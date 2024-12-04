In a country long-noted for luxury and romance, the boutique resort Milaidhoo Island Maldives sets a new standard for romantic gestures: it will name a star after its honeymooning guests as part of the ‘Perfect Honeymoon’ package. The honeymooning couple will have a star in the night skies named after them and take home a naming certificate of registration and star chart so they can always find it. Guests can choose the name of their star and which constellation it’s in. - July 03, 2016 - Milaidhoo Island Maldives