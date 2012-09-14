PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more. Coconuts Beach Club Resort & Spa, Samoa is Pleased to Announce a New Wellness Centre The Wellness Centre at Coconuts offers hope and relief to those who suffer various health issues that are considered “hopeless” by conventional medicine. The Wellness Centre is an alternative to conventional treatment. Due to the unconventional disciplines involved, it is not easy to describe... - September 25, 2015 - Coconuts Beach Club Liko S. Smith Commissions Historian to Write "Illustrated History of Samoa's Independence" for His Hotel Rooms in Samoa Eneliko (Liko) S. Smith, CEO and founder of Rogue Hospitality has agreed to commission and underwrite expenses for historian Lealamanu'a J. Robert Shaffer to oversee and execute a hard bound, luxury edition of Samoa’s history from 1900 to the present day. The commission will provide for an associate... - August 24, 2007 - Rogue Hospitality Scholarship Applications Now Available to Samoan Students CERF scholarship applications are now available to Samoan students needing financial assistance for the 2007 academic year. Scholarships are designed to allow students to attend school that otherwise are unable to due to financial strains. - August 20, 2006 - Children's Educational Relief Foundation Containers Filled with Educational Aid is In-route to Samoa CERF has sent two containers filled with student and teacher kits, books, and clothing to Samoa. The containers are scheduled to arrive in Samoa on August 23rd. The much needed kits will be distributed to the students and teachers of Lalomanu, and Fasito’o primary schools. - August 20, 2006 - Children's Educational Relief Foundation