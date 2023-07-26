Liechtenstein News
FroXx-Industries Enhances Visual Assistance with Key Upgrades
Pioneering Tech firm improves its innovative support system with an optimized User Interface and enhanced workflow. - July 26, 2023 - FroXx-Industries AG
Aurachain Helps Sora Bank AG Reduce Loan Processing Time by Up to 85%
Sora Bank AG in Liechtenstein used the Aurachain low-code platform to build an end-to-end loan processing solution in just two months. - January 12, 2023 - Aurachain AG
Chinese Projects Select æternity to Power Their Decentralized Applications
The global æternity ecosystem makes its mark on China’s growing blockchain industry. - July 08, 2020 - aeternity
æternity Blockchain Launches First Peer-to-Peer Decentralized Social Sharing Platform
Released in May 2020, Superhero.com is a P2P social platform which empowers people to support people without intermediaries. Send tips directly to creators, causes, projects. Receive tips directly from fans. Get or give support to URLs on the web. Built on aeternity blockchain and released as open-source, Superhero.com beta makes the potential of decentralization tangible. - May 26, 2020 - aeternity
edeXa Offers Innovative Security Token
The newly founded company edeXa AG (Vaduz) automates supply chain processes that are handled transparently and securely via blockchain. edeXa is a subsidiary of the successful high-tech company io-market AG. Shares in this business model of the future can now be acquired in a unique security token... - January 04, 2019 - edeXa AG
Helmut Studer Discusses the Stock Market January Effect
Will the stock market celebration continue in 2015? Several senior figures at Helmut Studer in Liechtenstein discuss. - January 22, 2015 - Helmut Studer
Italian Historical Photography on Museum On The Go
Fratelli Alinari and Museum On The Go team up to offer high quality Italian photography from the last century for download to mobile phones. - June 17, 2007 - Museum On The Go
The Most Comfortable Way to Make Money Online
An insight look on how to succeed in the most comfortable home business. Lots of helpful tips on how to make money online. - July 19, 2006 - DrHomeBusiness.com