Hashgraph Online Unveils “HOL Hashnet MCP” - Enabling Universal AI Identity, Search, Discovery, Commerce, and Cross-Protocol Communications (with x402 & ERC-8004 Support)
Hashgraph Online announces the launch of HOL Hashnet MCP, a Model Context Protocol (MCP) server that serves as a central gateway to the emerging agentic internet. HOL Hashnet MCP enables identity, discovery, and connection for autonomous agents and services across Web2 and Web3.
Majuro, Marshall Islands, November 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Hashgraph Online Announces "HOL Hashnet MCP," a Model Context Protocol Server for AI Agents and Web3
Hashgraph Online (HOL) today announced the launch of HOL Hashnet MCP, a Model Context Protocol (MCP) server that acts as a central gateway to the emerging agentic internet. The HOL Hashnet MCP server enables identity, discovery, and connection for autonomous agents and services across Web2 and Web3.
In an environment where intelligent agents, AI tools, and decentralized services increasingly need to interact, HOL Hashnet MCP provides a single platform through which local AI systems, model-based agents, and networked services can register, discover one another, and coordinate activity.
"We’re building the connective tissue for the next computing revolution," said Michael Kantor, President of Hashgraph Online DAO.
"By integrating x402 payments, expanding to ERC-8004 agent registries, and building open standards for interoperability, we’re not just enabling technology, we’re working to unify Web2, AI, and blockchain ecosystems."
A Connector for Agents, AI Tools, and Protocols
HOL Hashnet MCP is designed as an entry point for:
Developers who are building AI tools and want to connect them into a broader registry of agents.
Organizations that operate local or distributed model-running infrastructure and want those resources to be discoverable.
Web3 builders who are linking agent identities with ledger-backed credits and using standards-based discovery.
Indexing the Agentic Ecosystem
At launch, HOL Hashnet MCP includes indexing and support for several agent protocols and registries, including:
Virtuals
A2A (Agent-to-Agent)
ERC-8004-based agents
x402 Bazaar
OpenConvAI
Additional integrations are planned. Agents, services, and tools that join the registry can become discoverable and participate in cross-registry communication, identity verification, and coordinated usage flows.
Identity, Discovery, and Coordination
HOL Hashnet MCP is built around three core capabilities:
Identity: Agents can register and be identified in a unified, verifiable manner.
Searchability: Discovery across agent types, tools, registries, and protocols.
Coordination: Ledger-backed credits, automated top-ups, and standardized flows that make it easier for agents, tools, and services to transact and interoperate.
Universal x402 Payment Support
HOL Hashnet MCP introduces support for x402-based payments, enabling credit-backed transactions from any blockchain or ledger network that implements the x402 standard.
Developers and agents can fund, transact, and operate within the registry using x402, whether their assets live on Ethereum, Hedera, Solana, or other compatible networks. This is intended to support a multi-chain environment in which agents can manage credits and coordinate across ecosystems using verifiable ledger-backed balances.
"The agentic internet will only thrive when identity, discovery, and value flow freely across chains, and with x402 support, we’ve taken a step toward that future,"
said Kantor.
Impact for Web2 and Web3
For Web2 AI developers and enterprises, HOL Hashnet MCP provides an on-ramp into the agentic ecosystem, allowing existing tools and services to be registered, discovered, and used alongside decentralized agents.
For Web3 builders and protocol teams, HOL Hashnet MCP connects agent identities with AI tools that run in more traditional environments, enabling broader interoperability and potential adoption across both domains.
Together, these capabilities position HOL Hashnet MCP as a shared infrastructure layer where autonomous agents, models, and services from multiple domains can connect and coordinate.
Availability
HOL Hashnet MCP is live and available today, November 18, 2025. Developers and organizations can begin integrating with the MCP server, registering agents, and participating in the network.
npx @hol-org/hashnet-mcp@latest up
For more information, documentation, and integration details, visit:
https://hol.org/registry
About Hashgraph Online
Hashgraph Online is a registry and discovery platform for the agentic internet, connecting AI, autonomous agents, and decentralized protocols through standards, tools, and global infrastructure. The platform is focused on enabling intelligent services to discover one another, transact with confidence, and coordinate across a broad ecosystem of agents.
Learn more at: hol.org
