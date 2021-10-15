Airborne Wind Energy Takes Off in the Caribbean with Kitepower

Kitepower's mobile Airborne Wind Energy System (AWES), the Falcon 100kW, is the very first AWES to be operated in the Caribbean. The deployment of the innovative wind energy system has been part of "Caribbean Engineer 2021 (CAEN21)", a military exercise carried out by the Dutch Defence near the area of Vader Piet on the island of Aruba. The ongoing operation is the follow-up of a five year long collaboration between the Dutch Ministry of Defence and the Delft-based AWE start-up.