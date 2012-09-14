PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

EconomicPark.com, a New User Generated Content News Site, Opens Its Doors New User Generated Content News site “EconomicPark.com” opens up to the online public. - January 20, 2017 - Economic Park

Liberty Slots Player Wins Giant Bank Roll in Just Half an Hour The other night Michael B. was playing the Funky Chicken slot from WGSt at Liberty Slots when he won big. - July 02, 2016 - Liberty Slots

Enchanting Night Nets Liberty Slots Winner a Magical $46,250 A Liberty Slots (http://www.libertyslots.eu/) player was feeling the magic in the air the other night when she won $46,250 in one miraculous winning spree. Last week, it was like someone had waved their magic wand over Carol P. as the long time Liberty Slots player began an evening of slots play. "I... - May 28, 2016 - Liberty Slots

When You’re Hot You’re Hot, Says Liberty Slots Winner A Liberty Slots (http://www.libertyslots.eu) player who recently rode a nice winning streak has winning advice for wannabe slots champions: trust your guts and when you feel lucky just go for it. On a recent Friday night, Katherine H, was enjoying a late evening session at Liberty Slots, which features... - April 09, 2016 - Liberty Slots

Miami Club Adds Keno to Its Mobile Casino -- Freebie Available Until Monday Miami Club Casino (http://www.miamiclubcasino.im), an online casino popular all over the world, has just added Keno to its new mobile casino for smartphones and tablets (https://m.miamiclubcasino.im). The mobile casino now features 39 of its most popular games including slots like Triple Gold, Monte... - February 25, 2016 - Miami Club Casino

Liberty Slots Player Says She Really Didn’t See Her Giant Winning Streak Coming Although she said she didn’t have that “lucky feeling” that often comes before a night of casino games, a Liberty Slots Casino (http://www.libertyslots.eu) player ended up on an incredible winning streak. "I actually didn’t feel particularly lucky that day. I was just really... - February 19, 2016 - Liberty Slots

The "Big Valentine" Slots Tournament Has Started at Lincoln Casino The prize pool for the month-long Big Valentine slots tournament now on at Lincoln Casino (http://www.lincolncasino.eu) is expected to be quite large. The first place player will take 25% with the remainder divided amongst 20 other players. This special Valentines tournament is, naturally, being played... - February 12, 2016 - Lincoln Casino

New Player Turns Sign-Up Bonus Into Huge Winning Streak at Liberty Slots A new player at Liberty Slots (http://www.libertyslots.eu) had an incredible winning streak the other night. When Brian J redeemed a $15 free sign-up bonus at Liberty Slots on December 20th he had no idea of the ride he was in for. “I was playing with free money, but I was still cautious to start,... - January 13, 2016 - Liberty Slots

Miami Club Casino is Livin' the Life with New Feature-Packed Slot Game from WGS Miami Club Casino (http://www.miamiclubcasino.im) has just launched a new game from WGS software that sets a new standard for online casino entertainment. Arriving just in time for the holidays, the new Livin’ the Life is a forty pay-line video slot with so many multiple bonus features it comes... - December 09, 2015 - Miami Club Casino

Liberty Slots Giving Mobile Casino Players Bonus Credits to Try New Mobile Liberty Slots (http://www.libertyslots.eu) has just launched a new, fully responsive website and a redesigned mobile casino with new games and mobile tournaments. Liberty Slots is well known for its many slots tournaments. With the new mobile casino technology, players can now compete in its one-day, week-long and month-long slots tournaments on at their desk or on the go. - December 06, 2015 - Liberty Slots

Preferred Jewelers International Network Selects Riviera Jewelry as Its Newest Member St. Maarten Dutch Caribbean-based Jeweler brings “Experiences that last a Lifetime™” to the Maho Marketplace. - December 05, 2015 - Preferred Jewelers International

Free Spins on New "Santa 7s" Christmas Slot from Nuworks This Month at Lucky Club Casino Nuworks has just released a new Christmas slot game called Santa 7s. Metro-style Lucky Club Casino (http://www.luckyclub.eu) is giving players up to $300 and 77 free spins to try it. Santa 7s Casino Bonus 100% up to $300 + 77 free spins Coupon code: LCSANTA77 Valid until December 15th only The reels... - November 28, 2015 - Lucky Club Casino

Shoppers Haven in St. Maarten Dutch Caribbean Joins Preferred Jewelers International and Celebrates 25 Years in Business Shoppers Haven in St. Maarten Dutch Caribbean announces its 25th anniversary and is proud to announce it has been selected to join the rapidly expanding elite Preferred Jewelers International Network. - October 28, 2015 - Preferred Jewelers International

A Lincoln Casino Player Got Quite a Birthday Present When She Hit a Jackpot on "Win Place or Show" Slot A Lincoln Casino (http://www.lincolncasino.eu/) player took a little time out from her birthday celebrations the other night to have some fun playing slots. She ended up winning over $50,000 on the three-reel horseracing-themed slot, Win Place or Show. Laura D had just signed up at Lincoln Casino. - September 04, 2015 - Lincoln Casino

Lincoln Casino and Liberty Slots Join Together for Labor Day Slots Tournament Lincoln Casino (http://www.lincolncasino.eu) and Liberty Slots (http://www.libertyslots.eu) Casino are co-hosting a massive Labor Day Tournament this week. - August 28, 2015 - Liberty Slots

Shaaark Attack Leaves Lucky Lincoln Casino Player Richer A Lincoln Casino (http://www.lincolncasino.eu) slots player is enjoying a large win after an encounter with a shark – an animated shark in the popular Shaaark online slot game, that is. Danielle M, a new player at the casino, chose the Shaaark slot game that night after seeing shark attacks in... - August 26, 2015 - Lincoln Casino

Desert Nights Casino Offering Free Play on New Pistols and Roses Slot in Both Online and Mobile Casino Desert Nights Casino (http://desertnightscasino.co.uk) has just introduced a new game from Rival called Pistols & Roses. Players that claim a deposit bonus up to $625 will receive $17 worth of free play on the new motorcycle gang–themed game. Pistols & Roses Casino Bonus 125% Bonus up... - August 14, 2015 - Desert Nights Casino

"Get More" Week at Lincoln Casino Means Bonuses, Tournaments and New Mobile Casino Games This week Lincoln Casino (www.lincolncasino.eu), home of the Get More Casino Bonus, is having a Get-More Week full of casino bonuses and online slots tournaments. Until August 31st, players can claim up to 120% casino bonuses. On Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays they can get up to 120% extra on deposits... - August 14, 2015 - Lincoln Casino

Sunshine Slots Tournament Continues to Offer Weekly Awards at Miami Club Casino The Sunshine Slots Tournament that began earlier this month at Miami Club Casino (http://www.miamicasinoclub.im) continues this week on the Cleopatra’s Pyramid slot game. Buy-in is only $5 and the winners will split a $1500 prize pool with $500 going to the player with the highest score. Cleopatra’s... - August 14, 2015 - Miami Club Casino

August Slots Tournaments at Liberty Slots Award Daily Prizes Liberty Slots Casino (http://www.libertyslots.eu) has become well known around the world for its exciting one-day, seven-day and month-long online slots tournaments. There’s a very full tournament schedule this month including the daily Dog Days Slots Tournament which continues until August 15... - August 06, 2015 - Liberty Slots

Raging Bull and Grand Fortune Congratulate Their Apple Product Winners Raging Bull and Grand Fortune congratulate two lucky players who won fantastic Apple products. - August 05, 2015 - Grand Fortune Online Casino

Person Much Appreciated by Players, Thomas Kremser, Announces the 1st Event of the Brand-New TK Poker Tour TK Poker Events announces the 1st event of the brand-new TK Poker Tour on the island of St. Maarten. - July 27, 2015 - TK Poker Events

Two Lucky Winners Have Brought It Home at Grand Fortune Online Casino Felicitations to Itria from France, and complimenti to Marinella in Italy who are now proud owners of their very own yellow Tour De France shirt. - July 26, 2015 - Grand Fortune Online Casino

Desert Nights Casino Upgrades to Newest Rival Software, Launches New Mobile Casino Desert Nights Casino (http://desertnightscasino.co.uk) has just re-launched with a slick new look, amazing new casino software from Rival Games, and an all new mobile casino. The casino, which welcomes players from all over the world, is offering no deposit bonuses to both new and existing customers... - July 25, 2015 - Desert Nights Casino

Play Cash Bandits Video Slot Now at Grand Fortune and Raging Bull Casino Grand Fortune Online Casino and Raging Bull Online Casino welcome RTG’s brand new game, Cash Bandits Video Slot. - July 18, 2015 - Grand Fortune Online Casino

The Top, RTG Games Trending at Grand Fortune and Raging Bull Online Casinos Grand Fortune Casino and Raging Bull Casino hosts over 200 casino games and each online casino currently has five casino games proving to be the top choices amongst players. - July 01, 2015 - Grand Fortune Online Casino

Grand Fortune Online Casino Welcomes Two New Games Brand new to Grand Fortune Online Casino’s games suite is Hillbillies Cashola Video Slot and European Roulette. - June 28, 2015 - Grand Fortune Online Casino

Grand Fortune Online Casino Adds Two Exclusive Bonuses to Their Promotions List Players can now top up their credits with Grand Fortune Online Casino’s new Mid-Month Magic Match and get an extra boost with Month-End Moolah. - June 27, 2015 - Grand Fortune Online Casino

Grand Fortune Online Casino Banking Options for USD and Euro Trusted banking methods and guaranteed security at Grand Fortune Online Casino. - June 03, 2015 - Grand Fortune Online Casino

European Players Earn Double Comp Points on RTG's New Suit 'Em Up Blackjack at Golden Euro Casino Blackjack is one of the most popular games in the casinos of Monte Carlo and all over Europe. Golden Euro Casino (http://www.goldeneuro.com) is no exception. The deluxe online casino catering to European players has just added a new game of Blackjack – with a sidebet twist. It's called Suit 'Em... - May 27, 2015 - Golden Euro Casino

Lucky Grand Fortune Player Off to the UEFA Europa League Finals on 27 May 2015 Grand Fortune Online Casino is thrilled to announce the winner of the free ticket with return flights to the UEFA Europa League Finals in Warsaw. Nicholas is jetting off to enjoy fantastic football fun, courtesy of Grand Fortune. - May 24, 2015 - Grand Fortune Online Casino

Memorial Day Casino Bonus Now Available at Liberty Slots Picnics and fireworks are great, but Liberty Slots Casino (http://www.libertyslots.eu) has just the thing for those that think a long weekend means more slots time. Liberty Slots Casino, popular all over the world, is giving a 125% up to $500 Memorial Day Casino Bonus. This special bonus can be claimed... - May 23, 2015 - Liberty Slots

Lucha Libre Video Slot: Grand Fortune Online Casino’s Top Choice Grand Fortune Online Casino recently welcomed Lucha Libre Video Slot to their games suite, and already it’s become the most played slots game. - May 10, 2015 - Grand Fortune Online Casino

This Mother's Day at Lincoln Casino: Huge Bonus and Double Comps on Keno & Progressive Slots Lincoln Casino (www.lincolncasino.eu), known around the world for popular games from WGS like the classic Agent Cash and the brand new Mine All Mine, pays tribute to Moms this Mother's Day weekend. Players can claim a 110% bonus up to $440 using coupon code LCMOM15 when they deposit. This offer is available... - May 08, 2015 - Lincoln Casino

Lucha Libre Video Slot Now Available at Grand Fortune Online Casino Lucha Libre Video Slot makes its heavy-weight debut at Grand Fortune Online Casino, packing more punch than any other free casino game. - April 23, 2015 - Grand Fortune Online Casino

Lucky Lady Wins $80,000 on Her Anniversary at Liberty Slots A Liberty Slots Casino (http://www.libertyslots.eu) player had a very lucky night recently, not realizing until later that it was almost three years to the day since she started playing there. “Karen” celebrated her anniversary with a winning streak neither she nor the staff at Liberty Slots... - March 13, 2015 - Liberty Slots

Golden Euro St Patrick's Celebrations Include Free Spins, Casino Bonuses and a Facebook Contest Golden Euro Casino (http://www.goldeneuro.com) will have a surprise casino bonus for all depositing players on St Patrick's Day, March 17th but the celebration of everything Irish continues all month long. "Players should check their email or the message center in the casino on St Patrick's Day,"... - March 04, 2015 - Golden Euro Casino

Casino Winning Streak Will Help Send Son to College A Liberty Slots Casino (http://www.libertyslots.eu) player that had a $28,000 winning streak on February 16th says his good fortune will really help with his son’s college expenses next year. “We’ve been saving to send our son to college since he was a baby,” said the winner. - February 28, 2015 - Liberty Slots

Lucky Club Casino Introduces New "Three Stooges Disorder in the Court" from Nuworks Games with Up to $222 Bonus Larry, Curly and Moe are up to their usual zany antics in the new Three Stooges: Disorder in the Court slot game now available at metro-style Lucky Club Casino (http://www.luckyclub.eu). The new game, with Auto-Nudge, is based on the classic Three Stooges’ comedy. To celebrate its launch, Lucky... - February 28, 2015 - Lucky Club Casino

New Games on Multiple Platforms at Grand Fortune Online Casino Grand Fortune Online Casino launches two new Real Series Video Slots guaranteed to put any player in mood for love and money this Valentine’s month. - February 19, 2015 - Grand Fortune Online Casino

The Naughty List Video Slot: Grand Fortune Online Casino’s Festive Sensation The Naughty List 5-reel Slot, recently launched by Grand Fortune Online Casino, is already making waves in the online gaming industry. - December 26, 2014 - Grand Fortune Online Casino

Grand Fortune Online Casino Celebrates With Brand New Promotions Grand Fortune Online Casino ushers in the New Year with brand new casino bonuses and special promotions to add a little extra holiday cheer. - December 24, 2014 - Grand Fortune Online Casino

Brand New Mobile Games from Grand Fortune Online Casino Grand Fortune Online Casino welcomes two new Mobile Casino games just in time for the holidays: Keno Specialty Game and The Naughty List 5-reel Slot. - December 17, 2014 - Grand Fortune Online Casino

The European Lottery Guild Kicks Off the New Year with the El Niño Spanish Lottery The European Lottery Guild (ELG) reports that global sales of El Niño tickets have been strong since the end of the summer and have only increased with the approach of the draw date. First played in 1941, El Niño is a fixture of Spanish culture, with whole towns forming lottery syndicates in the hope of sharing a massive jackpot. - December 07, 2014 - European Lottery Guild

1500 Euro Holiday Freeroll Slots Tournament Has Just Begun at Golden Euro Casino This month, Golden Euro Casino (http://www.goldeneuro.com) is hosting two freeroll slots tournaments. One is a month-long competition with a 1500€ prize pool being played on one of the casino’s most popular Christmas slot games, Naughty or Nice. There are also weekly freerolls with a minimum... - December 05, 2014 - Golden Euro Casino

Grand Fortune Online Casino’s Brand New Games Grand Fortune Online Casino is paying Santa’s toy factory an early visit this year and unwraps two, new games in time for the holiday season: The Naughty List Video Slot and Rudolph’s Revenge 5-reel Slot for Mobile. - November 23, 2014 - Grand Fortune Online Casino

Grand Fortune Instant Play: A More Convenient Online Gaming Experience Grand Fortune Online Casino recently launched its innovative Instant Play gaming platform. Players can now play a range of exclusive RTG casino games right in their web browsers. - November 22, 2014 - Grand Fortune Online Casino

Grand Fortune Online Casino Rewards More Lucky Winners This October Grand Fortune Online Casino is a world-class, winning destination and paid out more cash to more lucky winners this October. - November 02, 2014 - Grand Fortune Online Casino

Grand Fortune Online Casino Presents Innovative Gaming with Mobile Casino and Instant Play Grand Fortune Online Casino takes gaming to a new level by offering multiple platforms including Mobile Casino and their newly launched Instant Play. - October 26, 2014 - Grand Fortune Online Casino