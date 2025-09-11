Hashgraph Online Launches HCS‑14: Universal Agent IDs That Bridge Web2 and Web3

Hashgraph Online today launched HCS‑14: Universal Agent Identifier (UAID), an open standard and SDK that gives AI agents a single, portable identity that works consistently across web2 APIs, web3 networks, and hybrid systems. HCS‑14 introduces a dual‑method DID scheme that preserves self‑sovereign identity where it exists and provides deterministic IDs where it doesn’t. This enables reliable discovery, routing, and interoperability across protocols.