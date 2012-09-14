PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Ooredoo Maldives and Tata Communications Transformation Services Limited Sign MoU for IoT Opportunities Building on their pan-India IoT network roll-out experience, TCTSL further expands its footprint in the IoT solutions space in the sub-continent. - December 24, 2017 - Tata Communications Transformation Services (TCTS)

Countdown to Christmas: Win a Luxury Holiday at Coco Bodu Hithi Maldives It’s the season of giving and Coco Collection has the perfect gift for you. Take part in the game live on www.cococollection.com and stand a chance to win a luxury Maldives holiday for two at Coco Bodu Hithi. - November 15, 2017 - Coco Collection Resorts : Hotels : Retreats

Coco Bodu Hithi in the Maldives Welcomes Michelin Star Chef Tom Kitchin Leading Maldives luxury resort, Coco Bodu Hithi has partnered with Michelin star chef, Tom Kitchin, to bring his culinary skills to host two exclusive dinners at the 5-star property in October 2017. - August 24, 2017 - Coco Collection Resorts : Hotels : Retreats

Coco Collection Maldives Collaborates with Herbert Nitsch for World Oceans Day Coco Palm and Coco Bodu Hithi invite Herbert Nitsch, the current freediving world record holder, to conducts talks and practical sessions in the Maldives to celebrate World Oceans Day. - May 18, 2017 - Coco Collection Resorts : Hotels : Retreats

Coco Collection Opens Maldives’ First Turtle Rescue Centre in Partnership with the Olive Ridley Project Under the official partnership between Coco Collection and the Olive Ridley Project, the first Turtle Rescue Centre is open at Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu with a resident Veterinary Surgeon heading the centre. - February 08, 2017 - Coco Collection Resorts : Hotels : Retreats

Michelin Starred Italian Chef Carmelo Greco at Coco Bodu Hithi Coco Bodu Hithi is pleased to announce the arrival of visiting Michelin starred chef, Carmelo Greco. - December 17, 2016 - Coco Collection Resorts : Hotels : Retreats

Coco Collection Appoints Group General Manager and Head of Sales and Marketing Coco Collection, the iconic Maldivian luxury hospitality brand, is pleased to announce the appointment of Antony Paton as the Group General Manager and Andrew Ashmore as the Head of Sales and Marketing. As Group General Manager, Antony Paton will oversee the operations of all three properties in the... - November 04, 2016 - Coco Collection Resorts : Hotels : Retreats

Coco Bodu Hithi Maldives Achieves Travelife Gold Certification Coco Bodu Hithi is delighted to announce the achievement of the prestigious Travelife Gold certification. In line with one of the core values of Coco Collection, Coco Bodu Hithi shares a sustainable outlook by supporting the fragile environment and the local community. Travelife is an international certification... - August 20, 2016 - Coco Collection Resorts : Hotels : Retreats

Milaidhoo Island Maldives Ensures Its Guests See Stars In a country long-noted for luxury and romance, the boutique resort Milaidhoo Island Maldives sets a new standard for romantic gestures: it will name a star after its honeymooning guests as part of the ‘Perfect Honeymoon’ package. The honeymooning couple will have a star in the night skies named after them and take home a naming certificate of registration and star chart so they can always find it. Guests can choose the name of their star and which constellation it’s in. - July 03, 2016 - Milaidhoo Island Maldives

Introducing Reinvented Luxury in the Maldives New Boutique Resort Milaidhoo Island Brings "50 Chapters of Laidback Island Living" to the Maldives’ Luxury Hotel Scene. - June 10, 2016 - Milaidhoo Island Maldives

Germany’s Youngest Michelin Star Chef at Coco Bodu Hithi This August, Coco Bodu Hithi will welcome Philipp Stein, the youngest Michelin starred chef in Germany. He received his first ever Michelin star at only 24 years in 2014 and a year later, Gault & Millau awarded him with 16 points and 2 toques. Young and exceptionally talented, Philipp is the Chef... - May 07, 2016 - Coco Collection Resorts : Hotels : Retreats

Coco Bodu Hithi Welcomes Savour 2016 with Michelin Star Chefs Coco Bodu Hithi returns with Savour 2016, a sophisticated culinary experience that is fast becoming Coco Collections’ homage to fine dining in the Maldives. From 21st February to 04th March 2016, experience the exclusive opportunity to indulge in award-winning creations with renowned chefs. - December 18, 2015 - Coco Collection Resorts : Hotels : Retreats

Coco Collection Celebrates at the 2015 World Luxury Hotel Awards At the 2015 World Luxury Hotel Awards gala ceremony held at Harbour Grand Hong Kong, Coco Collection won the award for Luxury Hotel Brand in Maldives. With a strong reputation as a luxury brand offering stylish and sophisticated escapes that design experience-led stays for the guests, this award is another... - October 28, 2015 - Coco Collection Resorts : Hotels : Retreats

Breeze by Coco Collection – A Look Back and a Look Ahead Coco Collection is pleased to announce the launch of Breeze – by Coco Collection, the official publication of the stylish portfolio renowned for luxurious holidays in the Maldives. - September 02, 2015 - Coco Collection Resorts : Hotels : Retreats

Loama Resort Launches Over-Water Loama Art Gallery with "Dream Team" of Maldives' Young Modern Masters at National Gallery in Male “It is immensely gratifying to bring these talented artists into the Loama Art Gallery fold, and I look forward to seeing them each exhibit at Loama Art Gallery.” -Andres Rubio, GM, Loama Resort Maldives at Maamigili - August 26, 2015 - Loama Resort Maldives at Maamigili

Coco Collection’s Wellness Retreat with Dave Catudal Refresh your senses and get back to a healthy lifestyle at the wellness retreat to be held at Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu from 10 – 15 August and at Coco Bodu Hithi from 18 – 23 August 2015. - July 10, 2015 - Coco Collection Resorts : Hotels : Retreats

Coco Collection in Support of Healthier Oceans The global movement of this year’s World Oceans Day focuses around the theme Healthy Ocean, Healthy Planet, raising awareness and highlighting the human responsibility to keep the oceans clean. With plastic trash choking the oceans, it is shocking that 80% of this debris comes from land. Apart... - June 11, 2015 - Coco Collection Resorts : Hotels : Retreats

Maldivian Holidays Announces a New Publication to Showcase Traveller Needs The Travel Department of Maldives National Airline 'Maldivian' has announced a quarterly magazine to be released within three months showcasing affordable holiday packages within the Maldives and top destinations worldwide. - May 21, 2015 - MVHOTELS

General Manager Sandrine Kaiser Embraces the Coco Palm Way of Life The Coco family is comprised of talented professionals within the hospitality industry and each member brings years of experience which they contribute to their dedicated roles. This month, Coco Collection is pleased to introduce Sandrine Kaiser as the General Manager of Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu. A French-German... - April 24, 2015 - Coco Collection Resorts : Hotels : Retreats

Maldives Travel Awards 2015 to be Hosted in Dubai MATATO Maldives Travel Awards 2015 to be hosted in Dubai. - April 20, 2015 - MATATO

Makunudu Island Announces Enhancement Plan - Phase One Makunudu Island, one of the Maldives original and much loved island resorts is getting ready for the first phase of gentle enhancements that will form part of a longer term upgrade programme. - April 13, 2015 - Makunudu Island

Coco Bodu Hithi Reveals Trendsetting Coco Residences Welcoming the latest trends in experience-led travel, the luxury boutique hotel brand Coco Collection is delighted to introduce Coco Residences at Coco Bodu Hithi, re-launching in May 2015 with signature privileges. - February 28, 2015 - Coco Collection Resorts : Hotels : Retreats

Coco Collection Presents "Savour 2015" at Coco Bodu Hithi Coco Collection looks forward to welcome a gathering of Michelin Starred Chefs as well as an expert Mixologist to the sophisticated culinary scene at Coco Bodu Hithi. - February 18, 2015 - Coco Collection Resorts : Hotels : Retreats

Coco Collection Partners with the Olive Ridley Project for a Great Cause Coco Collection is pleased to announce the official partnership with the Olive Ridley Project to setup turtle rescue centers and jointly reduce the effect of ghost nets on marine life. During a ceremony held at Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu on 18th January, guests and associates joined Martin Stelfox, Founder... - January 28, 2015 - Coco Collection Resorts : Hotels : Retreats

Coco Collection Unveils the Lucky Winner of 5 Nights at Coco Bodu Hithi in the Spirit of "Ufaa" Welcoming the festive season with an exceptional gift, Coco Collection is excited to reveal the lucky winner of the popular online contest to “Win a luxury stay for 5 nights at Coco Bodu Hithi.” - December 19, 2014 - Coco Collection Resorts : Hotels : Retreats

Coco Collection Announces New Public Relations Representation for Key Markets In a move to increase brand presence across the globe, Coco Collection is pleased to announce their new PR Representation in the German speaking and Russian market through Schaffelhuber Communications, and in the Middle Eastern region through Memac Ogilvy. - November 19, 2014 - Coco Collection Resorts : Hotels : Retreats

Coco Bodu Hithi Welcomes the Olive Ridley Project for a Sea Turtle Discovery The Olive Ridley Project is close to the hearts of Coco Collection’s guests as well as associates and on the 19th of November, Coco Bodu Hithi will welcome Dr. Jillian Hudgins for a fascinating journey to learn more about the charismatic Maldivian Sea Turtles. - November 08, 2014 - Coco Collection Resorts : Hotels : Retreats

Coco Collection Reveals Contest to Win a Luxury Stay for 5 Nights at Coco Bodu Hithi Coco Collection is delighted to celebrate the re-vamp of the corporate websites by revealing an online contest to win a stay at the lavish Coco Bodu Hithi. - October 03, 2014 - Coco Collection Resorts : Hotels : Retreats

Parcus Group Signs Agreement for Product Management Training with Dhiraagu Maldives Parcus Group, the supplier of product development training and consulting services today announced that it has signed an agreement with Dhiraagu, a leading telecom provider in Maldives to provide training services in product management and product development. - October 01, 2014 - Parcus Group

Coco Collection Awarded Prestigious Accolades at the 2014 World Travel Awards Coco Collection and its exclusive private island retreat, Coco Privé Kuda Hithi Island, shine at the 2014 World Travel Awards by receiving two of the coveted accolades. - September 17, 2014 - Coco Collection Resorts : Hotels : Retreats

Coco Collection Strengthens Multi-National Executive Team with New Appointments Coco Collection is pleased to announce the appointment of Elza Artiaga from Brazil, as General Manager of Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu, Georgios Papazoglou, hailing from Greece, as General Manager of Coco Bodu Hithi, and Shafa Shabeer, from the heart of Maldives, as Director of Marketing. - August 23, 2014 - Coco Collection Resorts : Hotels : Retreats

Coco Collection Appoints General Manager for Coco Privé Kuda Hithi Island Maldives Coco Collection welcomes Paul Vincent Benedict Brown as the General Manager of Coco Privé Kuda Hithi Island, the luxurious private island retreat offering avant-garde design, unparalleled levels of service and absolute privacy set in nature’s paradise. - June 27, 2014 - Coco Collection Resorts : Hotels : Retreats

Chief Operating Officer Appointed for Coco Collection and Sunland Hotels Armand Chaudhary joins Sunland Hotels and its luxury subsidiary Coco Collection as Chief Operating Officer. A British and French national, Armand brings with him a wealth of experience gained in the global hospitality industry over the past 30 years. - June 11, 2014 - Coco Collection Resorts : Hotels : Retreats

Coco Bodu Hithi and Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu Awarded 2014 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence Coco Collection is pleased to announce that Coco Bodu Hithi and Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu have both earned the 2014 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence, rewarding outstanding hospitality that receives continuous high praise and recognition through traveler reviews. - May 23, 2014 - Coco Collection Resorts : Hotels : Retreats

German Yoga Instructor Birgit Feliz Carrasco Will Hold Exclusive Yoga Retreat at Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu Coco Collection is pleased to announce that Birgit Feliz Carrasco, a renowned Yoga Guru from Germany, will hold an exclusive 10 day retreat in the lush and tropical Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu this June. - May 15, 2014 - Coco Collection Resorts : Hotels : Retreats

Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu Welcomes Manta Trust for an Educational Event Focusing on Manta Rays Coco Collection is pleased to welcome Manta Trust to the rustic and green Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu, to interact with guests and associates with the aim to raise awareness about Manta Ray Research in the Maldives. - May 08, 2014 - Coco Collection Resorts : Hotels : Retreats

Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu’s Enticing Eco Initiatives and Programmes Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu, part of the prestigious Coco Collection and renowned for its rustic and sustainable hospitality, is actively involved in eco-friendly initiatives to ensure that the Maldives remains a top tourist hot spot. With their focus set firmly on green luxury, the resort aims to preserve its white sand beaches, turquoise blue sea, and lush tropical landscapes for generations to come. - April 26, 2014 - Coco Collection Resorts : Hotels : Retreats

Coco Spa at Coco Bodu Hithi Shines at World Luxury Spa Awards 2014 Coco Collection is proud to announce that Coco Spa at Coco Bodu Hithi has been awarded the Best Luxury Destination Spa in Maldives at the World Luxury Spa Awards 2014. - April 12, 2014 - Coco Collection Resorts : Hotels : Retreats

Coco Collection Recognized for Valuable Contributions to Manta Ray and Sea Turtle Research Programmes Coco Collection is pleased to be recognized as the top submitter for sightings of newly identified Manta Rays as well as the second top submitter for overall sightings to the Manta Trust, while also ranking as the second top submitter for sea turtle sightings to the Maldives Turtle Identification Project. - April 05, 2014 - Coco Collection Resorts : Hotels : Retreats

Coco Collection and Sunland Hotels Appoint New Group Human Resources Director Joanne Brown, a seasoned HR professional with excellent experience in the luxury resort industry has joined Coco Collection and Sunland Hotels effective March 01, 2014 as new Group HR Director. - March 12, 2014 - Coco Collection Resorts : Hotels : Retreats

Coco Collection Appoints New Cluster Manager for Marketing & PR Coco Collection, one of the premier luxury resort groups in the Maldives, is delighted to announce the appointment of Tina Dotzauer as their new Cluster Manager for Marketing & PR. - February 13, 2014 - Coco Collection Resorts : Hotels : Retreats

Atoll Paradise Wins Three World Travel Awards Atoll Paradise is overjoyed to announce that it has been selected as Indian Ocean’s Leading Travel Agency for the second year in a row, and as Maldives’ Leading Tour Operator and Seychelles’ Leading Luxury Tour Operator at the Indian Ocean regional World Travel Awards Ceremony held in the Maldives. - May 16, 2013 - Atoll Paradise Pvt Ltd

DirectRooms.com – Conrad Maldives Hotel Debuts Upgraded Water Villas Even after being voted among the best water villas in the world - the Conrad Maldives Hotel recently debuted its upgraded accommodations boasting more luxury and comfort for its guests. - May 08, 2013 - DirectRooms.com

Inner Maldives Holidays Launches Innovative Anaglyph 3D Maldives Resorts Brochure at ITB Berlin Inner Maldives Holidays announces the launch of first ever Anaglyph 3D tourism hotels brochure of the Maldives at ITB Berlin this year. This is perhaps the first of its sort on print format that’s been used for promotion of Tourism industry anywhere. ITB Berlin which is considered the grandest... - March 05, 2013 - Inner Maldives Holidays

Atoll Paradise Wins Another World Travel Award The impressive winning streak of Atoll Paradise shows no slowing down as the company receives its third World Travel Award this year as "World’s Leading Luxury Boutique Tour Operator" at the World Travel Awards Grand Finals in India. - December 15, 2012 - Atoll Paradise Pvt Ltd

Maldives Local Travel Agents Welcome Government’s Decision to Terminate GMR Contract of Male’ International Airport Maldives Association of Travel Agents and Tour Operators (MATATO) remains committed to their members and building a sub-segment within the tourism industry that caters to the local travel agents’ needs. Today local travel agents play a vital role in the development of Maldivian Tourism as a whole. In... - November 29, 2012 - MATATO

Maldives Tourism Development Corporation Plc (MTDC) Requests for Proposal for the Management/Operation of a Resort MTDC invites interested parties to submit written proposal for the management/operation of Herathera Island Resort, Seenu Atoll, Maldives. - October 21, 2012 - Maldives Tourism Development Corporation Plc

Atoll Paradise Wins Two World Travel Awards Atoll Paradise is proud to announce that it has been selected as Indian Ocean’s Leading Travel Agency, and as Maldives’ Leading Luxury Tour Operator at the World Travel Awards in Singapore. - October 21, 2012 - Atoll Paradise Pvt Ltd

Maldives Tourism Development Corporation Plc (MTDC) Requests for Proposal for the Development of an Island Maldives Tourism Development Corporation Plc (MTDC) requests to submit written proposal for the development of 150-room resort/hotel. - October 16, 2012 - Maldives Tourism Development Corporation Plc