBNBank DRC SA Returns as Diamond Sponsor at DRC Mining Week in Lubumbashi in June “Our presence at DRC Mining Week is to reinforce our commitment to the industry and assure all stakeholders that FBNBank DRC SA remains a key player in the economic development of DRC.” This is according to Akeem Oladele, MD of FBNBank DRC SA, a returning diamond sponsor of DRC Mining Week,... - May 25, 2018 - DRC Mining Week

DRC Mining Week Announces Official Support for Non-Profit BUMI The non-profit BUMI in Lubumbashi is DRC Mining Week's project of choice as social responsibility outreach programme. Currently BUMI provides global care to 150 children. - April 17, 2018 - DRC Mining Week

DRC Mining Week to Focus on New DRC Mining Code: “Demand for Cobalt and Copper Will Override the Financial Impacts” “I believe the demand for cobalt, and copper to a lesser extent, will override the financial impacts of the revised DRC Mining Code,” says Laura Cornish, editor of the mining trade journal Mining Review Africa. She adds: “The electric vehicle and battery markets are growing and require... - March 16, 2018 - DRC Mining Week

Continental Cut Stone's Computerized Equipment Helps Push Natural Stone Design to New Dimensions Nationally Recognized Tucker Design Award honors Page Architects, Austin Texas with exceptional use of natural stone through concept, design and construction. - March 14, 2018 - Continental Cut Stone

BIMcollab Also Available in French, Spanish and German BIMcollab gives BIM managers, project leaders and engineers the tools they need to collaborate about issues, in their preferred language. To optimize the communication between every stakeholder of the BIM project. Today, 7 of the 10 largest European construction companies are using the BIMcollab ecosystem and the platform helps people in more than 25 countries. Both facts indicate a growing demand for managing the complex BIM communication flows. - February 27, 2018 - KUBUS

Thriveni Earthmovers Daughter Wins Silver in National Rural Games Thriveni Family Daughter is the proud winner of a Silver Medal in Rural Sports. - February 23, 2018 - Thriveni Earthmovers Private Limited

DRC Mining Week Gathers Over 3000 Global and Local Mining Experts Again in High-Level Lubumbashi Meeting in June DRC Mining Week, the long-running, flagship mining conference and expo in this mining hub, will return to Lubumbashi from 13-15 June as the mining operators are ready to take their operations to the next level. The event is the largest mining and industrial platform in the DRC, showcasing the vast investment... - January 31, 2018 - DRC Mining Week

LASTRADA Partners is Featured in the 2017 Environmental Issue of the California Asphalt Pavement Association (CalAPA) Magazine LASTRADA Partners, an active member of the California Asphalt Pavement Association (CalAPA), is featured in the member spotlight section in CalAPA's 2017 Environmental issue of California Asphalt Magazine. - August 05, 2017 - LASTRADA Partners

LASTRADA Partners and CMTG Quickly Implement LASTRADA™ LASTRADA Partners completed the successful implementation of LASTRADA™ software for Kansas City-based Construction Materials Testing Group (CMTG) in only six weeks. - July 27, 2017 - LASTRADA Partners

Chris Fiala Has Joined Omega Products International to Grow Siena Tile & Stone Products Omega Products International, a global and award-winning leader in stucco manufacturing, Monday announced that Chris Fiala will assume the position of Sales Associate for Siena effective July 17th, 2017. Chris started off in the flooring industry with DeSoto Sales as a sales representative working for... - July 25, 2017 - Omega Products

Structure Bond: The New Faster, Cleaner, Stronger Way to Joint Bonds Discover Techniseal's new high-grade hardscape foam adhesive. Along with its special dispensing tool and cleaning formula, STRUCTURE BOND will make the everyday life of hardscape professionals in America easier than ever before. - July 15, 2017 - Techniseal

Leavitt Machinery Acquires Edmonton Training Company Crane Safety Ltd. Leavitt Machinery is one of the fastest growing materials handling equipment dealers in North America. They pride themselves on providing a wide variety of equipment options for every application. Leavitt Machinery's full service branches offer new and used equipment sales, short and long term rentals, emergency and preventative maintenance, safety training and parts support. - July 14, 2017 - Leavitt Cranes

Leavitt Cranes Receives COR Certification in BC Committed to upholding and exceeding health and safety standards, Leavitt Cranes is an organization that prioritizes the safety of their employees as well as their customers. This dedication has caused them to go above and beyond the legal requirements of the Workers Compensation Act and Occupational... - July 13, 2017 - Leavitt Cranes

South African Presence at DRC Mining Week in Lubumbashi Indicates Strong Interest in DRC Mining Sector The South African Capital Equipment Export Council (SACEEC) is bringing a strong delegation of South African suppliers to the DRC Mining Week conference and exhibition, that is taking place in Lubumbashi, from 23-24 June. - June 17, 2017 - DRC Mining Week

World Bank at DRC Mining Week: "Pre-Competitive Geoscience Knowledge Essential to Attract Investor Interest" The World Bank Senior Mining Specialist Francisco Igualada will address DRC Mining Week in Lubumbashi in June on the “Importance of geoscience data and information to ensure a sustainable DRC mining sector.” - June 10, 2017 - DRC Mining Week

Continental Cut Stone Pulls Back the Curtain on Architectural Design in Limestone An Institute of Architecture and Arts (ICAA) Event. A wide range of designers come together in Florence Texas to bring their creative minds to the forefront. A day packed with learning how their imagination is transformed into Limestone Architectural Elements for their clients is enhanced with a tour of Continental Cut Stone Limestone Fabrication Mill. The day ended with their itching, creative hands ready to tinker on limestone hosted by Texas Carved Stone and Bartlett Stone. - April 29, 2017 - Continental Cut Stone

AMDC’s Dr Kojo Busia at DRC Mining Week: "the Africa Mining Vision Truly Represents a Win-Win for All" “Enhancing linkages and diversification will be the key message at DRC Mining Week,” says Dr. Kojo Busia, Acting Coordinator, African Minerals Development Centre (AMDC) and keynote speaker in the opening session of the upcoming mining conference and expo in Lubumbashi from 23-24 June. Dr... - April 20, 2017 - DRC Mining Week

Leavitt Cranes Acquires New Tower Crane Assets in Pacific Northwest As of April 7th, 2017, Leavitt Cranes has acquired the assets of Pacific Tower Crane (PTC) and Pacific Lift Equipment (PLE) from Barnhart Crane & Rigging Co. of Memphis, Tennessee. In 2015, Barnhart purchased Sicklesteel Cranes, which included multiple mobile crane and rigging entities, as well... - April 18, 2017 - Leavitt Cranes

DRC Mining Week Returns to Lubumbashi and Broadens Focus to Include New Sectors for Agri, Energy and Construction The award-winning DRC Mining Week conference and exhibition is back in Lubumbashi in June and, while retaining its main focus on mining, will broaden its scope to include a focus on related and complementary sectors such as agriculture, energy and construction. Focus on agri to support diversification “DRC... - March 16, 2017 - DRC Mining Week

Tesmec USA Live Demos in Las Vegas on March 9th Breaking tradition, Tesmec USA has decided not to participate in ConExpo 2017 in favor of doing Live Demonstrations just down the street. - February 18, 2017 - Tesmec USA, Inc.

New Partnership Extends German-Based Construction Materials Technology Platform to North America New North American business provides the construction materials and geotechnical industry with individualized software solutions backed with advanced engineering expertise and support. - February 02, 2017 - LASTRADA Partners

Join Lazaway Pool and Spas at SPASA Spa and Pool Show 2016 Lazaway Pool and Spas have always had a unique edge when it comes to constructing modern pools and spas. The leading pool provider has elevated pool installation and backyard makeover to another level. And you can have an outright testament to their innovation and work at Australia’s largest pool... - August 10, 2016 - Lazaway Pools and Spas

DRC Mining Industry Shows Overwhelming Support for DRC Mining Week in Lubumbashi in June The attendance at the DRC Mining Week in Lubumbashi in June more than doubled this year with a record number of more than 1500 visitors from 35 countries at the conference and exhibition in the country’s mining hub. Some 94 local and international companies showcased their technology and services... - June 24, 2016 - DRC Mining Week

Tenke Fungurume and Ivanhoe Mines Big Winners at DRC Mining Industry Awards in Lubumbashi Tenke Fungurume was named Mining Company of the Year for the second year in a row at the DRC Mining Industry Awards on Wednesday, while Ivanhoe claimed victory in two categories. The Managing Director of Ivanhoe Mines, Louis Watum, was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award and Ivanhoe also won the Clean Energy Project of the Year. - June 12, 2016 - DRC Mining Week

Large Delegation of South African Suppliers Taking Part in DRC Mining Week in Lubumbashi in June The South African Department of Trade and Industry is bringing a large delegation of South African suppliers to the mining and related sectors to the DRC Mining Week expo and conference that is taking place in the DRC mining hub of Lubumbashi from 8-9 June. The DRC Mining Week expo and conference is... - June 02, 2016 - DRC Mining Week

DRC Mining Week to Celebrate Successes and Focus on Challenges of Mining Sector in Lubumbashi in June Ivanhoe Mines, Tiger Resources, Tenke Fungurume, Randgold and Banro are just some of the mining pioneers in the DRC that have been named as finalists in this year’s coveted DRC Mining Industry Awards that will take place on 8 June in Lubumbashi. It is part of the DRC Mining Week expo and conference... - May 27, 2016 - DRC Mining Week

DRC Mining Community to Honour Top People and Projects at the Third DRC Mining Industry Awards in Lubumbashi in June The mining industry in the DRC will once again honour its top industry leaders and projects at the DRC Mining Industry Awards that will take place at the high-level gala dinner on 8 June, during DRC Mining Week in Lubumbashi, DRC. The awards bring together 150 of the industry’s most influential... - May 08, 2016 - DRC Mining Week

DRC Mining Week: "We Believe in This Sector and in This Country" “There is no doubt that 2016 is a challenging year for the mining sector and therefore, also for the DRC,” says Elodie Delagneau, event director for the upcoming DRC Mining Week that is taking place in June in Lubumbashi, the heart of DRC’s Katanga mining region. She continues: “The... - April 01, 2016 - DRC Mining Week

CM Labs Simulations Releases Vortex Software Solution 6.6 Powerful new features across the simulation creation workflow, from model import and editing to scene design and replay. - January 20, 2016 - CM Labs Simulations Inc.

DRC Mining Week Launched After Hugely Successful iPAD DRC and Katanga Mining Week in October The organisers of the hugely successful iPAD DRC and Katanga Mining Week have announced that the two longstanding mining events in this country are to merge into one strategic show, namely DRC Mining Week in Lubumbashi from 8-9 June next year. “Thanks to the support of the DRC mining community... - December 02, 2015 - DRC Mining Week

CM Labs Simulations Releases New Construction Equipment Training Modules Comprehensive hydraulic excavator and tower crane simulators are designed to train for safe and skilled operations. - August 01, 2015 - CM Labs Simulations Inc.

CM Labs CEO Robert Weldon Nominated as Finalist for 2015 EY Entrepreneur of the Year™ Recent awards and nominations recognize CM Labs as one of North America’s fastest growing and best led companies. - July 24, 2015 - CM Labs Simulations Inc.

CM Labs Simulations Releases Vortex 6.5 New Vortex 6.5 release includes new visuals and capabilities, plus Vortex Profiler to optimize simulation frame-rate performance. - June 06, 2015 - CM Labs Simulations Inc.

WTS2000 Approvals Extend Nationwide: Aqualete Industries Doubles Rental Fleet Aqualete Industries WTS2000 saves time and money by accelerating the water treatment process, reducing suspended solids, hydrocarbons, turbidity levels and nutrient loads in water prior to discharge. Aqualete Industries' WTS2000 portable sediment tank is an accepted best management practice in more... - May 01, 2015 - Aqualete Industries

CM Labs Simulations Fuels Growth with Emerillon Capital and Desjardins-Innovatech VC Funding CM Labs Simulations announces that it is partnering with Canadian venture capital firm Emerillon Capital and Desjardins-Innovatech to accelerate its growth trajectory. - February 01, 2015 - CM Labs Simulations Inc.

Indeco North America Introduces 18-Inch, Boom-Mounted Compactor for Tight Trench Applications New IHC-70 Series Slashes Construction Excavation Time, Increases Productivity and Reduces Cost for Demanding Construction Applications Where Space is at a Premium - November 20, 2014 - Indeco North America

CM Labs Simulations Wins Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Ranking CM Labs Simulations has been named to the prestigious Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ listing. - November 20, 2014 - CM Labs Simulations Inc.

CM Labs Simulations Releases Vortex 6.3 New release includes human character simulation, multi-role-playing capabilities. - October 09, 2014 - CM Labs Simulations Inc.

FACT Operators to Train on Vortex Simulators Ahead of STS Crane Deployment CM Labs Simulations have been awarded a contract to provide Flinders Adelaide Container Terminal (FACT) with two high-fidelity Vortex simulators for port equipment operator training. - September 21, 2014 - CM Labs Simulations Inc.

Indeco Launches New ISS 35/60 Steel Shear Product for Scrap & Recycling Industries Revolutionary Cutting-Edge Design Facilitates Faster Cutting Times with Better Reliability and Lower Overall Usage Cost - September 05, 2014 - Indeco North America

CM Labs Simulations Releases Vortex Dynamics 6.2 CM Labs Simulations has released version 6.2 of its Vortex Dynamics Simulation Software. - July 12, 2014 - CM Labs Simulations Inc.