PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

eRevMax Announces Strategic Partnership with Kuwaiti Technology Provider EEMC Partnership to strengthen RateTiger’s dominance in Middle East hospitality industry. - April 18, 2019 - eRevMax Inc.

eDesk HUB – A New Start-Up to Help you Find IT Companies Faster & Easier eDesk HUB provides vetted & verified references & reviews on high quality Web & Mobile Application Development & Design companies with diverse experience. eDesk HUB use online and offline initiatives to acquire qualitative and quantitative data to determine companies’ abilities & focus areas. Their goal is to make it easy for business consumers who are looking to hire Web & Mobile Application Development & Design services, and to help businesses increase their productivity and efficiency. - April 30, 2017 - eDesk HUB

CloudCherry Customer Experience Platform Signs Up Alyasra Fashion, Extending Its Reach in the Middle East Region Customer Experience Management platform CloudCherry has signed up retailer Alyasra Fashion to continue its expansion into the Middle East market. - February 18, 2016 - CloudCherry

Abwab Training’s Christmas Offer Festive offers are given for the benefit of people. So don’t neglect an offer if its sounds good to you. - December 16, 2015 - Abwab Training

Expit and NiCE Sign Partnership Agreement Expit and NiCE announced today that the two companies have signed an agreement to distribute and support NiCE products and services in the Middle East and North Africa markets. The partnership enables Expit to expand its portfolio of products and provide customers with leading edge solutions based on... - November 09, 2013 - Expit

Samsonite Black Label Mega-Boutique Opens in Hamra Luxury Center New boutique is the largest in Middle East and Asia and enforces Samsonite’s aggressive expansion plans. Luxury bag maker focuses on Kuwait expansion with exclusive Black Label collection. Samsonite, the trusted world-leader in travel solutions, enhanced its presence in Kuwait by making a grand... - November 04, 2012 - Behbehani United General Trading Co.

Royale Hayat Launches Center for Diagnostic Imaging The Royale Hayat Hospital inaugurated its state-of-the-art Center for Diagnostic Imaging in the presence of senior physicians, corporate partners and the national press at the hospital’s Gardenia ballroom. - May 31, 2012 - Royale Hayat Hospital

ExpIT Recognized as 2011 Microsoft Country Partner of the Year for Kuwait ExpIT wins the Country award at the Microsoft WPC 2011. - June 28, 2011 - Expit

ExpIT Releases Arabic Portal 1.0 for Microsoft System Center Service Manager 2010 (SCSM) ExpIT has developed an Arabic Portal for Service Manager 2010 that provides a customized portal experience in Arabic language and an Arabized interface. - April 19, 2011 - Expit

ExpIT to Represent VEEAM Software in the Middle East EXPIT represents VEEAM Software nWorks in the Middle East Region - January 24, 2011 - Expit

DirectRooms.com – Recent Advances in Kidney Transplantation Conference to Take Place in Kuwait DirectRooms.com announces that Kuwait will play host to the conference: Recent Advances in Kidney Transplantation during January 2011. - December 24, 2010 - DirectRooms.com

Expit Releases Self-Monitoring Management Pack for SCOM 2007 R2 A new Management Pack to Monitor SCOM 2007 R2 is released by Expit. - September 15, 2010 - Expit

Expit Joins the Microsoft® System Center Alliance Expit Announces that it has now joined the Microsoft System Center Alliance. - August 16, 2010 - Expit

Expit and Provance Sign Regional Partnership Agreement Expit Announces that it has signed regional partnership agreement with Provance. - July 16, 2010 - Expit

Expit: A Microsoft Gold Certified Partner ExpIT is proud to announce that their organization is now a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner. - June 30, 2010 - Expit

Al Maabar Awards ‘Program Management’ Contract to KEO International Consultants Jordan’s $10 billion Marsa Zayed development to be overseen by KEO International Consultants. - July 03, 2009 - KEO International Consultants

VFS Premium Lounge Gives Kuwaitis a 5-Star Visa Application Experience Kuwaitis applying for a visa to the UK, can now avail of a truly 5-star experience while applying for UK visa courtesy the newly launched - VFS Premium Lounge in Kuwait. VFS Global has recently introduced the VFS Premium Lounge (a new visa application service section) at the British Visa Application... - April 09, 2009 - VFS Global

Outskirts Press Announces Me, Myself and Men, the Latest Highly-Anticipated Comedy Book from Kuwait City, Kuwait Author H.EM Outskirts Press, Inc. has published Me, Myself and Men by H.EM, which is the author's most recent book to date. The 5.5 x 8.5 Paperback cream in the Comedy category is available worldwide on book retailer websites such as Amazon and Barnes & Noble for a suggested retail price of $13.95. The webpage... - March 29, 2009 - Outskirts Press, Inc.

MeBooking Launch a New Online Hotel Reservation Website MeBooking are proud to announce the launch new hotels booking website. - November 15, 2008 - Middle East Booking

KEO Achieves First LEED Certified Design in Kuwait Sabah Al Ahmad International Financial Center sets new benchmark for Sustainability in the region. - May 22, 2008 - KEO International Consultants

KEO International Consultants CEO Chosen as One of 12 Most Influential Gulf Businesswomen In the 18th January 2008 Issue of MEED Magazine, the 12 most influential businesswomen in the Arabian Gulf were announced. The publication features 4 prominent Kuwait business leaders as follows: Donna Sultan CEO, KEO International Consultants Donna Sultan is chief executive officer (CEO) of Kuwait's... - January 27, 2008 - KEO International Consultants

Midas Furniture Teams-Up with Francorp to Develop Its Franchise Midas Furniture has signed an agreement with the American company Francorp through its Middle East regional office in Dubai. According to the agreement, Francorp will design a special program to develop a franchise system for Midas, who plans to expand regionally and globally through franchising, or... - October 17, 2007 - Francorp Middle East

Bhagavathi Dasigi Has Been Named Princeton Premiers Honored Member in Business Bhagavathi Dasigi has been named Princeton Premiers Honored Member in Business. Bhagavathi is an advisor for the Kuwait National Petroleum Company and earned a Masters Degree in Engineering. As an advisor, Bhagavathi works on engineering and environmental controls as well as local marketing. He started... - September 19, 2007 - Princeton Premier

Princeton Premier Selects Cherian A. Paul for Inclusion in the 2007-2008 Princeton Premier Registry Princeton Premier selects Cherian A. Paul for inclusion in the 2007-2008 Princeton Premier Registry. Cherian is the chief operating officer at Safwan Petroleum Technology Co. and holds a Masters Degree in Business Economics from the University of Kerala. As chief operating officer, Cherian provides high... - September 13, 2007 - Princeton Premier

DNK Web Solutions Launches .NET Framework 3.0 Webhosting DNK Web Solutions, Inc. the GCC premier provider of ASP.NET development and hosting services (http://www.dnkwebsolutions.com), announces the launch of .NET Framework 3.0 Webhosting. All DNK Web Solutions production Web servers are now installed with .NET Framework 3.0 side-by-side with .NET Framework... - June 27, 2007 - DNK Web Solutions, Inc.