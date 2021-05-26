Software Development Company Optimum Web Launches a New Website

Optimum Web is excited to announce the launch of the new website. After months of work www.optimum-web.com is officially live starting today. Optimum Web strengthened its digital presence. The new website provides its current and prospective customers with an easy and quick way to explore the software & application development services and solutions. The website lets you know in an intuitive way about who stays behind Optimum Web, how do they work, and how they can help your business grow.

Chisinau, Moldova, May 26, 2021 --(



After a lot of development & planning it is packed with brand new & updated services to improve visitor's experience with the company.



Optimum Web’s new website delivers a clear message of who stays behind the company, what they do at lower cost, in a shorter time, and with higher quality. It also demonstrates their extensive software development expertise and broad service portfolio.



The new website is boosted with a modern design, which features up-to-date content and easier navigation. It lets current and prospective clients expand their business in a click or two from any device.



Optimum Web offers full-cycle software development services powered by the expertise of a great team of professionals with over 20 years of experience, utilizing innovative technologies to effectively meet the high quality and deadline requirements of our clients.



"Having a stronger digital presence is an excellent way to keep current clients updated on the company's service offerings, solutions, industry trends, and highlight the expertise of the team, as well as to reach new clients and engage with them," says Olga Pascal, the Co-founder of Optimum Web.



With the new Careers section, the company hopes to attract talented software engineers and other IT specialists, letting them know what Optimum Web can bring to the table.



"We hope the new website will become a helpful source of important information and a communication platform, providing access to technology, strategies, architecture, and solutions.



"I would also like to thank all the amazing colleagues at Optimum Web who dedicated their time and energy to make such a valuable contribution. It couldn't have happened without them," said Vasilii Pascal, the CTO and partner at Optimum Web.



For more information:

Vasilii Pascal

+373 22 51 76 07

info@optimum-web.com

