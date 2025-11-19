Marshall Islands News
Hashgraph Online Unveils “HOL Hashnet MCP” - Enabling Universal AI Identity, Search, Discovery, Commerce, and Cross-Protocol Communications (with x402 & ERC-8004 Support)
Hashgraph Online announces the launch of HOL Hashnet MCP, a Model Context Protocol (MCP) server that serves as a central gateway to the emerging agentic internet. HOL Hashnet MCP enables identity, discovery, and connection for autonomous agents and services across Web2 and Web3. - November 19, 2025 - Hashgraph Online
Hashgraph Online Launches HCS‑14: Universal Agent IDs That Bridge Web2 and Web3
Hashgraph Online today launched HCS‑14: Universal Agent Identifier (UAID), an open standard and SDK that gives AI agents a single, portable identity that works consistently across web2 APIs, web3 networks, and hybrid systems. HCS‑14 introduces a dual‑method DID scheme that preserves self‑sovereign identity where it exists and provides deterministic IDs where it doesn’t. This enables reliable discovery, routing, and interoperability across protocols. - September 11, 2025 - Hashgraph Online
Hashgraph Online DAO: Genesis of a Fully On-Chain Internet
Hashgraph Online DAO LLC launches to create a fully on-chain internet using Hedera Consensus Service (HCS). Uniting leaders in the Hedera ecosystem, the DAO focuses on establishing standards, open-source development, and building decentralized products for seamless web experiences. With foundational standards like HCS-1 and HCS-20 enabling millions of transactions, Hashgraph Online seeks to drive innovation in interoperability, advancing a transparent, decentralized internet accessible to all. - November 07, 2024 - Hashgraph Online