Engel & Voelkers, a leading international real estate brand, continues its strategic and aggressive expansion in the Middle East. In the Sultanate of Oman 5 licences for agency services in the premium residential segment have been sold. Following in the wake of the UAE, Jordan, Qatar and Bahrain, Oman is set to become a serious player in the regional real estate boom. - July 25, 2008 - Engel & Voelkers Middle East