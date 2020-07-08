Chinese Projects Select æternity to Power Their Decentralized Applications

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases aeternity Press Release

The global æternity ecosystem makes its mark on China's growing blockchain industry.

Vaduz, Liechtenstein, July 08, 2020



The projects are:



AEKnow.org, an æternity blockchain explorer.



AEKnow.chain, an æternity-based decentralized data and value exchange network.



Aechina.io, an æternity-based integrated information station.



WeTrue.io, a decentralized application (æpp) for social broadcasting and messaging.



Aeasy.io, which helps developers seamlessly complete æpp development projects.



Aens.io, an open-source domain management tool, which will soon add smart contracts.



“Over the past few years, China has become an epicenter for blockchain development and innovation, one that æternity could not ignore,” said Yanislav Malahov, Founder of æternity. “These new æternity-based applications show that our blockchain protocol meets the needs of some of today’s top developers. We are excited to witness the Chinese market’s growing interest in æternity, and welcome these new projects to the ever-expanding æternity ecosystem.”



“There are many blockchain protocols available in today’s marketplace, but none that meet and exceed the needs of developers as satisfactorily as æternity,” said Mr.Liu, founder of aeknow.org & aeknow.chain. “The æternity blockchain allows us to remain fully decentralized while scaling our project globally.”



In addition to leveraging æternity blockchain, projects can obtain funding support through æternity Crypto Foundation, the nonprofit organization supporting open source blockchain technology; AE Ventures, an investment company that provides initial funding, acceleration, and advisory support to blockchain projects; Meta Change Capital, an investment fund supported by æternity; and through general token sale, a feature that will also be available on æternity Superhero soon.



æternity’s core components are written in the functional programming language Erlang. Unlike other blockchain platforms, the æternity protocol incorporates several essential technological features, including an upgraded virtual machine, off-chain scaling solution, state channels, on-chain governance mechanism, and a naming system. ​æ​ternity also features SDKs in Javascript, GO, Python, Java, as well as a middleware and a development suite that streamlines smart contract development.



For more information on æternity, please visit ​https://aeternity.com/.



About ​æ​ternity

æ​ternity is a public, open-source blockchain protocol that enables a platform for next-generation decentralized applications and high scalability. Its core components are written in the functional programming language Erlang, and its smart contracts are also functional. Unlike other blockchain platforms, the ​æt​ernity protocol itself incorporates several essential technological features, including a recently upgraded virtual machine, off-chain scaling solution - state channels, on-chain governance mechanism, and naming system. ​æ​ternity also features SDKs in Javascript, GO, Python, Java, as well as a middleware and a development suite that streamlines smart contract development. For more information, please visit ​https://aeternity.com/​.



Liubov Sharga

+420703521914



aeternity.com



