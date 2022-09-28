Tanzania News
One of the Biggest Wildebeest River Crossings Ever Caught on Camera - Watch on HerdTracker
Watch one of the biggest Great Migration river crossings seen in over 20 years, captured on video, shared via HerdTracker. - September 28, 2022 - Discover Africa Safaris
Luxury Tanzanian Hotel Improves Online Business Performance with eRevMax
White Sands Resort & Conference Centre leverages RateTiger suite for distribution management. - September 23, 2020 - eRevMax Inc.
Urgent Investment in Transport Infrastructure Needed to Spur Africa Growth
Regional and international stakeholders for East and Central Africa's transport infrastructure sector will be gathering once again at the 10th East & Central Africa Roads & Rail Infrastructure Summit 2020 to be held on 4-5 August in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. This Summit is particularly... - April 14, 2020 - Magenta Global Pte Ltd
Watu Safaris Earns TripAdvisor’s 2017 Certificate of Excellence for Providing Quality Customer Experiences
Watu Safaris have been honored with a 2017 TripAdvisor certificate of excellence for providing quality customer services for their tailor made safari options in Tanzania. - June 27, 2017 - Watu Safaris (T) Ltd
Huge Agri Invasion Expected in Arusha This Week as Agritech Expo Tanzania Comes to Town
The Tanzanian agri hub of Arusha is expecting the arrival of more than 2000 farmers and agri experts this week for the first outdoor, B2B farming expo of its kind as Agritech Expo Tanzania kicks off on Thursday, 26 January. “The Agritech Expo Tanzania team is ready and excited, as are our... - January 25, 2017 - Agritech Expo Tanzania
TAHA to Promote Horticulture Value Chain in Tanzania at Agritech Expo in Arusha
The Tanzania Horticultural Association, TAHA, is an official host partner of the upcoming Agritech Expo Tanzania in Arusha from 26-27 January. - January 20, 2017 - Agritech Expo Tanzania
Agritech Expo Partner SAGCOT: “Someday Agriculture Will Truly Uplift Tanzania and the Region at Large”
SAGCOT is a supporting association of the upcoming outdoor agricultural show, Agritech Expo Tanzania in Arusha from 26-27 January and expected to gather thousands of agri experts and farmers. - January 19, 2017 - Agritech Expo Tanzania
Strong Agri Industry Support for Agritech Expo Tanzania in Arusha in January
Private and public sector working together – this is how the much anticipated, upcoming outdoor agricultural show, Agritech Expo Tanzania, taking place in Arusha from 26-27 January is described by the local agricultural sector in the country. - December 23, 2016 - Agritech Expo Tanzania
Agritech Expo Comes to Arusha, Tanzania
The success story of the outdoor agricultural show, Agritech Expo, is about to expand to Tanzania with the inaugural farming B2B platform taking place in the agri-hub of Arusha in January. Says Agritech Expo Tanzania event director Yolanda dos Santos, “continued agriculture economic growth... - November 18, 2016 - Agritech Expo Tanzania
Africa Rural Electrification to Power-Up This Month at 3rd Africa Mini Grids Summit 2016 in Dar es Salaam
The 3rd Africa Mini Grids Summit 2016 will convene this month on November 28-29 in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. - November 10, 2016 - Magenta Global Pte Ltd
How Does Saving a Wildebeest Migration Help Giraffes?
Understanding interactions among species assists wildlife conservation. The seasonal presence of thousands of migratory wildebeests reduces local lion predation on giraffe calves, resulting in greater survival of giraffes. Conservation of disappearing migratory wildlife has positive ripples throughout the ecosystem. - October 27, 2016 - Wild Nature Institute
Tanzania Transport Minister Mbarawa to Head Panel of Industry Leaders at 7th Roads & Rail 2016 in Dar es Salaam This September
The 7th Edition of the East & Central Africa Roads & Rail Infrastructure Summit 2016 will be held at the Hyatt Regency Kilimanjaro in Dar es Salaam. - August 17, 2016 - Magenta Global Pte Ltd
East & Central Africa’s Leading Transport Summit Returns to Dar Es Salaam to Promote Sustainable Transport Networks in the Region
Regional and international stakeholders for East and Central Africa's transport infrastructure sector will be gathering once again at the 7th East & Central Africa Roads & Rail Infrastructure Summit 2016 to be held on September 27-28 in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. This seventh Summit will... - June 09, 2016 - Magenta Global Pte Ltd
Agribusiness Congress East Africa Returns to Dar es Salaam as Region Focuses on the Business of Farming
The business of farming, the effect of climate change in agriculture and attracting young people to the agri-sector are some of the main topics on the agenda at the annual Agribusiness Congress East Africa. This high-level business-to-business and business-to–government event moves to a... - October 02, 2015 - Agribusiness Congress East Africa
APW Launches Crowdfunding Campaign to Save African Lions Through Environmental Scholarships
25 Conservation Students Will Receive Funding for Secondary School Studies - April 09, 2015 - African People & Wildlife Fund
Kilimanjaro Stage Run Set for October 17-27, 2015
Registration is open now for the fully supported 11-day package that offers endurance runners a unique opportunity to run 162 miles along rugged, challenging dirt paths and footpaths around Africa's highest peak, Mount Kilimanjaro. - February 11, 2015 - Summit Expeditions & Nomadic Experience
Tanzanian Agriculture and Livestock Ministers at Opening of Agribusiness Congress East Africa in Dar es Salaam
Tanzania’s ministers of Agriculture Food Security and Cooperatives, Honourable Eng. Christopher Chiza, and of Livestock and Fisheries, Honourable Dr. Titus Kamani Mlengeya, will address the opening session of the upcoming Agribusiness Congress East Africa in Dar es Salaam on 28 January. - January 18, 2015 - Agribusiness Congress East Africa
Tanzania as Next Major Hotspot of Gas and LNG in 2016
Neoedge, a leading events production company based in Singapore will be holding its 5th Annual Africa Gas & LNG Summit 2014 in DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Dar es Salaam – Oyster Bay, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, on 1st to 4th September 2014. - August 03, 2014 - Neoedge Pte. Ltd
Land Forces East Africa in Dar Es Salaam Gathered Top Military in Region to Discuss Security
Regional security and cooperation was top of the agenda when Tanzania’s Minister of Defence and National Service, the Honourable Dr Hussein Mwinyi, opened the high-level Land Forces East Africa and Maritime and Coastal Security Africa in Dar es Salaam earlier this month. The conference and... - August 02, 2014 - Land Forces East Africa
Tanzanian Defence Minister Mwinyi to Open Upcoming Land Forces East Africa in Dar Es Salaam This Month
Tanzania’s Minister of Defence and National Service, the Honourable Dr Hussein Mwinyi, will open the upcoming Land Forces East Africa in Dar Es Salaam where more than 300 regional defence and military experts will gather to discuss security challenges facing the region. The Tanzanian... - July 08, 2014 - Land Forces East Africa
Neoedge Picks Tanzania as Venue for Africa Gas & LNG Summit
Neoedge, the leading producer of the annual Africa Gas & LNG Summit series has announced its date, venue and presenters in the forthcoming fifth leg of the successful series. The industry event which attracts hundreds of sponsors, media and attendees from across the globe since its inception in 2010, will happen on 1st - 4th September 2014 in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. - June 14, 2014 - Neoedge Pte. Ltd
Tanzanian President Jakaya Kikwete to Speak at Agribusiness East Africa in Dar es Salaam in January
Tanzanian President Jakaya Kikwete will deliver the opening keynote address at the Agribusiness East Africa conference in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday, 28 January, and share the Tanzanian government’s vision for the future of its agricultural sector. Says Agribusiness East Africa event director... - January 11, 2014 - Agribusiness Congress East Africa
Mashariki Africa Launches Hospitality Internships in East Africa
Mashariki Africa, a hospitality internships and work placements program and portal, officially launched today and is accepting applications in three East African destinations: Zanzibar Islands, Serengeti in Tanzania, and Nairobi, Kenya. - September 11, 2013 - Mashariki Africa
Rang Mahal Wins Wine Spectator’s 2013 Award of Excellence
Rang Mahal, the award winning Indian restaurant at Rembrandt Hotel Bangkok, has received the Award of Excellence 2013 from Wine Spectator, recognizing restaurants which have wine lists offering interesting selections, paired well with the menu and appeal to a wide range of wine lovers. This award... - August 21, 2013 - Rembrandt Hotel Bangkok
International Day for Mine Awareness: APOPO’s Innovation and Impact in Mine Action
There are currently 66 countries and 7 territories around the world that are affected by landmines and explosive remnants of war that pose a structural barrier to development and economic growth. - April 06, 2013 - APOPO
InspireHRM Achieves Certified for Microsoft Dynamics (CfMD) Accreditation
Techno Brain's InspireHRM, an Enterprise Human Resource & Payroll Management System is now a Certified for Microsoft Dynamics Product. - July 09, 2012 - Techno Brain
Techno Brain Achieves 2012 Microsoft Country Partner of the Year Award for Tanzania & Malawi
Consecutively for the 3rd time, Techno Brain, Africa's leading ICT Solutions company has achieved 2012 Microsoft Country Partner of the Year Award for Tanzania & Malawi offices. - July 09, 2012 - Techno Brain
Techno Brain Forms Strategic Alliance with Drishti to Offer Contact Center Solutions
Techno Brain, a CMMI Level 3 and ISO 9001:2008 Africa's leading IT Solutions company has formed partnership with Drishti-Soft to provide customized Contact Center Solutions in Africa. - June 13, 2012 - Techno Brain
Techno Brain Achieves HP Preferred Partner Status in East Africa for 2012
Techno Brain, Africa's leading IT Solutions provider has achieved HP Preferred Partner Status in East Africa covering Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda and Ethiopia. - June 13, 2012 - Techno Brain
Techno Brain Launched SecurBanking, a Biometric Authentication System for Core Banking
SecurBanking developed by Techno Brain is a centralized biometric authentication system for core banking. - May 04, 2012 - Techno Brain
Techno Brain BPO / ITES Expands Its Presence in Africa by Opening a New Office in Uganda
Techno Brain, Africa's leading IT Services company, expands its Business Process Outsourcing / IT Enabled Services division by opening a new office in Kampala, Uganda. - May 04, 2012 - Techno Brain
Techno Brain’s InspireHRM Reaches First Milestone Towards Achieving Certified for Microsoft Dynamics Accreditation
InspireHRM, Techno Brain's Human Resource and Payroll Management System has passed Software Solution Test for Microsoft Dynamics Accreditation. - April 26, 2012 - Techno Brain
Electronic Cargo Tracking System by Techno Brain for Revenue Authorities
Electronic Cargo Tracking System implemented by Techno Brain at Tanzania Revenue Authority was launched officially on March 12, 2012. - April 19, 2012 - Techno Brain
Something New in the Serengeti – Serengeti Simba Lodge Opens
Located just outside the Ikoma Gate of Serengeti National Park, the newly opened Serengeti Simba Lodge sits high on the Gambasage Hill in the Ikona Wildlife Management Area, the first WMA to be established within Tanzania. With an almost 360 degree view overlooking Serengeti National Park to the northeast and the Grumeti River and adjacent Grumeti Reserves to the southwest, Serengeti Simba Lodge is a welcome addition to the area. - November 09, 2011 - Simba Portfolio Lodges
Significant UK Donation Enables Urgent Community Project
Art in Tanzania has recently started work on its biggest project; the Bagamoyo Youth Center. This is the result of a significant donation from the UK and is the one of the first steps in a long-term project which will go on to provide essential educational and extracurricular activities for nearly... - September 10, 2010 - Art in Tanzania
Travel Tips for Tourists Going to Tanzania Provided by Smart Travel and Safaris Africa
Travel tips on tanzania safari information, mount kilimanjaro climbing, health, dressing, tourist destinations, tanzanite and more. - September 08, 2009 - Smart Travel and Safaris Africa Ltd
Against the Tide: The Rise and Fall of a Young Professional in Africa...
Into a government-backed megacorporation walks Moses Fulani, a young, talented, and ambitious engineer. But these days in Africa, he is the type of employee least likely to succeed. In fact, the more efficient he becomes, the more his bosses move to secure his downfall. - November 01, 2005 - Outskirts Press, Inc.