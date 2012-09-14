PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Watu Safaris Earns TripAdvisor’s 2017 Certificate of Excellence for Providing Quality Customer Experiences Watu Safaris have been honored with a 2017 TripAdvisor certificate of excellence for providing quality customer services for their tailor made safari options in Tanzania. - June 27, 2017 - Watu Safaris (T) Ltd

Huge Agri Invasion Expected in Arusha This Week as Agritech Expo Tanzania Comes to Town The Tanzanian agri hub of Arusha is expecting the arrival of more than 2000 farmers and agri experts this week for the first outdoor, B2B farming expo of its kind as Agritech Expo Tanzania kicks off on Thursday, 26 January. “The Agritech Expo Tanzania team is ready and excited, as are our partners... - January 25, 2017 - Agritech Expo Tanzania

TAHA to Promote Horticulture Value Chain in Tanzania at Agritech Expo in Arusha The Tanzania Horticultural Association, TAHA, is an official host partner of the upcoming Agritech Expo Tanzania in Arusha from 26-27 January. - January 20, 2017 - Agritech Expo Tanzania

Agritech Expo Partner SAGCOT: “Someday Agriculture Will Truly Uplift Tanzania and the Region at Large” SAGCOT is a supporting association of the upcoming outdoor agricultural show, Agritech Expo Tanzania in Arusha from 26-27 January and expected to gather thousands of agri experts and farmers. - January 19, 2017 - Agritech Expo Tanzania

Strong Agri Industry Support for Agritech Expo Tanzania in Arusha in January Private and public sector working together – this is how the much anticipated, upcoming outdoor agricultural show, Agritech Expo Tanzania, taking place in Arusha from 26-27 January is described by the local agricultural sector in the country. - December 23, 2016 - Agritech Expo Tanzania

Agritech Expo Comes to Arusha, Tanzania The success story of the outdoor agricultural show, Agritech Expo, is about to expand to Tanzania with the inaugural farming B2B platform taking place in the agri-hub of Arusha in January. Says Agritech Expo Tanzania event director Yolanda dos Santos, “continued agriculture economic growth in... - November 18, 2016 - Agritech Expo Tanzania

Africa Rural Electrification to Power-Up This Month at 3rd Africa Mini Grids Summit 2016 in Dar es Salaam The 3rd Africa Mini Grids Summit 2016 will convene this month on November 28-29 in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. - November 10, 2016 - Magenta Global Pte Ltd

How Does Saving a Wildebeest Migration Help Giraffes? Understanding interactions among species assists wildlife conservation. The seasonal presence of thousands of migratory wildebeests reduces local lion predation on giraffe calves, resulting in greater survival of giraffes. Conservation of disappearing migratory wildlife has positive ripples throughout the ecosystem. - October 27, 2016 - Wild Nature Institute

Tanzania Transport Minister Mbarawa to Head Panel of Industry Leaders at 7th Roads & Rail 2016 in Dar es Salaam This September The 7th Edition of the East & Central Africa Roads & Rail Infrastructure Summit 2016 will be held at the Hyatt Regency Kilimanjaro in Dar es Salaam. - August 17, 2016 - Magenta Global Pte Ltd

East & Central Africa’s Leading Transport Summit Returns to Dar Es Salaam to Promote Sustainable Transport Networks in the Region Regional and international stakeholders for East and Central Africa's transport infrastructure sector will be gathering once again at the 7th East & Central Africa Roads & Rail Infrastructure Summit 2016 to be held on September 27-28 in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. This seventh Summit will bring... - June 09, 2016 - Magenta Global Pte Ltd

Agribusiness Congress East Africa Returns to Dar es Salaam as Region Focuses on the Business of Farming The business of farming, the effect of climate change in agriculture and attracting young people to the agri-sector are some of the main topics on the agenda at the annual Agribusiness Congress East Africa. This high-level business-to-business and business-to–government event moves to a considerably... - October 02, 2015 - Agribusiness Congress East Africa

APW Launches Crowdfunding Campaign to Save African Lions Through Environmental Scholarships 25 Conservation Students Will Receive Funding for Secondary School Studies - April 09, 2015 - African People & Wildlife Fund

Kilimanjaro Stage Run Set for October 17-27, 2015 Registration is open now for the fully supported 11-day package that offers endurance runners a unique opportunity to run 162 miles along rugged, challenging dirt paths and footpaths around Africa's highest peak, Mount Kilimanjaro. - February 11, 2015 - Summit Expeditions & Nomadic Experience

Tanzanian Agriculture and Livestock Ministers at Opening of Agribusiness Congress East Africa in Dar es Salaam Tanzania’s ministers of Agriculture Food Security and Cooperatives, Honourable Eng. Christopher Chiza, and of Livestock and Fisheries, Honourable Dr. Titus Kamani Mlengeya, will address the opening session of the upcoming Agribusiness Congress East Africa in Dar es Salaam on 28 January. - January 18, 2015 - Agribusiness Congress East Africa

Tanzania as Next Major Hotspot of Gas and LNG in 2016 Neoedge, a leading events production company based in Singapore will be holding its 5th Annual Africa Gas & LNG Summit 2014 in DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Dar es Salaam – Oyster Bay, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, on 1st to 4th September 2014. - August 03, 2014 - Neoedge Pte. Ltd

Land Forces East Africa in Dar Es Salaam Gathered Top Military in Region to Discuss Security Regional security and cooperation was top of the agenda when Tanzania’s Minister of Defence and National Service, the Honourable Dr Hussein Mwinyi, opened the high-level Land Forces East Africa and Maritime and Coastal Security Africa in Dar es Salaam earlier this month. The conference and exhibition... - August 02, 2014 - Land Forces East Africa

Tanzanian Defence Minister Mwinyi to Open Upcoming Land Forces East Africa in Dar Es Salaam This Month Tanzania’s Minister of Defence and National Service, the Honourable Dr Hussein Mwinyi, will open the upcoming Land Forces East Africa in Dar Es Salaam where more than 300 regional defence and military experts will gather to discuss security challenges facing the region. The Tanzanian People’s... - July 08, 2014 - Land Forces East Africa

Neoedge Picks Tanzania as Venue for Africa Gas & LNG Summit Neoedge, the leading producer of the annual Africa Gas & LNG Summit series has announced its date, venue and presenters in the forthcoming fifth leg of the successful series. The industry event which attracts hundreds of sponsors, media and attendees from across the globe since its inception in 2010, will happen on 1st - 4th September 2014 in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. - June 14, 2014 - Neoedge Pte. Ltd

Tanzanian President Jakaya Kikwete to Speak at Agribusiness East Africa in Dar es Salaam in January Tanzanian President Jakaya Kikwete will deliver the opening keynote address at the Agribusiness East Africa conference in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday, 28 January, and share the Tanzanian government’s vision for the future of its agricultural sector. Says Agribusiness East Africa event director Amore... - January 11, 2014 - Agribusiness Congress East Africa

Mashariki Africa Launches Hospitality Internships in East Africa Mashariki Africa, a hospitality internships and work placements program and portal, officially launched today and is accepting applications in three East African destinations: Zanzibar Islands, Serengeti in Tanzania, and Nairobi, Kenya. - September 11, 2013 - Mashariki Africa

Rang Mahal Wins Wine Spectator’s 2013 Award of Excellence Rang Mahal, the award winning Indian restaurant at Rembrandt Hotel Bangkok, has received the Award of Excellence 2013 from Wine Spectator, recognizing restaurants which have wine lists offering interesting selections, paired well with the menu and appeal to a wide range of wine lovers. This award is... - August 21, 2013 - Rembrandt Hotel Bangkok

International Day for Mine Awareness: APOPO’s Innovation and Impact in Mine Action There are currently 66 countries and 7 territories around the world that are affected by landmines and explosive remnants of war that pose a structural barrier to development and economic growth. - April 06, 2013 - APOPO

InspireHRM Achieves Certified for Microsoft Dynamics (CfMD) Accreditation Techno Brain's InspireHRM, an Enterprise Human Resource & Payroll Management System is now a Certified for Microsoft Dynamics Product. - July 09, 2012 - Techno Brain

Techno Brain Achieves 2012 Microsoft Country Partner of the Year Award for Tanzania & Malawi Consecutively for the 3rd time, Techno Brain, Africa's leading ICT Solutions company has achieved 2012 Microsoft Country Partner of the Year Award for Tanzania & Malawi offices. - July 09, 2012 - Techno Brain

Techno Brain Achieves HP Preferred Partner Status in East Africa for 2012 Techno Brain, Africa's leading IT Solutions provider has achieved HP Preferred Partner Status in East Africa covering Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda and Ethiopia. - June 13, 2012 - Techno Brain

Techno Brain Forms Strategic Alliance with Drishti to Offer Contact Center Solutions Techno Brain, a CMMI Level 3 and ISO 9001:2008 Africa's leading IT Solutions company has formed partnership with Drishti-Soft to provide customized Contact Center Solutions in Africa. - June 13, 2012 - Techno Brain

Techno Brain BPO / ITES Expands Its Presence in Africa by Opening a New Office in Uganda Techno Brain, Africa's leading IT Services company, expands its Business Process Outsourcing / IT Enabled Services division by opening a new office in Kampala, Uganda. - May 04, 2012 - Techno Brain

Techno Brain Launched SecurBanking, a Biometric Authentication System for Core Banking SecurBanking developed by Techno Brain is a centralized biometric authentication system for core banking. - May 04, 2012 - Techno Brain

Techno Brain’s InspireHRM Reaches First Milestone Towards Achieving Certified for Microsoft Dynamics Accreditation InspireHRM, Techno Brain's Human Resource and Payroll Management System has passed Software Solution Test for Microsoft Dynamics Accreditation. - April 26, 2012 - Techno Brain

Electronic Cargo Tracking System by Techno Brain for Revenue Authorities Electronic Cargo Tracking System implemented by Techno Brain at Tanzania Revenue Authority was launched officially on March 12, 2012. - April 19, 2012 - Techno Brain

Something New in the Serengeti – Serengeti Simba Lodge Opens Located just outside the Ikoma Gate of Serengeti National Park, the newly opened Serengeti Simba Lodge sits high on the Gambasage Hill in the Ikona Wildlife Management Area, the first WMA to be established within Tanzania. With an almost 360 degree view overlooking Serengeti National Park to the northeast and the Grumeti River and adjacent Grumeti Reserves to the southwest, Serengeti Simba Lodge is a welcome addition to the area. - November 09, 2011 - Simba Portfolio Lodges

Significant UK Donation Enables Urgent Community Project Art in Tanzania has recently started work on its biggest project; the Bagamoyo Youth Center. This is the result of a significant donation from the UK and is the one of the first steps in a long-term project which will go on to provide essential educational and extracurricular activities for nearly 1000... - September 10, 2010 - Art in Tanzania

Travel Tips for Tourists Going to Tanzania Provided by Smart Travel and Safaris Africa Travel tips on tanzania safari information, mount kilimanjaro climbing, health, dressing, tourist destinations, tanzanite and more. - September 08, 2009 - Smart Travel and Safaris Africa Ltd