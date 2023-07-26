FroXx-Industries Enhances Visual Assistance with Key Upgrades
Pioneering Tech firm improves its innovative support system with an optimized User Interface and enhanced workflow.
Vaduz, Liechtenstein, July 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- FroXx-Industries, the innovative Liechtenstein-based tech start-up, is delighted to announce key enhancements to its trailblazing Visual Assistance solution. The groundbreaking cloud-based tool, renowned for providing real-time remote video support, now features an optimized User Interface (UI), a redesigned graphical annotation section, an improved application workflow, and a simplified process for new service creation.
FroXx-Industries is at the forefront of integrating technology with human interaction, enabling businesses to operate more efficiently in the digital era. With WebRTC technology, Visual Assistance is transforming the landscape of equipment installation and maintenance operations.
The newly introduced updates aim to make the solution more user-friendly. The intuitive UI design ensures an unparalleled user experience. The enhanced graphical annotation section provides a comprehensive toolkit for interactive annotations across various devices, operating systems, and browsers.
"These important improvements to Visual Assistance are part of our commitment to making remote support and collaboration as efficient and user-friendly as possible," says Rodrigo Beyer Fernandez, CEO and Founder of FroXx-Industries. "We believe that the optimized UI, improved workflow, and revamped graphical annotation section will facilitate an even smoother user experience."
The upgraded application workflow simplifies task management and execution, while the new service creation feature has been streamlined to facilitate quicker deployment of new support services. In addition, the solution now includes an on-the-fly scheduler and support feature, allowing for real-time interaction between support staff and customers.
FroXx Visual Assistance has become an invaluable asset for companies with field services and customer service desks. Their staff and customers will greatly benefit from improved problem diagnostics and remote expertise-sharing capabilities.
With these enhancements, FroXx Visual Assistance is set to become an indispensable tool for businesses in Europe, the Middle East and the APAC region, where FroXx currently expands its activities.
Contact
FroXx-Industries AGContact
Nicolas Lycas
+33 668031077
www.froxx-industries.com
Head of Business Development
Nicolas Lycas
+33 668031077
www.froxx-industries.com
Head of Business Development
