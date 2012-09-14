PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

UNISTREAM Opens Flagship Service Outlet in Balti (Moldova) The UNISTREAM International Money Transfer System has launched its flagship service outlet in the third largest city of the Republic of Moldova on the grounds of the Energbank office. - October 27, 2013 - UNISTREAM Commercial Bank

Cloudnymous Expands Its Elastic Anonymous VPN Service Cloudnymous, the first cloud-based anonymity service, has expanded its number of available VPN servers locations. Cloudnymous's VPN servers are now located in 8 countries around the globe, and scaling up to new locations is fully automated. - October 11, 2012 - Cloudnymous

Cloudnymous Announces the First Cloud-Based Anonymity Service Cloudnymous has announced the release of the first cloud-based VPN service for anonymous web surfing. The service offers anonymous access to restricted or censored websites, while cloud infrastructure keeps the price level low thanks to pay-per-use principle. Strong encryption and increased user ID protection both during payment and work of the service ensure security of user’s data. - September 10, 2012 - Cloudnymous

Daihinia Offers a Version That Supports X64 Windows Systems Due to increased interest in Multi-Hop Ad-Hoc networks during the past year, Daihinia now expands to support 64-Bit Windows Platforms. - January 13, 2012 - Daihinia.com

Tesline-Service Announces Rohos Logon Key v.1.7.2 for Mac OS X Tesline-Service SRL today announced that its Rohos Logon Key authentication solution for Mac OS® X Tiger and Mac OS® X Leopard now supports two-factor authentication with any USB flash drive and PIN code. Mac OS X security benefits: Access your Mac with hardware USB key The Mac is protected... - May 07, 2009 - Tesline-Service SRL

Tesline-Service & DeterecO Announce Release of Rohos Face Logon Tesline-Service SRL, Chisinau, Moldova conjunctly with DeterecO, Chisinau, Moldova today announced the release of its new biometric Windows PC authentication solution, Rohos Face Logon. Rohos Face Logon is a powerful yet simple solution that uses biometric facial recognition to automatically authenticate... - March 14, 2009 - Tesline-Service SRL

Tesline-Service Announces Rohos Logon Key v.1.4 for Mac OS X Tesline-Service SRL today announced that it’s Rohos Logon Key Mac OS X version - authentication solution for Mac OS® X Tiger and Mac OS® X Leopard now supports YubiKey. - March 12, 2009 - Tesline-Service SRL

MagicIndie Softworks Announces Release of Adventures of Robinson Crusoe MagicIndie Softworks (www.magicindie.com), announced today the release of Adventures of Robinson Crusoe, a casual hidden object-adventure game inspired by the classic masterpiece by Daniel Defoe. About the Game Adventures of Robinson Crusoe is a story of a XVII-th century mariner who survives a terrible... - January 28, 2009 - MagicIndie Softworks

Tesline-Service Announces Rohos Logon Key v.1.1 for Mac OS X Tesline-Service SRL today announced that it’s Rohos Logon Key - authentication solution supports Mac OS® X Tiger and Mac OS® X Leopard. - July 26, 2008 - Tesline-Service SRL

Tesline-Service Announces Rohos Logon Key 2.5. for Windows Vista Tesline-Service SRL, is a small software company specializing in PC security solutions today announced that it released Rohos Logon Key 2.5., two-factor authentication solution, which “Works with” Windows Vista. The solution provides ease-of use for interoperability, remote access and it... - March 28, 2008 - Tesline-Service SRL

Aquatica 3D Water Rendering Engine Released MagicIndie Softworks has announced the release of its first version of the Aquatica engine, which can be used to simplify the implementation of photorealistic water surfaces in applications with DirectX9 graphics. Key features of the engine: - Water surface approximation using heightmaps. - Heightmaps... - April 26, 2007 - MagicIndie Softworks