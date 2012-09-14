"Na Kaminda" Detects Increasing Numbers of US Citizens Relocating to the Dutch Caribbean to Escape Polarization

Press Releases Na Kaminda Press Release Share Blog

The number of US citizens searching for options permanently to leave their home country has risen significantly, due to polarization.





Election stress

Due to the polarization, no matter who won the election, Bidon or Trump, many people will be disappointed with the outcome. It seems that the stress for four years of the leadership by either a democrat or a republican currently drives people to protest amongst others in front of ballot-counting centers. Others go online and search for information on the way to escape the country’s upheaval.



Easy access to Caribbean Curacao for US citizens

It is no coincidence that US citizens land on Na Kaminda’s website. Immigrating to the Caribbean is a dream for many because of the climate, the peace and quiet, and the friendly nature of the islands. Moreover, aside from the Dutch, Americans also have an advantage when documentation and permits are concerned.



A treaty signed in 1956 by the Dutch and American government that is still valid today stipulates that US citizens can relocate to Curacao under more or less the same conditions as Dutch citizens. The procedure to relocate to Curacao is much less complicated than Americans would experience when applying for a permit in Canada.



About Na Kaminda's Immigration services

