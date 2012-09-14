PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

InterContinental Hotels Group Appoints Anna-Marie Dowling as Area General Manger for IHG Oman InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) has appointed Anna-Marie Dowling as Area General Manager for Oman with a concurrent appointment as General Manager of InterContinental® Muscat. Anna-Marie is the first female general manager of this 43-year old iconic property. Dowling’s expertise and experience... - September 22, 2019 - InterContinental Muscat

2019 International Hospital Federation Awards Now Open Hospitals and health service providers around the globe can now nominate their outstanding projects and programs to the IHF Awards. - March 21, 2019 - International Hospital Federation

CougarShield®’s Omani Partner, Ozone Oman Expands Into Salalah, Oman CougarShield International and Ozone Oman announces strategic partnership with 180 Care to bring to customers in Salalah, Oman the innovative high performance products of CougarShield® coatings. - October 31, 2018 - CougarShield International

Pizza Giant Dominos Officially Opened Its Branch in Bausher and Azaibah, Oman The new outlet for Domino’s Pizza in Oman is now open in Bausher and Azaibah. The store is currently open to residents, with a wide variety of menu options to quench the palates of pizza lovers. - August 04, 2018 - Domino's Pizza

Launching Oman Water & Wastewater Conference, Supported by Haya Water Advanced Conferences & Meetings (ACM) is launching Oman Water and Wastewater Conference on 6-7 November 2017 in Muscat, which will focus on delivering Oman’s water mandate and connecting its sewage treatment networks. Oman government is planning to substantially raise the country's water desalination... - August 18, 2017 - Advanced Conferences & Meetings

CougarShield™ Establishes Strategic Partnership in Oman CougarShield International and Ozone Oman forges strategic partnership to bring in CougarShield™ Titanium coatings to Oman. - July 28, 2017 - CougarShield International

CougarShield™ Partners with INFINITI During Holy Month of Ramadan Every INFINITI car sold in Oman during the Ramadan month will be coated with CougarShield’s™ Nano Titanium, Water-based Paint Protection by Ozone Oman. - June 08, 2017 - CougarShield International

COMPEX Has Implemented in Oman a Pilot Project on Associated Gas COMPEX 11 gas compressor was installed for trial operation in a pilot project on utilization of associated gas for Petroleum Development Oman. - April 13, 2017 - COMPEX

Travelauto Mobilizes for Salalah Khareef Festival Car Rental Demands The peculiar Khareef lush green season in the Middle-Eastern Region is one visited by most tourists from the neighborhood countries, for which Travelauto.com facilitates car rental in the Salalah Airport making their transportation easy. - July 06, 2015 - Travelauto

Integrity Consultants Release a HAZOP Study Tool Integrity Consultants is a Consultancy firm for Process Industries releases a HAZOP (Hazard and Operability) study tool called HAZOP SofT as part of its Safety suite. HAZOP SofT is a software program to perform HAZOP studies. The main features are: - It clearly establishes the Company-Site-Plant-Unit... - February 26, 2013 - Integrity Consultants

DirectRooms.com – Muscat Invites People to Experience a Taste of India in January 2011 DirectRooms.com announces that the diverse and rich heritage of India will come to Muscat as it is showcased in a fascinating three-day exhibition in January 2011. - December 25, 2010 - DirectRooms.com

Al Hassan Group Contributes to Flood Relief Efforts in Pakistan To help the victims of Pakistan's natural disaster of heavy rains and flooding affecting upwards of 14 million people, Mr. Hassan bin Ali Salman, Chairman, Al Hassan Group of Companies, on behalf of the organization and its employees today presented a cheque of 10,000 RO towards Prime Minister’s... - September 17, 2010 - Al Hassan Group of Companies

OITE, ICT Experts Gear Up for COMEX 2010 With the vision to build a digital society in Oman, organizers of COMEX – the country’s IT, telecom and technology event, OITE, and its COMEX Advisory Committee recently convened to discuss major decisions to boost the capacity and strength of the Sultanate’s largest ICT event. - February 03, 2010 - Oman International Trade & Exhibitions

FASTCO Gold Sponsor of TransOman Falcon Air Services and Transport Company (FASTCO), a transportation arm of OHI Group of Companies and authorised services contractor for UPS for several years in Oman, joins the inaugural TransOman organized by Oman International Trade & Exhibitions from 13th to 15th October at the Oman International Exhibition Centre. - October 13, 2009 - Oman International Trade & Exhibitions

Bahwan Exel’s Logistics Solutions at TransOman Committed to providing complete supply chain and logistics solutions using the latest technology and best industry practices, Bahwan Exel takes part at TransOman, to be held from 13th to 15th October at the Oman International Exhibition Centre. - October 10, 2009 - Oman International Trade & Exhibitions

Onshore, Offshore Services at TransOman Expo Middle East Shipping & Transport Co. LLC (MEST), a subsidiary of Suhail Bahwan Group, is a total Freight Logistics Company. The Company formed in 1984 started as a Clearing Agent and in the last 25 years, has come to be recognized as a leader in the Logistics Industry adding various activities to its fold; providing door-door solutions to its clients. - October 09, 2009 - Oman International Trade & Exhibitions

Al Madina Logistics Supports TransOman Al Madina Logistics Services (AMLS), Omani provider of third-party logistics (3PL), express road and airfreight transport, has signed on as platinum and silver sponsor of TransOman Expo and Conference. TransOman Expo will be held from 13th to 15th October at the Oman International Exhibition Centre. The Conference will be from 14th to 15th October to be held at the Golden Tulip Hotel Seeb, Muscat. - September 12, 2009 - Oman International Trade & Exhibitions

Logistics Firms Show Strong Support for TransOman Conference in October Over thirty companies which form the Advisory Committee for the TransOman Expo and Conference, have once again convened to share practical insights on the various issues and developments pertaining to the logistics sector. The ideas generated serve as fundamental ingredients in the formulation of relevant topics and agenda for this year’s inaugural transport, shipping and logistics forum. - August 28, 2009 - Oman International Trade & Exhibitions

Lifestyle Expo to Host Numerous Interior Designs, Modern Decors Superior interior design, joinery works, modern home and office furnishings will be some of the key highlights at this year’s Lifestyle Expo, to be held from 4th to 6th August at the Oman International Exhibition Centre. - August 01, 2009 - Oman International Trade & Exhibitions

Chinese, Indian Machinery Firms to Extend Presence at HME 2009 China’s large-scale crane manufacturer, Wenzhou Heli Construction Machinery Co. Ltd. and Maxmech Group, India’s leading construction equipment company, will bring in a wide array of heavy machinery equipment, business solutions and construction services at the Heavy Machinery Expo, set from 4th to 6th August at the Oman International Exhibition Centre. - July 29, 2009 - Oman International Trade & Exhibitions

OITE’s ‘Shopping Fair’ Opens at the Salalah Tourism Festival A broad spectrum of the latest fashion trends, exotic products and items will be on display at the Shopping Fair starting from July 15 until August 31, from 5 p.m. until 12 midnight at the Municipality Fair Ground in Salalah. The Shopping Fair is being held alongside the Salalah Tourism Festival. - July 17, 2009 - Oman International Trade & Exhibitions

Sharaka - Youth Fund Supports Franchise & Retail Expo Muscat - With a mission to develop Omani businesses into profitable ventures, Sharaka Youth Fund announces its support as silver sponsor of the country’s Franchise & Retail Expo, set to be held from August 4 to 6 at the Oman International Exhibition Centre. - July 08, 2009 - Oman International Trade & Exhibitions

Lifestyle Expo to Present Home, Office and Lifestyle Reengineering Concepts Home, office and lifestyle reengineering concepts will take centre stage at this year's Lifestyle Expo to be held from August 4 to 6 at the Oman International Exhibition Centre. - July 07, 2009 - Oman International Trade & Exhibitions

OITE to Host Conference for Transportation, Shipping and Logistics Sector Oman International Trade and Exhibitions (OITE) announces its inaugural Transportation Innovation and Challenges Conference to be held from October 14 to 15, 2009 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Muscat. The conference will be held on the sidelines of OITE’s TransOman – transport, shipping and logistics expo scheduled from 13th to 15th October this year at the Oman International Exhibition Centre. - July 03, 2009 - Oman International Trade & Exhibitions

International IT & Telecom Experts to Present Challenges and Opportunities at COMEX IT & Telecom Conference Senior IT executives and professionals from both public and private sectors are gearing up for the COMEX IT and Telecom Conference, the first of its kind, which will bring in top-notch speakers in the field of IT and telecom from the Gulf region and beyond. - May 13, 2009 - Oman International Trade & Exhibitions

Ericsson Announces Platinum Sponsorship for COMEX 2009 Ericsson, the world’s leading provider of technology and services to telecom operators has signed on as platinum sponsor of COMEX 2009. Now in its 19th edition, COMEX 2009 goes green and will be held from May 25 to 29 at the Oman International Exhibition Centre. - May 08, 2009 - Oman International Trade & Exhibitions

COMEX to Host e-Government Services Driven by the country’s Digital Strategy, COMEX 2009 will feature e-government services, aimed at enhancing public awareness of the importance and practical applications of such services towards developing a digital society. - May 01, 2009 - Oman International Trade & Exhibitions

OITE to Host COMEX IT & Telecom Conference on May 27-28 Further-broadening their events management expertise in Oman and across the Gulf region, Oman International Trade and Exhibitions (OITE) is pleased to announce its COMEX IT & Telecom Conference, to be held at Golden Tulip Hotel from 27th to 28th May, 2009. Organized alongside the country’s... - April 28, 2009 - Oman International Trade & Exhibitions

OITE to Host Transport, Shipping & Logistics Show in October To cater to the country’s growing regional trade & consumer demand for imports, factories, industrial estates, developments and construction of bigger airports, seaports, railways, public transport and road networks, Oman International Trade and Exhibitions (OITE) under the auspices of Ministry of Transport & Communication will organize TransOman – the Transport, Shipping & Logistics Show from October 13 to 15, 2009. - April 24, 2009 - Oman International Trade & Exhibitions