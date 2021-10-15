Aruba News
Airborne Wind Energy Takes Off in the Caribbean with Kitepower
Kitepower's mobile Airborne Wind Energy System (AWES), the Falcon 100kW, is the very first AWES to be operated in the Caribbean. The deployment of the innovative wind energy system has been part of "Caribbean Engineer 2021 (CAEN21)", a military exercise carried out by the Dutch Defence near the area of Vader Piet on the island of Aruba. The ongoing operation is the follow-up of a five year long collaboration between the Dutch Ministry of Defence and the Delft-based AWE start-up. - October 15, 2021 - Kitepower
Aruba International Airport Inaugurates Extension of Aruba Happy Flow
Passengers are already clearing immigration through the newly expanded Automated Border Control solution with more state-of-the-art eGates serving both Arrivals and Departures - January 21, 2016 - Vision-Box
Spring Into Action with Perth SEO Company Viper Online’s Latest Promo
Perth SEO company Viper Online Marketing will keep its promotional offers pouring down even as the cold winter rains start to let up over Western Australia this September. Continuing an August promotion that saw the first five customers who purchased an SEO package from the company receive a 70 per... - March 15, 2015 - Viper Online
Vacations to Curacao Are Planned for North Sea Jazz Festival
Nadine Naarden of Curacao Bon Bini Rentals said vacations to Curacao are getting booked in time for the North Sea Jazz Festival scheduled on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1. - August 22, 2012 - CuraçaoBon Bini Rentals
Aruba Vacation Rentals Are Ideal for Boaters Attending Aruba Rembrandt Regatta
Boaters from all over the world will be descending upon the island of Aruba in August for the fourth annual Aruba Rembrandt Regatta. One Aruba vacation rentals provider urges boaters to consider booking a villa for privacy and unexpected perks. - July 18, 2012 - Aruba Villa Vacation Homes
Radisson Aruba Resort, Casino & Spa Wins Prestigious Pinnacle Award
The Radisson Aruba Resort, Casino & Spa has won the 2011 Pinnacle Award, the symbol of excellence among meeting planners, bestowed upon resorts and hotels with a proven track record for delivering a superior meetings experience. The coveted award is the “reader’s choice” of the meetings and incentives industry. This year marks the third year that the Radisson Aruba Resort has won the Pinnacle Award. - June 12, 2011 - Radisson Aruba Resort, Casino & Spa
BiKal High End Video Network Access Storage Implementation
Bikal IP CCTV implements its BlackWatch storage server to enable a telecom operator to provide managed services for its residential and commercial customers. - January 24, 2011 - Bikal IP CCTV Ltd
IP Globalcom Granted International Telecom License; First Private Sector Telecom Carrier to Connect Aruba to the World
On August 27, 2008 the Court of First Instance of Aruba ordered the Government of Aruba to grant IP Globalcom N.V., formerly Café Internet N.V. an open concession to operate as an international carrier. This decision implies that the incumbent - Setar - is no longer the sole international... - August 30, 2008 - IP Globalcom N.V.
Claudio Stamper, President of Jet International, Has Been Selected for Inclusion in the 2008-2009 Princeton Premier Registry
Claudio Stamper, President of Jet International, has been selected for inclusion in the 2008-2009 Princeton Premier Registry. Claudio makes his home in Aruba and his personal specialty is in aviation and marketing. Claudio manages two companies and has a vast knowledge of the aviation world. As... - January 17, 2008 - Princeton Premier