ScreenTools is a quick and small tool that combines capabilities of screen magnifier, screen capturer, screen ruler and color picker in the single application. All small details on the screen become noticeable and turn available for analysis. Screen Ruler allows the accurate measurement of anything on the computers screen. Color Picker allows to determine the magnitude of the various color components which make up a color on the screen and display them in CMYK, RGB, HSV, HEX and HTML modes. - January 22, 2007 - Avium SoftWare