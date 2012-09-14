PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers,
submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to
top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks,
as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.
Record attendance of 4900+ at high-level Lubumbashi expo and conference. - July 12, 2019 - DRC Mining Week
More than 3500 international mining experts and local stakeholders from more than 50 countries are expected to attend DRC Mining Week in Lubumbashi this week. - June 19, 2019 - DRC Mining Week
Jannatec Technologies works with VALE SA to further implement J.A.W.S (Jannatec Advanced Warning System) proximity detection at three of their Canadian Mines. - June 14, 2019 - Jannatec Technologies
Jannatec Technologies ENSO SmartHelmet has passed CSA certification, which makes it the first of its kind to market. Other safety certifications on the horizon. - June 14, 2019 - Jannatec Technologies
The Standard Bank Group is the exclusive Diamond Plus sponsor at the DRC Mining Week that returns to Lubumbashi from 19-21 June this year. - April 28, 2019 - DRC Mining Week
The upcoming DRC Mining Week will have more international pavilions than any previous edition. This year’s indoor and outdoor mining expo and conference taking place from 19-21 June in Lubumbashi, will feature specialised sector-focused products, services and technology with country pavilions from... - April 05, 2019 - DRC Mining Week
“The DRC is just too important a jurisdiction from a resource volume and grade quality perspective for any serious player in the global mining sector to ignore,” says Peter von Klemperer, the Head of Mining and Metals at the Standard Bank Group, and the exclusive Diamond Plus sponsor at the... - March 01, 2019 - DRC Mining Week
TES Inc. in partnership with Xtreme Manufacturing, offers a new fleet of Xtreme Mine Telehandlers.
Total Equipment Services Inc. (TES Inc.) & Xtreme Manufacturing are pleased to announce that they have formed a strategic partnership whereby TES Inc. will be offering a newly customized line of Xtreme... - August 31, 2018 - TES Inc.
“Our presence at DRC Mining Week is to reinforce our commitment to the industry and assure all stakeholders that FBNBank DRC SA remains a key player in the economic development of DRC.” This is according to Akeem Oladele, MD of FBNBank DRC SA, a returning diamond sponsor of DRC Mining Week,... - May 25, 2018 - DRC Mining Week
The non-profit BUMI in Lubumbashi is DRC Mining Week's project of choice as social responsibility outreach programme. Currently BUMI provides global care to 150 children. - April 17, 2018 - DRC Mining Week
“I believe the demand for cobalt, and copper to a lesser extent, will override the financial impacts of the revised DRC Mining Code,” says Laura Cornish, editor of the mining trade journal Mining Review Africa. She adds: “The electric vehicle and battery markets are growing and require... - March 16, 2018 - DRC Mining Week
Nationally Recognized Tucker Design Award honors Page Architects, Austin Texas with exceptional use of natural stone through concept, design and construction. - March 14, 2018 - Continental Cut Stone
BIMcollab gives BIM managers, project leaders and engineers the tools they need to collaborate about issues, in their preferred language. To optimize the communication between every stakeholder of the BIM project. Today, 7 of the 10 largest European construction companies are using the BIMcollab ecosystem and the platform helps people in more than 25 countries. Both facts indicate a growing demand for managing the complex BIM communication flows. - February 27, 2018 - KUBUS
Thriveni Family Daughter is the proud winner of a Silver Medal in Rural Sports. - February 23, 2018 - Thriveni Earthmovers Private Limited
DRC Mining Week, the long-running, flagship mining conference and expo in this mining hub, will return to Lubumbashi from 13-15 June as the mining operators are ready to take their operations to the next level. The event is the largest mining and industrial platform in the DRC, showcasing the vast investment... - January 31, 2018 - DRC Mining Week
LASTRADA Partners, an active member of the California Asphalt Pavement Association (CalAPA), is featured in the member spotlight section in CalAPA's 2017 Environmental issue of California Asphalt Magazine. - August 05, 2017 - LASTRADA Partners
LASTRADA Partners completed the successful implementation of LASTRADA™ software for Kansas City-based Construction Materials Testing Group (CMTG) in only six weeks. - July 27, 2017 - LASTRADA Partners
Omega Products International, a global and award-winning leader in stucco manufacturing, Monday announced that Chris Fiala will assume the position of Sales Associate for Siena effective July 17th, 2017.
Chris started off in the flooring industry with DeSoto Sales as a sales representative working for... - July 25, 2017 - Omega Products
Discover Techniseal's new high-grade hardscape foam adhesive. Along with its special dispensing tool and cleaning formula, STRUCTURE BOND will make the everyday life of hardscape professionals in America easier than ever before. - July 15, 2017 - Techniseal
Leavitt Machinery is one of the fastest growing materials handling equipment dealers in North America. They pride themselves on providing a wide variety of equipment options for every application. Leavitt Machinery's full service branches offer new and used equipment sales, short and long term rentals, emergency and preventative maintenance, safety training and parts support. - July 14, 2017 - Leavitt Cranes
Committed to upholding and exceeding health and safety standards, Leavitt Cranes is an organization that prioritizes the safety of their employees as well as their customers. This dedication has caused them to go above and beyond the legal requirements of the Workers Compensation Act and Occupational... - July 13, 2017 - Leavitt Cranes
The South African Capital Equipment Export Council (SACEEC) is bringing a strong delegation of South African suppliers to the DRC Mining Week conference and exhibition, that is taking place in Lubumbashi, from 23-24 June. - June 17, 2017 - DRC Mining Week
The World Bank Senior Mining Specialist Francisco Igualada will address DRC Mining Week in Lubumbashi in June on the “Importance of geoscience data and information to ensure a sustainable DRC mining sector.” - June 10, 2017 - DRC Mining Week
An Institute of Architecture and Arts (ICAA) Event. A wide range of designers come together in Florence Texas to bring their creative minds to the forefront. A day packed with learning how their imagination is transformed into Limestone Architectural Elements for their clients is enhanced with a tour of Continental Cut Stone Limestone Fabrication Mill. The day ended with their itching, creative hands ready to tinker on limestone hosted by Texas Carved Stone and Bartlett Stone. - April 29, 2017 - Continental Cut Stone
“Enhancing linkages and diversification will be the key message at DRC Mining Week,” says Dr. Kojo Busia, Acting Coordinator, African Minerals Development Centre (AMDC) and keynote speaker in the opening session of the upcoming mining conference and expo in Lubumbashi from 23-24 June.
Dr... - April 20, 2017 - DRC Mining Week
As of April 7th, 2017, Leavitt Cranes has acquired the assets of Pacific Tower Crane (PTC) and Pacific Lift Equipment (PLE) from Barnhart Crane & Rigging Co. of Memphis, Tennessee.
In 2015, Barnhart purchased Sicklesteel Cranes, which included multiple mobile crane and rigging entities, as well... - April 18, 2017 - Leavitt Cranes
The award-winning DRC Mining Week conference and exhibition is back in Lubumbashi in June and, while retaining its main focus on mining, will broaden its scope to include a focus on related and complementary sectors such as agriculture, energy and construction.
Focus on agri to support diversification
“DRC... - March 16, 2017 - DRC Mining Week
Breaking tradition, Tesmec USA has decided not to participate in ConExpo 2017 in favor of doing Live Demonstrations just down the street. - February 18, 2017 - Tesmec USA, Inc.
New North American business provides the construction materials and geotechnical industry with individualized software solutions backed with advanced engineering expertise and support. - February 02, 2017 - LASTRADA Partners
Lazaway Pool and Spas have always had a unique edge when it comes to constructing modern pools and spas. The leading pool provider has elevated pool installation and backyard makeover to another level.
And you can have an outright testament to their innovation and work at Australia’s largest pool... - August 10, 2016 - Lazaway Pools and Spas
The attendance at the DRC Mining Week in Lubumbashi in June more than doubled this year with a record number of more than 1500 visitors from 35 countries at the conference and exhibition in the country’s mining hub. Some 94 local and international companies showcased their technology and services... - June 24, 2016 - DRC Mining Week
Tenke Fungurume was named Mining Company of the Year for the second year in a row at the DRC Mining Industry Awards on Wednesday, while Ivanhoe claimed victory in two categories. The Managing Director of Ivanhoe Mines, Louis Watum, was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award and Ivanhoe also won the Clean Energy Project of the Year. - June 12, 2016 - DRC Mining Week
The South African Department of Trade and Industry is bringing a large delegation of South African suppliers to the mining and related sectors to the DRC Mining Week expo and conference that is taking place in the DRC mining hub of Lubumbashi from 8-9 June.
The DRC Mining Week expo and conference is... - June 02, 2016 - DRC Mining Week
Ivanhoe Mines, Tiger Resources, Tenke Fungurume, Randgold and Banro are just some of the mining pioneers in the DRC that have been named as finalists in this year’s coveted DRC Mining Industry Awards that will take place on 8 June in Lubumbashi. It is part of the DRC Mining Week expo and conference... - May 27, 2016 - DRC Mining Week
The mining industry in the DRC will once again honour its top industry leaders and projects at the DRC Mining Industry Awards that will take place at the high-level gala dinner on 8 June, during DRC Mining Week in Lubumbashi, DRC. The awards bring together 150 of the industry’s most influential... - May 08, 2016 - DRC Mining Week
“There is no doubt that 2016 is a challenging year for the mining sector and therefore, also for the DRC,” says Elodie Delagneau, event director for the upcoming DRC Mining Week that is taking place in June in Lubumbashi, the heart of DRC’s Katanga mining region.
She continues: “The... - April 01, 2016 - DRC Mining Week
Powerful new features across the simulation creation workflow, from model import and editing to scene design and replay. - January 20, 2016 - CM Labs Simulations Inc.
The organisers of the hugely successful iPAD DRC and Katanga Mining Week have announced that the two longstanding mining events in this country are to merge into one strategic show, namely DRC Mining Week in Lubumbashi from 8-9 June next year.
“Thanks to the support of the DRC mining community... - December 02, 2015 - DRC Mining Week
Comprehensive hydraulic excavator and tower crane simulators are designed to train for safe and skilled operations. - August 01, 2015 - CM Labs Simulations Inc.
Recent awards and nominations recognize CM Labs as one of North America’s fastest growing and best led companies. - July 24, 2015 - CM Labs Simulations Inc.
New Vortex 6.5 release includes new visuals and capabilities, plus Vortex Profiler to optimize simulation frame-rate performance. - June 06, 2015 - CM Labs Simulations Inc.
Aqualete Industries WTS2000 saves time and money by accelerating the water treatment process, reducing suspended solids, hydrocarbons, turbidity levels and nutrient loads in water prior to discharge.
Aqualete Industries' WTS2000 portable sediment tank is an accepted best management practice in more... - May 01, 2015 - Aqualete Industries
CM Labs Simulations announces that it is partnering with Canadian venture capital firm Emerillon Capital and Desjardins-Innovatech to accelerate its growth trajectory. - February 01, 2015 - CM Labs Simulations Inc.
New IHC-70 Series Slashes Construction Excavation Time, Increases Productivity and Reduces Cost for Demanding Construction Applications Where Space is at a Premium - November 20, 2014 - Indeco North America
CM Labs Simulations has been named to the prestigious Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ listing. - November 20, 2014 - CM Labs Simulations Inc.
New release includes human character simulation, multi-role-playing capabilities. - October 09, 2014 - CM Labs Simulations Inc.
CM Labs Simulations have been awarded a contract to provide Flinders Adelaide Container Terminal (FACT) with two high-fidelity Vortex simulators for port equipment operator training. - September 21, 2014 - CM Labs Simulations Inc.
Revolutionary Cutting-Edge Design Facilitates Faster Cutting Times with Better Reliability and Lower Overall Usage Cost - September 05, 2014 - Indeco North America
CM Labs Simulations has released version 6.2 of its Vortex Dynamics Simulation Software. - July 12, 2014 - CM Labs Simulations Inc.
Skillings Mining Review dedicates the June issue to honoring the life and work of Minnesota Congressman James Oberstar. Oberstar is remembered as a champion of Great Lakes shipping and a tireless advocate for waterborne commerce. The son of an Iron Range miner, James Oberstar never forgot his roots, supporting large-scale infrastructure projects meant to encourage job growth in both mining and shipping in his jurisdiction. - June 26, 2014 - Skillings Mining Review