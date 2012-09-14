PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Pharmaceutical Company CJSC "ARAY" Announces Construction of Pharmaceutical Plant with Two Hormonal Drugs Research, Development and Production in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan Pharmaceutical company CJSC ARAY announced today that it is in active research and development phase of a new Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) drug, called SUSTADREN (TM), housed in Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic. - August 19, 2017 - CJSC ARAY

Disaster Packages Arrive in Kyrgyzstan to Aid Victims of Civil Violence Early this week, responding to thousands in need, stemming from recent violent clashes in southern Kyrgyzstan, Counterpart International released pre-positioned, disaster packages funded by the U.S. Department of State. Working with the U.S. Embassy and the Kyrgyz Ministries of Health and Emergency Situations,... - June 18, 2010 - Counterpart International

Kyrgyz Pharmaceutical Plant Pharmaco Group Will Get Feedback from Drug Consumers Through Its New Website: pharmacogroup.com Alexandr Karpov, the General Manager of Pharmaco Group LLC: “The main goal of this web-resource is to inform society about factory’s activity. And because of the fact, that our factory produces drugs, its activity directly connected with people’s health. We hope that this website would... - December 24, 2009 - Pharmaco Group

The Holmes Report Includes Flexi Communications Agency in Its Database The Holmes Report, a global news and analytical resource for the leading PR specialists included Flexi Communications integrated communications agency in its database and extended a formal invitation to participate in the international SABRE AWARDS 2009 in “Best branding and PR agency” category. - November 04, 2009 - Flexi Communications

Flexi Studio Completed the Development of the Logo and Corporate Identity for the Kyrgyz Worsted Woollens Factory Flexi Studio, a design subdivision of Flexi Communications, completed the development of the logo and corporate identity for the Kyrgyz Worsted Woollens Factory (KWWF) (http://www.flexicommunications.com/ru/flexistudio/). - November 04, 2009 - Flexi Communications

Kyrgyz Pharmaceutical Factory Pharmaco Group Started the Production of New Medicines The largest producer of medicines in Kyrgyzstan “Pharmaco Group” is extending its production line with six new drugs, which belong both to already existent and new therapeutic groups. Evgenii Svinuhov, Operations Manager of Pharmaco Group: “We have started to produce six new medications:... - October 22, 2009 - Pharmaco Group

Corporate Governance and Strategic Planning Committees Are Established Under the Board of Directors of OJSC Kyrgyzgas Upon recommendation of OJSC MGN Asset Management a decision was made to establish Corporate Governance and Strategic Planning Committees under the Board of Directors of OJSC Kyrgyzgas. - August 16, 2009 - Flexi Communications

The Central Asian Dialogue vs Global Financial Turbulence "Central Asian Dialogue" is launched in the Kyrgyz Republic to discuss an impact of global financial turbulence on Central Asian financial sector and propose solutions for further development of the region. - August 13, 2009 - Flexi Communications

Pharmaco Group Will Begin to Produce Cardiovascular Medicaments Pharmaco Group will begin produce medical products for the people, suffering of cardiovascular diseases. - July 31, 2009 - Pharmaco Group

The Pharmaceutical Plant "Pharmaco Group" Has Passed the State Accreditation The pharmaceutical plant "Pharmaco Group" has passed the state accreditation. - June 25, 2009 - Pharmaco Group

Top Managers of Bishkek Based Financial-Investment Company MGN Group Became Members of Boards of Directors at the Several Companies in Kyrgyzstan Following the results of General Shareholders’ Meetings held this April by a number of companies, the top managers of MGN Group became members of Boards of Directors at the following companies: - OJSC Bishkekskiy Mashinostroitelniy Zavod (Bishkek Machinery Plant) - OJSC Severelectro - OJSC Manas... - May 03, 2009 - MGN Group

Kyrgyzstan Seeks Investments and Offers Perspective Projects in Strategic Sectors Kyrgyzstan presented the country`s investment case at the Kyrgyz-Malaysian investment forum held in Bishkek. The Malaysian delegation was informed on the investment potential and highly returnable projects in hydroelectric, financial, mining and tourism sectors. The Malaysian officials was represented... - April 28, 2009 - Flexi Communications

PR Market of Kyrgyzstan and Central Asia Welcomes Flexi Communications, the Integrated Communications Agency in the Region Flexi Communications provides services in corporate finance communications, marketing, liaising with market regulators and organizing specialized events. The company focuses on successful brands and growing public companies in Kyrgyzstan and Central Asia. Flexi Communications is a regional communications... - April 26, 2009 - Flexi Communications

Intelliants LLC Announces Release of New Subrion Content Management System Software A new version release of Subrion Content Management System was announced by Intelliants LLC, known as creators of eSyndiCat Web Directory Software and other software products. - March 30, 2009 - Intelliants LLC

SmartJobBoard – New Job Board Software for Online Entrepreneurs and Webmasters SmartJobBoard is announcing the release of a new job board software solution. The software includes all the features you can find on modern successful job portals. - August 19, 2008 - SmartJobBoard - New Job Board Software

ScreenTools 1.2 Released ScreenTools is a quick and small tool that combines capabilities of screen magnifier, screen capturer, screen ruler and color picker in the single application. All small details on the screen become noticeable and turn available for analysis. Screen Ruler allows the accurate measurement of anything on the computers screen. Color Picker allows to determine the magnitude of the various color components which make up a color on the screen and display them in CMYK, RGB, HSV, HEX and HTML modes. - January 22, 2007 - Avium SoftWare

Evolution on Community Software Market Today as a part of BoonEx Evolution project, BoonEx – Community Software Experts have upgraded their projects, and released the new versions of two main community software products, Dolphin 5.4 - Smart Community Builder, and Ray 2.1 - #1 Community Widget Suite. - November 29, 2006 - BoonEx Ltd.

BoonEx Community Breakthrough – BoonEx Wikipedia Project BoonEx has launched the Wiki project as an effective tool for collaborative documenting. Wiki opens way for the community to create the most efficient and usable documentation for BoonEx products as well as recommending modifications for these products. - November 04, 2006 - BoonEx Ltd.

BoonEx Upgrade – Web Community Concept Makes Obsolete Dating Sites Following the trend, BoonEx Ltd. dumps its subsidiary company, number #1 dating software provider AEwebworks, to concentrate on online community software development. With this move, BoonEx takes the new position of Community Software Experts – providers of quality community, and social networking... - October 20, 2006 - BoonEx Ltd.

Predators Unleashed – Powerful Traffic Development Software Barracuda 2.0 Today, as part of "Predators Unleashed” initiative, BoonEx Group has launched new version of its famous directory script - Barracuda 2.0 Traffic Development Software. New version focuses on original content and traffic development aspects. This widens software application from mere web resources listing directory to a tool for development of traffic. - May 16, 2006 - BoonEx Ltd.

New Era of Web Community Software – Dolphin, aeDating Remake Today, as part of "Predators Unleashed" initiative, BoonEx Group has launched new product - Dolphin Web Community Software. New product offers ability to create popular web community offering forum, chat, IM, dating, news, blogging, media gallery and events services. New software is an updated version of famous dating script aeDating from AEwebworks Dating Software Development Ltd. now owned by BoonEx Group. - May 14, 2006 - BoonEx Ltd.

Predators Unleashed - Ray Web Multimedia Software Userplane Alternative Today, as part of "Predators Released" initiative, BoonEx Group has launched new product - Ray audio/video instant messenger, chat and web server based on flash technology. This is first audio/video application that offers complete control. Ray is the alternative to famous Userplane applications. - May 14, 2006 - BoonEx Ltd.

Predators Unleashed -- Shark First Dating Business Software Today, as part of "Predators Unleashed" initiative, BoonEx Group has launched new product - Shark Dating Business Software. Shark offers business oriented functionality, power of C, PHP and AJAX and modular, secure and stylish system. Shark 1.0 is first dating business application that offers both stable dating site features and tools to manage your online dating business. - May 14, 2006 - BoonEx Ltd.